Greipel claims second stage of Ster ZLM Toer
Cavendish second on stage but takes race lead
Stage 2: Nuth (Schimmert) - Nuth (Schimmert)
Andre Greipel was the next German sprinter to win at the Ster ZLM Toer, one day after compatriot Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took the opening stage. The Lotto-Belisol rider won the mass sprint of the second stage, with rivals Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) finishing second and third. It was Greipel's 13th season win, the most of any rider so far this year.
The finale was marred by a crash occurring just prior to the three kilometre to go banner and as a result the field split with approximately 30 riders in advance of the crash contesting the sprint finish.
Cavendish took over the race lead, having finished third in the second stage and second in this one. Renshaw holds second overall and Greipel third. All three are tied on time, followed by Kittel in fourth at two seconds and Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) in fifth at eight seconds.
A four-rider break group dominated much of the day. Bart van Haaren and Jim van den Berg (both of Koga Cycling Team), Nathan Haas of Garmin-Barracuda and Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had a lead of up to five minutes.
Maes dropped out of the group with a mechanical after 123km, and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen) moved up from the peloton to the break group. But the peloton's chase was successful and they were all caught with only four kilometres to go.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:13:26
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:05
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:00:06
|16
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|17
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:10
|26
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:13
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:15
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|29
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|31
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:22
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:27
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|35
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|36
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|37
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:29
|39
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|40
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|47
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|48
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|58
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|59
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|60
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|62
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|64
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|65
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|66
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|74
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|75
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|76
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|77
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|81
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|82
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|84
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|86
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|92
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:16
|93
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:26
|94
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:35
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|96
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|98
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|99
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|100
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|101
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|103
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|104
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:55
|106
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:58
|107
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:18
|114
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|115
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:06
|116
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:55
|117
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:21
|118
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|119
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|120
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:38
|121
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:35
|122
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|123
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|124
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|126
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|127
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|128
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|129
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|130
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|131
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|132
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|133
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|134
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|135
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|136
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|137
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|138
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:38
|141
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:39
|142
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|143
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|144
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|145
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|147
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|148
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|149
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|150
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|151
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|152
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|5
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|9
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:13:28
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:25
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:27
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|7
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:00:51
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|14
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:33
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:49
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:56
|21
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:16
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:53
|23
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:19
|24
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|25
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|26
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:05:37
|27
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|28
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|12:40:26
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:02
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:04
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|7
|Katusha
|0:00:27
|8
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:29
|9
|Team RadioShack - Nissan
|10
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|11
|RusVelo
|0:00:55
|12
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:03
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:01:17
|14
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|15
|Sunweb Revor
|0:01:20
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:57
|17
|Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:00
|19
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:17
|20
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7:43:21
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:02
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:08
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:15
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:16
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|26
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:20
|28
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:23
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:25
|30
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|31
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:29
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:32
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:36
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:37
|36
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|40
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|41
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:39
|42
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|44
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|52
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|58
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|60
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|61
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|62
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:53
|63
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|71
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|72
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|73
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|74
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|77
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|79
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|80
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|81
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|82
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|84
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|88
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|89
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:30
|90
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:36
|91
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:39
|92
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:56
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:01
|95
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|98
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|99
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|100
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|101
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:05
|103
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:08
|104
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|106
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|108
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:28
|111
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|112
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:53
|113
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:05
|114
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|0:03:31
|115
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|116
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|117
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|118
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:48
|119
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:56
|120
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|121
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|122
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:45
|123
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|124
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|129
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|130
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|131
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|132
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|133
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|135
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|136
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|137
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|138
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:48
|139
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|140
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|141
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|142
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|143
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|144
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|145
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|146
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:07
|147
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:12:09
|148
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|149
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:14:53
|150
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:31
|151
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:35
|152
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|20
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|8
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|9
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|10
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|11
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|3
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|4
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|2
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|7
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|6
|pts
|2
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|5
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|7
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|7:43:33
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:25
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:27
|5
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|7
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|9
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|12
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:18
|15
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:27
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:49
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:56
|20
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:16
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:53
|22
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:19
|23
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:03:44
|24
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:04:33
|25
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:37
|26
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|27
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:11:57
|28
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|23:10:41
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:02
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:04
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|7
|Katusha
|0:00:27
|8
|Team RadioShack - Nissan
|0:00:29
|9
|Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|11
|RusVelo
|0:00:55
|12
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:03
|13
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:17
|14
|Team NetApp
|15
|Sunweb Revor
|0:01:20
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:57
|17
|Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:00
|19
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:05:17
|20
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:21
