Boasson Hagen continues Sky success in Tirreno-Adriatico
Goss holds slim lead on GC
Stage 3: Indicatore - Terni
Edvald Boassan Hagen had the fastest legs in Tirreno-Adriatico, taking the win after a long sprint to bring in Team Sky's second consecutive sprint victory in two days.
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) was second, with Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan third. Matthew Goss of GreenEdge was sixth on the stage, successfully defending his blue leader's jersey.
The man of the day, however, was Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF, who took off on a long solo flight as soon as the race officially started. He was not caught again until the final 30 kilometers.
Boasson Hagen, 24, only learned near the end of the race that star sprinter Mark Cavendish wasn't feeling well and that the sprint responsibilities would be on him.
“The whole team did a good job to keep me up towards the front. The guys with me did a really great job in the last kilometre. I'm really happy to win and that we managed to get the victory.
"It was a long sprint but I went and I knew I had to go for it. I know that I'm pretty good at long sprints and I've done it before. You never know what the other guys will do but it worked out well.”
Goss placed well in what his team called “a chaotic bunch sprint” to maintain his overall lead. “This was actually the first sprint of the year for Goss,” said Sports Director Matt White. “He’s in a good place. We put him in a decent position coming into the final.”
A long solo flight
175 riders took to the start. Missing was Rabobank's Michael Matthews, who was recovering from a crash in yesterday's finale.
Right from the starting gun, Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF took off. As he came into the stage already more than nine and a half minutes down, the peloton was happy to let him go. And go he did, building up an 11 minute gap in only 28 km. That proved to be too much for the peloton, which picked up its speed. That, together with a strong headwind, cut the gap down to 7:30 by 75km.
The 26-year-old battled on, taking the mountain points at the short, steep Todi climb at km 120, although his lead continued to drop. He was finally caught with 30 km to go.
The peloton held together from there on, keeping up a very high pace. Boasson Hagen got a good leadout from his team and went into the lead early, hanging on for a strong win. Sagan came in third behind a strong-finishing Greipel, and Tyler Farrar again misfired and could only take fourth place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:45:31
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|11
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|52
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|66
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|70
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|71
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|78
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|80
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|85
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|94
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|103
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|104
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|105
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|106
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|111
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|120
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|123
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|124
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|125
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|126
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|130
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|131
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|133
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|134
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|135
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|137
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|138
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|139
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|141
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|142
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|143
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|147
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|148
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|149
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|151
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|152
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:26
|153
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:28
|154
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|155
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|156
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:44
|157
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|158
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:05
|159
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|160
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:57
|161
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:48
|162
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|163
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|164
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:11
|165
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|166
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|167
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|168
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:33
|169
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|170
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|171
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|172
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|173
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|174
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|2
|4
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:16:39
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Sky Procycling
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Katusha Team
|15
|Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11:36:44
|2
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:13
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:20
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|17
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|23
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:38
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:39
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|27
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:42
|34
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|47
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|52
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|53
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:48
|54
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|56
|Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|59
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:50
|65
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|67
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|68
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:54
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|81
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|86
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|92
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:07
|98
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:09
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|100
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|102
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|103
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|104
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:14
|105
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:20
|107
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|108
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|110
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|111
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|112
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|113
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|114
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|115
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|116
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|118
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|119
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:28
|120
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|124
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:32
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|128
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|129
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:48
|130
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|131
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|132
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:49
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|134
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|135
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:33
|136
|Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|137
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:46
|138
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:49
|139
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:53
|140
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:11
|141
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:16
|143
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:19
|144
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|145
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:40
|148
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:00
|149
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:04
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:04:11
|151
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:14
|152
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:18
|153
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|154
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:37
|155
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|156
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|157
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:56
|158
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:06
|159
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:15
|160
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:56
|161
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|162
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:50
|163
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|164
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:12:00
|165
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|166
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:11
|167
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:13:18
|168
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|169
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|170
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|171
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:21
|172
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:19
|173
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:37
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|4
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|7
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|9
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|17
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|18
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|20
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|4
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|5
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11:36:47
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:43
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:44
|10
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:46
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:17
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|23
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:45
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:30
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
|27
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:03
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:12
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:53
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:47
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:13:15
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34:12:56
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:20
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:42
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:47
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:54
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|20
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:20
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:28
|22
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:48
