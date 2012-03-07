GreenEdge wins stage 1 team time trial
Goss leads overall after scorching effort by Aussie ProTeam
Stage 1: San Vincenzo - Donoratico (TTT)
The GreenEdge Cycling Team has won its first race on European soil in dominating fashion as the Australian ProTour squad claimed victory in the first stage at Tirreno-Adriatico. GreenEdge completed the 16.9km team time trial in 18:41, 17 seconds faster than runner-up RadioShack-Nissan which was anchored by time trial stalwart Fabian Cancellara.
Garmin-Barracuda, which had set the early benchmark, finished fractions of a second behind RadioShack-Nissan for third place.
Team Sky's effort garnered the British ProTour squad a fourth place finish, 23 seconds down, while Astana rounded out the top five at 30 seconds.
GreenEdge's Matt Goss led the team across the finish line and the 25-year-old Australian earned the first leader's jersey as well as a morale boost 10 days prior to defending his Milan-Sanremo title.
"The season started a little bit slower, and it was deliberately aimed to be good at this race and then through Sanremo and the Classics. So far it's working," said Goss with a smile. "It's a perfect start. It's incredible to win our first team time trial together.
"My form is pretty similar to last year. At Milan-Sanremo I was at the end of a peak of form. This year I hope to be in slightly better form. However winning now is important for my morale and the morale of the team."
Goss and five of his GreenEdge teammates currently hold the top six positions on general classification. Daniele Bennati holds seventh overall and leads a contingent of RadioShack-Nissan riders at 17 seconds back.
2011 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans and his BMC Racing Team opened their title defense inauspiciously as they conceded nearly one minute to GreenEdge, finishing 58 seconds off the pace for 17th place out of 22 teams. While GreenEdge may not pose a threat for the final general classification, teams high up on the leader board have put their respective GC riders in good position. RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Garmin-Barracuda's Andrew Talansky both lead Evans by 41 seconds while Astana's Roman Kreuziger holds a 28-second advantage over the defending champion, who sits in 109th place on general classification entering stage 2.
If last year's race is any indication, seconds may prove crucial as the top-five riders on the final general classification were separated by 30 seconds.
Worlds re-match
Tomorrow the peloton will face the opening road stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, covering 230km from San Vincenzo to Indicatore, in a day likely favouring the sprinters. The peloton is chock full of sprinting talent including the likes of world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky), Matt Goss (GreenEdge), André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), Oscar Freire (Katusha), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan), Borut Bozic (Astana) and Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF-Inox).
For race leader Matt Goss, it will be the first head-to-head competition against Cavendish since the world championships where Cavendish and Goss finished 1-2 respectively. In fact, with Greipel at the race, the complete world championship podium as well as eight of the top-10 Worlds finishers are at Tirreno-Adriatico.
"The stage will probably end in a sprint," said Goss. "I'll be up against [Mark] Cavendish but against everyone else too. The last time I sprinted against Cavendish was at the Worlds in Copenhagen (where Goss finished second). He's very fast but I'd like to change the result from the Worlds around. But it's wrong to be one step behind another team. We'll try and do something ourselves and keep the leader's blue jersey for the next two days."
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:41
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|12
|Farnese Vini
|0:00:47
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Liquigas
|0:00:55
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|20
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:18
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|22
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:41
|2
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|18
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|21
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|24
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:35
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|35
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|36
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|44
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|51
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|54
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|56
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|57
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|58
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|71
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|73
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|78
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|79
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|81
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|82
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|83
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|84
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|85
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|96
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|102
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|109
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|114
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|115
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:06
|116
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|117
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|118
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|120
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|122
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|123
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:17
|124
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|128
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|130
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|131
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|132
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|133
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|137
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|138
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|139
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|142
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|143
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|144
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:29
|146
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
|147
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|148
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|149
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|150
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|151
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|152
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|153
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|154
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:46
|155
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|157
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:09
|158
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:30
|159
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|160
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:43
|161
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
|162
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:53
|163
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:08
|164
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|165
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:13
|166
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|167
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|168
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:37
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:57
|172
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:01
|173
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:11
|174
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|175
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:34
|176
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:41
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:17
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|29
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|31
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:30
|34
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
