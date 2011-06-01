Cancellara crushes in Luxembourg prologue
Gaudin, Engoulvent post strong results
Prologue: Luxembourg - Ville
Fabian Cancellara chalked up his first victory since the March E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke, blazing through the 2.7km technical prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg in 3:42. He topped the young Frenchman Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) in the country's main city center.
"It's been a long time for me since my victory in E3-prijs Harelbeke. I feel very motivated now for all that is coming," said Cancellara before remembering his fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt. "I wanted to get a personal win and a win for the team, but I especially wanted to ride the perfect race after our loss a few weeks ago. This win is for Wouter."
The short prologue was riddled with obstacles, with frequent turns, cobblestones and one cobbled climb. Cancellara's Leopard Trek teammate Martin Mortensen set the early fast time, 14 seconds slower than Cancellara's eventual winning time.
Mid-way through the field, Engoulvent topped the Dane, but it wasn't long before Gaudin, 24, set a time nearly three seconds quicker. Gaudin remained in the hot seat until Cancellara came through more than an hour later.
"The problem with time trials is that when it's over, you always think about what went wrong and where you lost some time," said Cancellara. "Even when I win, like today, I always find something that I could have done better. The short effort required during a prologue like this one does not correspond with what we do during a normal race. That's why it's so interesting."
Cancellara will wear the leader's yellow jersey for the first full road stage, a 198.2km romp from Luxembourg-City to Bascharage, and Gaudin will be in the colors of best young rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:03:42.150
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05.670
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08.250
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11.130
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11.150
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:11.630
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11.750
|8
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:14.300
|9
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14.420
|10
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15.650
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15.150
|12
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:15.350
|13
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15.430
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15.450
|15
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:15.730
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:16.320
|17
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:16.400
|18
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:16.550
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:16.760
|20
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17.280
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17.500
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17.560
|23
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18.350
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:00:18.000
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:18.220
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:18.610
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:18.660
|28
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19.070
|29
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19.100
|30
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:19.330
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19.560
|32
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:19.570
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20.550
|34
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:20.000
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:20.080
|36
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:20.110
|37
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:20.200
|38
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20.410
|39
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:20.540
|40
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:20.630
|41
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21.110
|42
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21.190
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:21.250
|44
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:22.030
|45
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22.290
|46
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22.690
|47
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22.950
|48
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:23.070
|49
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:23.090
|50
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23.400
|51
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23.420
|52
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23.540
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23.580
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23.590
|55
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:23.700
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23.960
|57
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:24.290
|58
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24.400
|59
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:24.530
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24.560
|61
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:24.720
|62
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25.430
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:25.540
|64
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|65
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26.150
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26.650
|67
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:25.980
|68
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:26.140
|69
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26.150
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26.520
|71
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26.670
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:26.810
|73
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:27.460
|74
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:27.560
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:27.680
|76
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28.050
|77
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|78
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28.250
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28.000
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:28.060
|82
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:28.200
|83
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:28.320
|84
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28.390
|85
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:28.430
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28.470
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28.510
|88
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:28.550
|89
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:29.550
|90
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:28.980
|91
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:29.050
|92
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:29.070
|93
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:29.240
|94
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:29.480
|95
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:30.050
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:30.130
|97
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:30.250
|98
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30.500
|99
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:31.030
|100
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:31.260
|101
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:31.350
|102
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:31.380
|103
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31.440
|104
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:31.540
|105
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31.660
|106
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31.680
|107
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:31.800
|108
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32.060
|109
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:32.720
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:33.150
|111
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:33.330
|112
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:34.450
|113
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:33.980
|114
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:34.390
|115
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34.410
|116
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:34.560
|117
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:34.840
|118
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:36.650
|119
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:36.090
|120
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:36.320
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:36.830
|122
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37.660
|123
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:38.030
|124
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:38.070
|125
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:00:38.180
|126
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:38.520
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:38.580
|128
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:39.030
|129
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:39.850
|130
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:42.520
|131
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:44.580
|132
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:45.710
|133
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:48.580
|134
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:52.350
|135
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:52.470
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:36
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|7
|FDJ
|0:00:24
|8
|Team RadioShack
|9
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:26
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:29
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:32
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|13
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:36
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:37
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|16
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|17
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:01
