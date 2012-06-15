Trending

Greipel claims second stage of Ster ZLM Toer

Cavendish second on stage but takes race lead

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his victory in stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) stands victorious on the podium as stage winner

Andre Griepel on the podium

Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team)

Mark Cavendish is also leading the points competition

Mark Cavendish is also leading the points competition

Mark Cavendish is also leading the points competition

World Champion Mark Cavendish is using the race in the build up to the Tour de France and the Olympic Games

Andre Griepel on the podium

Griepel is enjoying a solid return to form in 2012

Another win for Lotto Belisol

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) after winning stage 3 of the Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk

Another win for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team) leads the mountains classification

The classification leaders on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new holder of the overall leader's jersey

The Lotto Belisol lead out is flying in 2012

Cavendish gets a kiss from the podium girls

Show of strength - Lotto Belisol's Andre Greipel wins stage 3 of the Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk

Another win for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) dons the points jersey

Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new holder of the overall leader's jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer ahead of world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Ster ZLM Toer leader Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer.

The race leaders at the end of stage 3

Cavendish waves to the crowd

Greipel raises his arms as he wins stage 3

Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels) leads the sprint competition

Griepel crosses the finish line

Cavendish looking satisfied with his overall lead

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) outsprints rival Mark Cavendish (Sky) for the stage win while Greipel's teammate Greg Henderson has already started celebrating.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is well protected by his teammates.

Kisses for Ster ZLM Toer leader Mark Cavendish on the podium.

Andre Greipel's lead-out man Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his teammate's victory.

The legs of stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new leader of the Ster ZLM Toer.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) leads the points classification.

Sky teammates Mark Cavendish and Bernhard Eisel chat after the finish.

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the head of the break.

The Ster ZLM Toer jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team), mountains leader; Mark Cavendish (Sky), overall leader; Rens Te Stroet (Cycling Team Jo Piels), sprint leader

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) raises his arms in victory as he approaches the finish line.

Andre Greipel was the next German sprinter to win at the Ster ZLM Toer, one day after compatriot Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took the opening stage. The Lotto-Belisol rider won the mass sprint of the second stage, with rivals Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) finishing second and third. It was Greipel's 13th season win, the most of any rider so far this year.

The finale was marred by a crash occurring just prior to the three kilometre to go banner and as a result the field split with approximately 30 riders in advance of the crash contesting the sprint finish.

Cavendish took over the race lead, having finished third in the second stage and second in this one. Renshaw holds second overall and Greipel third. All three are tied on time, followed by Kittel in fourth at two seconds and Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) in fifth at eight seconds.

A four-rider break group dominated much of the day. Bart van Haaren and Jim van den Berg (both of Koga Cycling Team), Nathan Haas of Garmin-Barracuda and Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had a lead of up to five minutes.

Maes dropped out of the group with a mechanical after 123km, and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen) moved up from the peloton to the break group. But the peloton's chase was successful and they were all caught with only four kilometres to go.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4:13:26
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:02
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
9Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
13Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:05
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:00:06
16Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
17Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
23Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:10
26Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:13
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:15
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
29Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
31Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:22
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:27
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
35Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
36Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
37Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:29
39Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
40Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
44Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
46Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
47Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
48Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
49Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
50Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
57Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
58Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
59Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
60Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
61Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
62Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
63Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
64Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
65Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
66Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
69Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
70Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
72Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
74Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:00:50
75Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:00:53
76Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
77Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
81Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
82Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
83Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
84Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
86Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:01:13
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
91Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
92Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:16
93Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:26
94Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:35
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
96Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
98Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
99Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
100Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
101Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
103Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:55
106Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:58
107Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
110Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:18
114Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
115Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:06
116Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:55
117Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:21
118Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
119Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:03:23
120James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:38
121Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:04:35
122Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
123Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
124Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
126Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
127Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
129Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
130Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
131Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
132Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
133Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
134Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
135Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
136Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
137Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
138Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
139Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
140Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:38
141Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:39
142Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
143Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
144Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
145Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
147Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
148André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
149Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
150Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:12:29
151Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
152Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFLeif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team8
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano5
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team4
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan3
9Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda3pts
2Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team2
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
1Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
1Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Mountain 3
1Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Mountain 4
1Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team4:13:28
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:25
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:27
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
7Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:41
11Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:00:51
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:33
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:49
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
19Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:56
21Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:16
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:53
23Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:19
24Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:04:33
25Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
26Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:05:37
27Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
28Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:12:27

Teams
1Lotto-Belisol Team12:40:26
2Sky Procycling
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:02
4Rabobank0:00:04
5Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
7Katusha0:00:27
8Garmin-Barracuda0:00:29
9Team RadioShack - Nissan
10Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
11RusVelo0:00:55
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:03
13Team NetApp0:01:17
14Cycling Team De Rijke
15Sunweb Revor0:01:20
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:57
17Metec Continental Cycling Team0:02:48
18Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:00
19Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:17
20Koga Cycling Team0:05:21

General classification after stage 2
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling7:43:21
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:02
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
12Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:15
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:16
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
26Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
28Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:23
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:25
30Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:27
31Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:29
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:32
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:36
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:37
36Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
40Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
41Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:39
42Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
44Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
52Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
53Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
54Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
58Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
59Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
60Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
61Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
62Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:53
63Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
64Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
66Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
70Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
71Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:01:00
72Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:02
73Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
74Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
75Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
77Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
78Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
79Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
82Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:01:23
84Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
86Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
88Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:26
89Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:30
90Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:36
91Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:39
92Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:56
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:01
95Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
98Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
100Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
101Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
102Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:05
103Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:08
104Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
106Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:28
111Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
112Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:53
113Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:05
114Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:03:31
115Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
116Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:03:33
117Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
118James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:48
119Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:56
120Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
121Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:04:42
122Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:45
123Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
124Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
126Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
128Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
129Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
130Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
131Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
132Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
133Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
135Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
136Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
137Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:05:47
138Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:48
139Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:49
140André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
141Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
142Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
143Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
145Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:06:04
146Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:07:07
147Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:12:09
148Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:12:39
149Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:14:53
150Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:31
151Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:35
152Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:16:47

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling22pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team22
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team20
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano20
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan9
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team8
8Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team4
9Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
10Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank3
11Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
1Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team12pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda8
3Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
4Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3
5Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke2
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
7Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels6pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda3
5Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
7Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team2
8Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda7:43:33
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:25
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:27
5Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
9Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:41
10Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
11Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
12Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:18
15Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:27
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:49
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:56
20Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:16
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:53
22Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:19
23Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:03:44
24Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:04:33
25Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:37
26Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:05:52
27Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:11:57
28Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:14:41

Teams classification
1Lotto-Belisol Team23:10:41
2Sky Procycling
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:02
4Rabobank0:00:04
5Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
6Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
7Katusha0:00:27
8Team RadioShack - Nissan0:00:29
9Garmin-Barracuda
10Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
11RusVelo0:00:55
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:03
13Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:17
14Team NetApp
15Sunweb Revor0:01:20
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:57
17Metec Continental Cycling Team0:02:48
18Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:00
19Cycling Team Jo Piels0:05:17
20Koga Cycling Team0:05:21

