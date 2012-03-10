Trending

Image 1 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) once again put his immense talent on display, winning a difficult, hilltop finale.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) once again put his immense talent on display, winning a difficult, hilltop finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico in Chieti.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

Liquigas-Cannondale set a furious tempo in the approach to the finishing climb, while BMC kept 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans at the pointy end of the peloton.

Liquigas-Cannondale set a furious tempo in the approach to the finishing climb, while BMC kept 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans at the pointy end of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 43

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was not able to repeat his 2011 victory in Chieti.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was not able to repeat his 2011 victory in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 43

Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) has dropped his breakaway companions and presses on alone in the endgame of stage 4.

Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) has dropped his breakaway companions and presses on alone in the endgame of stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 43

Stefan Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) at the finish in Chieti.

Stefan Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) at the finish in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 43

Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan catches his breath after a hard-fought finale.

Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan catches his breath after a hard-fought finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

The Slovakian champion Peter Sagan celebrates his victory in Chieti.

The Slovakian champion Peter Sagan celebrates his victory in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage 4 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 43

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) launches an attack on the steepest pitch of the finishing climb.

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) launches an attack on the steepest pitch of the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Dimitriy Muravyev (Astana) on the attack inside of the final 15 kilometers.

Dimitriy Muravyev (Astana) on the attack inside of the final 15 kilometers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Peter Sagan uncorks the bubbly in Chieti.

Peter Sagan uncorks the bubbly in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the points classification.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Mountains classifiation leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Mountains classifiation leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Stage 4 runner-up Roman Kreuziger (Astana) at the finish in Chieti.

Stage 4 runner-up Roman Kreuziger (Astana) at the finish in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

Omega Pharma-Quickstep team members set tempo in the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep team members set tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 43

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) sets the pace in the break.

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) sets the pace in the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

The television helicopter tracks the peloton at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The television helicopter tracks the peloton at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) rode in the breakaway and added to his mountains classification lead.

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) rode in the breakaway and added to his mountains classification lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 43

Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) shows the strain of a long, arduous day in the saddle.

Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) shows the strain of a long, arduous day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 43

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) launches an attack on the final climb with Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in hot pursuit.

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) launches an attack on the final climb with Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in hot pursuit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

Katusha teammates Oscar Freire, left, and Joaquin Rodriguez.

Katusha teammates Oscar Freire, left, and Joaquin Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 43

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) awaits the start.

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) awaits the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 43

Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

Russian champion Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 43

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone)

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 43

Points leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) watches to see that race leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) doesn't lose any fingers.

Points leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) watches to see that race leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) doesn't lose any fingers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 43

Oscar Freire (Katusha) is the picture of calm at the start.

Oscar Freire (Katusha) is the picture of calm at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 43

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) chat prior to the start of stage 4.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) chat prior to the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 43

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 43

The peloton en route from Amelia to Chieti during stage 4.

The peloton en route from Amelia to Chieti during stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 43

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) has held the leader's jersey since stage 1.

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) has held the leader's jersey since stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

Norwegian legend Knut Knudsen, a winner of Tirreno-Adriatico in 1979, with compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Norwegian legend Knut Knudsen, a winner of Tirreno-Adriatico in 1979, with compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) crosses the finish line for 6th place.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) crosses the finish line for 6th place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) powers away from Roman Kreuziger (Astana) in the final meters.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) powers away from Roman Kreuziger (Astana) in the final meters.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) is the new leader at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) is the new leader at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Cannondale) finished third in Chieti.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Cannondale) finished third in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed in the difficult finale to stage 4.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed in the difficult finale to stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the attack during stage 4, adding to his mountains classification lead.

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the attack during stage 4, adding to his mountains classification lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

The Tirreno-Adriatico jersey holders get the VIP treatment on the start line.

The Tirreno-Adriatico jersey holders get the VIP treatment on the start line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

BMC's George Hincapie, left, and Marco Pinotti are ready for action.

BMC's George Hincapie, left, and Marco Pinotti are ready for action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) powered to victory in Chieti.

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) powered to victory in Chieti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan took advantage of Liquigas-Cannondale's hard work and won the mountainous fourth stage of Tirenno-Adriatico, while RadioShack-Nissan's Christopher Horner crossed the finish line in the five-man lead group to take the leader's jersey.

Astana's Roman Kreuziger and Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale took second and third on the stage, which featured a taxing uphill finale into Chieti's city center. Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) and Horner rounded out the lead group which contested the stage four finale.

Kreuziger moved up to second overall, only seven seconds behind Horner, while Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) holds third on general classification at 13 seconds.

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge), who held the blue leader's jersey since stage one, lost contact with the leaders on the day's many climbs and surrendered the general classification lead to Horner.

Liquigas-Cannondale worked hard for the win, leading the chase virtually the whole day and bringing its strong riders into position. Yet it was not team captain Nibali who won, but 22-year-old Slovakian champion Sagan, who shot past his fading teammate in the final meters to secure the victory.

"Today we gave so much as a team and it was important to win," said Sagan. "The best option for the team's victory today was [Vincenzo] Nibali and I tried to encourage it until the last [moment]. I pushed on the final climb, then I slowed down for him. When Di Luca attacked I closed the gap, then I thought Vincent was able to deal with our opponents.

"On the final straight I heard they were catching up and at that moment I thought only of the good of the team: not winning would be a great sin. I'm sorry for Vincent, we are a united group and among us there are absolutely no problems. Tomorrow we will have a hard stage and I'll be at his disposal to help him."

"Needless to say that today I wanted success, to try to gain precious seconds on the general classification," said Nibali. "The final was very animated and we, as a team, had a double opportunity: I had to win or Peter to reward the good work of our teammates. When he (Sagan) passed me I did not expect it, of course, but I also believe Peter's words and that it was in good faith."

Horner finished fifth on the stage, in the same time as the winner., which was enough to catapult him from eighth place to first. The 40-year-old said that he had been eying this stage all along, and felt early on that he had good chances.

“Before the race today I thought for sure I might have the leader’s jersey at the end of the day,” Horner said on the team's website. “All the team was very important to me today. They’ve worked very hard for me in the past few days and this stage was a goal for us. My legs are feeling very good, so certainly I have a shot at winning the overall.”

GreenEdge was happy to see best young rider Cameron Meyer move up to third overall, and didn't mourn the loss of the overall lead. “We weren’t interested in defending the jersey today,” admitted GreenEdge sports director Matt White. “Gossy was never going to hang onto the lead. None of the sprinters hung on today. Given our lack of interest in defending the jersey, we were pretty relaxed today.”

A long day in the saddle

The race's longest stage (252km) got off to an early start, with the riders rolling out of Amelia at 9:15am. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) did not start.

Seven riders went out on the attack only eight km into the stage: Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi and Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox), Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team) and Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo Bank). They quickly built up a sizeable lead, up to 10 minutes after only 75 km.

Sixty kilometers later, after enjoying a maximum advantage of nearly 12 minutes, the gap had dropped dramatically to just over four minutes and continued to go down.

Snow and cold had caused the race organisers to change today's route, taking out the Passo Lanciano climb and substituting the Valico della Forchetta. Mountains leader Pirazzi took top honours there, securing a nearly insurmountable lead in the classification for the race, but with 36km to go and still one more climb, the gap was down to a minute and a half.

Lampre-ISD, Colombia-Coldeportes and Omega Pharma-QuickStep combined their efforts at the head of the peloton to bring the gap down. The lead group shrank to four, as Mondory, Pagani and Hulsmans were unable to keep up any longer, although Pagani later caught up again.

With a little more than 20 km to go, Brutt pulled away from his escape companions and tried to get away on a curving ascent. But the peloton was less than a minute behind and gaining fast, with Liquigas-Cannondale's Oss leading the train.

Boaro took off in an attempt to catch Brutt as the peloton came closer and closer. Meanwhile, race leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) was finally unable to hold the pace in the peloton, dropping further and further back on the undulating terrain.

Boaro was caught by the Liquigas-Cannondale-led field with about 15km to go, and Brutt had only about 20 seconds. Three kilometers later he, too, was caught. Astana's Dimitriy Muravyev was the next to try his luck, but with 9km to go he was caught and passed by Euskaltel's Mikel Landa, and the Astana rider faded back into the field.

A crash in the middle of the field knocked down a handful of riders, including yesterday's stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), and split the field on the stage's penultimate climb. Again, Liquigas-Cannondale led the field past the escapee with 6.5km to go.

The final climb of the day started with five kilometers to go, and BMC moved to the front of the peloton to position defending Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans for the final ascent to the finish. With two kilometers remaining the real climbing started, with gradients up to 15 percent. BMC's Alessandro Ballan pulled off at the base of the steep pitch, leaving George Hincapie to set the tempo for Evans.

It was slow going on the steep parcours in Chieti, with the field becoming increasingly smaller with every pedal stroke. Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked with 1.5 kilometers remaining, but was caught by Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone), who led a small group powering their way up the narrow streets. Di Luca was then passed by Peter Sagan, and the two rode together under the flamme rouge, which was also served as the stage's final KOM.

A high-powered group of Sagan, Kreuziger, Nibali, Di Luca and Horner had emerged at the head of affairs to fight it out for the win as the road levelled off in the final kilometer. Astana's Kreuziger shot out around the leaders and took a lead on the run-in to the finish. Nibali responded and gave his all, but Sagan came around his teammate and went on to win, with Kreuziger passing Nibali for second.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale7:24:50
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:23
21Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
22Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
23Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
24Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:30
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
28Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:37
31Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:40
32Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
33Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
34Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
36Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
44Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:59
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
49Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:07
51Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
52Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
54Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
56Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
57Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
59Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
60Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
61Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:16
63Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:20
64Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:40
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:53
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
72Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
75Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:04
76Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:40
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
82Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:52
83David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:15
84Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
85Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
87Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:21
88Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:28
89Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:57
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:15
92Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
93Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
94Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
95Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:40
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
100Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
107Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
110Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:05
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
113Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:28
117Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:51
119Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:08:55
120Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:10:51
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
122Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
123Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
124Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
125Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
127Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
128Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
129Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
130Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
132Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
133Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
134Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
135Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:23
138Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
139Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:13:07
140Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
141Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
142Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:35
143Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
144Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
145Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
148Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
150Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
151Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
155Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
158Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
159Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
160Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
161Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
162Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
163Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
165Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:53
166Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
167Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
168André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
169Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
170Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
171Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
172Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNSMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSThomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Sprint 1 - L'Aquila, 116.9km
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Bucchianico, 231.9km
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
4Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Sella di Corno, 95.2km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Mountain 2 - Valico della Forchetta, 212km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 3 - Chieti, 250km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22:15:09
2Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Katusha Team0:00:15
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
5Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
6Movistar Team0:00:33
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:58
8BMC Racing Team0:01:27
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
10Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:40
11Team Saxo Bank0:01:48
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:57
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:01
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:18
15RadioShack-Nissan0:02:31
16FDJ-Big Mat0:04:04
17Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:27
18Garmin - Barracuda0:06:00
19Lampre - ISD0:06:06
20Sky Procycling0:07:15
21GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:31
22Lotto Belisol Team0:10:07

General classification after stage 4
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan19:01:54
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:13
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:21
5Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:22
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:30
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:35
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:41
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
17Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:46
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:52
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
21Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:55
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
25Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
26Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:04
27Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:01:05
28David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
29Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:06
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:11
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:12
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:15
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:17
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:01:20
35Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
36Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
37Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:27
39Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:28
40Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
41Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:29
42Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
43Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
44Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
46Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:41
48Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:44
49Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:46
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:47
51Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:54
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:58
54Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
55Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:03
56Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:04
57Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:05
58Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:07
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:08
60Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
61Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:12
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:22
63Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
64Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:28
65Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:31
66Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:35
67Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:46
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:48
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:54
70Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
71Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:18
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
74Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:39
76Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
77Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:46
78Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:52
79Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:06
80Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
81Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:15
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
83Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:25
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:34
85David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:44
86Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:49
87Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:53
88Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:58
89Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:03
90Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:07
91Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:09
92Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:10
93Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
94Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:14
95Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:15
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:18
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:20
98Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:21
99Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
100Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:31
101Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:34
102Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
103Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:57
104Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:33
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:43
106William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:05
107Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:06
108Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:11
109Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:48
111Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:08
112Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:09
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:36
114Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:22
115Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:31
116Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:51
117Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:13
118Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
119Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:19
120Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:11:20
121Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:11:23
122Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:59
123Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
124Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:15
126Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:13:23
128Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:13:28
129Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:06
130Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:13
131Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:35
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:14:42
133Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:45
134Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:08
135Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:55
136Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:16:13
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:28
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:29
139Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:50
140Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:53
141Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
142Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:17:56
143Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:04
144André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:12
145Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:19
146Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:21
147Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:22
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:24
150Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:38
151Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:19:05
152Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:10
153Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:21
154Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:27
155Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:48
156Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:08
157Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:31
158Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:50
159Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:55
160Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:15
161Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:33
162Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:23:49
163Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:11
164Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:21
165Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:48
166Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:05
167Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:27:21
168Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:29:05
169Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:29:17
170Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:30:33
171Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
172Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:32:19

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale27pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda15
4Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12
6Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
8Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank8
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
14Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6
16Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6

Mountains classification
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox23pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
5Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
8Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
10Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team1
12Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
13Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
14Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Young riders classification
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team19:02:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:08
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:39
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:02
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:01:07
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:14
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:16
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:31
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:34
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:33
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:36
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:54
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:56
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:02
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:44
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:20
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:30
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:38
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:02
21Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:13:10
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:32
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:16:00
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:06
26Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:57
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:08
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:14
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:35
30Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:08
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:35
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:52

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team56:28:41
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
3Katusha Team0:00:22
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
5Acqua & Sapone0:00:30
6Movistar Team0:01:15
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:34
8Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:51
9BMC Racing Team0:01:52
10Team Saxo Bank0:01:53
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:03
12RadioShack-Nissan0:02:15
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:20
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:36
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:49
16FDJ-Big Mat0:04:48
17Colombia - Coldeportes0:05:39
18Garmin - Barracuda0:05:41
19Lampre - ISD0:06:19
20Sky Procycling0:07:02
21GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:55
22Lotto Belisol Team0:10:16

