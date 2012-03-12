Image 1 of 43 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Chris Horner covered his blue race leader's jersey with a wind vest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 Chris Horner in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Rodriguez is congratulated by his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) timed his last kilometer attack perfectly to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) is best young rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Chris Horner celebrates another day in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Danilo di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) makes a charge for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez lets the champagne fly (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Peter Sagan worked diligently for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Danilo Di Luca launches an attack on the final lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali in the points classification lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Offido (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Chris Horner celebrates his race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Stefano Pirazzi is still in the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Chris Horner enjoys his podium drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) sprints in Offido (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 43 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) has a dig in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 43 The day's breakaway led by Carlos Betancur (Acqua e Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 43 The group of favourites looks around (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali was glued to race leader Chris Horner's wheel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory in Tirreno-Adriatico 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 43 All eyes on race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a pull for Nibali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his winning attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 6 of the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 43 The sprint into Offida was a battle for bonus seconds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) hangs on to win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) holds off the chasers to win stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) digs deep for the bonus seconds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fought his way to second on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) manages to hold on to the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins in Offida (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives the accolades for his win in Offida (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put in a successful attack to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage six of the 2012 Tirrano-Adriatico after staging a daring breakaway with 1km to go and holding off a chasing pack headed by local favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone). Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) retains the overall lead in the GC with the final stage, a 9.3km individual time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday afternoon, still remaining.

Rodriguez used his skill and experience as a climber to secure the win on the 181km stage that featured several climbs right up until the dramatic hilltop finish. The 32-year-old from Barcelona isn’t a stranger to success here, having secured stage wins in both 2008 and 2009, but was glad to get his first World Tour win of the season close to Italy’s Adriatic coast.

"I'm very happy with today's victory," Rodriguez said. "In the last two stages I was a little disappointed: they were good courses for me but I couldn't win, also because my rivals were in a better shape. Instead, today in theory it was a better stage for Oscar Freire, more suitable to his characteristics, but when I saw he was not ahead I tried to win.

"My only chance was to anticipate the sprint and attack from far out, because in the bunch there was Peter Sagan and I couldn't compete with him in a sprint. It was an important victory: now I'm more persuaded that the work we did between Tour of Oman and Tirreno-Adriatico was good. I proved I'm getting better and better and for Vuelta al Pais Vasco I'll be ready to take some other good results."

The minutes leading up the start were dominated by several high profile withdrawals, notably those of Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Matthew Goss (GreenEdge). All three cited illness and they were joined on the sidelines less than halfway through the stage by Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), who pulled out to focus on his preparations for the upcoming Milan-San Remo.

The stage itself covered an initial loop of 84km before six undulating laps of just over 16km each. Each lap featured the gruelling 2.5km Ponte delle Pietre climb at its conclusion, which provided a stern test for the top quality field that has assembled here. With just a time trial remaining after the completion of the stage, the riders were well aware of the importance attached to this afternoon’s action.

Peloton stays in touch

After 67km of racing a breakaway group had built up a lead of four minutes. Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone), Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia - Coldeportes), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat), Andrei Amador (Movistar), Branislau Samoilau (Movistar), Serge Pauwels (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) worked to extend the gap but never managed a decisive advantage.

Katusha, Liquigas-Cannondale, Garmin and Omega-Pharma QuickStep all took turns in pulling the peloton closer to the leaders, and with 20km to go the gap was down to under a minute and the leading group had been reduced to four riders – Vichot, Pauwels, Betancur and Andrei Amadur (Movistar) – and by this stage it was becoming clear that the chasing pack would catch them.

With just 5.2km left to go in the race they did just that and the race was set for a dramatic finish up the final climb at the end of an energy-sapping afternoon on the road.

After Di Luca and Michele Scarponi briefly thrilled the home spectators by attacking, Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) put in a promising bid and was joined by Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), but with Liquigas fuelled by Peter Sagan, the pair were not allowed any purchase.

The move served to set up Rodriguez perfectly with 1km to go, and when he lept off the front with bold burst of speed, he built an advantage of several metres. This time Sagan's selfless teamwork was unsuccessful in catching the escapee, but he closed the gap enough to give Nibali a launchpad to sprint for the second place bonus seconds.

Nibali remains in third overall, but narrowed the gap between himself and Horner at the top of the GC to just six seconds. With Astana’s Roman Kreuziger sandwiched in between them, tomorrow’s final battle promises to be an intriguing one.

"Today's second place makes me almost as happy as a victory," Nibali said. "I gained six important seconds for the general classification, and that makes me even more confident for the time trial tomorrow. It's clear numerical advantage and above all a psychological one. Horner is the leader but I think the man to beat is Kreuziger."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:38:27 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 15 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 16 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:20 26 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 27 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 34 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:24 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:29 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:32 43 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 46 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 48 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 50 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 52 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 58 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 59 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 62 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 65 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 67 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:39 68 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 69 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 70 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 72 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:50 77 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:22 78 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:39 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:16 84 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:28 85 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 86 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 88 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 90 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:08 91 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:06:28 94 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 95 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:53 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 101 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:07:45 103 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 104 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 105 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 106 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:13 107 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 108 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:58 109 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 110 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 114 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 115 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:25 116 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 118 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 119 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 121 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 123 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 124 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 126 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 127 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 129 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 133 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 136 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 137 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 139 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 140 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 142 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 143 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 147 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 148 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling DNF Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling DNF Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda DNF Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling DNF Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Ripatransone, 17.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 3 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 2 - Ponte Delle Pietre, 145.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 pts 2 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 3 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 3 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 8 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13:55:37 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 4 Katusha Team 0:00:20 5 Colnago - Csf Inox 0:00:21 6 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:33 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 8 Movistar Team 0:00:44 9 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 10 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:24 11 Lampre - ISD 12 BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:53 14 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:40 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:23 16 FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:36 17 Greenedge Cycling Team 0:09:36 18 Radioshack-Nissan 0:10:34 19 Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:57 20 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:22:57 21 Garmin - Barracuda 0:25:14 22 Sky Procycling 0:34:40

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 29:27:06 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:50 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:21 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:22 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:43 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:57 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:19 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:42 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:49 18 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:52 19 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:12 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:31 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:40 24 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:50 25 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:06 27 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:24 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:34 29 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:49 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:24 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:37 32 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:38 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:49 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:13:06 35 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:31 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:46 37 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:13:48 38 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:39 39 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:53 41 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:09 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:24 43 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:53 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:17:04 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:05 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:17:25 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:48 48 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:54 49 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:00 50 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:11 51 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:19:41 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:44 53 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:35 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:39 55 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:58 56 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:22:23 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:22:50 58 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:16 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:38 60 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:48 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:57 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:24:07 63 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:19 64 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:20 65 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 66 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:24:51 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:12 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:17 69 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:33 70 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:35 71 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:35 72 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:36 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:26:44 74 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:02 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:43 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:47 77 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:48 78 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:29:11 79 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:14 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:35 81 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:56 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:17 83 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:20 84 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:31:22 85 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:32:25 86 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:10 87 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:33:22 88 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:14 89 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:20 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:49 91 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 92 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:51 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:35:12 94 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:37 95 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:56 96 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:06 97 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:36:10 98 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:27 99 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:45 100 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:51 101 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:37:07 102 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:45 103 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:38:49 104 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:04 105 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:33 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:42 107 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:42:41 108 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:43:03 109 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:43:13 110 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:37 111 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:54 112 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:44:20 113 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:44:26 114 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:59 115 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:01 116 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 117 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:17 118 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:46:28 119 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:46:40 120 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:12 121 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:49:02 122 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:49:42 123 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:51:42 124 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:53:04 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:54:02 126 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:54:32 127 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:54:34 128 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:55:35 129 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:56:38 130 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:57:22 131 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:57:42 132 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:57:49 133 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:59:59 134 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:01:35 135 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:36 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:02:35 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:04:36 138 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:04:56 139 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:05:20 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:05:27 141 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:05:41 142 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:08:03 143 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:10:19 144 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:10:38 145 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:12:20 146 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:14:29 147 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:15:33 148 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:16:13

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 pts 2 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 3 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 5 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 10 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 17 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 22 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1 23 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 24 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 25 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 24 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 9 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 14 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 8 18 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 8 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 25 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 28 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 29 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 30 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 32 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 36 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 37 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 41 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 45 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 46 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 47 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone -5

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29:28:30 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:19 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:18 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:48 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:07 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:29 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:41 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:47 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:15 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:33 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:38 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:47 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:11 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:56 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:31:01 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:34:42 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:35:43 18 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:09 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:41:17 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:35 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:37 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:44:53 23 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:04 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:18 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:51:40 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:52:38 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:53:08 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:04:03 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:55 30 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:09:14