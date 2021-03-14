Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 – Live coverage

Refresh

Meanwhile, the peloton have started their ride today, passing kilometre 0 at the start of today's stage. It's all pan flat for the first half of the day.

Read up on what happened during yesterday's stage here with our stage 4 report.

Of course, the leader's blue jersey changed hands yesterday, with Tadej Pogačar winning the stage up Prati di Tivo. He's in blue while Wout van Aert wears the maglia ciclamino – the sprints jersey. 🥇 Winner Stage 1 ➡️ @WoutvanAert ✅🥇 Winner Stage 2 ➡️ @alafpolak1 ✅🥇 Winner Stage 3 ➡️ @mathieuvdpoel ✅🥇Winner Stage 4 ➡️ @TamauPogi ✅#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/BEtpksF5NBMarch 14, 2021 See more

Today, the riders will take on a stage which features four and a half laps of a hilly circuit around Castelfidardo at the end. We'll see them take on four climbs of a 1.5km, 10.1 per cent hill in Castelfidardo. The wall features a section of road that reaches 19 per cent gradient, and will be crucial in today's stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Buongiorno da Castellalto!#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/QgYQcGXCo8March 14, 2021 See more

At 205km, today's stage is the second-longest of the race, running south to north up the Adriatic coast from Castellalto to Castelfidardo.