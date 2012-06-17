Trending

Cavendish wins Ster ZLM Toer overall

Kittel sprints to victory in final stage

Image 1 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 36

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) finished third in the stage and overall

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) finished third in the stage and overall
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 36

Although he didn't win a stage, Cavendish was on form for all four stages

Although he didn't win a stage, Cavendish was on form for all four stages
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 36

Cavendish shows off his world champion socks

Cavendish shows off his world champion socks
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 36

Kittel enjoys his second stage win of the race

Kittel enjoys his second stage win of the race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 36

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 36

The podium finishers salute the crowd at Ster ZLM

The podium finishers salute the crowd at Ster ZLM
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 36

The GC win was the first of Cavendish's career

The GC win was the first of Cavendish's career
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the final stage

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 36

Holland's Tom Demoulin was the winner of the young riders classification

Holland's Tom Demoulin was the winner of the young riders classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 36

Kittel shows off the green jersey for overall points winner

Kittel shows off the green jersey for overall points winner
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 36

Cavendish poses witht the winner's trophy

Cavendish poses witht the winner's trophy
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 36

Ster ZLM winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Ster ZLM winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 36

Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished second overall

Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished second overall
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 36

Roelandts, Cavendish and Boom celebrate on the podium

Roelandts, Cavendish and Boom celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 36

World champion Mark Cavendish showed great consistency at Ster ZLM

World champion Mark Cavendish showed great consistency at Ster ZLM
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 36

Kittel celebrates victory on the last day at Ster ZLM

Kittel celebrates victory on the last day at Ster ZLM
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in his rainbow jersey

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in his rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 36

Kittel secures his second stage win at Ster ZLM

Kittel secures his second stage win at Ster ZLM
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes up the race.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes up the race.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 36

Cycling Team Jo Piels in the lead

Cycling Team Jo Piels in the lead
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 36

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 24 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 25 of 36

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 26 of 36

Team Sky protects race leader Mark Cavendish

Team Sky protects race leader Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 27 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) beats Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) beats Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 28 of 36

Mark Cavendish swiches from the World Champion's jersey to the yellow jersey

Mark Cavendish swiches from the World Champion's jersey to the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 29 of 36

A huge crowd came out to watch

A huge crowd came out to watch
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 30 of 36

Overall race winner Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Overall race winner Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Sky) with the winner's trophy

Mark Cavendish (Sky) with the winner's trophy
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 32 of 36

Final stage winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Final stage winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 33 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) has some powerful looking sprinter's legs

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) has some powerful looking sprinter's legs
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 34 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in green

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in green
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 35 of 36

Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan)

Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 36 of 36

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) secured the first stage race victory of his career on the final day of the Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands as Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took stage victory.

Although Cavendish didn’t manage to win a stage over the four-day race, he was perhaps the most consistent of the sprinters on show, and he laid the foundations for his overall victory on the penultimate stage when he was one of the few fast men to survive the pace on a testing day in the Ardennes.

The final stage in Boxtel came down to a bunch finish after both Team Sky and the Rabobank squad of second-placed Lars Boom looked to control affairs and shut down a dangerous move from Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha).

In the finishing straight, it was Marcel Kittel who proved to be the strongest and the young German sprinter will travel to his maiden Tour de France filled with confidence after he took his second stage victory of the race here, beating Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol).

Cavendish came across the line in 16th place, but was pleased to have secured overall victory. “I’ve been second a couple of times in the past but this is my first GC win and I'm really, really happy with it,” he said. “The calibre of some of the sprinters here is incredibly high and while I couldn’t quite get a win today it was about making sure I kept the yellow jersey. I’m really happy.”

Like Kittel, Cavendish now turns his sights to the Tour de France and, of course, to the London 2012 Olympics, where he is the gold medal favourite. “It's pretty much about relaxing now and really looking after myself these next two weeks. You’ve got to start the Tour de France as fresh as possible - especially so this year with the Olympics so soon after."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano3:35:54
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
10Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
13Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
18Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
23Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
29Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
30Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
31James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
32Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
34Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
37Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
41Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
52Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
55Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
56Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
57Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
58Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
59Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
60Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
63Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
64Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
66Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:15
69Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:17
70Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
72Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
73Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
74Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
75Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
76Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
77Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
78Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
79Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
80Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
81Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:21
82Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
84Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:28
85Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
86Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
87Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
88Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
89Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
90Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
92Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
93Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
94Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
96Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
97Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
98Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
100Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
101Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
102Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
103Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
104Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:39
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
107Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
108Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
109Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:55
111Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
112Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:01
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:02
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
116Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:44
117Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:01:47
119Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:54
120Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:56
121Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
122Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
123Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:02:07
124Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:18
126André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:55
127Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:03:22
128Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:45
130Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
131Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:53
132Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:27
133Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:13
134Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
135Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
136Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:09
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
DNFDennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team3pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team2
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda8
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team3
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
10Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda3:35:54
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
7Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
8Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
9Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
10Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:11
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
15Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:17
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
17Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
18Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:28
19Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
20Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
21Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:00:55
22Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:56
23Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:03:22
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:45
25Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsp.VlaanderenMercator10:47:33
2Katusha0:00:09
3Accent.Jobs-WillemsVerandas
4Vacansoleil-DCM
6Lotto-Belisol Team
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Team Saxo Bank
9Garmin-Barracuda
10Rabobank0:00:20
11Landbouwkrediet
12Cycling Team De Rijke
13Sky Procycling
14Team NetApp
15Sunweb Revor
16Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:26
17Koga Cycling Team
18Rusvelo0:00:31
19Team Radioshack - Nissan0:00:43
20Metec Continental Cycling Team0:02:06

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling16:11:55
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:14
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
6Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
9Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22
13Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
14Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:29
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:47
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:58
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:02
22Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:01:04
23Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:07
24Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:10
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:21
26Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:27
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:29
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
29Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:38
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:43
31Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
32Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:50
33Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:52
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:57
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:09
36Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:17
37Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:19
39Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:29
40Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:30
41Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
42Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:34
43Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:43
44Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:54
45Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:02:55
46Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:01
47Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:06
49Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:03:12
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:13
51Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:16
52Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
53Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:03:36
54Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:04:15
55Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:19
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:21
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:59
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:25
59Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:06:51
60Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:09:11
61Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:36
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:06
63Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:28
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:39
65Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:44
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:12:07
67Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:33
68Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:13:08
69André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:16
70Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:28
71Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
73Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
74Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:13:39
75Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:13:45
77Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:13:55
78Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:14:09
79Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:10
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:19
82Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
83Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:21
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:14:23
86Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
87Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:14:37
88Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:44
89Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:14:58
90Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:08
91Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:12
92Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
93Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:17
94Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:25
95Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:15:28
96Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:15:34
97Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:15:44
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
99Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:16:03
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:18
101Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:16:20
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:26
103Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:16:45
104James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:17:04
105Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:17:15
106Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:17
107Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:17:21
108Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:22
109Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:18:01
110Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
111Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:03
112Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:12
113Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:18
114Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:18:29
115Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:18:33
116Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:54
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:19:02
118Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor0:19:04
119Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:19:05
120Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:19:32
121Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:19:45
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:19:48
123Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:19:57
124Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
125Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:20:08
126Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:51
127Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:22:12
128Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:22:42
129Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:24:10
130Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:14
131Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:53
132Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:26:20
133Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:30:24
134Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:34:09
135André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp0:36:04
136Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:40:37

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team6pts
2Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels6
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank4
4Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda3
7Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3
8Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team2
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team2
14Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1
15Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano35pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling34
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team34
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team20
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan15
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling11
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team8
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda8
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team5
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
16Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
17Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team4
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's4
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team3
21Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
23Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano16:12:13
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:34
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:15
4Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:25
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:48
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:02:54
7Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:57
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:03
9Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:06:33
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:26
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:10
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:13:37
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:01
14Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:14:54
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:59
17Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:15:16
18Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:15:26
19Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:16:57
20Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:17:43
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:36
22Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor0:18:46
23Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:18:47
24Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team0:22:24
25Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:26:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsp.VlaanderenMercator48:36:38
2Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:03
3Katusha0:00:26
4Sky Procycling0:00:39
5Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:42
6Team Radioshack - Nissan0:01:27
7Rabobank0:01:44
8Rusvelo0:02:06
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:12
10Cycling Team De Rijke0:05:16
11Garmin-Barracuda0:05:33
12Team Saxo Bank0:09:11
13Team NetApp0:11:45
14Team-Argos-Shimano0:13:07
15Sunweb Revor0:18:02
16Landbouwkrediet0:20:13
17Koga Cycling Team0:21:42
18Accent.Jobs-WillemsVerandas0:30:19
19Metec Continental Cycling Team0:32:38
20Cycling Team Jo Piels0:33:31

 

