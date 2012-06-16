Trending

Boom sprints to stage 3 win

Cavendish retains overall lead

Image 1 of 27

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins the stage

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins the stage
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 27

One lap to go

One lap to go
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 27

The jersey wearers

The jersey wearers
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 27

Coming into La Gileppe

Coming into La Gileppe
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 27

Racers in action

Racers in action
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the peloton

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the peloton
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 27

The Lotto Belisol team

The Lotto Belisol team
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 27

Jaroslaw Marycz (Team Saxo Bank)

Jaroslaw Marycz (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 27

Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan)

Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 27

Rabobank leads the peloton

Rabobank leads the peloton
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 27

The start

The start
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 27

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 27

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins the stage

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins the stage
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 27

The leader's group

The leader's group
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 27

Two riders during stage 3

Two riders during stage 3
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 27

Two laps to go

Two laps to go
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 27

Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Nissan)

Jan Bakelants (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 27

Dion Beukeboom (Cycling Team De Rijke) leads

Dion Beukeboom (Cycling Team De Rijke) leads
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 27

Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the podium

Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 27

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) tucked in behind a teammate

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) tucked in behind a teammate
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in green

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in green
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 24 of 27

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in yellow

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 25 of 27

A Katusha rider in the Ster ZLM Toer

A Katusha rider in the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 26 of 27

Racers in action

Racers in action
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 27 of 27

Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan)

Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) beat Mark Cavendish (Sky) to take a fine win on stage three of the Ster ZLM Toer, but the world champion retains his overall lead at the end of a tough day of racing in the Ardennes.

On the slightly uphill finish at La Gileppe, Boom timed his effort to perfection to power off the front of the peloton. Try as he might, Cavendish was unable to get back on terms with the Dutchman, but he can take solace from the fact that he was still in contention at the end of such a trying day.

The hilly stage saw a number of the fastmen lose touch, including Cavendish’s closest overnight rivals, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), and a cursory glance at the top 10 shows that it was not a finale conducive to a pure sprint.

“It was a tough, tough finish but the guys did great and Mark now has eight seconds in hand of Boom going into what's a pan-flat final stage so that's a good position to be in," said Sky directeur sportif Steven de Jongh.

The stage was animated by a break featuring Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke), Marco Haller (Katusha), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Nélson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), and that quartet received significant reinforcements when RadioShack-Nissan’s Jan Bakelants and Ben Hermans managed to bridge across after attacking on La Redoute.

On the finishing circuit, however, Sky hit the front of the peloton and succeeded in reeling in the escapees in order to defend Cavendish’s overall lead, even if the Manxman had to give best to Boom on the testing approach to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:52:46
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
13Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
14Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:04
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:08
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
22Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
23Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
24Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:17
27Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
28Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22
29Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
30Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:41
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
34Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:21
35Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
36Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
38Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
39Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:30
40Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
41Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:32
42Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:34
43Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
45Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
46Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
48Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
50Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
51Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:46
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:48
53Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:57
55Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:02:18
59Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:21
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:09
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:25
62Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:53
63Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
64Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:08:54
65Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
66Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
67Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:09:40
68Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:23
69Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
71Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
72Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:12:15
73Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:13:06
74Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
75Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:13:10
76Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
78Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
79Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
81Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
82Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
83Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
84Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
87Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
88Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
89Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
90Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
92Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
93Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
94Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
95André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
96Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
97Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
100Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
101Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
102Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
104Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
105Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
106Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
107Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
108Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
109Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
110Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
111Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
114Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
115Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
116Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
117Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
118Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
119Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
120Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
122Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
123Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
125Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
126Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
129Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
131Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:18
132Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:13:31
133Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
134Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:39
136Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
137Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:13:45
138Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:27:13
139André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp0:27:14
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFValery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFFlavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
DNFJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12:36:01
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:14
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
7Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:47
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:53
22Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
23Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
24Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
25Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:02
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:07
28Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:10
29Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:26
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:29
32Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:39
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:41
34Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
35Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:52
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:03
37Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:06
38Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
39Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:17
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:18
41Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:19
42Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
43Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
44Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:29
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
46Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:43
49Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:55
51Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:59
52Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
53Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:03:01
54Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:03:03
55Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:06
56Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:51
57Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:04
58Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:57
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:59
60Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:06:23
61Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:08
62Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:09:11
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:10:23
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:27
65Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:00
66Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:11:08
67Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:16
68Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:22
69Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:05
70Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:12:30
71André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:16
72Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:13:18
73Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:28
74Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
76Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
77Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
78Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
80Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
81Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:55
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
83Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
84Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
85Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:14:09
86Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
87Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
88Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:14:12
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:19
91Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
92Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
93Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
94Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:27
96Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:14:55
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:03
98Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:12
99Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:14
100Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:15:17
101Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
102Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:20
105Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:15:24
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
107Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:15:41
108Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:15:44
109Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:45
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:46
111Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:18
112Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:16:45
113Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:16:47
114Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:16:49
115James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:17:04
116Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:17:57
117Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:18:01
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
119Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
120Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
121Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
122Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
123Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
124Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
125Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
126Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
127Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
128Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:18:33
130Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:19:04
131Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:19:05
132Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:19:20
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:26
134Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:23
135Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:25:25
136Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:29:16
137Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:30:03
138André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp0:33:09
139Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:39:58

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan12pts
2Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team12
3Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan10
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan10
5Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke10
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank10
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team8
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda8
9Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
10Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3
11Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke2
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews