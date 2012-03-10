Sagan prevails in Chieti
Horner takes over Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey
Stage 4: Amelia - Chieti
Peter Sagan took advantage of Liquigas-Cannondale's hard work and won the mountainous fourth stage of Tirenno-Adriatico, while RadioShack-Nissan's Christopher Horner crossed the finish line in the five-man lead group to take the leader's jersey.
Astana's Roman Kreuziger and Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale took second and third on the stage, which featured a taxing uphill finale into Chieti's city center. Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) and Horner rounded out the lead group which contested the stage four finale.
Kreuziger moved up to second overall, only seven seconds behind Horner, while Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) holds third on general classification at 13 seconds.
Matthew Goss (GreenEdge), who held the blue leader's jersey since stage one, lost contact with the leaders on the day's many climbs and surrendered the general classification lead to Horner.
Liquigas-Cannondale worked hard for the win, leading the chase virtually the whole day and bringing its strong riders into position. Yet it was not team captain Nibali who won, but 22-year-old Slovakian champion Sagan, who shot past his fading teammate in the final meters to secure the victory.
"Today we gave so much as a team and it was important to win," said Sagan. "The best option for the team's victory today was [Vincenzo] Nibali and I tried to encourage it until the last [moment]. I pushed on the final climb, then I slowed down for him. When Di Luca attacked I closed the gap, then I thought Vincent was able to deal with our opponents.
"On the final straight I heard they were catching up and at that moment I thought only of the good of the team: not winning would be a great sin. I'm sorry for Vincent, we are a united group and among us there are absolutely no problems. Tomorrow we will have a hard stage and I'll be at his disposal to help him."
"Needless to say that today I wanted success, to try to gain precious seconds on the general classification," said Nibali. "The final was very animated and we, as a team, had a double opportunity: I had to win or Peter to reward the good work of our teammates. When he (Sagan) passed me I did not expect it, of course, but I also believe Peter's words and that it was in good faith."
Horner finished fifth on the stage, in the same time as the winner., which was enough to catapult him from eighth place to first. The 40-year-old said that he had been eying this stage all along, and felt early on that he had good chances.
“Before the race today I thought for sure I might have the leader’s jersey at the end of the day,” Horner said on the team's website. “All the team was very important to me today. They’ve worked very hard for me in the past few days and this stage was a goal for us. My legs are feeling very good, so certainly I have a shot at winning the overall.”
GreenEdge was happy to see best young rider Cameron Meyer move up to third overall, and didn't mourn the loss of the overall lead. “We weren’t interested in defending the jersey today,” admitted GreenEdge sports director Matt White. “Gossy was never going to hang onto the lead. None of the sprinters hung on today. Given our lack of interest in defending the jersey, we were pretty relaxed today.”
A long day in the saddle
The race's longest stage (252km) got off to an early start, with the riders rolling out of Amelia at 9:15am. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) did not start.
Seven riders went out on the attack only eight km into the stage: Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi and Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox), Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Pavel Brutt (Katusha Team) and Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo Bank). They quickly built up a sizeable lead, up to 10 minutes after only 75 km.
Sixty kilometers later, after enjoying a maximum advantage of nearly 12 minutes, the gap had dropped dramatically to just over four minutes and continued to go down.
Snow and cold had caused the race organisers to change today's route, taking out the Passo Lanciano climb and substituting the Valico della Forchetta. Mountains leader Pirazzi took top honours there, securing a nearly insurmountable lead in the classification for the race, but with 36km to go and still one more climb, the gap was down to a minute and a half.
Lampre-ISD, Colombia-Coldeportes and Omega Pharma-QuickStep combined their efforts at the head of the peloton to bring the gap down. The lead group shrank to four, as Mondory, Pagani and Hulsmans were unable to keep up any longer, although Pagani later caught up again.
With a little more than 20 km to go, Brutt pulled away from his escape companions and tried to get away on a curving ascent. But the peloton was less than a minute behind and gaining fast, with Liquigas-Cannondale's Oss leading the train.
Boaro took off in an attempt to catch Brutt as the peloton came closer and closer. Meanwhile, race leader Matt Goss (GreenEdge) was finally unable to hold the pace in the peloton, dropping further and further back on the undulating terrain.
Boaro was caught by the Liquigas-Cannondale-led field with about 15km to go, and Brutt had only about 20 seconds. Three kilometers later he, too, was caught. Astana's Dimitriy Muravyev was the next to try his luck, but with 9km to go he was caught and passed by Euskaltel's Mikel Landa, and the Astana rider faded back into the field.
A crash in the middle of the field knocked down a handful of riders, including yesterday's stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), and split the field on the stage's penultimate climb. Again, Liquigas-Cannondale led the field past the escapee with 6.5km to go.
The final climb of the day started with five kilometers to go, and BMC moved to the front of the peloton to position defending Tirreno-Adriatico champion Cadel Evans for the final ascent to the finish. With two kilometers remaining the real climbing started, with gradients up to 15 percent. BMC's Alessandro Ballan pulled off at the base of the steep pitch, leaving George Hincapie to set the tempo for Evans.
It was slow going on the steep parcours in Chieti, with the field becoming increasingly smaller with every pedal stroke. Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked with 1.5 kilometers remaining, but was caught by Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone), who led a small group powering their way up the narrow streets. Di Luca was then passed by Peter Sagan, and the two rode together under the flamme rouge, which was also served as the stage's final KOM.
A high-powered group of Sagan, Kreuziger, Nibali, Di Luca and Horner had emerged at the head of affairs to fight it out for the win as the road levelled off in the final kilometer. Astana's Kreuziger shot out around the leaders and took a lead on the run-in to the finish. Nibali responded and gave his all, but Sagan came around his teammate and went on to win, with Kreuziger passing Nibali for second.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7:24:50
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:23
|21
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:30
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|31
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:40
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|33
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|34
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|44
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:07
|51
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|57
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|58
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|59
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|60
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:16
|63
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:20
|64
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:40
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|75
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:04
|76
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:40
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:52
|83
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:15
|84
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|85
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|87
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:21
|88
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:28
|89
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:57
|90
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:15
|92
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|93
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|95
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:40
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|100
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|107
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|110
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:05
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:28
|117
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:51
|119
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|120
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:10:51
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|122
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|124
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|127
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|128
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|129
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|133
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|134
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|135
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|136
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:23
|138
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|139
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:07
|140
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|142
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:35
|143
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|144
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|145
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|146
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|148
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|155
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|158
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|160
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|161
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|162
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|163
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|165
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:53
|166
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|167
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|168
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|169
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|170
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|171
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|172
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNS
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|4
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22:15:09
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:58
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|10
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:40
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:48
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:57
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:01
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:18
|15
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:31
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:04
|17
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:27
|18
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:00
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:06
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:15
|21
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:07
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|19:01:54
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:21
|5
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:22
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:30
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:41
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|17
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|21
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|25
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:04
|27
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:05
|28
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:06
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:12
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:15
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:20
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|37
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|39
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:28
|40
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:29
|42
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|46
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:41
|48
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:44
|49
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:46
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:47
|51
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:54
|53
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|55
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:03
|56
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:04
|57
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:05
|58
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:07
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|60
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|61
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:12
|62
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:22
|63
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|64
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:28
|65
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|66
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:35
|67
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:46
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:48
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|70
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|71
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:18
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|74
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:39
|76
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|77
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:46
|78
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:52
|79
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:06
|80
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|81
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:15
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|83
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:25
|84
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:34
|85
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:44
|86
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:49
|87
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|88
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:58
|89
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:03
|90
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:07
|91
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:09
|92
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:10
|93
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|94
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:14
|95
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:15
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:18
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|98
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:21
|99
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:31
|101
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:34
|102
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|103
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:57
|104
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:33
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:43
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:05
|107
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:06
|108
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|109
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:48
|111
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:08
|112
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:09
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:36
|114
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:22
|115
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|116
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:51
|117
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:13
|118
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|119
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:19
|120
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:20
|121
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:23
|122
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:59
|123
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|124
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:15
|126
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:23
|128
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:28
|129
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:06
|130
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:13
|131
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:35
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:14:42
|133
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:45
|134
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:08
|135
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:55
|136
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:16:13
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:28
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:29
|139
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|140
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:53
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|142
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:56
|143
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:04
|144
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:12
|145
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:19
|146
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:21
|147
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|148
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:22
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:24
|150
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|151
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:05
|152
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:10
|153
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:21
|154
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:27
|155
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:48
|156
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:08
|157
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:31
|158
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:50
|159
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:55
|160
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:21:15
|161
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:33
|162
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:23:49
|163
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:11
|164
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:21
|165
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:48
|166
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:05
|167
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:27:21
|168
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:29:05
|169
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:29:17
|170
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:30:33
|171
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|172
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:32:19
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|4
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|14
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|5
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|8
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|13
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|14
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19:02:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:08
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:07
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:14
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:16
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:31
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:34
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:36
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:54
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:56
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:02
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:44
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:20
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:30
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:38
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:02
|21
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:10
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:32
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:16:00
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:06
|26
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:57
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:08
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:14
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:35
|30
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:08
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:35
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:52
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|56:28:41
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:00:22
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:30
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:34
|8
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:51
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:53
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|12
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:15
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:20
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:36
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:49
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:48
|17
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:05:39
|18
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:41
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:19
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:02
|21
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:16
