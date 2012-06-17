Cavendish wins Ster ZLM Toer overall
Kittel sprints to victory in final stage
Stage 4 : Schijndel - Boxtel
Mark Cavendish (Sky) secured the first stage race victory of his career on the final day of the Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands as Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took stage victory.
Although Cavendish didn’t manage to win a stage over the four-day race, he was perhaps the most consistent of the sprinters on show, and he laid the foundations for his overall victory on the penultimate stage when he was one of the few fast men to survive the pace on a testing day in the Ardennes.
The final stage in Boxtel came down to a bunch finish after both Team Sky and the Rabobank squad of second-placed Lars Boom looked to control affairs and shut down a dangerous move from Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha).
In the finishing straight, it was Marcel Kittel who proved to be the strongest and the young German sprinter will travel to his maiden Tour de France filled with confidence after he took his second stage victory of the race here, beating Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol).
Cavendish came across the line in 16th place, but was pleased to have secured overall victory. “I’ve been second a couple of times in the past but this is my first GC win and I'm really, really happy with it,” he said. “The calibre of some of the sprinters here is incredibly high and while I couldn’t quite get a win today it was about making sure I kept the yellow jersey. I’m really happy.”
Like Kittel, Cavendish now turns his sights to the Tour de France and, of course, to the London 2012 Olympics, where he is the gold medal favourite. “It's pretty much about relaxing now and really looking after myself these next two weeks. You’ve got to start the Tour de France as fresh as possible - especially so this year with the Olympics so soon after."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|3:35:54
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|18
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|29
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|30
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|32
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|34
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|37
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|41
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|47
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|56
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|57
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|58
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|59
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|64
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|65
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|66
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:15
|69
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:17
|70
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|72
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|73
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|74
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|75
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|76
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|77
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|78
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|80
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|81
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|82
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:24
|84
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:28
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|88
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|89
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|93
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|96
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|98
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|99
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|100
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|101
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|102
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|103
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|104
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:39
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|107
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|108
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|109
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:55
|111
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:01
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:02
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|116
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:44
|117
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|118
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:47
|119
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:54
|120
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:56
|121
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|122
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|123
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:02:07
|124
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|126
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:55
|127
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|128
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|130
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|131
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:53
|132
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:27
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|134
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|136
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:09
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|3
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:35:54
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|7
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|8
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|9
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:11
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|15
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:17
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|18
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:28
|19
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|20
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:00:55
|22
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:56
|23
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|25
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsp.VlaanderenMercator
|10:47:33
|2
|Katusha
|0:00:09
|3
|Accent.Jobs-WillemsVerandas
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Rabobank
|0:00:20
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|Team NetApp
|15
|Sunweb Revor
|16
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:26
|17
|Koga Cycling Team
|18
|Rusvelo
|0:00:31
|19
|Team Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:43
|20
|Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:11:55
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|6
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|9
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|13
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|14
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:47
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:02
|22
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:04
|23
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:07
|24
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:10
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:21
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:27
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:29
|28
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:38
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:43
|31
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|32
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:50
|33
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:52
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:09
|36
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:17
|37
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:19
|39
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|40
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:30
|41
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|42
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:34
|43
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:43
|44
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:54
|45
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|47
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:06
|49
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:03:12
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:13
|51
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:16
|52
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|53
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|54
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:04:15
|55
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:19
|56
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:21
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:59
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:25
|59
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:06:51
|60
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:09:11
|61
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:36
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|63
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:28
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:39
|65
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:44
|66
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:12:07
|67
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:33
|68
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:13:08
|69
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:16
|70
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:28
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:13:39
|75
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:13:45
|77
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:13:55
|78
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:14:09
|79
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:10
|81
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:19
|82
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|83
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:21
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:14:23
|86
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|87
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:37
|88
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:44
|89
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|90
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:08
|91
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:12
|92
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|93
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:17
|94
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:25
|95
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:15:28
|96
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:15:34
|97
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:15:44
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:16:03
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|101
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:16:20
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:26
|103
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:16:45
|104
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:17:04
|105
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:17:15
|106
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:17
|107
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:21
|108
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|109
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:18:01
|110
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|111
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:03
|112
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:12
|113
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:18
|114
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:29
|115
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:33
|116
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:19:02
|118
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|0:19:04
|119
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:19:05
|120
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:19:32
|121
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:19:45
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:19:48
|123
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:19:57
|124
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|125
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:20:08
|126
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:51
|127
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:22:12
|128
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:22:42
|129
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:24:10
|130
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:14
|131
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:53
|132
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:26:20
|133
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:30:24
|134
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:34:09
|135
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:36:04
|136
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|6
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|4
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|7
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|8
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|9
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|2
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|14
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|35
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|5
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|16
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|17
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|3
|21
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|23
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|16:12:13
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:34
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:15
|4
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:25
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:48
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:02:54
|7
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:57
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:03
|9
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:06:33
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:26
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:10
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:13:37
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:01
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:14:54
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:59
|17
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:15:16
|18
|Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:15:26
|19
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:16:57
|20
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:17:43
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|22
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|0:18:46
|23
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:18:47
|24
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:22:24
|25
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:26:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsp.VlaanderenMercator
|48:36:38
|2
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Katusha
|0:00:26
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:42
|6
|Team Radioshack - Nissan
|0:01:27
|7
|Rabobank
|0:01:44
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:02:06
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:12
|10
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:05:16
|11
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:33
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:11
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:11:45
|14
|Team-Argos-Shimano
|0:13:07
|15
|Sunweb Revor
|0:18:02
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:13
|17
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|18
|Accent.Jobs-WillemsVerandas
|0:30:19
|19
|Metec Continental Cycling Team
|0:32:38
|20
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:33:31
