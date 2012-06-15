Image 1 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his victory in stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) stands victorious on the podium as stage winner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 48 Andre Griepel on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 48 Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 48 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 48 Mark Cavendish is also leading the points competition (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 48 Mark Cavendish is also leading the points competition (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 48 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 48 Mark Cavendish is also leading the points competition (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 48 World Champion Mark Cavendish is using the race in the build up to the Tour de France and the Olympic Games (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 48 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 48 Andre Griepel on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 48 Griepel is enjoying a solid return to form in 2012 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 48 Another win for Lotto Belisol (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) after winning stage 3 of the Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 48 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 48 Another win for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 48 Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 48 The classification leaders on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new holder of the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 48 The Lotto Belisol lead out is flying in 2012 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 48 Cavendish gets a kiss from the podium girls (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 48 Show of strength - Lotto Belisol's Andre Greipel wins stage 3 of the Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 48 Another win for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Sky) dons the points jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new holder of the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer ahead of world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 48 Ster ZLM Toer leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 48 The race leaders at the end of stage 3 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 48 Cavendish waves to the crowd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 48 Greipel raises his arms as he wins stage 3 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 48 Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels) leads the sprint competition (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 48 Griepel crosses the finish line (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 48 Cavendish looking satisfied with his overall lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) outsprints rival Mark Cavendish (Sky) for the stage win while Greipel's teammate Greg Henderson has already started celebrating. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 37 of 48 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 38 of 48 Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is well protected by his teammates. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 39 of 48 Kisses for Ster ZLM Toer leader Mark Cavendish on the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 48 Andre Greipel's lead-out man Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his teammate's victory. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 41 of 48 The legs of stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 42 of 48 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 43 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new leader of the Ster ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 44 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Sky) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 45 of 48 Sky teammates Mark Cavendish and Bernhard Eisel chat after the finish. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 46 of 48 Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the head of the break. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 47 of 48 The Ster ZLM Toer jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team), mountains leader; Mark Cavendish (Sky), overall leader; Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels), sprint leader (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 48 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) raises his arms in victory as he approaches the finish line. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Andre Greipel was the next German sprinter to win at the Ster ZLM Toer, one day after compatriot Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took the opening stage. The Lotto-Belisol rider won the mass sprint of the second stage, with rivals Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) finishing second and third. It was Greipel's 13th season win, the most of any rider so far this year.

The finale was marred by a crash occurring just prior to the three kilometre to go banner and as a result the field split with approximately 30 riders in advance of the crash contesting the sprint finish.

Cavendish took over the race lead, having finished third in the second stage and second in this one. Renshaw holds second overall and Greipel third. All three are tied on time, followed by Kittel in fourth at two seconds and Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) in fifth at eight seconds.

A four-rider break group dominated much of the day. Bart van Haaren and Jim van den Berg (both of Koga Cycling Team), Nathan Haas of Garmin-Barracuda and Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had a lead of up to five minutes.

Maes dropped out of the group with a mechanical after 123km, and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen) moved up from the peloton to the break group. But the peloton's chase was successful and they were all caught with only four kilometres to go.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4:13:26 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:02 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 13 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:05 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 15 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:00:06 16 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 17 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 22 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 23 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:10 26 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:13 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:15 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 29 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 31 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:22 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:27 34 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 35 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 36 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 37 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:29 39 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 40 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 44 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 47 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 48 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 57 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 58 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 59 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 60 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 61 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 62 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 63 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 64 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 65 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 66 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 70 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 72 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 74 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:00:50 75 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:00:53 76 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 77 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 81 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 82 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 83 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 84 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 86 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:01:13 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 91 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 92 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:16 93 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:26 94 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:35 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 96 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 97 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 98 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 99 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 100 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 101 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 103 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 104 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:55 106 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:58 107 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 112 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:02:18 114 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 115 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:06 116 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:55 117 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:21 118 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 119 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:03:23 120 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:38 121 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:04:35 122 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 123 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 124 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 126 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 127 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 129 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 130 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 131 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 132 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 133 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 134 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 135 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 136 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 137 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 138 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 139 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:38 141 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:39 142 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 143 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 144 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 145 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 147 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 148 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 149 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 150 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:12:29 151 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 152 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team DNF Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 8 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 5 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 4 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 3 9 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 pts 2 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 2 3 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 1 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 1 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Mountain 3 1 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 1 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 4:13:28 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:25 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 0:00:27 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 7 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:41 11 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:00:51 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 14 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:33 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:49 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 19 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:56 21 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:16 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:53 23 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:19 24 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:04:33 25 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 26 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:05:37 27 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 28 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:12:27

Teams 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 12:40:26 2 Sky Procycling 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:02 4 Rabobank 0:00:04 5 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:06 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 7 Katusha 0:00:27 8 Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:29 9 Team RadioShack - Nissan 10 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 11 RusVelo 0:00:55 12 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:03 13 Team NetApp 0:01:17 14 Cycling Team De Rijke 15 Sunweb Revor 0:01:20 16 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:57 17 Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:02:48 18 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:00 19 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:05:17 20 Koga Cycling Team 0:05:21

General classification after stage 2 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 7:43:21 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:02 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:08 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:15 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:16 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 26 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:20 28 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:23 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:25 30 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:27 31 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:29 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:32 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:36 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:37 36 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 40 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 41 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:39 42 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 43 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 44 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 50 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 52 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 53 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 58 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 60 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 61 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 62 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:53 63 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 64 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 70 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 71 Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:01:00 72 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:02 73 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 74 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 77 Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo 78 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 79 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 81 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 82 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:01:23 84 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 86 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 88 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:26 89 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:30 90 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:36 91 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:39 92 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:56 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:01 95 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 96 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 98 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 100 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 101 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 102 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:05 103 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:08 104 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 105 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 106 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:28 111 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 112 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:53 113 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:05 114 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:03:31 115 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 116 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:03:33 117 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 118 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:48 119 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:56 120 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 121 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:04:42 122 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:45 123 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 124 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 129 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 130 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 131 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 132 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 133 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 135 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 136 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 137 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:05:47 138 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:48 139 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:49 140 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 141 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 142 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 143 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 145 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:06:04 146 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:07 147 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:12:09 148 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:12:39 149 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:14:53 150 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:31 151 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:35 152 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:16:47

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 20 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 20 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 8 8 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 4 9 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 10 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 3 11 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification 1 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 8 3 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 4 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 5 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 2 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 7 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 6 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 5 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 7 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 2 8 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 7:43:33 2 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:25 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:27 5 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 7 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 9 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:41 10 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 11 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 12 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:18 15 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:27 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:49 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:56 20 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:16 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:53 22 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:19 23 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:03:44 24 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:04:33 25 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:05:37 26 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:05:52 27 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:11:57 28 Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:14:41