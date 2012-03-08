Trending

Cavendish takes sprint victory in Indicatore

Goss remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Sky) made it look easy in Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 2

Mark Cavendish (Sky) made it look easy in Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 51

The sprint in Indicatore

The sprint in Indicatore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 51

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the mountains jersey

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 51

The peloton speeds through stage 2

The peloton speeds through stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 51

The peloton was hauled around by GreenEdge's Svein Tuft all day

The peloton was hauled around by GreenEdge's Svein Tuft all day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 51

Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone) leads Gasparotto in the breakaway

Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone) leads Gasparotto in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 51

The sprint into Indicatore went to Cavendish

The sprint into Indicatore went to Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 51

Tirreno-Adriatico under the sun

Tirreno-Adriatico under the sun
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 51

Cavendish is mobbed after the finish

Cavendish is mobbed after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 51

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) hurt his hand in a crash

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) hurt his hand in a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 51

Cavendish previals in Indicatore

Cavendish previals in Indicatore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 51

Nothing says teamwork like helping your leader answer the call of nature

Nothing says teamwork like helping your leader answer the call of nature
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 51

Cavendish pops the cork on another win

Cavendish pops the cork on another win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 51

Farrar opened the sprint but faded in the final 50m

Farrar opened the sprint but faded in the final 50m
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 51

Cavendish easily bested Oscar Freire and Tyler Farrar on stage 2

Cavendish easily bested Oscar Freire and Tyler Farrar on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 51

Cameron Meyer (Greenedge) in the best young rider's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Cameron Meyer (Greenedge) in the best young rider's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 51

Matthew Goss enjoys another day in the leader's jersey

Matthew Goss enjoys another day in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 51

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan) bringing up the rear

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan) bringing up the rear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 51

Mark Cavendish in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 51

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) heads onto the leader's podium

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) heads onto the leader's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 51

Mark Cavendish after winning stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish after winning stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 51

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) has a dig

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) has a dig
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 51

Cavendish triumphs in the bunch sprint in Indicatore

Cavendish triumphs in the bunch sprint in Indicatore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 51

Stefano Pirazzi enjoyes his podium time

Stefano Pirazzi enjoyes his podium time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 51

Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack Nissan) on the front

Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack Nissan) on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 51

Cadel Evans headed back to the BMC car

Cadel Evans headed back to the BMC car
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 51

Cadel Evans removes his glove the safe way

Cadel Evans removes his glove the safe way
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 51

Matthew Goss was shadowed by the world champion Mark Cavendish

Matthew Goss was shadowed by the world champion Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 51

The GreenEdge team controlled the race for Goss

The GreenEdge team controlled the race for Goss
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 51

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is easy to spot iin his Belgian champion's kit

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is easy to spot iin his Belgian champion's kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 51

Mark Cavendish claimed another sprint victory on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish claimed another sprint victory on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 51

Mark Cavendish was well supported by his Sky team

Mark Cavendish was well supported by his Sky team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets some help from the team mechanic with a sticky cleat

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets some help from the team mechanic with a sticky cleat
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 51

Happy days for Garmin-Barracuda's Ramunas Navardauskas, the Lithuanian champion

Happy days for Garmin-Barracuda's Ramunas Navardauskas, the Lithuanian champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 51

Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) sets the pace in Tirreno-Adriatico

Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) sets the pace in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 51

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 51

The Movistar team has a pre-race conference

The Movistar team has a pre-race conference
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 51

Marco Pinotti (BMC) early in the day

Marco Pinotti (BMC) early in the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 51

The breakaway of the day: Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox)

The breakaway of the day: Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 51

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda)

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 51

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 51

Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) in the break at Tirreno-Adriatico

Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) in the break at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 51

The peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 51

Italian team selector Paolo Bettini is at every race

Italian team selector Paolo Bettini is at every race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 51

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton speeds through the countryside

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton speeds through the countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 51

Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox)

Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 51

The jersey holders: Svein Tuft, Matt Goss and Cameron Meyer of Greenedge

The jersey holders: Svein Tuft, Matt Goss and Cameron Meyer of Greenedge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 51

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) at the start

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) claimed another mass sprint, taking the win on the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Indicatore. The reigning world champion held off an oncoming Oscar Freire (Katusha), with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), who had opened the sprint, finishing third.

Matt Goss, whose GreenEdge team won yesterday's team time trial, retained the blue leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico's first road stage.

Farrar had a strong lead-out by teammate Robbie Hunter and when the recently crowned South African road champion pulled off Farrar kicked into high gear. Cavendish shadowed Farrar, however, and easily came around the Garmin-Barracuda sprinter to go into the lead, but Freire nearly surprised everyone when he squeezed up on the righthand side to take a close second.

With the victory, Cavendish becomes the first reigning world champion to win a stage of Tirreno-Adriatico since 2005, an honour last achieved by none other than today's runner-up Oscar Freire.

The closing sprint was spoiled by a mid-field crash within the final two kilometers which stopped approximately two-thirds of the peloton. Several Colombia-Coldeportes riders were involved, as was Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was among the injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Race leader Matt Goss was caught up in the crash, but did not hit the pavement. “A lot of our guys were blocked. Goss wasn’t involved in the crash, but he got checked by another rider,” said GreenEdge sports director Matt White.  “We’re lucky that we got through that crash unscathed. The sprint didn’t work out for ‘Gossy’ today, but that’s sprinting. Tomorrow’s another day.”

It was Cavendish's fourth win of the young season and his first ever in Tirreno-Adriatico.  “Everyone is really happy with that. It was an exciting finish and hard to control with some short climbs in the final,” said sports director Servais Knaven. “There were a few attacks and then the last 3km was descending which meant the pace was really high.

“It was not easy to be in the right position to make a sprint but the guys worked together perfectly and made a great lead-out for Cav.”

It wasn't the top step of the podium for Freire, but he was pleased anyway, declaring himself  “quite satisfied” with the day.  “In the final sprint I tried to do my best, but Cavendish slipstreamed Farrar, the man who opened the sprint. That gave him great speed and I wasn't able to close the gap. Anyways, it's another good result which gives me strong motivation to fight for a win during the next days."

A dynamic duo's long day on the attack

The 230km stage got off to an early start under sunshine in San Vincenzo. Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Sella Italia) took off immediately after the official start and was soon joined by Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Their gap quickly sky-rocketed to 7:50, moving GreenEdge to start the chase on the first of the day's two climbs to prevent things from getting dangerously out of control.

The gap came down to the six-minute mark and stayed there, as the rest of the peloton was happy to leave the chase work to the new Australian ProTeam. With Canadian road and time trial champion Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) at the head of the peloton tapping out the tempo, the break's advantage dropped to five minutes by the time the leading duo topped the second climb.

The sprinters had their eye on the finish in Indicatore, and the gap was dropping too slowly for their taste. With 80km still to go Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved to the front and helped bring things closer together. GreenEdge moved back into the lead when the gap dropped to four minutes with some 75km to go.

The stage concluded with two laps of a 33.4km circuit in Indicatore and as the break rolled through to see two laps to go their lead stood at 4:40. By the time they completed their first lap of the circuit their advantage had plummeted to 52 seconds, largely due to the efforts of GreenEdge's Svein Tuft, and Pirazzi's and Caccia's 200km stint off the front soon came to the expected conclusion with 29km remaining.

GreenEdge kept the pace high, as the sprinters lined up behind them, but control of the field changed as the finish line drew closer. Sky took up the reins and moved in to take over the work at the head of the peloton.

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan) tried to get away with 9km to go, and he was joined and then passed by Astana's Enrico Gasparotto, who himself was then joined by Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone). But the Sky train stayed on track and hunted them down some two kilometers later, with Rabobank and RadioShack-Nissan jumping in as the British team seemed to lose the thread.

With 3km to go, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) attacked over the top of a rise, but they, too, were caught on the ensuing mild descent. A big crash in the middle of the field split the peloton at 1.7 km to go, leaving a group of approximately 40 riders to contest the sprint.

Garmin-Barracuda led the charge under the 1km marker for Farrar, but Cavendish moved up in the last few hundred meters to pass his American rival with a perfectly-timed sprint. Freire closed the gap to the Manxman but the Katusha rider's acceleration came too late to slip past Cavendish.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6:32:32
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
9William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
13Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
20Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
29Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
34André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
35Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
48Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
49Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
50Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
51Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
55George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
58Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
62Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
67Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
68Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
70Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
72Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
73Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
76Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
77Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
78Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
87Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
89Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
90Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
98Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
99Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
102David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
103Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
104Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
107Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
108Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
111Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
113Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
117Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
118Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
119Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
121Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
123Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
124Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
128Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
129Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
130Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
131Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
132Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
133Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
134Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
135Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
136Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
137Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
138Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
139Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
140Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
142Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
146Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
149Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
150Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
151Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
152Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
154Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
156Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
157Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
159Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
162David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:03:45
164Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:00
165Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:00
166Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:00
167Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:46
168Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
169Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
170Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
171Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:30
172Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:43
173Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:17
174Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
175Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
176Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:00

Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda8
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale7
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3
9William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Montevarchi, 139.4km
1Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Second passage of finish, 197km
1Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Volterra, 59.5km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes2
4Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Castellina in Chianti, 106.2km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes2
4Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Teams
1Sky Procycling19:37:36
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Katusha Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Astana Pro Team
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Garmin - Barracuda
8FDJ-Big Mat
9Lotto Belisol Team
10Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11RadioShack-Nissan
12Acqua & Sapone
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Colnago - CSF Inox
15Lampre - ISD
16Movistar Team
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18BMC Racing Team
19Team Saxo Bank
20Rabobank Cycling Team
21Colombia - Coldeportes
22GreenEdge Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6:51:13
2Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
12Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
15Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
17Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:22
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:23
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
21Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
27Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:34
29Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:35
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:36
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
32Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
34Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
35David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
36Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
37Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
38Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
39Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
40Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
41Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
42Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
44Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:40
47Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
49Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
51Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
52Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
59André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
60Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
61Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
62Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
65Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
72Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
73Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
75Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
76Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
77Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
78Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
89Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
95Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
102George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
103Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:04
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
108Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:06
109Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
110Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
112Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
113Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:17
115Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
117Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
118Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
120Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
121Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
122Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
123Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
124Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
125Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
127Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
128Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
129Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
134Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:29
136Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45
137Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
138Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
139Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
140Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
141Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
142Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
143Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:46
145Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
146Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
147Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:09
148Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:30
149Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
150Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:43
151Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:46
152Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:53
153Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:08
154Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
155Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:13
156Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
157Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
158Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
159Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:37
161Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:57
162Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:01
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:04:08
164Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:11
165Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:31
166Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:34
167Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
168Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:51
169Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:16
170Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:26
171Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:03
172Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:39
173Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:03
174Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:16
175Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:58
176Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:22

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda8
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale7
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3
11Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
12William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
13Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
16Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4
4Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2

Young riders classification
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6:51:13
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:23
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:46
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:04
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:17
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
27Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:30
32Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:46
33Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:03
34Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:22

Teams classification
1GreenEdge Cycling Team19:56:17
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
3Garmin - Barracuda
4Sky Procycling0:00:23
5Astana Pro Team0:00:30
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
7Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
8Katusha Team0:00:40
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
10Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
11Lampre - ISD0:00:46
12Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
17BMC Racing Team0:00:58
18Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
19FDJ-Big Mat0:01:17
20Movistar Team0:01:18
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
22Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45

