Champions from 1987 to 2011

2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Adam Hansen (Aus) HTC-Columbia
2009Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence - Lotto
2008Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Barloworld
2007Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Paul Martens (Ger)
2006Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor)
2005Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
2004Nick Nuyens (Bel)
2003Gerben Löwik (Ned)
2002Bart Voskamp (Ned)
2001Xavier Jan (Fra)
2000Andy de Smet (Bel)
1999Ralf Grabsch (Ger)
1998Karsten Kroon (Ned)
1997Eddy Bouwmans (Ned)
1996Tyler Hamilton (USA)
1995Bennie Gosink (Ned)
1994Jos Wolfkamp (Ned)
1993Servais Knaven (Ned)
1992Martin van Steen (Ned)
1991Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
1990John den Braber (Ned)
1989Reem Kok (Ned)
1988Arno Ottevanger (Ned)
1987Theo Gevers (Ned)

