Nibali wins atop Prati di Tivo
Horner retains leader's jersey
Stage 5: Martinsicuro - Prati di Tivo
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the Tirreno-Adriatico stage victory which had escaped him the previous day, winning the queen stage of the race on the snow-covered Prati di Tivo in a solo effort. Roman Kreuziger of Astana was second, with Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on his heels in third place successfully defending his overall lead.
The Italian's attack moved him up to third overall, only five seconds behind Kreuziger and 12 behind Horner.
The favourites had gone up the Tivo together, riding down all serious attacks until Nibali took off with less than 4km remaining. Having been foiled on the fourth stage by his teammate Peter Sagan, Nibali was taking no chances in this stage, securing his stage win and pushing himself up into serious contention for the overall title.
“I’m happy to win today,” said Nibali. “But we’ll have to wait for the time trial to see who wins overall. Twelve seconds is a lot to pull back but we’ll see what happens.
“I knew the central part of the climb was the hardest. Horner went hard there and made a selection. When we caught him I saw that everyone else was catching their breath, so I went for it. I felt good and so did the same effort I did to win the stage in Oman. I’ve been focused on winning Tirreno-Adriatico all week and I want to win it.
“Peter (Sagan) partially accepted his mistake yesterday and he worked hard for me today, which shows there no problem in the team.”
Letting Nibali go was a studied decision by Horner. “In the final kilometers when Nibali went, I had to decide which card to play since there were so many bonus seconds available on the line. If I chased Nibali too hard but faded at the end, Kreuziger would have gained more seconds than just the bonus seconds, so I decided to give away something to Nibali to better protect the jersey.”
He acknowledged that the race is staying tight. “Part of the problem for today was that there were no steep, steep sections on the climb so it wasn’t quite hard enough to make big separations," he said. "I haven’t really looked at tomorrow’s stage yet to see if there are dangerous sections but I think it will all come down to the TT. I think Kreuziger and myself are pretty well matched in that department. It could go either way.”
Another long break and a climb to the snow
There were three climbs on the day, making this the race's Queen Stage. The Atri came at 63.8, and the Piano Roseto at 161.9, with the snowy Prati di Tivo at the very end.
The day's break was made up of Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale). They pushed out their advantage to over ten minutes, and carried 9:30 over the Piano Roseto.
Liquigas-Cannondale finally started to give chase and the gap came slowly down. With 26 km to go, Goddaert had fallen off the lead, leaving the remaining two to tackle the descent and closing climb alone.
The gap started dropping dramatically on that brutal finishing climb, with first Debusschere and then finally Martinez being absorbed back into the field. The charge was led by Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and with 10km to go, the race came down to about a 25-rider strong peloton.
The first attacks out of the field came with some 8km to go. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was first to give it a try, but he was snapped up by Paolo Tiralongo of Astana, who just kept on going. The attacks then came fast and furious, as they passed the first snow alongside the road.
Tiralongo held on to his lead, though, as the favourites stayed together in the field and let the others go off the front. Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) made a good break to try and catch the Italian, but were unsuccessful.
Horner kept things under control, as Nibali, Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Kreuziger, amongst others, formed a group, carefully eying one another. Peter Velits, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's hope for the day, had fallen behind on the climb and finished the day 1:10 down.
With just under 4km to go, Nibali attacked out of the lead group, looking for the win he missed out on the previous day. Tiralongo fell back into the high-powered chase group around Horner.
There was more and more snow on the ground as they approached the summit, but the road was clear and dry and the sun was shining. Nibali was able to slowly build his lead up, second by second.
As he was only 34 seconds down overall, Horner had to keep a close eye on Nibali and when the gap reached 26 seconds with less than 2 km, the American led the serious chase to catch Nibali.
The Liquigas-Cannondale Italian charged under the final km marker, fighting until the last for every possible second. Horner maintained his overall lead by following Kreuziger across the line some 15 seconds later.
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:46:33
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:08
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:11
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:15
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|17
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:51
|18
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:05
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:12
|24
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:33
|25
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:58
|27
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:02
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:08
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:01
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:10
|32
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|33
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:15
|34
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:35
|35
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:35
|36
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:01
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|40
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|41
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:19
|42
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:36
|43
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|45
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|50
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|55
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:43
|56
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:35
|57
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:02
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:52
|59
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:14
|62
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:13
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:34
|65
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:49
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:56
|68
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|73
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|80
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:49
|82
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:20:58
|83
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:22:06
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|85
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|86
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|90
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|91
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|101
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|102
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|103
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|104
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|105
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|106
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|108
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|109
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|112
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:14
|115
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:16
|116
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:32
|118
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|120
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:34
|127
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|132
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|133
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|135
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|136
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:25:38
|138
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|140
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:27:01
|142
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|145
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|148
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|149
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|150
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|151
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|152
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|153
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:04
|155
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:38
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:30:55
|157
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|160
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|161
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|162
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|163
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|164
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|165
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|166
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|167
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|168
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|17:23:23
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:19
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:13
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:06
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:38
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:41
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:13
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:24:06
|14
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:27:46
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:04
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:46
|17
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:34:26
|18
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:37:02
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:38:14
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:48:23
|21
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:48:46
|22
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:51:04
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|24:48:39
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:17
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:25
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:41
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:03
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:26
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:29
|18
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:32
|19
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:15
|23
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:05:58
|24
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:18
|25
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:20
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|27
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:16
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:46
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:07
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:15
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:54
|32
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:04
|33
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:17
|34
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:52
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:09
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:17
|37
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:11:57
|38
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:04
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:05
|40
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|41
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:12:28
|42
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:29
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:46
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:10
|45
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:45
|46
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:05
|47
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:13
|48
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:19
|49
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:50
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:14:58
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|52
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:24
|53
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|54
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:21
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:05
|56
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:34
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|58
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:18:23
|59
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:24
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:18:42
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:55
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|63
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:02
|64
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:20
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:36
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:04
|67
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:08
|68
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:09
|69
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:22:11
|70
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:15
|71
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:18
|72
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:24
|73
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:30
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:59
|75
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:00
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:27
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:41
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:57
|80
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:04
|81
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:24:48
|82
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:15
|83
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:33
|84
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:04
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:26:09
|86
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:17
|87
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:19
|88
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:26:38
|89
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:42
|90
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:26:43
|91
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:48
|92
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:26:57
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:27:04
|94
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:06
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:12
|97
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:29
|98
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:46
|99
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:51
|100
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:27:52
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:54
|102
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:01
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:11
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:27
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:28
|106
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:36
|107
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:43
|108
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:29:06
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:13
|110
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:29:18
|111
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:52
|112
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:30:02
|113
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:58
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:31:35
|115
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:53
|116
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:31:56
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:31
|118
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:32:33
|119
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:32:45
|120
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:06
|121
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:33:17
|122
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:56
|123
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:17
|124
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:54
|125
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:36:35
|126
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:39
|127
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:25
|128
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:37:37
|129
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:03
|130
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:38:07
|131
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:09
|132
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:48
|133
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:10
|134
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:39:47
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|136
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:40:18
|138
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:40:33
|139
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:40:57
|140
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:41:14
|141
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:41:17
|142
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:41:21
|143
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:41:24
|144
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:12
|145
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:41
|146
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:45:08
|147
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:45:10
|148
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:11
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:45:25
|150
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:45:53
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:10
|152
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:47:05
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:48:11
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:48:12
|155
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:48:22
|156
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:48:31
|157
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:48:33
|158
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:48:55
|159
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:49:02
|160
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:49:04
|161
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:21
|162
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:51:38
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:51:58
|164
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:54
|165
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:54:13
|166
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:55:55
|167
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:58:04
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:59:08
|169
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:59:48
|170
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:00:00
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|7
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|pts
|2
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|3
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|6
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|9
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|15
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24:50:02
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:03
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:52
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:56
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:01
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:42
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:32
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:04
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:18
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:19
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:25:20
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:28
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:50
|16
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:29
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:30:12
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:30
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:30:33
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:31:22
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:54
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:31
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:35:16
|24
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:36:14
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:36:44
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:24
|27
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:39:58
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:18
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:45
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:47:39
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:52:31
|32
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:52:50
|1
|Katusha Team
|73:52:26
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:31
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:24
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:37
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:40
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:49
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:52
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:11
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:12
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29:34
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:03
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:33:03
|16
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:36:19
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:38:31
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:40
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:40
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:55:03
|21
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:56:19
|22
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:56:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy