Rodriguez attacks to take penultimate stage victory
Horner retains overall lead
Stage 6: Offida - Offida
Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage six of the 2012 Tirrano-Adriatico after staging a daring breakaway with 1km to go and holding off a chasing pack headed by local favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone). Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) retains the overall lead in the GC with the final stage, a 9.3km individual time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday afternoon, still remaining.
Rodriguez used his skill and experience as a climber to secure the win on the 181km stage that featured several climbs right up until the dramatic hilltop finish. The 32-year-old from Barcelona isn’t a stranger to success here, having secured stage wins in both 2008 and 2009, but was glad to get his first World Tour win of the season close to Italy’s Adriatic coast.
"I'm very happy with today's victory," Rodriguez said. "In the last two stages I was a little disappointed: they were good courses for me but I couldn't win, also because my rivals were in a better shape. Instead, today in theory it was a better stage for Oscar Freire, more suitable to his characteristics, but when I saw he was not ahead I tried to win.
"My only chance was to anticipate the sprint and attack from far out, because in the bunch there was Peter Sagan and I couldn't compete with him in a sprint. It was an important victory: now I'm more persuaded that the work we did between Tour of Oman and Tirreno-Adriatico was good. I proved I'm getting better and better and for Vuelta al Pais Vasco I'll be ready to take some other good results."
The minutes leading up the start were dominated by several high profile withdrawals, notably those of Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Matthew Goss (GreenEdge). All three cited illness and they were joined on the sidelines less than halfway through the stage by Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), who pulled out to focus on his preparations for the upcoming Milan-San Remo.
The stage itself covered an initial loop of 84km before six undulating laps of just over 16km each. Each lap featured the gruelling 2.5km Ponte delle Pietre climb at its conclusion, which provided a stern test for the top quality field that has assembled here. With just a time trial remaining after the completion of the stage, the riders were well aware of the importance attached to this afternoon’s action.
Peloton stays in touch
After 67km of racing a breakaway group had built up a lead of four minutes. Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone), Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia - Coldeportes), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat), Andrei Amador (Movistar), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Serge Pauwels (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) worked to extend the gap but never managed a decisive advantage.
Katusha, Liquigas-Cannondale, Garmin and Omega-Pharma QuickStep all took turns in pulling the peloton closer to the leaders, and with 20km to go the gap was down to under a minute and the leading group had been reduced to four riders – Vichot, Pauwels, Betancur and Andrei Amadur (Movistar) – and by this stage it was becoming clear that the chasing pack would catch them.
With just 5.2km left to go in the race they did just that and the race was set for a dramatic finish up the final climb at the end of an energy-sapping afternoon on the road.
After Di Luca and Michele Scarponi briefly thrilled the home spectators by attacking, Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) put in a promising bid and was joined by Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), but with Liquigas fuelled by Peter Sagan, the pair were not allowed any purchase.
The move served to set up Rodriguez perfectly with 1km to go, and when he lept off the front with bold burst of speed, he built an advantage of several metres. This time Sagan's selfless teamwork was unsuccessful in catching the escapee, but he closed the gap enough to give Nibali a launchpad to sprint for the second place bonus seconds.
Nibali remains in third overall, but narrowed the gap between himself and Horner at the top of the GC to just six seconds. With Astana’s Roman Kreuziger sandwiched in between them, tomorrow’s final battle promises to be an intriguing one.
"Today's second place makes me almost as happy as a victory," Nibali said. "I gained six important seconds for the general classification, and that makes me even more confident for the time trial tomorrow. It's clear numerical advantage and above all a psychological one. Horner is the leader but I think the man to beat is Kreuziger."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:38:27
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|15
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:20
|26
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|27
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:29
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:32
|43
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|46
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|48
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|52
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|58
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|67
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|68
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:50
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:22
|78
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:39
|81
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:16
|84
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:28
|85
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|86
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|88
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|90
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:08
|91
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:28
|94
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:53
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|101
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:07:45
|103
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|104
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|105
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|106
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:13
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|108
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:58
|109
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:06
|110
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|114
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|115
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:25
|116
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|119
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|123
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|126
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|127
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|129
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|133
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|136
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|137
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|139
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|140
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|142
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|143
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|147
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|148
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNS
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|3
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|3
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13:55:37
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:00:21
|6
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:33
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:24
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:40
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:23
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:36
|17
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|18
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:10:34
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:57
|20
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:22:57
|21
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:25:14
|22
|Sky Procycling
|0:34:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|29:27:06
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|9
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:21
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:22
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:57
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:19
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:42
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:49
|18
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:52
|19
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:31
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:40
|24
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:50
|25
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:06
|27
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:24
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:34
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:49
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:24
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:37
|32
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:38
|33
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:49
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:06
|35
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:31
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:46
|37
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:48
|38
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:39
|39
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:53
|41
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:24
|43
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:53
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:17:04
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:05
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:17:25
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|48
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:18:54
|49
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:00
|50
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:11
|51
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:19:41
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:44
|53
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:35
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:39
|55
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:58
|56
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:22:23
|57
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:50
|58
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:38
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:48
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:57
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:24:07
|63
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:19
|64
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:20
|65
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:24:51
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:25:12
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:17
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:33
|70
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:35
|71
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:35
|72
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:36
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:26:44
|74
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:02
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:43
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:47
|77
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|78
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29:11
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:14
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:35
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:56
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:17
|83
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:20
|84
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:31:22
|85
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:32:25
|86
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:10
|87
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:33:22
|88
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:14
|89
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:34:20
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:49
|91
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|92
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:51
|93
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:35:12
|94
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:37
|95
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:56
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:06
|97
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:36:10
|98
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:27
|99
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:45
|100
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:51
|101
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:37:07
|102
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:45
|103
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:38:49
|104
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:04
|105
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:33
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:42
|107
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:42:41
|108
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:43:03
|109
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:43:13
|110
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:37
|111
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:54
|112
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:44:20
|113
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:44:26
|114
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:45:59
|115
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:01
|116
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|117
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:17
|118
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:46:28
|119
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:46:40
|120
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:12
|121
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:02
|122
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:49:42
|123
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:51:42
|124
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:53:04
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:54:02
|126
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:54:32
|127
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:34
|128
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:55:35
|129
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:56:38
|130
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:57:22
|131
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:57:42
|132
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:57:49
|133
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:59:59
|134
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:01:35
|135
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:36
|136
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:35
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:04:36
|138
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:04:56
|139
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:05:20
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:05:27
|141
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:41
|142
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:08:03
|143
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:10:19
|144
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:10:38
|145
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1:12:20
|146
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:14:29
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:15:33
|148
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:16:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|pts
|2
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|3
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|5
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|10
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|17
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|3
|18
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|22
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|24
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|25
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|24
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|7
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|9
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|14
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|18
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|25
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|28
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|30
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|32
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|36
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|37
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|42
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|46
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29:28:30
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:18
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:07
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:29
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:41
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:47
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:15
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:33
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:38
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:47
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:11
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:56
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:31:01
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:42
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:35:43
|18
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:09
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:41:17
|20
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:35
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:37
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:44:53
|23
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:45:04
|24
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:18
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:51:40
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:52:38
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:53:08
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:04:03
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:08:55
|30
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|87:48:23
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|5
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:04:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:00
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:13
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:53
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:12
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:45
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:14
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:58
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:31:07
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:38:44
|16
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:46:33
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:48:56
|18
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:55:40
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:00:17
|20
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:05:35
|21
|Garmin - Barracuda
|1:21:17
|22
|Sky Procycling
|1:29:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy