GreenEdge wins stage 1 team time trial

Goss leads overall after scorching effort by Aussie ProTeam

Image 1 of 65

GreenEdge en route to victory in the opening stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 65

Lotto-Belisol in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 65

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 65

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 65

Team Sky was fourth fastest

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 65

Marco Pinotti points the way for BMC.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 65

BMC fell flat in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 65

Marco Pinotti drives on the front for BMC.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 65

Ag2r-La Mondiale came home 43 seconds down.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 65

RadioShack-Nissan in the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 65

RadioShack-Nissan and Fabian Cancellara en route to second place.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 65

RadioShack-Nissan finished second.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 65

Danilo Di Luca was part of the Acqua e Sapone line-up.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 65

The distinctive colours of Lotto Belisol during the team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 65

Mark Cavendish had a day off from wearing the rainbow jersey at the opening TTT of Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 65

GreenEdge powered to the team time trial win in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 65

Matt Goss (Greenedge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 65

Matthew Goss celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

Matthew Goss celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 65

Even Lampre's Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori couldn't get them into the top 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 65

The Farnese Vini team took 12th in the team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 65

Euskaltel-Euskadi stayed together

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 65

The Colombia-Coldeportes gets started in its first WorldTour race in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 65

BMC struggled in the wind, leaving Cadel Evans with 58 seconds to make up on GC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 65

Acqua & Sapone benefitted from an early start to take 7th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 65

Vacansoleil-DCM in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 65

Katusha at Tirreno-Adriatico's TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 65

Movistar was down a few men by the end

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 65

Omega Pharma-Quickstep fights through the wind

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 65

Rabobank had a disappointing team time trial in 16th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 65

GreenEdge stands on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 65

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) is the first leader of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 65

Team Sky kick off their Tirreno-Adriatico campaign.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 65

Oscar Gatto leads Farnese Vini-Selle Italia in the team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 65

Liquigas-Cannondale took 15th in the team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 65

Astana finished 5th in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 65

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia on the road to Donoratico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 65

Katusha in action on the opening day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 65

It was important for GreenEdge to get a big win in Europe.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 65

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 1.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 65

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) was first across the line and takes the overall lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 65

Saxo Bank are still waiting to hear if they will keep their WorldTour licence.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 65

Saxo Bank are a team in need of results.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 65

Colombia - Coldeportes race against the watch.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 65

Colombia - Coldeportes were a wildcard invitee to Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 65

David Millar leads Garmin-Barracuda.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 65

Garmin-Barracuda had to settle for third place.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 65

In the slipstream of Garmin-Barracuda.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 65

Colnago-CSF on the opening day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 65

Luca Paolini and Katusha in full flight.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 65

GreenEdge were commanding winners of the team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 65

A team of riders bred on the track was always going to be hard to beat in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

GreenEdge put in a powerful collective effort to win the day.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

The GreenEdge squad scorch around the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT course.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Saxo Bank

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 65

Astana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 65

AG2R - La Mondiale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 65

Team RadioShack-Nissan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 65

Acqua&Sapone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 65

Lotto - Belisol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 65

Team Sky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 65

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 65

Colnago - CSF

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 65

Garmin-Barracuda

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 65

Colombia - Coldeportes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 65

Lampre

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The GreenEdge Cycling Team has won its first race on European soil in dominating fashion as the Australian ProTour squad claimed victory in the first stage at Tirreno-Adriatico. GreenEdge completed the 16.9km team time trial in 18:41, 17 seconds faster than runner-up RadioShack-Nissan which was anchored by time trial stalwart Fabian Cancellara.

Garmin-Barracuda, which had set the early benchmark, finished fractions of a second behind RadioShack-Nissan for third place.

Team Sky's effort garnered the British ProTour squad a fourth place finish, 23 seconds down, while Astana rounded out the top five at 30 seconds.

GreenEdge's Matt Goss led the team across the finish line and the 25-year-old Australian earned the first leader's jersey as well as a morale boost 10 days prior to defending his Milan-Sanremo title.

"The season started a little bit slower, and it was deliberately aimed to be good at this race and then through Sanremo and the Classics. So far it's working," said Goss with a smile. "It's a perfect start. It's incredible to win our first team time trial together.

"My form is pretty similar to last year. At Milan-Sanremo I was at the end of a peak of form. This year I hope to be in slightly better form. However winning now is important for my morale and the morale of the team."

Goss and five of his GreenEdge teammates currently hold the top six positions on general classification. Daniele Bennati holds seventh overall and leads a contingent of RadioShack-Nissan riders at 17 seconds back.

2011 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans and his BMC Racing Team opened their title defense inauspiciously as they conceded nearly one minute to GreenEdge, finishing 58 seconds off the pace for 17th place out of 22 teams. While GreenEdge may not pose a threat for the final general classification, teams high up on the leader board have put their respective GC riders in good position. RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Garmin-Barracuda's Andrew Talansky both lead Evans by 41 seconds while Astana's Roman Kreuziger holds a 28-second advantage over the defending champion, who sits in 109th place on general classification entering stage 2.

If last year's race is any indication, seconds may prove crucial as the top-five riders on the final general classification were separated by 30 seconds.

Worlds re-match

Tomorrow the peloton will face the opening road stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, covering 230km from San Vincenzo to Indicatore, in a day likely favouring the sprinters. The peloton is chock full of sprinting talent including the likes of world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky), Matt Goss (GreenEdge), André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), Oscar Freire (Katusha), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan), Borut Bozic (Astana) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF-Inox).

For race leader Matt Goss, it will be the first head-to-head competition against Cavendish since the world championships where Cavendish and Goss finished 1-2 respectively. In fact, with Greipel at the race, the complete world championship podium as well as eight of the top-10 Worlds finishers are at Tirreno-Adriatico.

"The stage will probably end in a sprint," said Goss. "I'll be up against [Mark] Cavendish but against everyone else too. The last time I sprinted against Cavendish was at the Worlds in Copenhagen (where Goss finished second). He's very fast but I'd like to change the result from the Worlds around. But it's wrong to be one step behind another team. We'll try and do something ourselves and keep the leader's blue jersey for the next two days."

Full Results
1GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:41
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
3Garmin - Barracuda
4Sky Procycling0:00:23
5Astana Pro Team0:00:30
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
7Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
8Katusha Team0:00:40
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:43
10Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
11Lampre - ISD0:00:46
12Farnese Vini0:00:47
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Liquigas0:00:55
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
17BMC Racing Team0:00:58
18Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
19Movistar Team0:01:11
20FDJ-Big Mat0:01:18
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
22Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45

General classification after stage 1
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:41
2Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:05
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
9Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
16Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
18Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:20
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
21Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
24Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
30Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:35
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:36
35Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
36Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
38Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
40David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
41Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
42Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
43Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
44Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
50Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:40
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
53Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
54Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
55Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
56Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
57Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
58Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
65Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
67Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
70Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:46
71Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
73Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
76Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
79Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
81Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
82Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
83Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
84Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
85Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
96Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
102Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
106Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
109Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
110Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
112Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
113Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:04
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
115Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:06
116Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
117Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
118Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
119Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
123Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:17
124Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
128Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
129Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:18
130Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
131Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
132Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
133Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
134Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
135Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
136Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
137Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
138Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
139Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
142Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
143Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
144Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:29
146Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45
147Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
148Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
149Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
150Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
151Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
152Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
153Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
154David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:46
155Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
157Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:09
158Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:30
159Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
160Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:43
161Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:46
162Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:53
163Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:08
164Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
165Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:13
166Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
167Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
168Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
169Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
170Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:37
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:57
172Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:01
173Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:11
174Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:31
175Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:34
176Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Best young rider
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:41
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:46
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:04
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:17
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
29Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
31Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:30
34Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:46

