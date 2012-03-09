Trending

Boasson Hagen continues Sky success in Tirreno-Adriatico

Goss holds slim lead on GC

Image 1 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took the cobbled sprint in Tirreno-Adriatico

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took the cobbled sprint in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF Inox

Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF Inox
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 44

Stage three winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)

Stage three winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 44

Matthew Harley Goss (GreenEdge Cycling Team) kept his race lead

Matthew Harley Goss (GreenEdge Cycling Team) kept his race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) wins stage three

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) wins stage three
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) proves how fast he can sprint

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) proves how fast he can sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 44

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 44

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 44

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) leads the bunch

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) leads the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 44

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) was the best of the bunch

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) was the best of the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 44

The sprint finish at the end of stage 3 at Tirreno

The sprint finish at the end of stage 3 at Tirreno
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) at the start of the stage

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 44

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 44

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 44

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 44

BMC lead the peloton

BMC lead the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) claims the win on stage three of Tirreno

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) claims the win on stage three of Tirreno
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 44

Riders head to the start

Riders head to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

Cadel Evans makes his way to the start with his BMC teammates

Cadel Evans makes his way to the start with his BMC teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

Danilo di Luca (Acqua e Sapone)

Danilo di Luca (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) hasn't been up to snuff in Tirreno-Adriatico

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) hasn't been up to snuff in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

The cobbled sprint in Terni went to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

The cobbled sprint in Terni went to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), the Dutch champion

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), the Dutch champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

A second stage in a row for Sky, this time thanks to Edvald Boasson Hagen

A second stage in a row for Sky, this time thanks to Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

Boasson Hagen holds off Andre Greipel for the stage win

Boasson Hagen holds off Andre Greipel for the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

Colombia Coldeportes heads to the start of stage 3

Colombia Coldeportes heads to the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 44

Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF Inox) stayed away for most of the stage

Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF Inox) stayed away for most of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Mark Cavendish before stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish before stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

Oscar Freire (Katusha) before stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Oscar Freire (Katusha) before stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

The peloton content to let Savini have his moment

The peloton content to let Savini have his moment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Filippo Savini (Colnago-CSF Inox) in a solo breakaway at Tirreno-Adriatico

Filippo Savini (Colnago-CSF Inox) in a solo breakaway at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boassan Hagen had the fastest legs in Tirreno-Adriatico, taking the win after a long sprint to bring in Team Sky's second consecutive sprint victory in two days.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) was second, with Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan third. Matthew Goss of GreenEdge was sixth on the stage, successfully defending his blue leader's jersey.

The man of the day, however, was Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF, who took off on a long solo flight as soon as the race officially started. He was not caught again until the final 30 kilometers.

Boasson Hagen, 24, only learned near the end of the race that star sprinter Mark Cavendish wasn't feeling well and that the sprint responsibilities would be on him.

“The whole team did a good job to keep me up towards the front. The guys with me did a really great job in the last kilometre. I'm really happy to win and that we managed to get the victory.

"It was a long sprint but I went and I knew I had to go for it. I know that I'm pretty good at long sprints and I've done it before. You never know what the other guys will do but it worked out well.”

Goss placed well in what his team called “a chaotic bunch sprint” to maintain his overall lead. “This was actually the first sprint of the year for Goss,” said Sports Director Matt White. “He’s in a good place. We put him in a decent position coming into the final.”

A long solo flight

175 riders took to the start. Missing was Rabobank's Michael Matthews, who was recovering from a crash in yesterday's finale.

Right from the starting gun, Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF took off. As he came into the stage already more than nine and a half minutes down, the peloton was happy to let him go. And go he did, building up an 11 minute gap in only 28 km. That proved to be too much for the peloton, which picked up its speed. That, together with a strong headwind, cut the gap down to 7:30 by 75km.

The 26-year-old battled on, taking the mountain points at the short, steep Todi climb at km 120, although his lead continued to drop. He was finally caught with 30 km to go.

The peloton held together from there on, keeping up a very high pace. Boasson Hagen got a good leadout from his team and went into the lead early, hanging on for a strong win. Sagan came in third behind a strong-finishing Greipel, and Tyler Farrar again misfired and could only take fourth place.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:45:31
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
11Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
13William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
16Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
26Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
29Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
30Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
32Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
42Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
47Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
50Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
51Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
60Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
61Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
70Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
71Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
75Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
76Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
78Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
80Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
83Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
85Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
90Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
91Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
92Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
94Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
103Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
104Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
105Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
106Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
107Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
111Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
112Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
118Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
124Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
125Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
126Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
128Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
130Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
131Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
132Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
133Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
134Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
135Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
137Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
138Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
139Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
142Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
143Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
147Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
148Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
149Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
151Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
152Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:26
153Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:28
154Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
155Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
156Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:44
157Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
158Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
159Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
160Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:57
161Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:48
162Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
163Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:11
164Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:11
165Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
166Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
167Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
168Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:33
169Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
170Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
171Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
172Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
173Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
174Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda7
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Todi, km 120,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes2
4Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:16:39
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Garmin-Cervelo
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Lotto Belisol Team
6Sky Procycling
7GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Movistar Team
10Astana Pro Team0:00:03
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12FDJ-Big Mat
13BMC Racing Team
14Katusha Team
15Radioshack-Nissan
16Lampre - ISD
17Team Saxo Bank
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Acqua & Sapone
20Colnago - CSF Inox
21Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Colombia - Coldeportes

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team11:36:44
2Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:03
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:13
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:14
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:20
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
11Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
13Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
14Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:25
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
17Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
19Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:37
23Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:38
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:39
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
27Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
28Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
30Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
31Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
33Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:42
34Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
38Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
39Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
45Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
46Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
47Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
52Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
53Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:48
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
56Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
59Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
64Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:50
65Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
68Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
70Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:54
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
75Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
81Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
86Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
92George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
94Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:07
98Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:09
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
100Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
102Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
103Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
104Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
105Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
106William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:20
107Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
108Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
110Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
111Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
112Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
113Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
114Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
115Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
116Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
117Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:22
118Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
119Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:28
120Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
124Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:32
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
128Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
129Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:48
130Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
131Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
132David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:49
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
134Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
135Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:33
136Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
137Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:46
138Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:49
139Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:53
140Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:11
141Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:16
143Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:19
144Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
145Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
146Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
147Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:40
148Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:00
149Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:04
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:04:11
151Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:14
152Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:18
153Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
154Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:37
155Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
156Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:19
157Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:56
158Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:06
159Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:15
160Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:56
161Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:06
162Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:50
163Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
164Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:12:00
165Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:02
166Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:12:11
167Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:13:18
168Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
169Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
170Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
171Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:21
172Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:19
173Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:37
174Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15
4Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12
6Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
7Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
9Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
15Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3
17Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3
18Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
20William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
4Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
5Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
6Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team11:36:47
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:10
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:43
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:44
10Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:46
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:17
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
23Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:45
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:30
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:46
27Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:03
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:12
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:53
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:47
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:13:15
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge Cycling Team34:12:56
2Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
3Radioshack-Nissan0:00:20
4Sky Procycling0:00:23
5Astana Pro Team0:00:33
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
7Acqua & Sapone0:00:42
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
9Katusha Team
10Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
11Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:47
12Lampre - ISD0:00:49
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:54
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
17BMC Racing Team0:01:01
18Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
19Movistar Team0:01:18
20FDJ-Big Mat0:01:20
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:28
22Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:48

 

