Trending

Nibali triumphs at Tirreno-Adriatico

Cancellara victorious in closing time trial

Image 1 of 70

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 70

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) in full flight.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) in full flight.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 70

Rui Costa (Movistar).

Rui Costa (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 70

Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).

Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 70

Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) put in a fine showing.

Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) put in a fine showing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 70

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 70

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 70

Marco Pinotti (BMC).

Marco Pinotti (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gives the thumbs up after winning the Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gives the thumbs up after winning the Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 10 of 70

Dani Moreno (Katusha).

Dani Moreno (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 70

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 70

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF).

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 70

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank).

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 70

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 70

Cadel Evans (BMC) at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 70

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone).

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 70

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 70

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 70

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 70

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua&Sapone).

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua&Sapone).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) won Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) won Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 70

Final overall podium: Vincenzo Nibali, Christopher Horner, Roman Kreuziger

Final overall podium: Vincenzo Nibali, Christopher Horner, Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali on his way to winning Tirreno Adriatico

Vincenzo Nibali on his way to winning Tirreno Adriatico
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 70

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 70

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) underlined his form with second place on the stage.

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) underlined his form with second place on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 70

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) missed out on overall victory.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) missed out on overall victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a popular winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a popular winner of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 70

A smiling Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads for the podium.

A smiling Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads for the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 70

Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) finished third on the stage.

Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) finished third on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his trident.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his trident.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in the blue jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) sensed he was on to a winner at the end of his time trial ride.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) sensed he was on to a winner at the end of his time trial ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) appeals for calm as he awaits the arrival of Roman Kreuziger and Chris Horner on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) appeals for calm as he awaits the arrival of Roman Kreuziger and Chris Horner on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finishes out his effort in the final time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finishes out his effort in the final time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a moment to compose himself after finishing Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a moment to compose himself after finishing Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the centre of attention on crossing the line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the centre of attention on crossing the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the finish line in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the finish line in San Benedetto del Tronto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides into the blue jersey on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides into the blue jersey on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off the hardware after wining Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off the hardware after wining Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Christ Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to win Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Christ Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to win Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was good value for his overall win.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was good value for his overall win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives to the line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives to the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) can't hide his delight at winning Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) can't hide his delight at winning Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) dominated the time trial.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) dominated the time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) flanked by Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the podium of the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) flanked by Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the podium of the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the distinctive trident trophy.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the distinctive trident trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) put in a huge effort in the short time trial.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) put in a huge effort in the short time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the flag of his fan club.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the flag of his fan club.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 70

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) in action in the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) in action in the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) powers to victory.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) powers to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) won the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) won the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 70

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) in action at San Benedetto del Tronto.

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) in action at San Benedetto del Tronto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the overall lead thanks to his performance in the final time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took the overall lead thanks to his performance in the final time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a tense wait after crossing the line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a tense wait after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) waits to learn if he has won Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) waits to learn if he has won Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the blue jersey after winning the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the blue jersey after winning the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes the crowds after learning that he has won the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes the crowds after learning that he has won the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) peels off his nasal strip before heading to the podium.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) peels off his nasal strip before heading to the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 70

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) lost his overall lead on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) lost his overall lead on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 70

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) slumped to third on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) slumped to third on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 70

A thumbs up from Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) as he makes his way to the podium.

A thumbs up from Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) as he makes his way to the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 70

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wields the trident of Tirreno-Adriatico victor.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wields the trident of Tirreno-Adriatico victor.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 70

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in full flight near San Benedetto del Tronto.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in full flight near San Benedetto del Tronto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 70

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) hurtles towards the line.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) hurtles towards the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) delighted his home fans by winning the overall general classification at the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico, overturning a six-second deficit between him and overnight leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in the final stage time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto on Italy’s eastern coast.

Nibali finished the 9.3km time trial in 10:56, which was good enough for ninth place on the day. The Italian went out first of the three men who were in with a chance of winning the overall GC and used it to his advantage. His sub 11:00 time turned the screw on his rivals and neither Horner nor Roman Kreuziger, who started the day in second place, could rise to the challenge of sticking with Nibali.

The stage itself was won in a blistering time of 10:36 by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) – the second consecutive final stage time trial victory here by the Swiss flying machine. His teammate Daniele Bennati finished in second place, 12 seconds back, with Australia’s Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge) back in third. Meyer’s performance is further proof of his time trialling strength, but it wasn’t enough to snatch back the white jersey for best young rider from Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The flat, fast and furious 9.3km course featured a tailwind at the beginning and a headwind in the final few kilometres, which made the closing stages tough. Cancellara was out on the course at 2pm local time – almost two hours before the leaders – and it was obvious for most of the afternoon that his time wouldn’t be threatened. His performance featured an average speed of 52.64 km/h and nobody else could live with him.

Popular victory

It made for a lull in the action during the midway point of the stage but the crowd and the race came alive as we approached the start time for the leaders. Nibali was the first to finish and as he waited patiently amongst his fans, it was clear from a long way out that first Kreuziger and then Horner were struggling to match him. And so it proved as he was confirmed the third Italian winner in the last four stagings of this famous race. It was a deserved victory for the man from Messina, who had performed solidly all week and was victorious in stage five on Sunday.

"I'm very happy, I felt good all morning and was confident," Nibali said. "This season I had a lot more races in my legs than a lot of riders going into Tirreno-Adriatico, and the team was perfect. It's been a busy and difficult week for us as we were having to play catch up almost immediately. But everyday we have moved forward and yesterday was the crucial day as it put me in contention for the last stage."

Horner was philosophical about failing to hang on to his overnight lead and stated he was delighted to stay on the podium for a race that doesn't actually suit him that well.

“I have no mixed feelings about this,” he said. “It’s been a fantastic week. The team did a great TTT to set me up to take the jersey and I defended it for a few days. Tactically I think we did a brilliant race. This is not a course that is ideal for me, but to stay on the podium is good for me. I was concerned that I might not stay in the top three. The only feeling I have about this is one of feeling great – great about the way the team worked this week and great about the way my legs feel."

Horner's teammate Cancellara dominated the final day with a time trial perfomance that had people reaching for the superlatives for the umpteenth time in his career. And he claimed that he wasn't disappointed to finish three seconds slower than he did when lifting the equivalent stage last year.

"It was a tough one,” he said. “Especially when I had in mind my best time from last year. But the conditions today were totally different. Today we had a tailwind to go out but a full headwind to come back. I see that I did three seconds slower than last year’s ride but I still think I did a great ride.

"Today was important for me to test my position, to get in another ride on the bike, and I wanted to provide good split times for Chris to compare. I didn’t feel under pressure to win this. I know where my form is now after 30 hours on the bike and I have a lot of confidence.”

 

Full Results
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:36
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:12
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:16
4Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
6Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:20
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:25
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:26
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
23David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
24Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:29
26Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:31
28Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:32
29Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
30Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:33
31Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:34
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:35
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
39Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:40
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
47Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:42
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:45
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
54Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
55Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
56Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
57Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:52
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
60Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
61Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
62Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:54
64Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
66Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:55
67Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:56
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
73Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:58
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:59
76Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
77Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:01
79Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
81Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:02
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
86Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
87Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
90Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
91Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
93Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
94David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
95Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
97Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:08
100Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:09
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
103Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
104Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:10
108Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
110Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:11
111Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
112Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
113Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
114Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:13
115Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:14
116Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:16
117Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:17
118Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:18
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:19
121Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:20
123Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:22
124Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
125Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
126Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
127Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
128Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:26
129Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
131Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
132Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:34
133Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:38
135Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:40
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:44
137Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:46
138Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:49
139Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:51
140Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:52
141Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:55
142Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:09
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:10
DNSGreg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSOscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSTony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan

Points
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan12pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
4Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team7
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank6
6Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan0:32:17
2GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:35
3Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:40
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Team Saxo Bank0:00:43
6Garmin - Barracuda0:01:01
7BMC Racing Team0:01:04
8Movistar Team0:01:06
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
11Astana Pro Team0:01:33
12Acqua & Sapone0:01:39
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
14Sky Procycling0:01:48
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:52
16Lampre - ISD0:01:59
17Katusha Team0:02:02
18FDJ-Big Mat0:02:08
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:17
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:23
21Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:56
22Lotto Belisol Team0:04:04

Final general classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29:38:08
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:16
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:33
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:41
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
13Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:50
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:11
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:13
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:01
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:24
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:38
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
20Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:25
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:40
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:09
23Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:56
24Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:26
25Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:06
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:50
27Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:22
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:33
29Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:11:59
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:19
31Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:51
32Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:55
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:22
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:13:49
35Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:14:25
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:29
37Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:35
38Jérome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:40
39Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:13
40Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:18
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:34
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:02
44Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:17:19
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:17:32
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:18
48Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:29
49Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:19:37
50Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:46
51Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:20:14
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:32
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:14
54Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:41
55Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:22:53
56Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:23:20
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:51
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:24:07
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:31
60Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:24:35
61Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:45
62Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:24:49
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:57
64Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:17
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:24
66Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:25:40
68Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:45
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:26:43
70Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:26:59
71Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:14
72Jurgen Wandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:22
73Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:27:38
74Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:29:10
75Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:19
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:27
77Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:30
78David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:29:53
79Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:22
80Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:23
81Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:33
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:49
83Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:13
84Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:18
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:34:43
87Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:50
88Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:35:19
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:24
90Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:32
91Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:36:03
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:05
93Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:36:22
94Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:27
95Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:45
96Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:24
97Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:37:47
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:38:23
99Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:21
100Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:42
101Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:17
102Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:48
103David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:43:04
104Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:43:11
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:37
106Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:44:04
107Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:44:37
108Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:44:52
109Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:45:46
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:46:26
111Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:32
112Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:46:37
113Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:46:46
114Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:46:59
115Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:47:01
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:09
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:49:38
118Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:50:21
119Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:51:32
120Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:53:12
121Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:55:16
122Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:55:20
123Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:55:32
124Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:27
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:56:43
126Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:58:08
127Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:58:14
128Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:58:40
129Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:57
130Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:02:43
131Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:02:54
132Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:03:01
133Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:06:10
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1:06:20
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:06:39
136Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:08:42
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:10:47
139Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:11:09
140Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:13:19
141Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:14:35
142Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:15:23
143Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:16:16

Points classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale32pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale27
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team24
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan21
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda15
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
10Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan12
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
14Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
16Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
20Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team9
21Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone8
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6

Mountains classification
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24pts
2Ego Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
3Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
5Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
9Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
10Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
17Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes3
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
21Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
22Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1
23Juan Horrach Ripoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
24Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
25Wilson Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Young riders classification
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29:39:33
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:08
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:15
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:44
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:37
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:15:54
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:21
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:49
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:32
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:26:13
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:02
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:58
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:08
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:31:48
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:34:40
17Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:52
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:42:39
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:07
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:12
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:34
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:45:36
23Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:50:07
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:51:47
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:55
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:54:07
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:04:45
28Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:09:22
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:09:44

Teams classification
1AG2R La Mondiale88:22:03
2Katusha Team0:00:39
3Astana Pro Team0:00:53
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:01
6Movistar Team0:09:31
7Team Saxo Bank0:16:33
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:54
9Acqua & Sapone0:18:09
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:06
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:31
13BMC Racing Team0:30:39
14Lampre - ISD0:31:43
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:44
16RadioShack-Nissan0:45:10
17FDJ-Big Mat0:49:41
18Colombia - Coldeportes0:57:13
19Lotto Belisol Team1:02:58
20GreenEdge Cycling Team1:04:47
21Garmin - Barracuda1:20:55
22Sky Procycling1:29:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews