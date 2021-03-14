Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 8 - Live coverage
All the action on the short, hilly final day
Refresh
Bonjour Le Plan-du-Var ! 👋#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/2NjUe8i8r1March 14, 2021
See more
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the final day of Paris-Nice. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) looks unflappable in the race lead, with three stage wins already under his belt, but this race has thrown up plenty of last-minute drama in the past...
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Nice stage 8 - Live coverageAll the action on the short, hilly final day
-
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 – live TV and streamingThe peloton hit the hills on stage 5 as Pogacar leads
-
Freeman: I've made plenty of mistakes but I'm not a doping doctorFormer Team Sky and British Cycling doctor maintains innocence in wake of tribunal verdict
-
Chris Froome suggests Sutton doping insinuation down to Wiggins rivalryMail on Sunday reveals Sutton raised concerns over Froome's power and heart rate data
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 – Live coverageRiders take on a 205km hilly stage to Castelfidardo
-
Connor Swift gets his chance at the ClassicsBritish rider heading for Belgium before focusing on the Tour de France
-
Roglic defends 'no gifts' style racing in Paris-Nice'We all want to win, you need to be the strongest to do that' says Jumbo-Visma leader
-
Bernal and Thomas positive about future goals after testing day at Tirreno-AdriaticoIneos Grenadiers pair finished 11th and 12th after attacking on Prati di Tivo
-
Gino Mäder close to tears as Roglic flies past 'like a plane' at Paris-NiceSwiss youngster 50m from victory on stage 7, but no hard feelings as race leader gives no gifts
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.