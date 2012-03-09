Image 1 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took the cobbled sprint in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF Inox (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 44 Stage three winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 44 Matthew Harley Goss (GreenEdge Cycling Team) kept his race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) wins stage three (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) proves how fast he can sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 44 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 44 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 44 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) leads the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 44 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) was the best of the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 44 The sprint finish at the end of stage 3 at Tirreno (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) at the start of the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 44 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 44 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 44 Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 44 BMC lead the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) claims the win on stage three of Tirreno (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 44 Riders head to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Cadel Evans makes his way to the start with his BMC teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Danilo di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) hasn't been up to snuff in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 The cobbled sprint in Terni went to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), the Dutch champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 A second stage in a row for Sky, this time thanks to Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Boasson Hagen holds off Andre Greipel for the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 44 Colombia Coldeportes heads to the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 44 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 44 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 44 Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF Inox) stayed away for most of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Mark Cavendish before stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 Oscar Freire (Katusha) before stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 The peloton content to let Savini have his moment (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 44 Filippo Savini (Colnago-CSF Inox) in a solo breakaway at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 44 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boassan Hagen had the fastest legs in Tirreno-Adriatico, taking the win after a long sprint to bring in Team Sky's second consecutive sprint victory in two days.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) was second, with Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan third. Matthew Goss of GreenEdge was sixth on the stage, successfully defending his blue leader's jersey.

The man of the day, however, was Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF, who took off on a long solo flight as soon as the race officially started. He was not caught again until the final 30 kilometers.

Boasson Hagen, 24, only learned near the end of the race that star sprinter Mark Cavendish wasn't feeling well and that the sprint responsibilities would be on him.

“The whole team did a good job to keep me up towards the front. The guys with me did a really great job in the last kilometre. I'm really happy to win and that we managed to get the victory.

"It was a long sprint but I went and I knew I had to go for it. I know that I'm pretty good at long sprints and I've done it before. You never know what the other guys will do but it worked out well.”

Goss placed well in what his team called “a chaotic bunch sprint” to maintain his overall lead. “This was actually the first sprint of the year for Goss,” said Sports Director Matt White. “He’s in a good place. We put him in a decent position coming into the final.”

A long solo flight

175 riders took to the start. Missing was Rabobank's Michael Matthews, who was recovering from a crash in yesterday's finale.

Right from the starting gun, Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF took off. As he came into the stage already more than nine and a half minutes down, the peloton was happy to let him go. And go he did, building up an 11 minute gap in only 28 km. That proved to be too much for the peloton, which picked up its speed. That, together with a strong headwind, cut the gap down to 7:30 by 75km.

The 26-year-old battled on, taking the mountain points at the short, steep Todi climb at km 120, although his lead continued to drop. He was finally caught with 30 km to go.

The peloton held together from there on, keeping up a very high pace. Boasson Hagen got a good leadout from his team and went into the lead early, hanging on for a strong win. Sagan came in third behind a strong-finishing Greipel, and Tyler Farrar again misfired and could only take fourth place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:45:31 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 11 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 12 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 13 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 29 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 30 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 43 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 47 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 48 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 51 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 52 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 61 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 63 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 66 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 70 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 71 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 76 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 78 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 80 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 81 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 85 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 90 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 91 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 92 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 94 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 102 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 103 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 104 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 105 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 106 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 107 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 111 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 112 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 123 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 124 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 125 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 126 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 130 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 131 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 132 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 133 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 134 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 135 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 137 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 138 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 139 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 141 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 142 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 143 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 147 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 148 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 149 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 151 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 152 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:26 153 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:28 154 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 155 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 156 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:44 157 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 158 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 159 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 160 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:57 161 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:48 162 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 163 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:11 164 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:11 165 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 166 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 167 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 168 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:33 169 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 170 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 171 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 172 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 173 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 174 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Todi, km 120,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 2 4 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:16:39 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Garmin-Cervelo 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Lotto Belisol Team 6 Sky Procycling 7 GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Movistar Team 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 FDJ-Big Mat 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Katusha Team 15 Radioshack-Nissan 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Team Saxo Bank 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Acqua & Sapone 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Colombia - Coldeportes

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 11:36:44 2 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:13 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:20 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 17 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 19 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:37 23 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:38 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:39 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 27 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 28 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 31 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 33 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:42 34 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 36 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 37 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 38 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 39 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 40 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 45 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 46 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 47 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 52 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:47 53 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:48 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 56 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 59 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 64 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:50 65 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 67 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 68 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:54 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 86 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 92 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 94 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:07 98 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:09 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 100 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 101 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 102 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 103 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 104 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:14 105 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 106 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:20 107 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 108 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 110 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 111 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 112 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 113 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 114 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 115 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 116 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:22 118 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 119 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:28 120 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 124 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:32 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 128 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 129 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:48 130 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 131 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 132 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:49 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 134 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 135 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:33 136 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 137 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:46 138 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:49 139 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:53 140 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:11 141 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:16 143 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:19 144 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 145 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 146 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 147 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:40 148 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:00 149 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:04 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:04:11 151 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:14 152 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:18 153 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 154 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:37 155 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 156 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:19 157 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:56 158 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:06 159 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:15 160 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:56 161 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:06 162 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:50 163 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 164 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:12:00 165 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:02 166 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:11 167 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:13:18 168 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 169 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 170 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 171 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:21 172 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:19 173 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:37 174 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:15:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 4 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 6 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 7 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 15 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 17 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 18 Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 20 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 4 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 5 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 6 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 11:36:47 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:39 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:43 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:44 10 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:45 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:46 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:48 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:17 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 23 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:45 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:30 26 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:46 27 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:03 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:12 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:53 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:47 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:13:15 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:16