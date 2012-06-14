Image 1 of 24 Kittel beats Renshaw and Cavendish for a famous win at Ster ZLM (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 24 Jesper Schipper (Cycling Team De Rijke) was part of the break which formed early in stage 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 24 Marcel Kittel's victory in the opening stage put the German sprinter into the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) leads the points classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 24 Ster ZLM Toer stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is all smiles as he steps onto the stage for the victory ceremony. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage at the Ster ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 24 Ster ZLM Toer leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 24 Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) was part of the early break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 24 The peloton in action during stage 1 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 24 Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels) on the attack in the early escape (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 24 Mountains classification leader Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won stage 1 ahead of Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 24 Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 24 Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 24 Ster ZLM Toer leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 24 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 at the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 24 Ster ZLM Toer jersey holders after stage 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 24 Plenty of smiles on the podium after the opening stage (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 21 of 24 Joy for Germany's Marcel Kittel as he clinches the stage win (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 22 of 24 Marcel Kittel can't believe he has slayed Renshaw and Cavendish (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 24 Kittel takes the applause after beating the big guns (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) in yellow after stage one (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Marcel Kittel showed his form for the upcoming Tour de France, winning the mass sprint of the first stage of the Ster ZLM Toer. The Argos-Shimano rider beat out none other than top sprinters Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky).

The win, Kittel's sixth and his first since the beginning of April, gave him the overall lead in the race.

"It was a good day," said Kittel. "Yesterday the national German football team won and today I triumphed.

"Almost all the top sprinters are here, this win gives us a lot of confidence," added Kittel. "Our train was functioning very well. Everyone knew what to do and carried it out well. It feels good I can blindly trust my teammates."

Renshaw “was certainly not disappointed” with his second place finish. “In particular the sprint preparation went very smoothly,” sport director Erik Dekker said on the Rabobank website.

Team Sky sport director Steven de Jongh explained the unexpected third place for world champion Cavendish. “In the final we tried to lead out Cav but he slightly misjudged the finish and thought the line was further away than it was. He tried to overcome that but said Kittel was going really good which meant he wasn't able to make up the ground."

It didn't take long for the break group to form on the first stage, comprised of Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jesper Schipper (Cyclingteam De Rijke), Rens te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) and Jeffrey Wiersma (Metec Continental Cyclingteam). They flew along and built up a lead of up to 6:30.

The stage ended with a circuit course starting and ending in Geelen, and by the time the field hit that course the gap had dropped dramatically. With only 15km to go, the peloton was together again.

Sky and Rabobank led the way into the finale, and the whole peloton went into the mass sprint, but Kittel proved to be the strongest of the 156 men on the day.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 3:30:05 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 19 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 23 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 25 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 29 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 30 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 31 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 32 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 34 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 35 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 38 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 39 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 40 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 44 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 45 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 50 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 51 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 52 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 53 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 57 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 60 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 61 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 67 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 69 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 70 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 71 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 72 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 73 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 75 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 78 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 81 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 82 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 83 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 84 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 88 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 90 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 92 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 93 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor 94 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 95 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 97 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 98 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 101 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 105 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 109 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 110 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 111 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 112 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 113 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 114 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 115 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 117 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 119 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 120 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 121 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 122 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 123 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 124 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 125 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 126 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 127 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 128 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 129 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 130 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 132 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 133 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 134 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 135 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 136 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 138 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 139 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 140 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 141 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 142 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:27 144 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:01:19 145 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:14 146 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 147 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:22 148 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:03:17 149 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 150 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 151 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:03:48 152 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:06:20 153 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 154 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:46 155 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 5 7 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 3 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Sprint 1 - 58.3km 1 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - 115.6km 1 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - 130.8km 1 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 2 3 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10:30:15 2 Lotto-Belisol Team 3 Vacansoleil-DCM 4 Rabobank 5 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 6 Team RadioShack - Nissan 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Team Saxo Bank 9 Garmin-Barracuda 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 Sunweb Revor 13 RusVelo 14 Cycling Team De Rijke 15 Sky Procycling 16 Katusha 17 Team NetApp 18 Koga Cycling Team 19 Metec Continental Cycling Team 20 Cycling Team Jo Piels 21 Team-Argos-Shimano

General classification after stage 1 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 3:29:55 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 22 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 25 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 26 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 32 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 35 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 37 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 38 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 41 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 42 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 43 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 45 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 47 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 53 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 54 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 55 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 56 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 58 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 63 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 64 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 70 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 71 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 72 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 73 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 75 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 76 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 77 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 78 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 81 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 83 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 84 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 85 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 86 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 89 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 90 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 92 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 93 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 95 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor 96 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 97 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 99 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 100 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 103 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 107 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 108 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 109 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 111 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 113 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 115 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 116 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 117 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 119 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 121 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 122 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 123 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 124 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 125 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 126 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 127 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 128 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 129 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 130 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 131 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 132 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 133 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 134 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 135 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 136 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 137 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 139 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 141 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 142 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:37 144 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:01:29 145 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:24 146 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 147 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:32 148 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:03:27 149 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 150 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 151 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:03:58 152 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:06:30 153 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 154 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:56 155 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony

Points classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 5 7 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 3 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Sprint classification 1 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 6 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 3 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 2

Mountains classification 1 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 2 3 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 1