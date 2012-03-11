Trending

Nibali wins atop Prati di Tivo

Horner retains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory on Prati di Tivo.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory on Prati di Tivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 64

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) defending his lead on the Prati di Tivo.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) defending his lead on the Prati di Tivo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 64

Horner said after the stage that parts of the road had sections of black ice, making traction difficult and out-of-the-saddle efforts risky.

Horner said after the stage that parts of the road had sections of black ice, making traction difficult and out-of-the-saddle efforts risky.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 64

Horner took charge of the chase for Nibali. He looked in control all the way up the climb.

Horner took charge of the chase for Nibali. He looked in control all the way up the climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 64

Still all to play for: Chris Horner unleashes the sparkling wine, but is all too aware that with Nibali and Kreuziger so close, the Tour is still yet to be wrapped up.

Still all to play for: Chris Horner unleashes the sparkling wine, but is all too aware that with Nibali and Kreuziger so close, the Tour is still yet to be wrapped up.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 64

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the attack.

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 64

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton en route to a mountain finish on Prati di Tivo.

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton en route to a mountain finish on Prati di Tivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 64

The peloton rolls along during stage 5 under brilliant sunshine.

The peloton rolls along during stage 5 under brilliant sunshine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium after winning stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium after winning stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 64

Best young rider Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge)

Best young rider Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 64

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) sprints to the finish line for second place.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) sprints to the finish line for second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 64

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) at the head of an elite selection.

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) at the head of an elite selection.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 64

Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 64

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) on the front of the peloton.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 64

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes)

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will have his chance to win the 'corsa due mari' in tomorrow's closing time trial.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will have his chance to win the 'corsa due mari' in tomorrow's closing time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 64

Kreuziger leads Horner in chase of Nibali.

Kreuziger leads Horner in chase of Nibali.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali wins. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider was reportedly unhappy with teammate Peter Sagan before the stage, but seemed happy enough at the finish.

Vincenzo Nibali wins. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider was reportedly unhappy with teammate Peter Sagan before the stage, but seemed happy enough at the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 64

RadioShack-Nissan were ever present near the front, but there were plenty lining up behind them,

RadioShack-Nissan were ever present near the front, but there were plenty lining up behind them,
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 64

The peloton through the trees creates a unique image.

The peloton through the trees creates a unique image.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 64

Cancellara patrolling the front for RadioShack-Nissan.

Cancellara patrolling the front for RadioShack-Nissan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 64

Danielle Bennati licks his lips as he grimaces in defense of Chris Horner's overnight lead.

Danielle Bennati licks his lips as he grimaces in defense of Chris Horner's overnight lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 64

The beautiful countryside, with the snow-capped mountains in the back ground. Prati di Tivo had no shortage of snow for the riders at the stage finish.

The beautiful countryside, with the snow-capped mountains in the back ground. Prati di Tivo had no shortage of snow for the riders at the stage finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 64

Up and and up we go: RadioShack-Nissan fans across the road early in the stage.

Up and and up we go: RadioShack-Nissan fans across the road early in the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 64

The peloton on stage 5 of Tirreno Adriatico.

The peloton on stage 5 of Tirreno Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 64

The peloton on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The peloton on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 64

Tony Galloping and Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan) ride alongside eachother on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Tony Galloping and Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan) ride alongside eachother on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 64

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF) roll over the finish line exhausted.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF) roll over the finish line exhausted.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 64

BMC teammates Marco Pinotti and Cadel Evans ride up the Prati di Tivo. Evans was a long way back, and lost more than 10 minutes to the winner Nibali.

BMC teammates Marco Pinotti and Cadel Evans ride up the Prati di Tivo. Evans was a long way back, and lost more than 10 minutes to the winner Nibali.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 64

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 64

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 64

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Chris Horner on the start line.

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Chris Horner on the start line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 64

Egoi Martinez (Euskatel-Euskadi) rides in the break for his team on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Egoi Martinez (Euskatel-Euskadi) rides in the break for his team on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 64

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) remained in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) remained in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey.
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 36 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed on the Prati Di Tivo mountain finish.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed on the Prati Di Tivo mountain finish.
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 37 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) soloed to victory in Prati di Tivo,

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) soloed to victory in Prati di Tivo,
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 64

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) recovers from from his effort which garnered the Italian a 7th place finish.

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) recovers from from his effort which garnered the Italian a 7th place finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 64

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 64

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the podium to receive his leader's jersey.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the podium to receive his leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 64

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the final climb.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 64

Stage 5 winner Vincenzo Nibali lets loose with the champagne.

Stage 5 winner Vincenzo Nibali lets loose with the champagne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 64

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 64

After coming up short of the stage victory yesterday, Vincenzo Nibali made amends with a solo win at Prati di Tivo.

After coming up short of the stage victory yesterday, Vincenzo Nibali made amends with a solo win at Prati di Tivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 64

The peloton in action during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The peloton in action during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 64

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the start line.

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the start line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 64

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins alone atop the Prati di Tivo climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins alone atop the Prati di Tivo climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 64

Stage 5 winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage 5 winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked with 4km to go on the summit finish and rode alone to victory.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked with 4km to go on the summit finish and rode alone to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 64

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) powers to the finish line for second place with race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on his wheel.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) powers to the finish line for second place with race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on his wheel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides alone above the snow line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides alone above the snow line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 64

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 64

RadioShack-Nissan riders at the head of the peloton.

RadioShack-Nissan riders at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 64

Peter

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 64

The day's early break included Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) and Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale).

The day's early break included Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) and Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 64

The RadioShack-Nissan team of racel leader Chris Horner sets the tempo in the peloton.

The RadioShack-Nissan team of racel leader Chris Horner sets the tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 64

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan)

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 64

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) awaits the start in Martinsicuro.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) awaits the start in Martinsicuro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 64

George Hincapie (BMC)

George Hincapie (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 64

South Africa's road champioin Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda)

South Africa's road champioin Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 64

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 64

Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the start line for stage 5.

Race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on the start line for stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route to a solo victory.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route to a solo victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the Tirreno-Adriatico stage victory which had escaped him the previous day, winning the queen stage of the race on the snow-covered Prati di Tivo in a solo effort. Roman Kreuziger of Astana was second, with Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) on his heels in third place successfully defending his overall lead.

The Italian's attack moved him up to third overall, only five seconds behind Kreuziger and 12 behind Horner.

The favourites had gone up the Tivo together, riding down all serious attacks until Nibali took off with less than 4km remaining. Having been foiled on the fourth stage by his teammate Peter Sagan, Nibali was taking no chances in this stage, securing his stage win and pushing himself up into serious contention for the overall title.

“I’m happy to win today,” said Nibali. “But we’ll have to wait for the time trial to see who wins overall. Twelve seconds is a lot to pull back but we’ll see what happens.

“I knew the central part of the climb was the hardest. Horner went hard there and made a selection. When we caught him I saw that everyone else was catching their breath, so I went for it. I felt good and so did the same effort I did to win the stage in Oman. I’ve been focused on winning Tirreno-Adriatico all week and I want to win it.

“Peter (Sagan) partially accepted his mistake yesterday and he worked hard for me today, which shows there no problem in the team.”

Letting Nibali go was a studied decision by Horner. “In the final kilometers when Nibali went, I had to decide which card to play since there were so many bonus seconds available on the line.  If I chased Nibali too hard but faded at the end, Kreuziger would have gained more seconds than just the bonus seconds, so I decided to give away something to Nibali to better protect the jersey.”

He acknowledged that the race is staying tight. “Part of the problem for today was that there were no steep, steep sections on the climb so it wasn’t quite hard enough to make big separations," he said. "I haven’t really looked at tomorrow’s stage yet to see if there are dangerous sections but I think it will all come down to the TT.  I think Kreuziger and myself are pretty well matched in that department.  It could go either way.” 

Another long break and a climb to the snow

There were three climbs on the day, making this the race's Queen Stage. The Atri came at 63.8, and the Piano Roseto at 161.9, with the snowy Prati di Tivo at the very end.

The day's break was made up of Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale). They pushed out their advantage to over ten minutes, and carried 9:30 over the Piano Roseto.

Liquigas-Cannondale finally started to give chase and the gap came slowly down. With 26 km to go, Goddaert had fallen off the lead, leaving the remaining two to tackle the descent and closing climb alone.

The gap started dropping dramatically on that brutal finishing climb, with first Debusschere and then finally Martinez being absorbed back into the field. The charge was led by Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and with 10km to go, the race came down to about a 25-rider strong peloton.

The first attacks out of the field came with some 8km to go. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was first to give it a try, but he was snapped up by Paolo Tiralongo of Astana, who just kept on going. The attacks then came fast and furious, as they passed the first snow alongside the road.

Tiralongo held on to his lead, though, as the favourites stayed together in the field and let the others go off the front. Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) made a good break to try and catch the Italian, but were unsuccessful.

Horner kept things under control, as Nibali, Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Kreuziger, amongst others, formed a group, carefully eying one another. Peter Velits, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's hope for the day, had fallen behind on the climb and finished the day 1:10 down.

With just under 4km to go, Nibali attacked out of the lead group, looking for the win he missed out on the previous day. Tiralongo fell back into the high-powered chase group around Horner.

There was more and more snow on the ground as they approached the summit, but the road was clear and dry and the sun was shining. Nibali was able to slowly build his lead up, second by second.

As he was only 34 seconds down overall, Horner had to keep a close eye on Nibali and when the gap reached 26 seconds with less than 2 km, the American led the serious chase to catch Nibali.

The Liquigas-Cannondale Italian charged under the final km marker, fighting until the last for every possible second. Horner maintained his overall lead by following Kreuziger across the line some 15 seconds later.

Full Results
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5:46:33
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:37
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:08
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:11
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:15
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
17Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:51
18Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:38
21Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:03:05
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:12
24Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:33
25Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:58
27Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:02
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:08
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:01
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:10
32Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:48
33Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:15
34Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:35
35Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:35
36Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:01
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
40Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
41Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:19
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:36
43Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
50Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
54Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
55Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:10:43
56Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:35
57Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:02
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:52
59Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:14
62Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:13
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:34
65Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:49
67Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:56
68Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
73Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
74Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
79Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
80Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:49
82Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:58
83Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:22:06
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
85Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
86Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
89Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
90Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
91Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
95Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
99Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
102Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
103Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
104Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
105Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
106Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
108David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
109Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
110Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
112Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
114Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:14
115Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:16
116Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:32
118Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
120Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
122Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
124Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:34
127Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
130Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
132Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
133Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
135Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
136Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
137Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:25:38
138William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
139Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
140Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:27:01
142Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
144Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
145Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
147Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
149Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
150Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
151Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
152Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
154Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:04
155Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:29:38
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:30:55
157Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
160Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
161Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
162Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
163Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
164Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
165André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
167Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
168Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan8
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Teramo, 129km
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Pietracamela, 190.2km
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team2
4Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Atri, 63.8km
1Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 2 - Piano Roseto, 161.9km
1Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Mountain 3 - Prati Di Tivo, 196km
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team3
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Katusha Team17:23:23
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
3Astana Pro Team0:01:15
4Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:19
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
6Movistar Team0:08:31
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:13
8Team Saxo Bank0:15:06
9Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:38
10Acqua & Sapone0:16:41
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:13
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:31
13Lampre - ISD0:24:06
14Colombia - Coldeportes0:27:46
15BMC Racing Team0:28:04
16Lotto Belisol Team0:28:46
17RadioShack-Nissan0:34:26
18Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:37:02
19FDJ-Big Mat0:38:14
20Sky Procycling0:48:23
21GreenEdge Cycling Team0:48:46
22Garmin - Barracuda0:51:04

General classification after stage 5
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan24:48:39
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:00
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:17
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:23
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:25
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:41
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:03
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:26
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:29
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:32
19Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:18
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:43
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:15
23Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:05:58
24Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:18
25Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:20
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:29
27Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:16
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:46
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:07
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:15
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:54
32Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:04
33Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:17
34Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:52
35Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:11:09
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:17
37Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:11:57
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:04
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:05
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:11
41Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:12:28
42Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:29
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:46
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:10
45George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:45
46Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:05
47Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:13
48Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:14:19
49Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:50
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:14:58
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:09
52Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:24
53Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:53
54Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:16:21
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:05
56Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:34
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:49
58Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:18:23
59Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:24
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:18:42
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:55
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:15
63Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:02
64Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:20
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:36
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:04
67Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:08
68Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:09
69Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:22:11
70Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:15
71Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:18
72Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:24
73Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:22:30
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:22:59
75Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:00
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:27
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:41
78Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:54
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:57
80Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:04
81Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:24:48
82Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:15
83Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:33
84Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:04
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:26:09
86Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:17
87Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:19
88David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:26:38
89Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:26:42
90Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:26:43
91Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:26:48
92Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:26:57
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:04
94Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:06
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:12
97Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:29
98Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:46
99Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:51
100Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:52
101David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:27:54
102Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:01
103Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:11
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:28:27
105Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:28
106Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:36
107Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:43
108Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:29:06
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:13
110Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:29:18
111Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:52
112Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:30:02
113Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:58
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:31:35
115Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:31:53
116Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:31:56
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:31
118Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:32:33
119Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:32:45
120Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:06
121Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:33:17
122Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:34:56
123Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:35:17
124Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:54
125Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:36:35
126Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:39
127Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:25
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:37
129Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:03
130Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:38:07
131Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:38:09
132Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:48
133Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:10
134Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:39:47
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
136Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:40:18
138Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:40:33
139Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:40:57
140Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:41:14
141Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:41:17
142Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:41:21
143Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:41:24
144Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:12
145Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:41
146Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:08
147Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:45:10
148Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:45:11
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:45:25
150Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:45:53
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:10
152Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:47:05
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:48:11
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:48:12
155Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:48:22
156Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:48:31
157Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:48:33
158André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:48:55
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:49:02
160Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:49:04
161Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:21
162Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:51:38
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:51:58
164Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:54
165Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:54:13
166Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:55:55
167Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:58:04
168Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:59:08
169Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:59:48
170Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:00:00

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale27pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team20
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda15
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
7Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank8
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8

Mountains classification
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24pts
2Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
3Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
6Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
9Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
12Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
14Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
15Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2

Young riders classification
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team24:50:02
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:03
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:20
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:52
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:47
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:56
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:01
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:42
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:32
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:04
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:18
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:25:19
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:25:20
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:28
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:50
16Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:29
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:30:12
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:30:30
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:30:33
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:31:22
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:33:54
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:31
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:35:16
24Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:36:14
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:36:44
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:24
27Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:39:58
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:18
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:45
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:47:39
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:52:31
32Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:52:50

Teams classification
1Katusha Team73:52:26
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
3Astana Pro Team0:00:53
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:31
6Movistar Team0:09:24
7Team Saxo Bank0:16:37
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:40
9Acqua & Sapone0:16:49
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:52
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:11
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:12
13BMC Racing Team0:29:34
14Lampre - ISD0:30:03
15Colombia - Coldeportes0:33:03
16RadioShack-Nissan0:36:19
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:38:31
18Lotto Belisol Team0:38:40
19FDJ-Big Mat0:42:40
20Sky Procycling0:55:03
21GreenEdge Cycling Team0:56:19
22Garmin - Barracuda0:56:23

