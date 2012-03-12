Trending

Rodriguez attacks to take penultimate stage victory

Horner retains overall lead

Image 1 of 43

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Chris Horner covered his blue race leader's jersey with a wind vest

Chris Horner covered his blue race leader's jersey with a wind vest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

Chris Horner in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Chris Horner in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 43

Rodriguez is congratulated by his teammates

Rodriguez is congratulated by his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Tirreno-Adriatico

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) timed his last kilometer attack perfectly to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) timed his last kilometer attack perfectly to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 43

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) is best young rider.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) is best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

Chris Horner celebrates another day in the race lead

Chris Horner celebrates another day in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Danilo di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) makes a charge for the line

Danilo di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) makes a charge for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez lets the champagne fly

Joaquim Rodriguez lets the champagne fly
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Peter Sagan worked diligently for Nibali

Peter Sagan worked diligently for Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Danilo Di Luca launches an attack on the final lap

Danilo Di Luca launches an attack on the final lap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali in the points classification lead

Vincenzo Nibali in the points classification lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Bram Tankink (Rabobank)

Bram Tankink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Offido

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Offido
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 43

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Chris Horner celebrates his race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Chris Horner celebrates his race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Stefano Pirazzi is still in the mountains classification jersey

Stefano Pirazzi is still in the mountains classification jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

Chris Horner enjoys his podium drink

Chris Horner enjoys his podium drink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 43

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) sprints in Offido

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) sprints in Offido
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 43

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) has a dig in the finale

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) has a dig in the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 43

The day's breakaway led by Carlos Betancur (Acqua e Sapone)

The day's breakaway led by Carlos Betancur (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 43

The group of favourites looks around

The group of favourites looks around
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali was glued to race leader Chris Horner's wheel

Vincenzo Nibali was glued to race leader Chris Horner's wheel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory in Tirreno-Adriatico 2012

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory in Tirreno-Adriatico 2012
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 43

All eyes on race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

All eyes on race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a pull for Nibali

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a pull for Nibali
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his winning attack

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his winning attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 6 of the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 6 of the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 43

The sprint into Offida was a battle for bonus seconds

The sprint into Offida was a battle for bonus seconds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) hangs on to win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) hangs on to win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) holds off the chasers to win stage 6

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) holds off the chasers to win stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) digs deep for the bonus seconds

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) digs deep for the bonus seconds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fought his way to second on the stage

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fought his way to second on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) manages to hold on to the stage win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) manages to hold on to the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins in Offida

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins in Offida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives the accolades for his win in Offida

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives the accolades for his win in Offida
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put in a successful attack to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put in a successful attack to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage six of the 2012 Tirrano-Adriatico after staging a daring breakaway with 1km to go and holding off a chasing pack headed by local favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone). Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) retains the overall lead in the GC with the final stage, a 9.3km individual time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday afternoon, still remaining.

Rodriguez used his skill and experience as a climber to secure the win on the 181km stage that featured several climbs right up until the dramatic hilltop finish. The 32-year-old from Barcelona isn’t a stranger to success here, having secured stage wins in both 2008 and 2009, but was glad to get his first World Tour win of the season close to Italy’s Adriatic coast.

"I'm very happy with today's victory," Rodriguez said. "In the last two stages I was a little disappointed: they were good courses for me but I couldn't win, also because my rivals were in a better shape. Instead, today in theory it was a better stage for Oscar Freire, more suitable to his characteristics, but when I saw he was not ahead I tried to win.

"My only chance was to anticipate the sprint and attack from far out, because in the bunch there was Peter Sagan and I couldn't compete with him in a sprint. It was an important victory: now I'm more persuaded that the work we did between Tour of Oman and Tirreno-Adriatico was good. I proved I'm getting better and better and for Vuelta al Pais Vasco I'll be ready to take some other good results."

The minutes leading up the start were dominated by several high profile withdrawals, notably those of Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Matthew Goss (GreenEdge). All three cited illness and they were joined on the sidelines less than halfway through the stage by Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), who pulled out to focus on his preparations for the upcoming Milan-San Remo.

The stage itself covered an initial loop of 84km before six undulating laps of just over 16km each. Each lap featured the gruelling 2.5km Ponte delle Pietre climb at its conclusion, which provided a stern test for the top quality field that has assembled here. With just a time trial remaining after the completion of the stage, the riders were well aware of the importance attached to this afternoon’s action.

Peloton stays in touch

After 67km of racing a breakaway group had built up a lead of four minutes. Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone), Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia - Coldeportes), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat), Andrei Amador (Movistar), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Serge Pauwels (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) worked to extend the gap but never managed a decisive advantage.

Katusha, Liquigas-Cannondale, Garmin and Omega-Pharma QuickStep all took turns in pulling the peloton closer to the leaders, and with 20km to go the gap was down to under a minute and the leading group had been reduced to four riders – Vichot, Pauwels, Betancur and Andrei Amadur (Movistar) – and by this stage it was becoming clear that the chasing pack would catch them.

With just 5.2km left to go in the race they did just that and the race was set for a dramatic finish up the final climb at the end of an energy-sapping afternoon on the road.

After Di Luca and Michele Scarponi briefly thrilled the home spectators by attacking, Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) put in a promising bid and was joined by Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), but with Liquigas fuelled by Peter Sagan, the pair were not allowed any purchase.

The move served to set up Rodriguez perfectly with 1km to go, and when he lept off the front with bold burst of speed, he built an advantage of several metres. This time Sagan's selfless teamwork was unsuccessful in catching the escapee, but he closed the gap enough to give Nibali a launchpad to sprint for the second place bonus seconds.

Nibali remains in third overall, but narrowed the gap between himself and Horner at the top of the GC to just six seconds. With Astana’s Roman Kreuziger sandwiched in between them, tomorrow’s final battle promises to be an intriguing one.

"Today's second place makes me almost as happy as a victory," Nibali said. "I gained six important seconds for the general classification, and that makes me even more confident for the time trial tomorrow. It's clear numerical advantage and above all a psychological one. Horner is the leader but I think the man to beat is Kreuziger."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:38:27
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
15Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
16Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
21Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:20
26Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
27Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
32Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
34Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
38Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:24
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:29
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:32
43Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
45Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
46Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
48Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
49Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
52Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
59Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
62Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
65Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:06
67Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
68Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
69Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
70Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
72George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:50
77Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:22
78Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:39
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:16
84Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:28
85Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
86Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
88Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
89Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
90Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:08
91Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:28
94Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
95Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
97Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:53
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
99Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
101Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:07:45
103Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
104Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
105Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:13
107Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
108Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:58
109Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
110Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
112Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
114Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
115Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:25
116Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
117Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
118Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
119Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
120André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
121Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
123Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
124Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
126Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
127Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
129Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
133Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
136Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
137Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
139Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
140Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
142Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
143Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
145Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
147Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
148Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFJohan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Ripatransone, 17.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
3Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team1

Mountain 2 - Ponte Delle Pietre, 145.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5pts
2Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
3Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone8
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan7
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
16Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team13:55:37
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3Astana Pro Team0:00:10
4Katusha Team0:00:20
5Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:21
6Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:33
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
8Movistar Team0:00:44
9Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
10Acqua & Sapone0:01:24
11Lampre - ISD
12BMC Racing Team0:01:44
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:53
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:40
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:23
16FDJ-Big Mat0:06:36
17Greenedge Cycling Team0:09:36
18Radioshack-Nissan0:10:34
19Lotto Belisol Team0:21:57
20Colombia - Coldeportes0:22:57
21Garmin - Barracuda0:25:14
22Sky Procycling0:34:40

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan29:27:06
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:50
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
9Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:21
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:22
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:43
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:57
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:19
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:42
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:49
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:52
19Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:12
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:31
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:40
24Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:50
25Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:06
27Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:24
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:34
29Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:11:49
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:24
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:37
32Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:38
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:49
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:13:06
35Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:31
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:46
37Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:13:48
38Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:39
39Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:25
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:53
41Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:09
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:24
43Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:16:53
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:17:04
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:05
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:17:25
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:48
48Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:54
49Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:19:00
50Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:11
51Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:19:41
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:44
53Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:35
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:39
55Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:58
56Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:22:23
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:22:50
58Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:16
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:38
60Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:48
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:57
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:24:07
63Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:24:19
64Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:20
65Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:24:51
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:25:12
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:17
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:33
70Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:35
71Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:35
72Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:36
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:26:44
74Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:27:02
75Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:43
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:28:47
77Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:48
78Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:29:11
79David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:29:14
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:35
81Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:56
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:17
83Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:20
84Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:31:22
85Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:32:25
86Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:10
87Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:33:22
88Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:14
89Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:34:20
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:49
91Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:51
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:35:12
94Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:37
95Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:35:56
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:06
97Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:36:10
98Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:27
99Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:45
100Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:51
101Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:37:07
102Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:45
103Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:38:49
104Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:04
105Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:33
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:42
107Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:42:41
108David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:43:03
109Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:43:13
110Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:37
111Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:54
112Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:44:20
113Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:44:26
114Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:59
115Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:01
116Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
117Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:17
118Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:46:28
119Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:46:40
120Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:12
121Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:49:02
122Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:49:42
123Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:51:42
124Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:53:04
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:54:02
126Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:54:32
127Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:54:34
128Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:55:35
129Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:56:38
130Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:57:22
131Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:57:42
132Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:57:49
133Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:59
134Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:01:35
135Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:36
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:02:35
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1:04:36
138Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:04:56
139André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:05:20
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:05:27
141Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:05:41
142Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:08:03
143Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:10:19
144Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:10:38
145Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:12:20
146Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:14:29
147Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:15:33
148Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:16:13

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24pts
2Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
3Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
5Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
10Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
17Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
21Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
22Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1
23Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
24Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
25Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale27
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team24
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan21
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda15
9Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
12Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
14Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
17Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone8
18Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank8
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
25Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
28Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3
29Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
30Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3
32Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
36Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
37Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
38Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
41Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
43Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
45Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
46Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
47Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone-5

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29:28:30
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:19
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:18
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:48
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:07
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:15:29
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:41
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:47
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:15
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:33
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:25:38
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:47
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:11
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:56
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:31:01
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:34:42
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:35:43
18Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:09
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:41:17
20Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:35
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:37
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:44:53
23Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:04
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:50:18
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:51:40
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:52:38
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:53:08
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:04:03
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:55
30Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:09:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team87:48:23
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
3Astana Pro Team0:00:43
4Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
5Colnago - Csf Inox0:04:32
6Movistar Team0:09:48
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:00
8Team Saxo Bank0:17:13
9Acqua & Sapone0:17:53
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:12
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:45
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:14
13BMC Racing Team0:30:58
14Lampre - ISD0:31:07
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:38:44
16Radioshack-Nissan0:46:33
17FDJ-Big Mat0:48:56
18Colombia - Coldeportes0:55:40
19Lotto Belisol Team1:00:17
20Greenedge Cycling Team1:05:35
21Garmin - Barracuda1:21:17
22Sky Procycling1:29:23

 

