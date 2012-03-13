Image 1 of 70 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 70 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) in full flight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 70 Rui Costa (Movistar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 70 Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 70 Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) put in a fine showing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 70 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 70 Marco Pinotti (BMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gives the thumbs up after winning the Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 70 Dani Moreno (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) delighted his home fans by winning the overall general classification at the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico, overturning a six-second deficit between him and overnight leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in the final stage time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto on Italy’s eastern coast.

Nibali finished the 9.3km time trial in 10:56, which was good enough for ninth place on the day. The Italian went out first of the three men who were in with a chance of winning the overall GC and used it to his advantage. His sub 11:00 time turned the screw on his rivals and neither Horner nor Roman Kreuziger, who started the day in second place, could rise to the challenge of sticking with Nibali.

The stage itself was won in a blistering time of 10:36 by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) – the second consecutive final stage time trial victory here by the Swiss flying machine. His teammate Daniele Bennati finished in second place, 12 seconds back, with Australia’s Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) back in third. Meyer’s performance is further proof of his time trialling strength, but it wasn’t enough to snatch back the white jersey for best young rider from Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The flat, fast and furious 9.3km course featured a tailwind at the beginning and a headwind in the final few kilometres, which made the closing stages tough. Cancellara was out on the course at 2pm local time – almost two hours before the leaders – and it was obvious for most of the afternoon that his time wouldn’t be threatened. His performance featured an average speed of 52.64 km/h and nobody else could live with him.

Popular victory

It made for a lull in the action during the midway point of the stage but the crowd and the race came alive as we approached the start time for the leaders. Nibali was the first to finish and as he waited patiently amongst his fans, it was clear from a long way out that first Kreuziger and then Horner were struggling to match him. And so it proved as he was confirmed the third Italian winner in the last four stagings of this famous race. It was a deserved victory for the man from Messina, who had performed solidly all week and was victorious in stage five on Sunday.

"I'm very happy, I felt good all morning and was confident," Nibali said. "This season I had a lot more races in my legs than a lot of riders going into Tirreno-Adriatico, and the team was perfect. It's been a busy and difficult week for us as we were having to play catch up almost immediately. But everyday we have moved forward and yesterday was the crucial day as it put me in contention for the last stage."

Horner was philosophical about failing to hang on to his overnight lead and stated he was delighted to stay on the podium for a race that doesn't actually suit him that well.

“I have no mixed feelings about this,” he said. “It’s been a fantastic week. The team did a great TTT to set me up to take the jersey and I defended it for a few days. Tactically I think we did a brilliant race. This is not a course that is ideal for me, but to stay on the podium is good for me. I was concerned that I might not stay in the top three. The only feeling I have about this is one of feeling great – great about the way the team worked this week and great about the way my legs feel."

Horner's teammate Cancellara dominated the final day with a time trial perfomance that had people reaching for the superlatives for the umpteenth time in his career. And he claimed that he wasn't disappointed to finish three seconds slower than he did when lifting the equivalent stage last year.

"It was a tough one,” he said. “Especially when I had in mind my best time from last year. But the conditions today were totally different. Today we had a tailwind to go out but a full headwind to come back. I see that I did three seconds slower than last year’s ride but I still think I did a great ride.

"Today was important for me to test my position, to get in another ride on the bike, and I wanted to provide good split times for Chris to compare. I didn’t feel under pressure to win this. I know where my form is now after 30 hours on the bike and I have a lot of confidence.”

Full Results 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:36 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:12 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 6 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:20 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:25 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:26 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 23 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 24 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:29 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:31 28 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:32 29 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:33 31 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:34 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:35 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 39 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:40 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:45 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 55 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 57 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:52 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 60 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 61 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 62 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:54 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 66 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:55 67 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:56 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 73 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:58 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:59 76 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 77 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:01 79 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 81 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:02 85 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 86 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 87 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 90 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 91 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 93 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 95 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:07 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:08 100 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:09 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 103 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 104 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:10 108 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 110 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:11 111 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 112 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 114 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:13 115 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:14 116 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:16 117 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:17 118 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:18 119 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:19 121 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:20 123 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:22 124 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 125 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 126 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 127 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 128 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:26 129 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 131 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 132 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:34 133 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:38 135 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:40 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:44 137 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:46 138 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:49 139 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:51 140 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:52 141 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:55 142 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:09 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:10 DNS Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan

Points 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 12 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 4 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 6 6 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 0:32:17 2 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:35 3 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:40 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43 6 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:01 7 BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 8 Movistar Team 0:01:06 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 11 Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 12 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:39 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 14 Sky Procycling 0:01:48 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:52 16 Lampre - ISD 0:01:59 17 Katusha Team 0:02:02 18 FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:08 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:17 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:23 21 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:56 22 Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:04

Final general classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29:38:08 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:14 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:16 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:33 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:41 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 13 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:50 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:11 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:13 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:01 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:24 18 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:38 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 20 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:25 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:40 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:09 23 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:56 24 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:26 25 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:06 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:50 27 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:22 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:33 29 Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:59 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:19 31 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:51 32 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:55 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:22 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:13:49 35 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:25 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:29 37 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:35 38 Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:40 39 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:13 40 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:18 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:34 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:02 44 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:19 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:17:32 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:18 48 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:29 49 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:37 50 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:46 51 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:20:14 52 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:32 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:14 54 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:41 55 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:22:53 56 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:23:20 57 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:51 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:24:07 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:31 60 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:35 61 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:45 62 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:24:49 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:24:57 64 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:17 65 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:24 66 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:40 68 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:45 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:26:43 70 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:26:59 71 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:14 72 Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:22 73 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:38 74 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:10 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:19 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:27 77 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:30 78 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:53 79 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:22 80 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:23 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:33 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:49 83 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:13 84 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 85 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:18 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:43 87 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:50 88 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:35:19 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:24 90 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:32 91 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:36:03 92 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:05 93 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:36:22 94 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:27 95 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:45 96 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:24 97 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:37:47 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:38:23 99 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:21 100 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:42 101 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:17 102 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:48 103 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:43:04 104 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:43:11 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:37 106 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:44:04 107 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:44:37 108 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:44:52 109 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:45:46 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:46:26 111 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:32 112 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:46:37 113 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:46:46 114 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:46:59 115 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:47:01 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:09 117 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:49:38 118 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:50:21 119 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:51:32 120 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:53:12 121 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:55:16 122 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:55:20 123 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:55:32 124 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:27 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:56:43 126 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:58:08 127 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:58:14 128 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:58:40 129 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:59:57 130 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:02:43 131 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:02:54 132 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:03:01 133 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:06:10 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:06:20 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:06:39 136 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:08:42 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:10:47 139 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:11:09 140 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:13:19 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:14:35 142 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:15:23 143 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:16:16

Points classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 24 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 10 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 13 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 12 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 16 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 19 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 20 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 21 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 8 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 24 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6

Mountains classification 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 pts 2 Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 3 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 5 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 9 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 10 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 17 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 22 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1 23 Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 24 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 25 Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Young riders classification 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29:39:33 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:15 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:44 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:37 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:54 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:21 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:49 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:32 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:13 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:02 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:58 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:08 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:31:48 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:34:40 17 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:52 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:42:39 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:07 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:12 21 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:34 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:45:36 23 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:07 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:51:47 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:55 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:54:07 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:04:45 28 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:09:22 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:09:44