Image 1 of 18 Appollonio powers to the line just ahead of Galimzyanov and FDJ's Mickaël Delage (center) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky) after winning in Luxembourg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 18 Linus Gerdemann is confident of keeping the yellow jersey tomorrow. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 18 Davide Appollonio takes a big drink of his first podium champagne as a pro (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 18 Stage 3 at the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 The Liquigas team car at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) is race on home soil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) retained his overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) rides in the pack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) won ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) grabs a drink after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) takes stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) takes stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky) wasn't sure he had the win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 18 It was a close call between Appollonio (left) and Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov (right) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 18 Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Davide Appollonio (Sky) took out his first victory as a professional, winning the bunch sprint on the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg over points leader Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha).

Just two days after his 22nd birthday, Appollonio prevailed over Galimzyanov by a tire width in the 186km stage from Eschweiler to Roost. FDJ's Mickaël Delage took third.

"I’m so happy to get my first victory this year for the team. I’ve had a few seconds and thirds so I was really hoping for a win and today it happened," said Appollonio to the team's website..

The result confirmed the promise shown by the rider from Isernia when he took second to Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'Italia stage 12 sprint last month.

"After the Giro I had a little bit of a rest afterwards but I kept my condition and then the team called me into the Luxembourg squad - I’m pleased to reward their faith in me and tomorrow we'll do everything we can to try and get the victory again."

There were no changes to the top of the classifications, as Leopard Trek's Linus Gerdemann remained the overall leader, Galimzyanov the points classification leader and Luxembourg's Christian Poos (CCI Differdange) did just enough to maintain his lead in the king of the mountains competition.

The stage saw seven classified climbs, but Poos was able to sprint to fourth place over five of the passes behind the day's breakaway. Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano), part of a three-man move with Mathias Brandle (Geox-TMC) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ), accumulated 32 points and now trails Poos by 8.

The three-man breakaway was caught as a thunderstorm pounded the peloton on the approach to the finishing three circuits, but luckily the skies cleared before the final bunch gallop.

Appollonio started his sprint early, and Galimzyanov was unable to come around the young Italian.

"Today I was in good shape, and in the group I think there were no better sprinters than me," said Galimzyanov. "Unfortunately I made a mistake: I started my sprint too late, Appollonio sprinted with 300 metres to go, instead I waited until 150 metres to go and I wasn't able to pass him. It's a pity because the team worked very well as usual, especially in the last 10 kilometers."

Appollonio's win was overshadowed somewhat by a crash right after the line. Team Sky directeur sportif Marcus Ljungqvist explained, "Just after the finish line it was pretty tight and there was virtually nowhere for Davide to go; he hit the barriers but he’s alright and it wasn't anything too serious."

Ljungqvist also explained why Kiwi sprinter Greg Henderson pulled out 30km into the stage. "Greg had a bad night, his stomach wasn't good and it was pretty early when he started to suffer so we pulled him out with an eye on the upcoming races.

"I’m sure that was the right decision hopefully he should be back on track in a couple of days and on course for the Tour de Suisse. Another hard day today wouldn't have been a good idea."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4:44:31 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 25 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 26 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 35 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 39 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 40 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 41 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 43 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 46 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 48 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 49 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 50 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 52 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 55 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 58 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 59 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 61 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 62 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 63 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 67 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 69 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 72 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 74 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 76 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 78 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:45 80 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 81 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 82 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:08 83 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:15 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 86 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 87 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 88 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 89 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 91 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:03 93 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 95 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 98 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 101 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 102 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 104 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:38 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:07 106 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 107 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 109 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:43 115 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:04:35 116 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 117 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 118 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 119 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 120 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 121 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 122 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 16 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 3 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 3 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 14:13:33 2 Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 4 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator 6 Veranda's Willems Accent 7 FDJ 8 Skil - Shimano 9 Leopard Trek 10 Sky Procycling 11 Landbouwkrediet 12 Saur - Sojasun 13 Team Europcar 14 Team Radioshack 15 AndaLucia - Caja Granada 16 Geox - TMC 17 Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de 0:00:45

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 14:53:26 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:05 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 6 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 7 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:11 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 10 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 12 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 13 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:18 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 15 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:57 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:00 17 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:41 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:47 19 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:50 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:51 21 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 23 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53 24 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 25 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:56 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 28 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:57 30 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:00 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:02 33 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:03 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 35 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 36 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 37 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:05 38 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:08 40 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:09 42 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:14 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:15 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:18 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:24 46 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 47 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 48 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:07 49 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:08 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:09 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:03:10 52 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:17 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:18 54 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:20 55 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 56 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:24 58 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:27 59 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:39 60 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:46 61 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 62 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:04 63 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:04:07 64 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:12 65 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:04:26 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:34 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:06:02 68 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:03 69 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:06:36 70 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:47 71 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:59 72 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:04 73 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:09:02 74 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:16 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:13:05 76 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:06 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:13:08 78 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:10 79 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:13 80 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:15 82 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:18 83 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 84 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:19 85 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:13:21 86 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:24 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:28 88 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:34 89 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:13:42 90 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:52 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:54 92 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:58 93 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:01 94 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:14:06 95 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:28 96 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:14:32 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:36 98 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:39 100 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:41 101 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:45 102 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:13 103 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:15:17 104 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:24 105 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:15:27 106 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:32 107 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:19 108 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:23 109 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:25 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:17:07 112 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:33 113 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:17:39 114 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:17:43 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:44 116 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:51 117 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:17:56 118 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:19:23 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:30 120 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:21:51 121 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:10 122 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:27:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 33 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 29 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 16 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 7 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 13 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 15 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 40 pts 2 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 17 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 11 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 9 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 10 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 11 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 12 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 13 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 14 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 17 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 3 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 3 19 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 23 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 26 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 27 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14:53:28 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:01 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:58 6 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 8 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:51 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:54 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 11 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:58 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:00 14 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:01 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:02 16 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:06 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:07 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:13 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:16 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:06 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:07 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:16 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 25 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:37 26 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:44 27 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:10 28 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:04:24 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:32 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:01 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:04 32 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:08 33 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:11 34 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:13 35 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:16 36 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 37 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:13:19 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:26 39 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:32 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:52 41 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:59 42 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:34 43 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:43 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:22 45 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:30 46 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:21 47 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:23 48 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:17:41 49 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:42 50 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:49 51 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:17:54