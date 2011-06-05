Feillu finally gets his win
Gerdemann seals overall Luxembourg victory
Stage 4: Mersch - Luxembourg
Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg ahead of Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), while Schleck’s teammate Linus Gerdemann wrapped up final overall victory.
With a number of sharp undulations on the run-in to the finish line in Luxembourg, Schleck decided to take his chance in the finale and soloed clear on the last climb with a kilometre to go. In spite of his best efforts, however, the Luxembourger never managed to put daylight between himself and the speeding peloton behind, and he remained in their sights as he entered the finishing straight with 200 metres to go.
It was then that Feillu, who was fourth on Saturday’s stage, launched his sprint in a bid to reel in Schleck, and the Frenchman was rewarded for his effort with the victory. As Schleck struggled against the headwind, Feillu swooped past the home favourite mere meters from the finish line to win by half a wheel. To his credit, Schleck managed to hold on for second place, while Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) came home in third.
Feillu was among the few fast men who had the legs to stay at the front end of affairs as the bunch split in the closing kilometers, and he impressed in taking his eighth win of the season. Saturday’s victor Davide Appolonio (Sky) also managed to make the split, but the young Italian was lacking the sharpness of the previous day and had to settle for 5th place.
In spite of his disappointment at missing out on the stage win, Fränk Schleck was able to console himself with the overall victory of his teammate Gerdemann, and his attentions are already turned to his goals still to come.
“I’m not really disappointed with my race, because the aim was to help Linus Gerdemann win,” Schleck said. “My main objectives in the weeks to come are obviously the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France.”
For his part, Gerdemann paid tribute to the work of his Leopard Trek team. The German held off Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) to win by two seconds, with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) in third a further second back.
“If Fränk had won it would have been even better, but I think that we can already be satisfied with the overall victory,” said Gerdemann. “It’s very motivating for the next races, which are the most important of the season. The victory might have seemed easy from the outside, but that really wasn’t the case. We had to ride hard, and the team gave everything for this win, so I can’t thank them enough.”
Sunday’s final stage was animated largely by a four-man break composed of Arkimedes Arguelyes (Katusha), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia) and Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Team Sky), but the quartet never succeeded in distancing the peloton, and they were swallowed up as the pace ratcheted upwards in the final kilometers.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:42:06
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|15
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|29
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|33
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|36
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|43
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|44
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|46
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:37
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|52
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|54
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|59
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|63
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:48
|64
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|65
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|66
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:03
|67
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:07
|68
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:21
|69
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:38
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|73
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:10
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:38
|80
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|82
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|84
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|86
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|87
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|90
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|93
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|94
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|96
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|97
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:07:48
|100
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|101
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|DNF
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|DNF
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNS
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11:06:18
|2
|Leopard Trek
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|4
|Landbouwkrediet
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|11
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|0:00:28
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|14
|Geox - TMC
|0:01:48
|15
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:17
|16
|Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de
|0:05:26
|17
|AndaLucia - Caja Granada
|0:15:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|18:35:32
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:03
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:05
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|6
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|7
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:11
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|12
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|13
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:18
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|15
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:57
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:00
|17
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:47
|19
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:51
|20
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|21
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|22
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:56
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:00
|26
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:03
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|28
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|30
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:05
|31
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:08
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:09
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:18
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|36
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:02:32
|38
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:33
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:50
|40
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|41
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:04
|42
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|43
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:07
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:18
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:23
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:00
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:04
|49
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:07
|50
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|51
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:20
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|53
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:05:27
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:34
|55
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:06:07
|56
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:32
|57
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:00
|58
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:04
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:12
|60
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:09:56
|61
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:06
|62
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:46
|63
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:11:24
|64
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:50
|65
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:34
|66
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:13:42
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:13:50
|68
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:55
|69
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|70
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:14:14
|71
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:37
|72
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:13
|73
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:24
|74
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|75
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:16
|76
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:40
|77
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:06
|78
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:17:44
|79
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:19:05
|80
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:28
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:04
|82
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:20:48
|83
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:20:51
|84
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:20:53
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:59
|87
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:21:11
|88
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:12
|89
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:29
|90
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:30
|91
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:36
|92
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:39
|93
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:17
|94
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:19
|95
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:23
|96
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|97
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|98
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:10
|99
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:01
|100
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:17
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:35:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|42
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|29
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|22
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|15
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|18
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|40
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|17
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|9
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|10
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|11
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|12
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|13
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|15
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|16
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|17
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|5
|19
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|21
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|3
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|27
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|18:35:34
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:01
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|7
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:51
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:54
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:58
|11
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:01
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:02
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|14
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:06
|15
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:07
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:16
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:48
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:07
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:16
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|22
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:05:25
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:32
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:10
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:44
|26
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:11:22
|27
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:48
|28
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:32
|29
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:53
|30
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:11
|31
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:22
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:04
|33
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:26
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|35
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:20:46
|36
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:49
|37
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:20:51
|38
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:57
|39
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:10
|40
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:27
|41
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:37
|42
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:21
|43
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:08
|44
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:23:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|55:47:36
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:58
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:10
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:32
|8
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|0:03:33
|9
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:52
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:04:53
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|0:04:55
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Team Radioshack
|0:14:02
|15
|Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de
|0:15:16
|16
|Geox - TMC
|0:20:16
|17
|AndaLucia - Caja Granada
|0:20:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy