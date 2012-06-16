Boom sprints to stage 3 win
Cavendish retains overall lead
Stage 3: Verviers - La Gileppe (Jalhay)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) beat Mark Cavendish (Sky) to take a fine win on stage three of the Ster ZLM Toer, but the world champion retains his overall lead at the end of a tough day of racing in the Ardennes.
On the slightly uphill finish at La Gileppe, Boom timed his effort to perfection to power off the front of the peloton. Try as he might, Cavendish was unable to get back on terms with the Dutchman, but he can take solace from the fact that he was still in contention at the end of such a trying day.
The hilly stage saw a number of the fastmen lose touch, including Cavendish’s closest overnight rivals, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), and a cursory glance at the top 10 shows that it was not a finale conducive to a pure sprint.
“It was a tough, tough finish but the guys did great and Mark now has eight seconds in hand of Boom going into what's a pan-flat final stage so that's a good position to be in," said Sky directeur sportif Steven de Jongh.
The stage was animated by a break featuring Dion Beukeboom (De Rijke), Marco Haller (Katusha), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Nélson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), and that quartet received significant reinforcements when RadioShack-Nissan’s Jan Bakelants and Ben Hermans managed to bridge across after attacking on La Redoute.
On the finishing circuit, however, Sky hit the front of the peloton and succeeded in reeling in the escapees in order to defend Cavendish’s overall lead, even if the Manxman had to give best to Boom on the testing approach to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:52:46
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:04
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:08
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|22
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:17
|27
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|28
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|29
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:41
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|35
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|36
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|38
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|39
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|40
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|41
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:32
|42
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:34
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|45
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|46
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|51
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:46
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:48
|53
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|55
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:02:18
|59
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:21
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:09
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|62
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:53
|63
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|64
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:54
|65
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|66
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:09:40
|68
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|69
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|71
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:12:15
|73
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|74
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|75
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:13:10
|76
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|78
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|79
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|81
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|82
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|83
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|84
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|86
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|87
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|90
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|92
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|93
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|95
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|97
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|100
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|101
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|102
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|103
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|104
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|105
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|106
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|107
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|109
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|110
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|111
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|112
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|114
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|117
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|118
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|119
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|120
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|122
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|123
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|126
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|129
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|131
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:18
|132
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:13:31
|133
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|134
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|136
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|138
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|139
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:27:14
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12:36:01
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|10
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:53
|22
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|23
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|25
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:07
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:10
|29
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:26
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:29
|32
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:39
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:41
|34
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|35
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:52
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|37
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:06
|38
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|39
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:17
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:18
|41
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:19
|42
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|43
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|44
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:43
|49
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:55
|51
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|52
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|54
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|55
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:06
|56
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:51
|57
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:04
|58
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:57
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:59
|60
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:06:23
|61
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:08
|62
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:09:11
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:10:23
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|65
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:00
|66
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:08
|67
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:16
|68
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:22
|69
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:05
|70
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:12:30
|71
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:16
|72
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:13:18
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:28
|74
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|77
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|78
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|80
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:55
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|83
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|84
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|85
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:14:09
|86
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|87
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|90
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:19
|91
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|92
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|93
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|94
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:27
|96
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:14:55
|97
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:03
|98
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:12
|99
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:14
|100
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:15:17
|101
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|102
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:20
|105
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:15:24
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:15:41
|108
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:15:44
|109
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:45
|110
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:46
|111
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|112
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:16:45
|113
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:16:47
|114
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|115
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:17:04
|116
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:17:57
|117
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:18:01
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|119
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|121
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|122
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|124
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|125
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|126
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|127
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|128
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:33
|130
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:19:04
|131
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:19:05
|132
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:26
|134
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:23
|135
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:25:25
|136
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:29:16
|137
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:30:03
|138
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:33:09
|139
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:39:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|pts
|2
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|5
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|9
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|10
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|2
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
