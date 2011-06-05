Image 1 of 16 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) celebrates his overall win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Linus Gerdemann at the start of the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Fabian Cancellara signs autographs for the fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Davide Appollonio overtook the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Race leader Linus Gerdemann (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) celebrates his stage win in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Feillu caught and dusted Frank Schleck in the final few hundred meters. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets breakaway rider Frank Schleck before the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) won the overall Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets the flowers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Feillu begins his victory salute. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Feillu looks back to see where the rest of the sprinters went to. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Davide Appollonio secured the points classification after Galimzyanov was dropped. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 A bird's eye view of Feillu's mad dash to the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg ahead of Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), while Schleck’s teammate Linus Gerdemann wrapped up final overall victory.

With a number of sharp undulations on the run-in to the finish line in Luxembourg, Schleck decided to take his chance in the finale and soloed clear on the last climb with a kilometre to go. In spite of his best efforts, however, the Luxembourger never managed to put daylight between himself and the speeding peloton behind, and he remained in their sights as he entered the finishing straight with 200 metres to go.

It was then that Feillu, who was fourth on Saturday’s stage, launched his sprint in a bid to reel in Schleck, and the Frenchman was rewarded for his effort with the victory. As Schleck struggled against the headwind, Feillu swooped past the home favourite mere meters from the finish line to win by half a wheel. To his credit, Schleck managed to hold on for second place, while Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) came home in third.

Feillu was among the few fast men who had the legs to stay at the front end of affairs as the bunch split in the closing kilometers, and he impressed in taking his eighth win of the season. Saturday’s victor Davide Appolonio (Sky) also managed to make the split, but the young Italian was lacking the sharpness of the previous day and had to settle for 5th place.

In spite of his disappointment at missing out on the stage win, Fränk Schleck was able to console himself with the overall victory of his teammate Gerdemann, and his attentions are already turned to his goals still to come.

“I’m not really disappointed with my race, because the aim was to help Linus Gerdemann win,” Schleck said. “My main objectives in the weeks to come are obviously the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France.”

For his part, Gerdemann paid tribute to the work of his Leopard Trek team. The German held off Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) to win by two seconds, with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) in third a further second back.

“If Fränk had won it would have been even better, but I think that we can already be satisfied with the overall victory,” said Gerdemann. “It’s very motivating for the next races, which are the most important of the season. The victory might have seemed easy from the outside, but that really wasn’t the case. We had to ride hard, and the team gave everything for this win, so I can’t thank them enough.”

Sunday’s final stage was animated largely by a four-man break composed of Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia) and Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Team Sky), but the quartet never succeeded in distancing the peloton, and they were swallowed up as the pace ratcheted upwards in the final kilometers.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:42:06 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 13 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 15 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 20 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 29 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 31 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 32 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 33 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 36 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 38 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 43 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 46 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 48 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:37 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 50 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 51 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 52 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 54 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 57 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 58 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 59 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 62 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 63 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:48 64 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 65 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 66 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:03 67 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:07 68 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:21 69 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:38 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 73 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:10 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:38 80 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 82 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 83 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 84 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 86 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 87 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 88 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 89 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 90 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 93 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 94 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 96 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 97 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 98 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:07:48 100 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 101 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada DNF Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack DNF Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ DNF Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar DNF David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar DNF Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada DNF Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada DNF Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNS Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 7 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 4 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 2 4 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 2 4 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11:06:18 2 Leopard Trek 3 Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator 4 Landbouwkrediet 5 FDJ 6 Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 8 Katusha Team 9 Saur - Sojasun 10 Skil - Shimano 11 Veranda's Willems Accent 0:00:28 12 Sky Procycling 13 Team Europcar 0:00:50 14 Geox - TMC 0:01:48 15 Team Radioshack 0:02:17 16 Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de 0:05:26 17 AndaLucia - Caja Granada 0:15:16

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 18:35:32 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:05 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 6 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 7 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:11 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 10 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 12 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 13 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:18 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 15 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:57 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:00 17 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:41 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:47 19 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:51 20 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53 21 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:56 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:57 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:00 26 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:03 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 28 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 30 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:05 31 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 32 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:08 33 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:09 34 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:18 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 36 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:24 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:02:32 38 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:33 39 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:50 40 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 41 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:03:04 42 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 43 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:07 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:09 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:18 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:23 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:00 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:04 49 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:07 50 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:14 51 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:04:20 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 53 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:27 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:34 55 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:06:07 56 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:32 57 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:00 58 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:04 59 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:12 60 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:09:56 61 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:06 62 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:46 63 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:11:24 64 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:50 65 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:34 66 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:13:42 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:13:50 68 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:55 69 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 70 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:14:14 71 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:37 72 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:15:13 73 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:24 74 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:53 75 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:16 76 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:40 77 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:06 78 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:17:44 79 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:19:05 80 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:28 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:04 82 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:20:48 83 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:20:51 84 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:20:53 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:20:59 87 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:21:11 88 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:12 89 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:29 90 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:21:30 91 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:36 92 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:39 93 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:17 94 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:19 95 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:23 96 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51 97 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 98 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:10 99 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:01 100 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:17 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:35:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 42 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 4 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 29 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 22 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 16 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 7 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 15 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 18 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 24 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 40 pts 2 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 17 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 9 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 10 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 11 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 12 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 7 13 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 14 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 15 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 16 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 17 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 5 19 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 21 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 3 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 27 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 18:35:34 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:01 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:58 6 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 7 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:51 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:54 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:58 11 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:01 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:02 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 14 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:06 15 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:07 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:16 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 18 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:48 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:07 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:16 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 22 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:25 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:32 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:10 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:44 26 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:11:22 27 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:48 28 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:32 29 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:53 30 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:15:11 31 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:22 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:04 33 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:26 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:02 35 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:20:46 36 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:49 37 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:20:51 38 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:20:57 39 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:10 40 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:27 41 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:37 42 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:21 43 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:08 44 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:59