Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 – Live coverage

Riders take on a 205km hilly stage to Castelfidardo

Tirreno 2021 stage 5 profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Meanwhile, the peloton have started their ride today, passing kilometre 0 at the start of today's stage. It's all pan flat for the first half of the day.

Of course, the leader's blue jersey changed hands yesterday, with Tadej Pogačar winning the stage up Prati di Tivo. He's in blue while Wout van Aert wears the maglia ciclamino – the sprints jersey.

Today, the riders will take on a stage which features four and a half laps of a hilly circuit around Castelfidardo at the end. We'll see them take on four climbs of a 1.5km, 10.1 per cent hill in Castelfidardo. The wall features a section of road that reaches 19 per cent gradient, and will be crucial in today's stage.

Tirreno 2021 stage 5 climb profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
At 205km, today's stage is the second-longest of the race, running south to north up the Adriatic coast from Castellalto to Castelfidardo.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

