Cavendish takes sprint victory in Indicatore
Goss remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: San Vincenzo - Indicatore
Mark Cavendish (Sky) claimed another mass sprint, taking the win on the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Indicatore. The reigning world champion held off an oncoming Oscar Freire (Katusha), with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), who had opened the sprint, finishing third.
Matt Goss, whose GreenEdge team won yesterday's team time trial, retained the blue leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico's first road stage.
Farrar had a strong lead-out by teammate Robbie Hunter and when the recently crowned South African road champion pulled off Farrar kicked into high gear. Cavendish shadowed Farrar, however, and easily came around the Garmin-Barracuda sprinter to go into the lead, but Freire nearly surprised everyone when he squeezed up on the righthand side to take a close second.
With the victory, Cavendish becomes the first reigning world champion to win a stage of Tirreno-Adriatico since 2005, an honour last achieved by none other than today's runner-up Oscar Freire.
The closing sprint was spoiled by a mid-field crash within the final two kilometers which stopped approximately two-thirds of the peloton. Several Colombia-Coldeportes riders were involved, as was Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). Michael Matthews (Rabobank) was among the injured and had to be taken to hospital.
Race leader Matt Goss was caught up in the crash, but did not hit the pavement. “A lot of our guys were blocked. Goss wasn’t involved in the crash, but he got checked by another rider,” said GreenEdge sports director Matt White. “We’re lucky that we got through that crash unscathed. The sprint didn’t work out for ‘Gossy’ today, but that’s sprinting. Tomorrow’s another day.”
It was Cavendish's fourth win of the young season and his first ever in Tirreno-Adriatico. “Everyone is really happy with that. It was an exciting finish and hard to control with some short climbs in the final,” said sports director Servais Knaven. “There were a few attacks and then the last 3km was descending which meant the pace was really high.
“It was not easy to be in the right position to make a sprint but the guys worked together perfectly and made a great lead-out for Cav.”
It wasn't the top step of the podium for Freire, but he was pleased anyway, declaring himself “quite satisfied” with the day. “In the final sprint I tried to do my best, but Cavendish slipstreamed Farrar, the man who opened the sprint. That gave him great speed and I wasn't able to close the gap. Anyways, it's another good result which gives me strong motivation to fight for a win during the next days."
A dynamic duo's long day on the attack
The 230km stage got off to an early start under sunshine in San Vincenzo. Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Sella Italia) took off immediately after the official start and was soon joined by Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox).
Their gap quickly sky-rocketed to 7:50, moving GreenEdge to start the chase on the first of the day's two climbs to prevent things from getting dangerously out of control.
The gap came down to the six-minute mark and stayed there, as the rest of the peloton was happy to leave the chase work to the new Australian ProTeam. With Canadian road and time trial champion Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) at the head of the peloton tapping out the tempo, the break's advantage dropped to five minutes by the time the leading duo topped the second climb.
The sprinters had their eye on the finish in Indicatore, and the gap was dropping too slowly for their taste. With 80km still to go Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved to the front and helped bring things closer together. GreenEdge moved back into the lead when the gap dropped to four minutes with some 75km to go.
The stage concluded with two laps of a 33.4km circuit in Indicatore and as the break rolled through to see two laps to go their lead stood at 4:40. By the time they completed their first lap of the circuit their advantage had plummeted to 52 seconds, largely due to the efforts of GreenEdge's Svein Tuft, and Pirazzi's and Caccia's 200km stint off the front soon came to the expected conclusion with 29km remaining.
GreenEdge kept the pace high, as the sprinters lined up behind them, but control of the field changed as the finish line drew closer. Sky took up the reins and moved in to take over the work at the head of the peloton.
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan) tried to get away with 9km to go, and he was joined and then passed by Astana's Enrico Gasparotto, who himself was then joined by Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone). But the Sky train stayed on track and hunted them down some two kilometers later, with Rabobank and RadioShack-Nissan jumping in as the British team seemed to lose the thread.
With 3km to go, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) attacked over the top of a rise, but they, too, were caught on the ensuing mild descent. A big crash in the middle of the field split the peloton at 1.7 km to go, leaving a group of approximately 40 riders to contest the sprint.
Garmin-Barracuda led the charge under the 1km marker for Farrar, but Cavendish moved up in the last few hundred meters to pass his American rival with a perfectly-timed sprint. Freire closed the gap to the Manxman but the Katusha rider's acceleration came too late to slip past Cavendish.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6:32:32
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|27
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|29
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|50
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|51
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|70
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|72
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|73
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|77
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|87
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|89
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|98
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|107
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|108
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|109
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|111
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|113
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|121
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|124
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|128
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|129
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|130
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|131
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|132
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|133
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|134
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|135
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|136
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|138
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|140
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|141
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|142
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|150
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|151
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|152
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|154
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|156
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|157
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|159
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|162
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:03:45
|164
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:00
|165
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:00
|166
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:00
|167
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:46
|168
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|169
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|170
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|171
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:30
|172
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|173
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:17
|174
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|175
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|176
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|2
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|2
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|19:37:36
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|11
|RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|22
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6:51:13
|2
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|17
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|21
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|29
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:35
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|32
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|40
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|44
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|47
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|48
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|51
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|52
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|58
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|59
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|62
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|65
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|72
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|73
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|75
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|76
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|77
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|78
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|89
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|95
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|102
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:06
|109
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|110
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|112
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|113
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:17
|115
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|120
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|121
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|122
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|124
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|125
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|127
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|128
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|129
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|130
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|134
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:29
|136
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
|137
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|138
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|139
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|140
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|141
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|142
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|143
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:46
|145
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|146
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|147
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:09
|148
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:30
|149
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|150
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:43
|151
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
|152
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:53
|153
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:08
|154
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|155
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:13
|156
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|157
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|158
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:37
|161
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:57
|162
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:01
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|164
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:11
|165
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|166
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:34
|167
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|169
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|170
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:26
|171
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:03
|172
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:39
|173
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|175
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:58
|176
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:22
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|12
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|13
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|16
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6:51:13
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:17
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|27
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:30
|32
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
|33
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:03
|34
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:22
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19:56:17
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|12
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:17
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|22
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
