Image 1 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was in a different league (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 3 of 8 Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) was a surprise second (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 4 of 8 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) finished fourth (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 5 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in yellow (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 6 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 7 of 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 8 of 8 Feillu Romain (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Fabian Cancellara chalked up his first victory since the March E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke, blazing through the 2.7km technical prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg in 3:42. He topped the young Frenchman Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) in the country's main city center.

"It's been a long time for me since my victory in E3-prijs Harelbeke. I feel very motivated now for all that is coming," said Cancellara before remembering his fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt. "I wanted to get a personal win and a win for the team, but I especially wanted to ride the perfect race after our loss a few weeks ago. This win is for Wouter."

The short prologue was riddled with obstacles, with frequent turns, cobblestones and one cobbled climb. Cancellara's Leopard Trek teammate Martin Mortensen set the early fast time, 14 seconds slower than Cancellara's eventual winning time.

Mid-way through the field, Engoulvent topped the Dane, but it wasn't long before Gaudin, 24, set a time nearly three seconds quicker. Gaudin remained in the hot seat until Cancellara came through more than an hour later.

"The problem with time trials is that when it's over, you always think about what went wrong and where you lost some time," said Cancellara. "Even when I win, like today, I always find something that I could have done better. The short effort required during a prologue like this one does not correspond with what we do during a normal race. That's why it's so interesting."

Cancellara will wear the leader's yellow jersey for the first full road stage, a 198.2km romp from Luxembourg-City to Bascharage, and Gaudin will be in the colors of best young rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:03:42.150 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05.670 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08.250 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11.130 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:11.150 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:11.630 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11.750 8 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:14.300 9 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14.420 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:15.650 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:15.150 12 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:15.350 13 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15.430 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:15.450 15 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:15.730 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:16.320 17 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:16.400 18 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:00:16.550 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:16.760 20 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17.280 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17.500 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17.560 23 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18.350 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:18.000 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:18.220 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:00:18.610 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:18.660 28 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19.070 29 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:19.100 30 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:19.330 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19.560 32 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:19.570 33 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20.550 34 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20.000 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:20.080 36 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:20.110 37 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:20.200 38 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:20.410 39 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:20.540 40 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:20.630 41 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21.110 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:21.190 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:21.250 44 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:22.030 45 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:22.290 46 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22.690 47 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:22.950 48 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:23.070 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:23.090 50 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23.400 51 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23.420 52 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:00:23.540 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23.580 54 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23.590 55 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23.700 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:23.960 57 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:24.290 58 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24.400 59 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:24.530 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:24.560 61 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:24.720 62 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25.430 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:25.540 64 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 65 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26.150 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26.650 67 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:25.980 68 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:26.140 69 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:26.150 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26.520 71 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26.670 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:26.810 73 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27.460 74 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:27.560 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:27.680 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28.050 77 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 78 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28.250 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28.000 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:28.060 82 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:28.200 83 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:28.320 84 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28.390 85 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:28.430 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28.470 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28.510 88 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:28.550 89 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:29.550 90 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:28.980 91 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:29.050 92 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:29.070 93 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:29.240 94 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:29.480 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:30.050 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:30.130 97 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:30.250 98 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:30.500 99 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:31.030 100 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:31.260 101 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:31.350 102 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:31.380 103 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31.440 104 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:31.540 105 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31.660 106 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:31.680 107 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:31.800 108 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32.060 109 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:32.720 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:33.150 111 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:33.330 112 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:34.450 113 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:33.980 114 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:34.390 115 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34.410 116 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:34.560 117 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:34.840 118 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:36.650 119 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:36.090 120 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:36.320 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:36.830 122 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37.660 123 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:38.030 124 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:38.070 125 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:38.180 126 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:38.520 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:38.580 128 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:39.030 129 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:39.850 130 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:42.520 131 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:44.580 132 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:45.710 133 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:48.580 134 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:52.350 135 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:52.470

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:47.820 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09.480 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:09.780 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10.650 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:11.090 6 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:11.610 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11.830 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:11.890 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:12.330 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:12.550 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13.400 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:14.880 13 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:14.440 14 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:14.530 15 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:14.960 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:15.520 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15.580 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17.020 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17.420 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17.730 21 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:17.750 22 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17.910 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:18.290 24 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:18.730 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:18.890 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:19.870 27 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20.480 28 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:20.470 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:21.140 30 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:21.790 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:22.010 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22.380 33 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22.330 35 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:22.530 36 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:22.650 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22.840 38 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:22.880 39 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23.310 40 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:24.580 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:24.830 42 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:25.360 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:25.680 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:25.770 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:25.870 46 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26.390 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:27.480 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27.660 49 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:28.740 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30.420 51 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:32.360 52 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:32.510 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32.910 54 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:33.360 55 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:34.180 56 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:36.850 57 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:38.910 58 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:40.040 59 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:42.910

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard Trek 0:11:36 2 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:13 5 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 6 Team Europcar 0:00:21 7 FDJ 0:00:24 8 Team RadioShack 9 Geox-TMC 0:00:26 10 Skil - Shimano 0:00:29 11 Landbouwkrediet 0:00:32 12 Katusha Team 0:00:35 13 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:36 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:37 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 16 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 17 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:01

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:03:42 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:14 9 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:16 17 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 18 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 20 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 28 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 29 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 30 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 32 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 33 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 34 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 36 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 37 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 38 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 39 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 40 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 41 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:22 45 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 48 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 51 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 57 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 58 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 59 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 61 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 64 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 65 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 68 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27 74 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 77 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 78 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 83 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 84 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 89 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:29 90 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 92 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 93 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 94 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:30 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 97 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 98 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:31 100 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 101 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 103 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 104 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 105 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 108 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 109 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:33 111 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:34 113 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 114 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 116 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 117 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 118 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:36 119 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 122 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 123 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:38 124 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 125 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 126 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:39 129 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:40 130 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:42 131 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:44 132 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:45 133 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:48 134 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:52 135 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:47 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:11 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:13 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:14 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:15 13 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 14 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 15 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 21 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:19 24 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 27 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:21 28 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:22 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 33 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 36 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 39 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 40 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:25 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:26 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 46 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:27 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:28 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:29 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:31 51 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:33 52 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 55 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:35 56 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:37 57 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:39 58 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:40 59 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:43