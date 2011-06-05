Trending

Image 1 of 16

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) celebrates his overall win

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) celebrates his overall win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Linus Gerdemann at the start of the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Linus Gerdemann at the start of the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 16

Fabian Cancellara signs autographs for the fans

Fabian Cancellara signs autographs for the fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Davide Appollonio overtook the points classification

Davide Appollonio overtook the points classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) signs in

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Race leader Linus Gerdemann

Race leader Linus Gerdemann
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) celebrates his stage win in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) celebrates his stage win in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Feillu caught and dusted Frank Schleck in the final few hundred meters.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Feillu caught and dusted Frank Schleck in the final few hundred meters.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets breakaway rider Frank Schleck before the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets breakaway rider Frank Schleck before the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) won the overall Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) won the overall Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets the flowers.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets the flowers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Feillu begins his victory salute.

Feillu begins his victory salute.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Feillu looks back to see where the rest of the sprinters went to.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Feillu looks back to see where the rest of the sprinters went to.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Davide Appollonio secured the points classification after Galimzyanov was dropped.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Appollonio secured the points classification after Galimzyanov was dropped.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

A bird's eye view of Feillu's mad dash to the line.

A bird's eye view of Feillu's mad dash to the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg ahead of Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), while Schleck’s teammate Linus Gerdemann wrapped up final overall victory.

With a number of sharp undulations on the run-in to the finish line in Luxembourg, Schleck decided to take his chance in the finale and soloed clear on the last climb with a kilometre to go. In spite of his best efforts, however, the Luxembourger never managed to put daylight between himself and the speeding peloton behind, and he remained in their sights as he entered the finishing straight with 200 metres to go.

It was then that Feillu, who was fourth on Saturday’s stage, launched his sprint in a bid to reel in Schleck, and the Frenchman was rewarded for his effort with the victory. As Schleck struggled against the headwind, Feillu swooped past the home favourite mere meters from the finish line to win by half a wheel. To his credit, Schleck managed to hold on for second place, while Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) came home in third.

Feillu was among the few fast men who had the legs to stay at the front end of affairs as the bunch split in the closing kilometers, and he impressed in taking his eighth win of the season. Saturday’s victor Davide Appolonio (Sky) also managed to make the split, but the young Italian was lacking the sharpness of the previous day and had to settle for 5th place.

In spite of his disappointment at missing out on the stage win, Fränk Schleck was able to console himself with the overall victory of his teammate Gerdemann, and his attentions are already turned to his goals still to come.

“I’m not really disappointed with my race, because the aim was to help Linus Gerdemann win,” Schleck said. “My main objectives in the weeks to come are obviously the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France.”

For his part, Gerdemann paid tribute to the work of his Leopard Trek team. The German held off Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) to win by two seconds, with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) in third a further second back.

“If Fränk had won it would have been even better, but I think that we can already be satisfied with the overall victory,” said Gerdemann. “It’s very motivating for the next races, which are the most important of the season. The victory might have seemed easy from the outside, but that really wasn’t the case. We had to ride hard, and the team gave everything for this win, so I can’t thank them enough.”

Sunday’s final stage was animated largely by a four-man break composed of Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia) and Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Team Sky), but the quartet never succeeded in distancing the peloton, and they were swallowed up as the pace ratcheted upwards in the final kilometers.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:42:06
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
13Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
15Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
19Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
20Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
29Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
31Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
33David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
36Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
40Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
41Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
43Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
46Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:28
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:37
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
50Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
51Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
54Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
55Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
57Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
58Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
59Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
61Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
63Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:48
64Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
65Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
66Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:03
67Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:07
68Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:21
69Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:38
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
73Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:10
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:38
80Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
81Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
82Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
84Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
86Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
87Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
90Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
92Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
93Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
94Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
96Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
97Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:07:48
100Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
101Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFStuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
DNFFranck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
DNFManuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
DNFAdrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNSAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSGeert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling9
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team7
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
4Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team2
4Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling3
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team2
4Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11:06:18
2Leopard Trek
3Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
4Landbouwkrediet
5FDJ
6Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Liquigas - Cannondale
8Katusha Team
9Saur - Sojasun
10Skil - Shimano
11Veranda's Willems Accent0:00:28
12Sky Procycling
13Team Europcar0:00:50
14Geox - TMC0:01:48
15Team Radioshack0:02:17
16Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de0:05:26
17AndaLucia - Caja Granada0:15:16

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek18:35:32
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:05
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
6Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
7Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:11
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
10Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
12Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
13Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:18
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
15Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:57
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:00
17Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:47
19Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:51
20Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53
21Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:55
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:56
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:57
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:00
26Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:03
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
28Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
30Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:05
31Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:08
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:09
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:18
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:19
36Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:24
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:02:32
38Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:33
39Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:50
40Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
41Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:04
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
43Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:07
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:09
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:18
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:23
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:00
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:04
49Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:07
50Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:14
51Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:04:20
52Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
53Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:27
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:34
55Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:06:07
56Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:32
57Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:00
58Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:04
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:12
60Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:09:56
61Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:06
62Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:46
63Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:11:24
64Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:50
65Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:34
66David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:13:42
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:13:50
68Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:55
69Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
70Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:14:14
71Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:37
72Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:15:13
73Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:24
74Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:53
75Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:16
76Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:40
77Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:06
78Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:17:44
79Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:19:05
80Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:28
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:04
82Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:20:48
83Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:20:51
84Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
85Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:20:53
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:20:59
87Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:21:11
88Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:12
89Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:29
90Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:21:30
91Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:36
92Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:39
93Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:17
94Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:22:19
95Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:23
96Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:51
97Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
98Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:10
99Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:01
100Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:17
101Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:35:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling42pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team36
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
4Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ29
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek22
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun17
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ16
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling11
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team7
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
15Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
18Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de40pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano32
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ17
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
8Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
9Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet7
10Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet7
11Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
12Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team7
13Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
14Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
15Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5
16Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
17Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek5
19Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
21Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
22Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack3
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
27Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1
29Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
30Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano18:35:34
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:01
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:58
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
7Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:51
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:54
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:55
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:58
11Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:01
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:02
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
14Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:06
15Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:07
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:16
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:17
18Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:48
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:07
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:16
21Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
22Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:25
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:32
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:10
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:44
26Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:11:22
27Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:48
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:32
29Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:53
30Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:15:11
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:22
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:04
33Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:26
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:02
35Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:20:46
36Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:49
37Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:20:51
38Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:20:57
39Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:10
40Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:27
41Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:37
42Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:21
43Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:08
44Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne55:47:36
2FDJ0:00:06
3Leopard Trek0:00:31
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
5Skil - Shimano0:02:58
6Sky Procycling0:03:10
7Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:32
8Veranda's Willems Accent0:03:33
9Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
10Landbouwkrediet0:03:52
11Katusha Team0:04:53
12Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator0:04:55
13Team Europcar
14Team Radioshack0:14:02
15Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de0:15:16
16Geox - TMC0:20:16
17AndaLucia - Caja Granada0:20:35

 

