Startline Gallery: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6

Penultimate stage with Horner leading

Image 1 of 25

The startline on stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

New South Afrrican road champion Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

David Millar and Robert Hunter

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) is building form ahead of Milano-San Remo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

The start of stage 6 at Tirreno

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Cadel Evans and his young son

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) rides to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 25

The start of stage 6 at Tirreno

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 25

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 25

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 25

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 25

Cadel Evans and his family at the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 25

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 25

Former Giro d'Italia winner Paolo Savoldelli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

Andrea Tonti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Colombia - Coldeportes riders at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

World Champion Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite several high profile withdrawals, a high class field assembled at the start of stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday morning as you will see from our exclusive gallery. News quickly filtered through that Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) had pulled out of the race with two stages left to go, but spirits among the fans and the peloton have not been dampened.

Radio Shack-Nissan's Chris Horner (USA) in is possession of the overall lead in the GC, five seconds clear of Astana's Roman Kreuziger (Cze). Home fans had plenty of shout about yesterday though as local boy Vincenze Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) surged to victory on stage five in front of his adoring supporters.