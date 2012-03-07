Image 1 of 65 GreenEdge en route to victory in the opening stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 65 Lotto-Belisol in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 65 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 65 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 65 Team Sky was fourth fastest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 65 Marco Pinotti points the way for BMC. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 65 BMC fell flat in the team time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 65 Marco Pinotti drives on the front for BMC. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 65 Ag2r-La Mondiale came home 43 seconds down. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 65 RadioShack-Nissan in the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 65 RadioShack-Nissan and Fabian Cancellara en route to second place. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 65 RadioShack-Nissan finished second. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 65 Danilo Di Luca was part of the Acqua e Sapone line-up. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 65 The distinctive colours of Lotto Belisol during the team time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 65 Mark Cavendish had a day off from wearing the rainbow jersey at the opening TTT of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 65 GreenEdge powered to the team time trial win in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 65 Matt Goss (Greenedge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 65 Matthew Goss celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 65 Even Lampre's Italian time trial champion Adriano Malori couldn't get them into the top 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 65 The Farnese Vini team took 12th in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 65 Euskaltel-Euskadi stayed together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 65 The Colombia-Coldeportes gets started in its first WorldTour race in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 65 BMC struggled in the wind, leaving Cadel Evans with 58 seconds to make up on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 65 Acqua & Sapone benefitted from an early start to take 7th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 65 Vacansoleil-DCM in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 65 Katusha at Tirreno-Adriatico's TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 65 Movistar was down a few men by the end (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 65 Omega Pharma-Quickstep fights through the wind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 65 Rabobank had a disappointing team time trial in 16th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 65 GreenEdge stands on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 65 Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) is the first leader of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 65 Team Sky kick off their Tirreno-Adriatico campaign. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 65 Oscar Gatto leads Farnese Vini-Selle Italia in the team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 65 Liquigas-Cannondale took 15th in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 65 Astana finished 5th in the team time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 65 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia on the road to Donoratico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 65 Katusha in action on the opening day of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 65 It was important for GreenEdge to get a big win in Europe. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 65 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) leads Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 1. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 65 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) was first across the line and takes the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 65 Saxo Bank are still waiting to hear if they will keep their WorldTour licence. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 65 Saxo Bank are a team in need of results. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 65 Colombia - Coldeportes race against the watch. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 65 Colombia - Coldeportes were a wildcard invitee to Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 65 David Millar leads Garmin-Barracuda. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 65 Garmin-Barracuda had to settle for third place. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 65 In the slipstream of Garmin-Barracuda. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 65 Colnago-CSF on the opening day of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 65 Luca Paolini and Katusha in full flight. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 65 GreenEdge were commanding winners of the team time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 65 A team of riders bred on the track was always going to be hard to beat in the team time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 65 GreenEdge put in a powerful collective effort to win the day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 65 The GreenEdge squad scorch around the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT course. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 65 Saxo Bank (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 65 Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 65 AG2R - La Mondiale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 65 Team RadioShack-Nissan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 65 Acqua&Sapone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 65 Lotto - Belisol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 65 Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 65 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 65 Colnago - CSF (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 65 Garmin-Barracuda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 65 Colombia - Coldeportes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 65 Lampre (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The GreenEdge Cycling Team has won its first race on European soil in dominating fashion as the Australian ProTour squad claimed victory in the first stage at Tirreno-Adriatico. GreenEdge completed the 16.9km team time trial in 18:41, 17 seconds faster than runner-up RadioShack-Nissan which was anchored by time trial stalwart Fabian Cancellara.

Garmin-Barracuda, which had set the early benchmark, finished fractions of a second behind RadioShack-Nissan for third place.

Team Sky's effort garnered the British ProTour squad a fourth place finish, 23 seconds down, while Astana rounded out the top five at 30 seconds.

GreenEdge's Matt Goss led the team across the finish line and the 25-year-old Australian earned the first leader's jersey as well as a morale boost 10 days prior to defending his Milan-Sanremo title.

"The season started a little bit slower, and it was deliberately aimed to be good at this race and then through Sanremo and the Classics. So far it's working," said Goss with a smile. "It's a perfect start. It's incredible to win our first team time trial together.

"My form is pretty similar to last year. At Milan-Sanremo I was at the end of a peak of form. This year I hope to be in slightly better form. However winning now is important for my morale and the morale of the team."

Goss and five of his GreenEdge teammates currently hold the top six positions on general classification. Daniele Bennati holds seventh overall and leads a contingent of RadioShack-Nissan riders at 17 seconds back.

2011 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans and his BMC Racing Team opened their title defense inauspiciously as they conceded nearly one minute to GreenEdge, finishing 58 seconds off the pace for 17th place out of 22 teams. While GreenEdge may not pose a threat for the final general classification, teams high up on the leader board have put their respective GC riders in good position. RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Garmin-Barracuda's Andrew Talansky both lead Evans by 41 seconds while Astana's Roman Kreuziger holds a 28-second advantage over the defending champion, who sits in 109th place on general classification entering stage 2.

If last year's race is any indication, seconds may prove crucial as the top-five riders on the final general classification were separated by 30 seconds.

Worlds re-match

Tomorrow the peloton will face the opening road stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, covering 230km from San Vincenzo to Indicatore, in a day likely favouring the sprinters. The peloton is chock full of sprinting talent including the likes of world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky), Matt Goss (GreenEdge), André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), Oscar Freire (Katusha), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan), Borut Bozic (Astana) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF-Inox).

For race leader Matt Goss, it will be the first head-to-head competition against Cavendish since the world championships where Cavendish and Goss finished 1-2 respectively. In fact, with Greipel at the race, the complete world championship podium as well as eight of the top-10 Worlds finishers are at Tirreno-Adriatico.

"The stage will probably end in a sprint," said Goss. "I'll be up against [Mark] Cavendish but against everyone else too. The last time I sprinted against Cavendish was at the Worlds in Copenhagen (where Goss finished second). He's very fast but I'd like to change the result from the Worlds around. But it's wrong to be one step behind another team. We'll try and do something ourselves and keep the leader's blue jersey for the next two days."

Full Results 1 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:41 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 3 Garmin - Barracuda 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:23 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 7 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:39 8 Katusha Team 0:00:40 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 10 Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:45 11 Lampre - ISD 0:00:46 12 Farnese Vini 0:00:47 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 14 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Liquigas 0:00:55 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 17 BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 18 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 19 Movistar Team 0:01:11 20 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:18 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 22 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:45

General classification after stage 1 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:41 2 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:05 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 18 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:20 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 21 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 24 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 30 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:35 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 35 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 36 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 38 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 40 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 41 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 42 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 43 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:39 44 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 47 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 48 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 50 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:40 51 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 54 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 56 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 57 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 58 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:45 64 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 65 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:46 71 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 73 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 75 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 76 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:47 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 79 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 81 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 82 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 83 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 84 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 85 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 96 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 102 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 109 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 110 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 112 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 113 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:04 114 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 115 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:06 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 117 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 118 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 119 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 123 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:17 124 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 128 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:18 130 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 131 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 132 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 133 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 137 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 138 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 139 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 142 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 143 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 144 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 145 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:29 146 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:45 147 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 148 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 149 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 150 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 151 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 152 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 153 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 154 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:46 155 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 157 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:09 158 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:30 159 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 160 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:43 161 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:46 162 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:53 163 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:08 164 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 165 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:13 166 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 167 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 168 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 169 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 170 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:37 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:57 172 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:01 173 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:11 174 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:31 175 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:34 176 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale