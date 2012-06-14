Trending

Kittel claims stage 1 of Ster ZLM Toer

German sprinter earns leader's jersey

Kittel beats Renshaw and Cavendish for a famous win at Ster ZLM

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Jesper Schipper (Cycling Team De Rijke) was part of the break which formed early in stage 1

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Kittel's victory in the opening stage put the German sprinter into the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ster ZLM Toer stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is all smiles as he steps onto the stage for the victory ceremony.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage at the Ster ZLM Toer.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ster ZLM Toer leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) was part of the early break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The peloton in action during stage 1 of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels) on the attack in the early escape

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mountains classification leader Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won stage 1 ahead of Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels) leads the sprint classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ster ZLM Toer leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 at the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ster ZLM Toer jersey holders after stage 1

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Plenty of smiles on the podium after the opening stage

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Joy for Germany's Marcel Kittel as he clinches the stage win

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Marcel Kittel can't believe he has slayed Renshaw and Cavendish

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kittel takes the applause after beating the big guns

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) in yellow after stage one

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Marcel Kittel showed his form for the upcoming Tour de France, winning the mass sprint of the first stage of the Ster ZLM Toer. The Argos-Shimano rider beat out none other than top sprinters Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky).

The win, Kittel's sixth and his first since the beginning of April, gave him the overall lead in the race.

"It was a good day," said Kittel. "Yesterday the national German football team won and today I triumphed.

"Almost all the top sprinters are here, this win gives us a lot of confidence," added Kittel. "Our train was functioning very well. Everyone knew what to do and carried it out well. It feels good I can blindly trust my teammates."

Renshaw “was certainly not disappointed” with his second place finish. “In particular the sprint preparation went very smoothly,” sport director Erik Dekker said on the Rabobank website.

Team Sky sport director Steven de Jongh explained the unexpected third place for world champion Cavendish. “In the final we tried to lead out Cav but he slightly misjudged the finish and thought the line was further away than it was. He tried to overcome that but said Kittel was going really good which meant he wasn't able to make up the ground."

It didn't take long for the break group to form on the first stage, comprised of Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jesper Schipper (Cyclingteam De Rijke), Rens te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) and Jeffrey Wiersma (Metec Continental Cyclingteam). They flew along and built up a lead of up to 6:30.

The stage ended with a circuit course starting and ending in Geelen, and by the time the field hit that course the gap had dropped dramatically. With only 15km to go, the peloton was together again.

Sky and Rabobank led the way into the finale, and the whole peloton went into the mass sprint, but Kittel proved to be the strongest of the 156 men on the day.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano3:30:05
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
7Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
19Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
23Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
25Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
29Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
30Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
31Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
32Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
34Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
35Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
38Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
39James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
40Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
44Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
45Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
50Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
51Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
52André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
53Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
55Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
60Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
66Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
67Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
69Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
70Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
71Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
72Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
73Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
75Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
78Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
80Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
81Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
82Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
83Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
87Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
88Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
90Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
91Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
92Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
93Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
94Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
95Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
97Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
98Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
101Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
102Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
105Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
107Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
108Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
109Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
110Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
111Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
112Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
113Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
114Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
115Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
116Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
117Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
118Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
119Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
120Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
121Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
122Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
123Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
124Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
125Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
126Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
127Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
128Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
129Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
130Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
132Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
133Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
134Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
135Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
136Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
138Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
139Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
140Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
141Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
142Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:27
144Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:01:19
145Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:14
146Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
147Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:22
148Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:03:17
149Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
150Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
151Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:03:48
152Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:06:20
153Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
154Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:46
155Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team5
7Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
8Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank3
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Sprint 1 - 58.3km
1Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels3pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - 115.6km
1Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels3pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - 130.8km
1Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke2
3Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team1

Teams
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10:30:15
2Lotto-Belisol Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM
4Rabobank
5Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
6Team RadioShack - Nissan
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Team Saxo Bank
9Garmin-Barracuda
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Sunweb Revor
13RusVelo
14Cycling Team De Rijke
15Sky Procycling
16Katusha
17Team NetApp
18Koga Cycling Team
19Metec Continental Cycling Team
20Cycling Team Jo Piels
21Team-Argos-Shimano

General classification after stage 1
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano3:29:55
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
3Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:00:08
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
22Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
25Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
26Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
27Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
28Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
30Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
32Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
33Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
35Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
37Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
38Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
41Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
42James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
43Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
47Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
53Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
54Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
55André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
56Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
58Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
63Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
64Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
69Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
70Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
71Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
72Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
73Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
74Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
75Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
76Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
78Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
81Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
83Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
84Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
85Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
89Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
90Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
92Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
93Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
95Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
96Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
97Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
99Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
100Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
103Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
107Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
108Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
109Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
110Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
111Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
112Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
113Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
114Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
115Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
116Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
117Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
118Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
119Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
121Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
122Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
123Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
124Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
125Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
126Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
127Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
128Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
129Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
130Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
131Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
132Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
133Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
134Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
135Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
136Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
137Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
139Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
141Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
142Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:37
144Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:01:29
145Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:24
146Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
147Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:32
148Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:03:27
149Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
150Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
151Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:03:58
152Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:06:30
153Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
154Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:56
155Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team5
7Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
8Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank3
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Sprint classification
1Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels6pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team2

Mountains classification
1Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke2
3Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10:30:15
2Lotto-Belisol Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM
4Rabobank
5Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
6Team RadioShack - Nissan
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Team Saxo Bank
9Garmin-Barracuda
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Sunweb Revor
13RusVelo
14Cycling Team De Rijke
15Sky Procycling
16Katusha
17Team NetApp
18Koga Cycling Team
19Metec Continental Cycling Team
20Cycling Team Jo Piels
21Team-Argos-Shimano

