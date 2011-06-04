Appollonio tops bunch sprint in Roost
Gerdemann keeps race lead
Stage 3: Eschweiler - Roost
Italian Davide Appollonio (Sky) took out his first victory as a professional, winning the bunch sprint on the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg over points leader Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha).
Just two days after his 22nd birthday, Appollonio prevailed over Galimzyanov by a tire width in the 186km stage from Eschweiler to Roost. FDJ's Mickaël Delage took third.
"I’m so happy to get my first victory this year for the team. I’ve had a few seconds and thirds so I was really hoping for a win and today it happened," said Appollonio to the team's website..
The result confirmed the promise shown by the rider from Isernia when he took second to Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'Italia stage 12 sprint last month.
"After the Giro I had a little bit of a rest afterwards but I kept my condition and then the team called me into the Luxembourg squad - I’m pleased to reward their faith in me and tomorrow we'll do everything we can to try and get the victory again."
There were no changes to the top of the classifications, as Leopard Trek's Linus Gerdemann remained the overall leader, Galimzyanov the points classification leader and Luxembourg's Christian Poos (CCI Differdange) did just enough to maintain his lead in the king of the mountains competition.
The stage saw seven classified climbs, but Poos was able to sprint to fourth place over five of the passes behind the day's breakaway. Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano), part of a three-man move with Mathias Brandle (Geox-TMC) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ), accumulated 32 points and now trails Poos by 8.
The three-man breakaway was caught as a thunderstorm pounded the peloton on the approach to the finishing three circuits, but luckily the skies cleared before the final bunch gallop.
Appollonio started his sprint early, and Galimzyanov was unable to come around the young Italian.
"Today I was in good shape, and in the group I think there were no better sprinters than me," said Galimzyanov. "Unfortunately I made a mistake: I started my sprint too late, Appollonio sprinted with 300 metres to go, instead I waited until 150 metres to go and I wasn't able to pass him. It's a pity because the team worked very well as usual, especially in the last 10 kilometers."
Appollonio's win was overshadowed somewhat by a crash right after the line. Team Sky directeur sportif Marcus Ljungqvist explained, "Just after the finish line it was pretty tight and there was virtually nowhere for Davide to go; he hit the barriers but he’s alright and it wasn't anything too serious."
Ljungqvist also explained why Kiwi sprinter Greg Henderson pulled out 30km into the stage. "Greg had a bad night, his stomach wasn't good and it was pretty early when he started to suffer so we pulled him out with an eye on the upcoming races.
"I’m sure that was the right decision hopefully he should be back on track in a couple of days and on course for the Tour de Suisse. Another hard day today wouldn't have been a good idea."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4:44:31
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|35
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|40
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|46
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|48
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|50
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|52
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|58
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|59
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|62
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|63
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|67
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|72
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|74
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|78
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|80
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|82
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:08
|83
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:15
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|87
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|88
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|89
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|91
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|92
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:03
|93
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|98
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|101
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|102
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|104
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:38
|105
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:07
|106
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|107
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|109
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:43
|115
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:04:35
|116
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|118
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|119
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|120
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|121
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|122
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|3
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|14:13:33
|2
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|6
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Leopard Trek
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Team Radioshack
|15
|AndaLucia - Caja Granada
|16
|Geox - TMC
|17
|Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de
|0:00:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|14:53:26
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:03
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:05
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|6
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|7
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:11
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|12
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|13
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:18
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|15
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:57
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:00
|17
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:47
|19
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:50
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:51
|21
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|24
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|25
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:56
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|28
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:00
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:02
|33
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:03
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|35
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:05
|38
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:08
|40
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:09
|42
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:14
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:15
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:18
|45
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|46
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|47
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|48
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:07
|49
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:08
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|51
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:10
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:17
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:18
|54
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:20
|55
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|56
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:24
|58
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:27
|59
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:39
|60
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:46
|61
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|62
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|63
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:07
|64
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:12
|65
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:04:26
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:34
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:06:02
|68
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:03
|69
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:06:36
|70
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:47
|71
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:59
|72
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:04
|73
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:02
|74
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:16
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:13:05
|76
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:06
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:13:08
|78
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:10
|79
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:13
|80
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:15
|82
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:18
|83
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|84
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:19
|85
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:21
|86
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:24
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:28
|88
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:34
|89
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:13:42
|90
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:52
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|92
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:58
|93
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:01
|94
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:14:06
|95
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:28
|96
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:14:32
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:36
|98
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:39
|100
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:41
|101
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:45
|102
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:13
|103
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:15:17
|104
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:24
|105
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:15:27
|106
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:32
|107
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:19
|108
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:23
|109
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:25
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:17:07
|112
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:33
|113
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:17:39
|114
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:17:43
|115
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:44
|116
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:51
|117
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:17:56
|118
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:19:23
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:30
|120
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:21:51
|121
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:10
|122
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:27:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|33
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|29
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|7
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|12
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|13
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|15
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|40
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|17
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|11
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|9
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|10
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|11
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|12
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|13
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|14
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|17
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|3
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|3
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|23
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|26
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|27
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14:53:28
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:01
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|8
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:51
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:54
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:58
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:00
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:01
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:02
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:06
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:07
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:13
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:16
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:06
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:07
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:16
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|25
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:37
|26
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:44
|27
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:10
|28
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:04:24
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:32
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:01
|31
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:04
|32
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:08
|33
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:11
|34
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:13
|35
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:16
|36
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:19
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:26
|39
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:32
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:52
|41
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:59
|42
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:34
|43
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:43
|44
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:22
|45
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:30
|46
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:21
|47
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:23
|48
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:17:41
|49
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:42
|50
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:49
|51
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:17:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|44:41:18
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:58
|7
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|0:03:05
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:32
|9
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:52
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:04:05
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:04:53
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|0:04:55
|14
|AndaLucia - Caja Granada
|0:05:19
|15
|Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de
|0:09:50
|16
|Team Radioshack
|0:11:45
|17
|Geox - TMC
|0:18:28
