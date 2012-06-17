Image 1 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) finished third in the stage and overall (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 36 Although he didn't win a stage, Cavendish was on form for all four stages (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 36 Cavendish shows off his world champion socks (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 36 Kittel enjoys his second stage win of the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 36 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 36 The podium finishers salute the crowd at Ster ZLM (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 36 The GC win was the first of Cavendish's career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the final stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 36 Holland's Tom Demoulin was the winner of the young riders classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 36 Kittel shows off the green jersey for overall points winner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 36 Cavendish poses witht the winner's trophy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 36 Ster ZLM winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 36 Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished second overall (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 36 Roelandts, Cavendish and Boom celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 36 World champion Mark Cavendish showed great consistency at Ster ZLM (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 36 Kittel celebrates victory on the last day at Ster ZLM (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 36 Kittel secures his second stage win at Ster ZLM (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes up the race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 22 of 36 Cycling Team Jo Piels in the lead (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 36 The peloton (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 36 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 26 of 36 Team Sky protects race leader Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 27 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) beats Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 28 of 36 Mark Cavendish swiches from the World Champion's jersey to the yellow jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 29 of 36 A huge crowd came out to watch (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 36 Overall race winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Sky) with the winner's trophy (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 36 Final stage winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) has some powerful looking sprinter's legs (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 34 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in green (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 35 of 36 Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 36 of 36 The breakaway (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) secured the first stage race victory of his career on the final day of the Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands as Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) took stage victory.

Although Cavendish didn’t manage to win a stage over the four-day race, he was perhaps the most consistent of the sprinters on show, and he laid the foundations for his overall victory on the penultimate stage when he was one of the few fast men to survive the pace on a testing day in the Ardennes.

The final stage in Boxtel came down to a bunch finish after both Team Sky and the Rabobank squad of second-placed Lars Boom looked to control affairs and shut down a dangerous move from Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha).

In the finishing straight, it was Marcel Kittel who proved to be the strongest and the young German sprinter will travel to his maiden Tour de France filled with confidence after he took his second stage victory of the race here, beating Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol).

Cavendish came across the line in 16th place, but was pleased to have secured overall victory. “I’ve been second a couple of times in the past but this is my first GC win and I'm really, really happy with it,” he said. “The calibre of some of the sprinters here is incredibly high and while I couldn’t quite get a win today it was about making sure I kept the yellow jersey. I’m really happy.”

Like Kittel, Cavendish now turns his sights to the Tour de France and, of course, to the London 2012 Olympics, where he is the gold medal favourite. “It's pretty much about relaxing now and really looking after myself these next two weeks. You’ve got to start the Tour de France as fresh as possible - especially so this year with the Olympics so soon after."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 3:35:54 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 18 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 24 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 29 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 30 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 31 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 32 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 34 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 35 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 37 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 38 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 41 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 47 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 53 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 56 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 57 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 58 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 59 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 60 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 64 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 66 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:15 69 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:17 70 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 72 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 73 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 74 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 75 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 76 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 77 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 78 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 80 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 81 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:21 82 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 84 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:28 85 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 87 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 88 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 89 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 93 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 94 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 96 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 98 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 100 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 101 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 102 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 103 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 104 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:39 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 107 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 108 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 109 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:55 111 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:01 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:02 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 116 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:44 117 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:01:47 119 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:01:54 120 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:56 121 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 122 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 123 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:02:07 124 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:18 126 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:55 127 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:03:22 128 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:45 130 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 131 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:53 132 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:27 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:13 134 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 135 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 136 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:09 DNF Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp DNF Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 2 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 8 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 3 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 3:35:54 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 7 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 8 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 9 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 10 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:11 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 15 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:17 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 17 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 18 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:28 19 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 20 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 21 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:00:55 22 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:01:56 23 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:03:22 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:45 25 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsp.VlaanderenMercator 10:47:33 2 Katusha 0:00:09 3 Accent.Jobs-WillemsVerandas 4 Vacansoleil-DCM 6 Lotto-Belisol Team 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Team Saxo Bank 9 Garmin-Barracuda 10 Rabobank 0:00:20 11 Landbouwkrediet 12 Cycling Team De Rijke 13 Sky Procycling 14 Team NetApp 15 Sunweb Revor 16 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:00:26 17 Koga Cycling Team 18 Rusvelo 0:00:31 19 Team Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:43 20 Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:02:06

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 16:11:55 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:14 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 6 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 9 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:22 13 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:26 14 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:29 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:47 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 21 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:02 22 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:04 23 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:07 24 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:10 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:21 26 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:27 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:29 28 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:38 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:43 31 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 32 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:50 33 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:52 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:57 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:09 36 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:17 37 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:19 39 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:02:29 40 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:30 41 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 42 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:02:34 43 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:43 44 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:54 45 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:02:55 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:01 47 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:06 49 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:03:12 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:13 51 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:16 52 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 53 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:03:36 54 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:04:15 55 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:19 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:21 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:59 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:25 59 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:06:51 60 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:09:11 61 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:36 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:06 63 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:28 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:39 65 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:44 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:12:07 67 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:33 68 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:13:08 69 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:16 70 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:28 71 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 74 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:13:39 75 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:13:45 77 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:13:55 78 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:14:09 79 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:10 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:19 82 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 83 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:21 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:14:23 86 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb Revor 87 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:37 88 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:44 89 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:14:58 90 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:08 91 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:12 92 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 93 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:17 94 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:25 95 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:15:28 96 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:15:34 97 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:15:44 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:16:03 100 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:18 101 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:16:20 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:26 103 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:16:45 104 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:17:04 105 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:17:15 106 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:17 107 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:21 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:22 109 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:18:01 110 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 111 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:03 112 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:12 113 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:18 114 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:18:29 115 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:18:33 116 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:54 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:19:02 118 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 0:19:04 119 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:19:05 120 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:19:32 121 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:19:45 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:19:48 123 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:19:57 124 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 125 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:20:08 126 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:51 127 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:22:12 128 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:22:42 129 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:24:10 130 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:14 131 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:53 132 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:26:20 133 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:30:24 134 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:34:09 135 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 0:36:04 136 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:40:37

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 6 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 4 4 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 7 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 3 8 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 2 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 2 14 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1 15 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 35 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 20 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 15 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 8 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 8 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 5 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 16 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 17 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 4 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 4 20 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 3 21 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 23 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 16:12:13 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:34 3 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:15 4 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:02:25 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:48 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:02:54 7 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:03:57 8 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:03 9 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:06:33 10 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:11:26 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:10 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:13:37 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:01 14 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:14:54 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:59 17 Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:15:16 18 Merlier Tim (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:15:26 19 Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:16:57 20 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:17:43 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:36 22 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 0:18:46 23 Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:18:47 24 Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cycling Team 0:22:24 25 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:26:02