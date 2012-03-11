Image 1 of 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory on Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 64 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) defending his lead on the Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 64 Horner said after the stage that parts of the road had sections of black ice, making traction difficult and out-of-the-saddle efforts risky. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 64 Horner took charge of the chase for Nibali. He looked in control all the way up the climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 64 Still all to play for: Chris Horner unleashes the sparkling wine, but is all too aware that with Nibali and Kreuziger so close, the Tour is still yet to be wrapped up. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the attack. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the Tirreno-Adriatico stage victory which had escaped him the previous day, winning the queen stage of the race on the snow-covered Prati di Tivo in a solo effort. Roman Kreuziger of Astana was second, with Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on his heels in third place successfully defending his overall lead.

The Italian's attack moved him up to third overall, only five seconds behind Kreuziger and 12 behind Horner.

The favourites had gone up the Tivo together, riding down all serious attacks until Nibali took off with less than 4km remaining. Having been foiled on the fourth stage by his teammate Peter Sagan, Nibali was taking no chances in this stage, securing his stage win and pushing himself up into serious contention for the overall title.

“I’m happy to win today,” said Nibali. “But we’ll have to wait for the time trial to see who wins overall. Twelve seconds is a lot to pull back but we’ll see what happens.

“I knew the central part of the climb was the hardest. Horner went hard there and made a selection. When we caught him I saw that everyone else was catching their breath, so I went for it. I felt good and so did the same effort I did to win the stage in Oman. I’ve been focused on winning Tirreno-Adriatico all week and I want to win it.

“Peter (Sagan) partially accepted his mistake yesterday and he worked hard for me today, which shows there no problem in the team.”

Letting Nibali go was a studied decision by Horner. “In the final kilometers when Nibali went, I had to decide which card to play since there were so many bonus seconds available on the line. If I chased Nibali too hard but faded at the end, Kreuziger would have gained more seconds than just the bonus seconds, so I decided to give away something to Nibali to better protect the jersey.”

He acknowledged that the race is staying tight. “Part of the problem for today was that there were no steep, steep sections on the climb so it wasn’t quite hard enough to make big separations," he said. "I haven’t really looked at tomorrow’s stage yet to see if there are dangerous sections but I think it will all come down to the TT. I think Kreuziger and myself are pretty well matched in that department. It could go either way.”

Another long break and a climb to the snow

There were three climbs on the day, making this the race's Queen Stage. The Atri came at 63.8, and the Piano Roseto at 161.9, with the snowy Prati di Tivo at the very end.

The day's break was made up of Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale). They pushed out their advantage to over ten minutes, and carried 9:30 over the Piano Roseto.

Liquigas-Cannondale finally started to give chase and the gap came slowly down. With 26 km to go, Goddaert had fallen off the lead, leaving the remaining two to tackle the descent and closing climb alone.

The gap started dropping dramatically on that brutal finishing climb, with first Debusschere and then finally Martinez being absorbed back into the field. The charge was led by Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and with 10km to go, the race came down to about a 25-rider strong peloton.

The first attacks out of the field came with some 8km to go. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was first to give it a try, but he was snapped up by Paolo Tiralongo of Astana, who just kept on going. The attacks then came fast and furious, as they passed the first snow alongside the road.

Tiralongo held on to his lead, though, as the favourites stayed together in the field and let the others go off the front. Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) made a good break to try and catch the Italian, but were unsuccessful.

Horner kept things under control, as Nibali, Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Kreuziger, amongst others, formed a group, carefully eying one another. Peter Velits, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's hope for the day, had fallen behind on the climb and finished the day 1:10 down.

With just under 4km to go, Nibali attacked out of the lead group, looking for the win he missed out on the previous day. Tiralongo fell back into the high-powered chase group around Horner.

There was more and more snow on the ground as they approached the summit, but the road was clear and dry and the sun was shining. Nibali was able to slowly build his lead up, second by second.

As he was only 34 seconds down overall, Horner had to keep a close eye on Nibali and when the gap reached 26 seconds with less than 2 km, the American led the serious chase to catch Nibali.

The Liquigas-Cannondale Italian charged under the final km marker, fighting until the last for every possible second. Horner maintained his overall lead by following Kreuziger across the line some 15 seconds later.

Full Results 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:46:33 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:37 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:08 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:11 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:15 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:22 17 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:51 18 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:38 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:05 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:12 24 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:33 25 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:58 27 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:02 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:08 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:01 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:10 32 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:48 33 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:15 34 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:35 35 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:35 36 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:01 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 40 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 41 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:19 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:36 43 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 45 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 50 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 55 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:43 56 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:35 57 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:02 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:52 59 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:14 62 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:13 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:34 65 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:49 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:56 68 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 73 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 80 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:49 82 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:58 83 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:22:06 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 85 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 86 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 89 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 90 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 91 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 95 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 99 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 101 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 102 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 103 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 104 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 105 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 106 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 108 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 109 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 112 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:14 115 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:16 116 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:32 118 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 120 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 124 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:34 127 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 130 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 132 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 133 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 134 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 135 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 136 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 137 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:25:38 138 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 140 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:27:01 142 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 144 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 145 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 147 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 148 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 149 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 150 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 151 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 152 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:04 155 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:38 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:30:55 157 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 160 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 161 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 162 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 163 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 164 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 165 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 166 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 167 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 168 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 8 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Teramo, 129km 1 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Pietracamela, 190.2km 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 4 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Atri, 63.8km 1 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 2 - Piano Roseto, 161.9km 1 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Mountain 3 - Prati Di Tivo, 196km 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Katusha Team 17:23:23 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 4 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:19 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 6 Movistar Team 0:08:31 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:13 8 Team Saxo Bank 0:15:06 9 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:38 10 Acqua & Sapone 0:16:41 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:13 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:31 13 Lampre - ISD 0:24:06 14 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:27:46 15 BMC Racing Team 0:28:04 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:46 17 RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:26 18 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:37:02 19 FDJ-Big Mat 0:38:14 20 Sky Procycling 0:48:23 21 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:48:46 22 Garmin - Barracuda 0:51:04

General classification after stage 5 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 24:48:39 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:00 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:17 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:23 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 12 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:25 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:41 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:03 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:26 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:29 18 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:32 19 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:18 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:43 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:15 23 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:05:58 24 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:18 25 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:20 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:29 27 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:16 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:46 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:07 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:15 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:54 32 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:04 33 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:17 34 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:52 35 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:09 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:17 37 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:11:57 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:04 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:05 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:11 41 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:12:28 42 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:29 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:46 44 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:10 45 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:45 46 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:05 47 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:13 48 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:19 49 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:50 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:14:58 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:09 52 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:24 53 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:53 54 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:21 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:05 56 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:34 57 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:49 58 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:18:23 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:18:24 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:18:42 61 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:55 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:15 63 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:02 64 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:20 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:36 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:04 67 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:08 68 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:09 69 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:22:11 70 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:15 71 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:18 72 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:24 73 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:22:30 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:59 75 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:00 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:27 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:41 78 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:54 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:57 80 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:04 81 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:24:48 82 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:15 83 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:33 84 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:04 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:26:09 86 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:17 87 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:19 88 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:26:38 89 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:42 90 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:26:43 91 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:48 92 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:26:57 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:04 94 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:06 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:12 97 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:29 98 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:46 99 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:51 100 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:52 101 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:54 102 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:28:01 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:11 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:27 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:28 106 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:36 107 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:43 108 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:29:06 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:13 110 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:29:18 111 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:52 112 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:30:02 113 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:58 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:31:35 115 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:31:53 116 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:31:56 117 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:31 118 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:32:33 119 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:32:45 120 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:06 121 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:33:17 122 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:34:56 123 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:17 124 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:54 125 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:36:35 126 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:39 127 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:25 128 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:37:37 129 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:03 130 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:38:07 131 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:38:09 132 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:48 133 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:10 134 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:39:47 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 136 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:40:18 138 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:40:33 139 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:40:57 140 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:41:14 141 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:41:17 142 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:41:21 143 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:41:24 144 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:12 145 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:41 146 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:08 147 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:45:10 148 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:45:11 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:45:25 150 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:45:53 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:10 152 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:47:05 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:48:11 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:48:12 155 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:48:22 156 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:48:31 157 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:48:33 158 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:48:55 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:49:02 160 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:49:04 161 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:21 162 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:51:38 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:51:58 164 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:54 165 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:54:13 166 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:55:55 167 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:58:04 168 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:59:08 169 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:59:48 170 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:00:00

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 7 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 8 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8

Mountains classification 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 pts 2 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 3 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 6 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 9 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 12 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 15 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2

Young riders classification 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 24:50:02 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:03 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:20 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:52 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:56 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:01 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:42 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:32 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:04 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:18 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:19 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:25:20 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:28 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:50 16 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:29 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:30:12 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:30 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:30:33 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:31:22 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:54 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:31 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:35:16 24 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:36:14 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:36:44 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:24 27 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:39:58 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:18 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:45 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:47:39 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:52:31 32 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:52:50