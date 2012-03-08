Image 1 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Sky) made it look easy in Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 51 The sprint in Indicatore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 51 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 51 The peloton speeds through stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 51 The peloton was hauled around by GreenEdge's Svein Tuft all day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 51 Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone) leads Gasparotto in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 51 The sprint into Indicatore went to Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 51 Tirreno-Adriatico under the sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 51 Cavendish is mobbed after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 51 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) hurt his hand in a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 51 Cavendish previals in Indicatore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 51 Nothing says teamwork like helping your leader answer the call of nature (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 51 Cavendish pops the cork on another win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 51 Farrar opened the sprint but faded in the final 50m (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 51 Cavendish easily bested Oscar Freire and Tyler Farrar on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 51 Cameron Meyer (Greenedge) in the best young rider's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 51 Matthew Goss enjoys another day in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 51 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan) bringing up the rear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 51 Mark Cavendish in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 51 Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) heads onto the leader's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 51 Mark Cavendish after winning stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) has a dig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 51 Cavendish triumphs in the bunch sprint in Indicatore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 51 Stefano Pirazzi enjoyes his podium time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 51 Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack Nissan) on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 51 Cadel Evans headed back to the BMC car (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 51 Cadel Evans removes his glove the safe way (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 51 Matthew Goss was shadowed by the world champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 51 The GreenEdge team controlled the race for Goss (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 51 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is easy to spot iin his Belgian champion's kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 51 Mark Cavendish claimed another sprint victory on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 51 Mark Cavendish was well supported by his Sky team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets some help from the team mechanic with a sticky cleat (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 51 Happy days for Garmin-Barracuda's Ramunas Navardauskas, the Lithuanian champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 51 Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) sets the pace in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 51 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 51 The Movistar team has a pre-race conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 51 Marco Pinotti (BMC) early in the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 51 The breakaway of the day: Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 51 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 51 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 51 Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) in the break at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 51 The peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 51 Italian team selector Paolo Bettini is at every race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 51 The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton speeds through the countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 51 Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 51 The jersey holders: Svein Tuft, Matt Goss and Cameron Meyer of Greenedge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 51 Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Sky) in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) claimed another mass sprint, taking the win on the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Indicatore. The reigning world champion held off an oncoming Oscar Freire (Katusha), with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), who had opened the sprint, finishing third.

Matt Goss, whose GreenEdge team won yesterday's team time trial, retained the blue leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico's first road stage.

Farrar had a strong lead-out by teammate Robbie Hunter and when the recently crowned South African road champion pulled off Farrar kicked into high gear. Cavendish shadowed Farrar, however, and easily came around the Garmin-Barracuda sprinter to go into the lead, but Freire nearly surprised everyone when he squeezed up on the righthand side to take a close second.

With the victory, Cavendish becomes the first reigning world champion to win a stage of Tirreno-Adriatico since 2005, an honour last achieved by none other than today's runner-up Oscar Freire.

The closing sprint was spoiled by a mid-field crash within the final two kilometers which stopped approximately two-thirds of the peloton. Several Colombia-Coldeportes riders were involved, as was Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was among the injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Race leader Matt Goss was caught up in the crash, but did not hit the pavement. “A lot of our guys were blocked. Goss wasn’t involved in the crash, but he got checked by another rider,” said GreenEdge sports director Matt White. “We’re lucky that we got through that crash unscathed. The sprint didn’t work out for ‘Gossy’ today, but that’s sprinting. Tomorrow’s another day.”

It was Cavendish's fourth win of the young season and his first ever in Tirreno-Adriatico. “Everyone is really happy with that. It was an exciting finish and hard to control with some short climbs in the final,” said sports director Servais Knaven. “There were a few attacks and then the last 3km was descending which meant the pace was really high.

“It was not easy to be in the right position to make a sprint but the guys worked together perfectly and made a great lead-out for Cav.”

It wasn't the top step of the podium for Freire, but he was pleased anyway, declaring himself “quite satisfied” with the day. “In the final sprint I tried to do my best, but Cavendish slipstreamed Farrar, the man who opened the sprint. That gave him great speed and I wasn't able to close the gap. Anyways, it's another good result which gives me strong motivation to fight for a win during the next days."

A dynamic duo's long day on the attack

The 230km stage got off to an early start under sunshine in San Vincenzo. Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Sella Italia) took off immediately after the official start and was soon joined by Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Their gap quickly sky-rocketed to 7:50, moving GreenEdge to start the chase on the first of the day's two climbs to prevent things from getting dangerously out of control.

The gap came down to the six-minute mark and stayed there, as the rest of the peloton was happy to leave the chase work to the new Australian ProTeam. With Canadian road and time trial champion Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) at the head of the peloton tapping out the tempo, the break's advantage dropped to five minutes by the time the leading duo topped the second climb.

The sprinters had their eye on the finish in Indicatore, and the gap was dropping too slowly for their taste. With 80km still to go Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved to the front and helped bring things closer together. GreenEdge moved back into the lead when the gap dropped to four minutes with some 75km to go.

The stage concluded with two laps of a 33.4km circuit in Indicatore and as the break rolled through to see two laps to go their lead stood at 4:40. By the time they completed their first lap of the circuit their advantage had plummeted to 52 seconds, largely due to the efforts of GreenEdge's Svein Tuft, and Pirazzi's and Caccia's 200km stint off the front soon came to the expected conclusion with 29km remaining.

GreenEdge kept the pace high, as the sprinters lined up behind them, but control of the field changed as the finish line drew closer. Sky took up the reins and moved in to take over the work at the head of the peloton.

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan) tried to get away with 9km to go, and he was joined and then passed by Astana's Enrico Gasparotto, who himself was then joined by Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone). But the Sky train stayed on track and hunted them down some two kilometers later, with Rabobank and RadioShack-Nissan jumping in as the British team seemed to lose the thread.

With 3km to go, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) attacked over the top of a rise, but they, too, were caught on the ensuing mild descent. A big crash in the middle of the field split the peloton at 1.7 km to go, leaving a group of approximately 40 riders to contest the sprint.

Garmin-Barracuda led the charge under the 1km marker for Farrar, but Cavendish moved up in the last few hundred meters to pass his American rival with a perfectly-timed sprint. Freire closed the gap to the Manxman but the Katusha rider's acceleration came too late to slip past Cavendish.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6:32:32 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 27 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 29 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 34 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 35 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 39 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 42 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 48 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 50 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 51 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 55 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 62 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 67 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 68 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 70 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 72 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 73 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 76 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 77 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 87 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 89 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 90 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 96 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 98 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 99 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 102 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 103 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 104 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 107 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 108 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 111 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 113 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 117 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 118 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 119 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 121 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 123 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 124 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 128 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 129 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 130 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 131 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 132 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 133 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 134 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 135 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 136 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 138 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 140 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 141 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 142 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 149 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 150 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 151 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 152 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 154 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 156 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 157 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 158 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 159 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 162 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:03:45 164 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:00 165 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:00 166 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:00 167 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:46 168 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 169 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 170 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 171 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:30 172 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:43 173 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:17 174 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 175 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 176 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:00

Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 9 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Montevarchi, 139.4km 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Second passage of finish, 197km 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Volterra, 59.5km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 2 4 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Castellina in Chianti, 106.2km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 2 4 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 19:37:36 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Katusha Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Garmin - Barracuda 8 FDJ-Big Mat 9 Lotto Belisol Team 10 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 11 RadioShack-Nissan 12 Acqua & Sapone 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Movistar Team 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Team Saxo Bank 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Colombia - Coldeportes 22 GreenEdge Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6:51:13 2 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 12 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 17 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 21 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 27 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:34 29 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:35 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 32 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 34 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 39 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:39 40 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 41 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 42 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 43 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 44 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:40 47 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 48 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 51 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 52 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:45 58 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 59 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 62 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 65 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:47 72 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 73 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 75 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 76 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 77 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 78 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 89 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 95 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 102 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:04 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:06 109 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 110 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 112 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 113 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:17 115 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 120 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 121 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 122 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 124 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 125 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 127 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 128 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 129 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 130 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 134 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:29 136 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:45 137 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 138 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 139 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 140 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 141 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 142 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 143 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:46 145 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 146 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 147 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:09 148 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:30 149 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 150 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:43 151 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:46 152 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:53 153 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:08 154 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 155 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:13 156 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 157 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 158 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 159 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:37 161 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:57 162 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:01 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 164 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:11 165 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:31 166 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:34 167 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 168 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:51 169 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:16 170 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:26 171 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:03 172 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:39 173 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:03 174 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:16 175 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:58 176 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:22

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 12 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 13 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 14 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 16 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 4 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2

Young riders classification 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6:51:13 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:39 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:45 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:46 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:47 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:04 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:17 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 27 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:45 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:30 32 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:46 33 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:03 34 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:22