Lars Boom (Rabobank) beat Mark Cavendish (Sky) to take a fine win on stage three of the Ster ZLM Toer, but the world champion retains his overall lead at the end of a tough day of racing in the Ardennes.

On the slightly uphill finish at La Gileppe, Boom timed his effort to perfection to power off the front of the peloton. Try as he might, Cavendish was unable to get back on terms with the Dutchman, but he can take solace from the fact that he was still in contention at the end of such a trying day.

The hilly stage saw a number of the fastmen lose touch, including Cavendish’s closest overnight rivals, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), and a cursory glance at the top 10 shows that it was not a finale conducive to a pure sprint.

“It was a tough, tough finish but the guys did great and Mark now has eight seconds in hand of Boom going into what's a pan-flat final stage so that's a good position to be in," said Sky directeur sportif Steven de Jongh.

The stage was animated by a break featuring Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke), Marco Haller (Katusha), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Nélson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), and that quartet received significant reinforcements when RadioShack-Nissan’s Jan Bakelants and Ben Hermans managed to bridge across after attacking on La Redoute.

On the finishing circuit, however, Sky hit the front of the peloton and succeeded in reeling in the escapees in order to defend Cavendish’s overall lead, even if the Manxman had to give best to Boom on the testing approach to the line.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:52:46 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 13 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:04 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:08 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 22 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 24 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:17 27 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 28 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:22 29 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:41 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 34 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:21 35 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 36 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 38 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 39 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:30 40 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 41 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:32 42 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:34 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 45 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 46 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 48 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 50 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 51 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:46 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:48 53 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 54 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:57 55 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:02:18 59 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:02:21 60 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:09 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:25 62 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:53 63 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 64 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:54 65 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 66 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 67 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:09:40 68 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:23 69 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 71 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 72 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:12:15 73 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:13:06 74 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 75 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:13:10 76 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 78 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 79 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 81 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 82 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 83 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 84 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 86 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 87 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 88 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 89 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 90 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 92 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 93 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 95 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 97 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 100 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 101 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 102 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 103 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 104 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 105 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 106 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 107 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 109 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 110 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 111 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 114 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 115 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 117 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 118 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 119 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 120 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 122 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 123 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 125 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 126 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 127 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 129 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 131 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:18 132 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:13:31 133 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:39 136 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:13:45 138 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:27:13 139 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 0:27:14 DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank DNF Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank DNF Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp DNF Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo DNF Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team DNF Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team DNF Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12:36:01 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 7 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:22 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:26 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:47 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:53 22 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 23 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 24 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 25 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:01:02 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:07 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:10 29 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:26 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:29 32 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:39 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:41 34 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 35 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:52 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:03 37 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:06 38 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 39 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:02:17 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:18 41 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:19 42 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 43 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 44 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:02:29 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:43 49 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:55 51 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:02:59 52 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:03:01 54 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:03:03 55 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:06 56 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:51 57 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:04 58 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:57 59 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:59 60 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:06:23 61 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:08 62 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:09:11 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:10:23 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:27 65 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:00 66 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:08 67 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:16 68 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:22 69 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:05 70 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:12:30 71 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:16 72 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:13:18 73 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:28 74 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 77 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 78 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 80 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 81 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:55 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 83 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 84 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 85 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:14:09 86 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 87 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 88 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:14:12 90 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:19 91 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 92 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 93 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 94 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:27 96 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:14:55 97 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:15:03 98 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:12 99 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:14 100 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:15:17 101 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 102 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:20 105 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:15:24 106 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:15:41 108 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:15:44 109 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:45 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:46 111 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:18 112 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:16:45 113 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:16:47 114 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:16:49 115 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:17:04 116 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:17:57 117 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:18:01 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 119 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 120 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 121 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 122 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 124 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 125 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 126 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 127 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 128 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:18:33 130 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:19:04 131 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:19:05 132 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:19:20 133 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:26 134 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:23 135 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:25:25 136 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:29:16 137 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:30:03 138 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 0:33:09 139 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:39:58