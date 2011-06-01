Trending

Cancellara crushes in Luxembourg prologue

Gaudin, Engoulvent post strong results

Image 1 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was in a different league

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was in a different league
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 2 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the podium

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 3 of 8

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) was a surprise second

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) was a surprise second
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 4 of 8

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) finished fourth

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) finished fourth
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 5 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in yellow

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in yellow
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 6 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 7 of 8

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 8 of 8

Feillu Romain

Feillu Romain
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Fabian Cancellara chalked up his first victory since the March E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke, blazing through the 2.7km technical prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg in 3:42. He topped the young Frenchman Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) in the country's main city center.

"It's been a long time for me since my victory in E3-prijs Harelbeke. I feel very motivated now for all that is coming," said Cancellara before remembering his fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt. "I wanted to get a personal win and a win for the team, but I especially wanted to ride the perfect race after our loss a few weeks ago. This win is for Wouter."

The short prologue was riddled with obstacles, with frequent turns, cobblestones and one cobbled climb. Cancellara's Leopard Trek teammate Martin Mortensen set the early fast time, 14 seconds slower than Cancellara's eventual winning time.

Mid-way through the field, Engoulvent topped the Dane, but it wasn't long before Gaudin, 24, set a time nearly three seconds quicker. Gaudin remained in the hot seat until Cancellara came through more than an hour later.

"The problem with time trials is that when it's over, you always think about what went wrong and where you lost some time," said Cancellara. "Even when I win, like today, I always find something that I could have done better. The short effort required during a prologue like this one does not correspond with what we do during a normal race. That's why it's so interesting."

Cancellara will wear the leader's yellow jersey for the first full road stage, a 198.2km romp from Luxembourg-City to Bascharage, and Gaudin will be in the colors of best young rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:03:42.150
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05.670
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08.250
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11.130
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:11.150
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11.630
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11.750
8Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:14.300
9Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14.420
10Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:15.650
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:15.150
12Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:15.350
13Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15.430
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:15.450
15Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:15.730
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16.320
17Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:16.400
18Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:16.550
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:16.760
20Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17.280
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:17.500
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17.560
23Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18.350
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:18.000
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:18.220
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:18.610
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:18.660
28Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19.070
29Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:19.100
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:19.330
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:19.560
32Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:19.570
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20.550
34Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20.000
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:20.080
36David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:20.110
37Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:20.200
38Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:20.410
39Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:20.540
40Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:20.630
41Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:21.110
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:21.190
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:21.250
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:22.030
45Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22.290
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22.690
47Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22.950
48Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:23.070
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:23.090
50Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:00:23.400
51Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23.420
52Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:00:23.540
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23.580
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23.590
55Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23.700
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:23.960
57Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:24.290
58Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24.400
59Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:24.530
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:24.560
61Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:24.720
62Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25.430
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:25.540
64Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26.150
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26.650
67Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:25.980
68Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:26.140
69Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:26.150
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26.520
71Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:00:26.670
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:26.810
73Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27.460
74Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:27.560
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:27.680
76Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28.050
77Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
78Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28.250
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28.000
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:28.060
82Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:28.200
83Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:28.320
84Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28.390
85Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:28.430
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:28.470
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28.510
88Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:28.550
89Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:29.550
90Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:28.980
91Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29.050
92Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:29.070
93Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29.240
94Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:29.480
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:30.050
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:30.130
97Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:30.250
98Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30.500
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:31.030
100Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:31.260
101Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31.350
102Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:31.380
103Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:31.440
104Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:31.540
105Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31.660
106Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:31.680
107Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:31.800
108Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32.060
109Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:32.720
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:33.150
111Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:33.330
112Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34.450
113Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:33.980
114Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:34.390
115Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:34.410
116Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:34.560
117Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:34.840
118Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:36.650
119Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36.090
120Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:36.320
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:36.830
122Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37.660
123Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:38.030
124Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:38.070
125Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:38.180
126Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:38.520
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38.580
128Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:39.030
129Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:39.850
130Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42.520
131Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:44.580
132Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:45.710
133Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:48.580
134David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:52.350
135Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:52.470

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:47.820
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09.480
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:09.780
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10.650
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:11.090
6Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:11.610
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:11.830
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11.890
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:12.330
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:12.550
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13.400
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:14.880
13David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:14.440
14Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:14.530
15Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:14.960
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:15.520
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15.580
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17.020
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17.420
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:00:17.730
21Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:17.750
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17.910
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:18.290
24Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:18.730
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:18.890
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:19.870
27Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20.480
28Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:20.470
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:21.140
30Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:21.790
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:22.010
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22.380
33Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22.330
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:22.530
36Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:22.650
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22.840
38Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:22.880
39Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23.310
40Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:24.580
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:24.830
42Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:25.360
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:25.680
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:25.770
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:25.870
46Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26.390
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:27.480
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27.660
49Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:28.740
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30.420
51Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:32.360
52Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:32.510
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32.910
54Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33.360
55Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:34.180
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:36.850
57Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:38.910
58Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:40.040
59Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:42.910

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek0:11:36
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Sky Procycling0:00:13
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
6Team Europcar0:00:21
7FDJ0:00:24
8Team RadioShack
9Geox-TMC0:00:26
10Skil - Shimano0:00:29
11Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
12Katusha Team0:00:35
13Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:36
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
16Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
17Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:01

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:03:42
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:14
9Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:15
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
17Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
18Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
20Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
28Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
29Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
32Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
34Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
36David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
37Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
38Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
39Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
40Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
41Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:22
45Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
48Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
51Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:24
57Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
58Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
61Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
64Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
68Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
69Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
71Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27
74Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
76Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
77Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
78Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
83Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
84Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
85Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:29
90Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
93Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
94Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:30
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
97Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
98Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:31
100Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
101Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
103Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
104Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
105Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
108Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
109Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:33
111Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
112Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34
113Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
114Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
116Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
117Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
118Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:36
119Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
122Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
123Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:38
124Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
125Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
126Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:39
129Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:40
130Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42
131Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:44
132Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:45
133Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:48
134David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:52
135Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:47
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:10
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:11
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:13
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:14
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
13David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
14Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
15Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:16
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
21Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:19
24Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:20
27Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:21
28Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:22
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
33Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
36Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
40Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:26
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
46Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:28
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
49Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:29
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31
51Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33
52Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
55Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:35
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
57Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:39
58Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:40
59Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek0:11:36
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Sky Procycling0:00:13
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
6Team Europcar0:00:21
7FDJ0:00:24
8Team RadioShack
9Geox-TMC0:00:26
10Skil - Shimano0:00:29
11Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
12Katusha Team0:00:35
13Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:36
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
16Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
17Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:01

 

