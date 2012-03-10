Image 1 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) once again put his immense talent on display, winning a difficult, hilltop finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 Liquigas-Cannondale set a furious tempo in the approach to the finishing climb, while BMC kept 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans at the pointy end of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was not able to repeat his 2011 victory in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) has dropped his breakaway companions and presses on alone in the endgame of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Stefan Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) at the finish in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan catches his breath after a hard-fought finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 The Slovakian champion Peter Sagan celebrates his victory in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) launches an attack on the steepest pitch of the finishing climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Dimitriy Muravyev (Astana) on the attack inside of the final 15 kilometers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Peter Sagan uncorks the bubbly in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Mountains classifiation leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Stage 4 runner-up Roman Kreuziger (Astana) at the finish in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Omega Pharma-Quickstep team members set tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) sets the pace in the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 The television helicopter tracks the peloton at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) rode in the breakaway and added to his mountains classification lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) shows the strain of a long, arduous day in the saddle. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 43 Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) launches an attack on the final climb with Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in hot pursuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Katusha teammates Oscar Freire, left, and Joaquin Rodriguez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 43 Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) awaits the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 43 Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 43 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 Points leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) watches to see that race leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) doesn't lose any fingers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 Oscar Freire (Katusha) is the picture of calm at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) chat prior to the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 43 The peloton in action during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 43 The peloton en route from Amelia to Chieti during stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 43 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) has held the leader's jersey since stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 Norwegian legend Knut Knudsen, a winner of Tirreno-Adriatico in 1979, with compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) crosses the finish line for 6th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) powers away from Roman Kreuziger (Astana) in the final meters. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) is the new leader at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Cannondale) finished third in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed in the difficult finale to stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the attack during stage 4, adding to his mountains classification lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 The Tirreno-Adriatico jersey holders get the VIP treatment on the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 BMC's George Hincapie, left, and Marco Pinotti are ready for action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) powered to victory in Chieti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan took advantage of Liquigas-Cannondale's hard work and won the mountainous fourth stage of Tirenno-Adriatico, while RadioShack-Nissan's Christopher Horner crossed the finish line in the five-man lead group to take the leader's jersey.

Astana's Roman Kreuziger and Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale took second and third on the stage, which featured a taxing uphill finale into Chieti's city center. Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) and Horner rounded out the lead group which contested the stage four finale.

Kreuziger moved up to second overall, only seven seconds behind Horner, while Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) holds third on general classification at 13 seconds.

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge), who held the blue leader's jersey since stage one, lost contact with the leaders on the day's many climbs and surrendered the general classification lead to Horner.

Liquigas-Cannondale worked hard for the win, leading the chase virtually the whole day and bringing its strong riders into position. Yet it was not team captain Nibali who won, but 22-year-old Slovakian champion Sagan, who shot past his fading teammate in the final meters to secure the victory.

"Today we gave so much as a team and it was important to win," said Sagan. "The best option for the team's victory today was [Vincenzo] Nibali and I tried to encourage it until the last [moment]. I pushed on the final climb, then I slowed down for him. When Di Luca attacked I closed the gap, then I thought Vincent was able to deal with our opponents.

"On the final straight I heard they were catching up and at that moment I thought only of the good of the team: not winning would be a great sin. I'm sorry for Vincent, we are a united group and among us there are absolutely no problems. Tomorrow we will have a hard stage and I'll be at his disposal to help him."

"Needless to say that today I wanted success, to try to gain precious seconds on the general classification," said Nibali. "The final was very animated and we, as a team, had a double opportunity: I had to win or Peter to reward the good work of our teammates. When he (Sagan) passed me I did not expect it, of course, but I also believe Peter's words and that it was in good faith."

Horner finished fifth on the stage, in the same time as the winner., which was enough to catapult him from eighth place to first. The 40-year-old said that he had been eying this stage all along, and felt early on that he had good chances.

“Before the race today I thought for sure I might have the leader’s jersey at the end of the day,” Horner said on the team's website. “All the team was very important to me today. They’ve worked very hard for me in the past few days and this stage was a goal for us. My legs are feeling very good, so certainly I have a shot at winning the overall.”

GreenEdge was happy to see best young rider Cameron Meyer move up to third overall, and didn't mourn the loss of the overall lead. “We weren’t interested in defending the jersey today,” admitted GreenEdge sports director Matt White. “Gossy was never going to hang onto the lead. None of the sprinters hung on today. Given our lack of interest in defending the jersey, we were pretty relaxed today.”

A long day in the saddle

The race's longest stage (252km) got off to an early start, with the riders rolling out of Amelia at 9:15am. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) did not start.

Seven riders went out on the attack only eight km into the stage: Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi and Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox), Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team) and Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo Bank). They quickly built up a sizeable lead, up to 10 minutes after only 75 km.

Sixty kilometers later, after enjoying a maximum advantage of nearly 12 minutes, the gap had dropped dramatically to just over four minutes and continued to go down.

Snow and cold had caused the race organisers to change today's route, taking out the Passo Lanciano climb and substituting the Valico della Forchetta. Mountains leader Pirazzi took top honours there, securing a nearly insurmountable lead in the classification for the race, but with 36km to go and still one more climb, the gap was down to a minute and a half.

Lampre-ISD, Colombia-Coldeportes and Omega Pharma-QuickStep combined their efforts at the head of the peloton to bring the gap down. The lead group shrank to four, as Mondory, Pagani and Hulsmans were unable to keep up any longer, although Pagani later caught up again.

With a little more than 20 km to go, Brutt pulled away from his escape companions and tried to get away on a curving ascent. But the peloton was less than a minute behind and gaining fast, with Liquigas-Cannondale's Oss leading the train.

Boaro took off in an attempt to catch Brutt as the peloton came closer and closer. Meanwhile, race leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) was finally unable to hold the pace in the peloton, dropping further and further back on the undulating terrain.

Boaro was caught by the Liquigas-Cannondale-led field with about 15km to go, and Brutt had only about 20 seconds. Three kilometers later he, too, was caught. Astana's Dimitriy Muravyev was the next to try his luck, but with 9km to go he was caught and passed by Euskaltel's Mikel Landa, and the Astana rider faded back into the field.

A crash in the middle of the field knocked down a handful of riders, including yesterday's stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), and split the field on the stage's penultimate climb. Again, Liquigas-Cannondale led the field past the escapee with 6.5km to go.

The final climb of the day started with five kilometers to go, and BMC moved to the front of the peloton to position defending Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans for the final ascent to the finish. With two kilometers remaining the real climbing started, with gradients up to 15 percent. BMC's Alessandro Ballan pulled off at the base of the steep pitch, leaving George Hincapie to set the tempo for Evans.

It was slow going on the steep parcours in Chieti, with the field becoming increasingly smaller with every pedal stroke. Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked with 1.5 kilometers remaining, but was caught by Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone), who led a small group powering their way up the narrow streets. Di Luca was then passed by Peter Sagan, and the two rode together under the flamme rouge, which was also served as the stage's final KOM.

A high-powered group of Sagan, Kreuziger, Nibali, Di Luca and Horner had emerged at the head of affairs to fight it out for the win as the road levelled off in the final kilometer. Astana's Kreuziger shot out around the leaders and took a lead on the run-in to the finish. Nibali responded and gave his all, but Sagan came around his teammate and went on to win, with Kreuziger passing Nibali for second.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7:24:50 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:23 21 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 23 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 24 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:30 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:37 31 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:40 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:42 33 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 34 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 43 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 44 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:59 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 49 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:07 51 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 52 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 54 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 56 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 57 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 58 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 59 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 60 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 62 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:16 63 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:20 64 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:40 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:53 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 72 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 75 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:04 76 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:40 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:52 83 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:15 84 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 85 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 87 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:21 88 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:28 89 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:57 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:15 92 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 93 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 95 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:40 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 100 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 107 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 110 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:05 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:28 117 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:51 119 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:08:55 120 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:10:51 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 122 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 124 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 125 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 127 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 128 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 129 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 130 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 132 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 133 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 134 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 135 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 136 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:23 138 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 139 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:07 140 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 141 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 142 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:35 143 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 144 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 145 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 148 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 150 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 151 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 155 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 158 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 159 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 160 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 161 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 162 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 163 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 165 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:53 166 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 167 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 168 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 169 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 170 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 171 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 172 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNS Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 1 - L'Aquila, 116.9km 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bucchianico, 231.9km 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 4 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Sella di Corno, 95.2km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Mountain 2 - Valico della Forchetta, 212km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 3 - Chieti, 250km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22:15:09 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Katusha Team 0:00:15 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 5 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 6 Movistar Team 0:00:33 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:58 8 BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 10 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:40 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:48 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:57 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:01 14 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:18 15 RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:31 16 FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:04 17 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:27 18 Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:00 19 Lampre - ISD 0:06:06 20 Sky Procycling 0:07:15 21 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:31 22 Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:07

General classification after stage 4 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 19:01:54 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:21 5 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:22 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:30 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:35 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:41 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 17 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:46 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 21 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:55 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 25 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 26 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:04 27 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:05 28 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 29 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:06 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:11 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:12 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:15 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:17 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:20 35 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 37 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:24 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:27 39 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:28 40 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 41 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:29 42 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 43 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 44 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 46 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:41 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:44 49 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:46 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:47 51 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:54 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:58 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 55 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:03 56 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:04 57 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:05 58 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:07 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:08 60 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 61 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:12 62 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:22 63 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 64 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:28 65 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:31 66 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:35 67 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:46 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:48 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:54 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 71 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:18 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 74 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:39 76 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 77 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:46 78 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:52 79 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:06 80 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 81 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:15 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 83 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:25 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:34 85 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:44 86 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:49 87 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:53 88 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:58 89 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:03 90 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:07 91 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:09 92 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:10 93 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 94 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:14 95 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:15 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:18 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:20 98 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:21 99 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:31 101 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:34 102 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 103 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:57 104 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:33 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:43 106 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:05 107 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:06 108 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:11 109 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:48 111 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:08 112 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:09 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:36 114 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:22 115 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:31 116 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:51 117 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:13 118 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 119 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:19 120 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:11:20 121 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:23 122 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:59 123 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 124 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:15 126 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:23 128 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:28 129 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:06 130 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:13 131 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:35 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:14:42 133 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:45 134 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:08 135 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:55 136 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:16:13 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:28 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:29 139 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:50 140 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:53 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 142 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:56 143 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:04 144 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:12 145 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:19 146 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:21 147 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 148 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:22 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:24 150 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:38 151 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:05 152 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:10 153 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:21 154 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:27 155 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:48 156 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:08 157 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:31 158 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:50 159 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:55 160 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:15 161 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:33 162 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:23:49 163 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:11 164 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:21 165 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:48 166 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:05 167 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:27:21 168 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:29:05 169 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:29:17 170 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:30:33 171 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 172 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:32:19

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 4 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 6 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 8 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 8 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 14 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6

Mountains classification 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 5 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 8 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 10 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 13 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 14 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Young riders classification 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 19:02:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:08 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:02 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:07 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:14 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:16 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:31 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:34 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:36 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:54 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:56 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:02 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:44 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:20 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:30 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:38 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:02 21 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:10 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:32 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:16:00 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:06 26 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:57 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:08 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:14 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:35 30 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:08 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:35 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:52