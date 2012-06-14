Kittel claims stage 1 of Ster ZLM Toer
German sprinter earns leader's jersey
Stage 1: Eindhoven - Sittard/Geleen
Marcel Kittel showed his form for the upcoming Tour de France, winning the mass sprint of the first stage of the Ster ZLM Toer. The Argos-Shimano rider beat out none other than top sprinters Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky).
The win, Kittel's sixth and his first since the beginning of April, gave him the overall lead in the race.
"It was a good day," said Kittel. "Yesterday the national German football team won and today I triumphed.
"Almost all the top sprinters are here, this win gives us a lot of confidence," added Kittel. "Our train was functioning very well. Everyone knew what to do and carried it out well. It feels good I can blindly trust my teammates."
Renshaw “was certainly not disappointed” with his second place finish. “In particular the sprint preparation went very smoothly,” sport director Erik Dekker said on the Rabobank website.
Team Sky sport director Steven de Jongh explained the unexpected third place for world champion Cavendish. “In the final we tried to lead out Cav but he slightly misjudged the finish and thought the line was further away than it was. He tried to overcome that but said Kittel was going really good which meant he wasn't able to make up the ground."
It didn't take long for the break group to form on the first stage, comprised of Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jesper Schipper (Cyclingteam De Rijke), Rens te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) and Jeffrey Wiersma (Metec Continental Cyclingteam). They flew along and built up a lead of up to 6:30.
The stage ended with a circuit course starting and ending in Geelen, and by the time the field hit that course the gap had dropped dramatically. With only 15km to go, the peloton was together again.
Sky and Rabobank led the way into the finale, and the whole peloton went into the mass sprint, but Kittel proved to be the strongest of the 156 men on the day.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|3:30:05
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|19
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|25
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|32
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|35
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|38
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|39
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|40
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|44
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|45
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|50
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|51
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|52
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|53
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|60
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|67
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|68
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|71
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|72
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|73
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|75
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|81
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|82
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|83
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|88
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|90
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|91
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|92
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|93
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|94
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|95
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|97
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|98
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|101
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|105
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|109
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|110
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|111
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|112
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|113
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|115
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|117
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|119
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|120
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|121
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|122
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|124
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|125
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|126
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|127
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|128
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|129
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|130
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|131
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|132
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|133
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|134
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|135
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|136
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|138
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|139
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|140
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|141
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:27
|144
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|145
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:14
|146
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|147
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:22
|148
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:03:17
|149
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|150
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|152
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:06:20
|153
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|154
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:46
|155
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|Team-Argos-Shimano
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|3:29:55
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|22
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|25
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|28
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|35
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|37
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|38
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|41
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|42
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|43
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|47
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|53
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|54
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|55
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|56
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|58
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|63
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|64
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|70
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|71
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|75
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|76
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|78
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|81
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|83
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|84
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|85
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|90
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|93
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|94
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|95
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|96
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|97
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|99
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|100
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|103
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|107
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|108
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|109
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|111
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|112
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|113
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|115
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|117
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|118
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|119
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|121
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|122
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|123
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|124
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|125
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|126
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|127
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|128
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|129
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|130
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|131
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|132
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|133
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|134
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|135
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|136
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|137
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|139
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|141
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:37
|144
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|145
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:24
|146
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|147
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:32
|148
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:03:27
|149
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|150
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|152
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:06:30
|153
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|154
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:56
|155
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
