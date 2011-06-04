Trending

Appollonio tops bunch sprint in Roost

Gerdemann keeps race lead

Image 1 of 18

Appollonio powers to the line just ahead of Galimzyanov and FDJ's Mickaël Delage (center)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky) after winning in Luxembourg

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 18

Linus Gerdemann is confident of keeping the yellow jersey tomorrow.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 18

Davide Appollonio takes a big drink of his first podium champagne as a pro

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 18

Stage 3 at the Tour of Luxembourg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

The Liquigas team car at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) is race on home soil

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) retained his overall lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) rides in the pack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) out of the saddle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) won ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) grabs a drink after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) takes stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) takes stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky) wasn't sure he had the win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 18

It was a close call between Appollonio (left) and Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov (right)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 18

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Davide Appollonio (Sky) took out his first victory as a professional, winning the bunch sprint on the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg over points leader Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha).

Just two days after his 22nd birthday, Appollonio prevailed over Galimzyanov by a tire width in the 186km stage from Eschweiler to Roost. FDJ's Mickaël Delage took third.

"I’m so happy to get my first victory this year for the team. I’ve had a few seconds and thirds so I was really hoping for a win and today it happened," said Appollonio to the team's website..

The result confirmed the promise shown by the rider from Isernia when he took second to Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'Italia stage 12 sprint last month.

"After the Giro I had a little bit of a rest afterwards but I kept my condition and then the team called me into the Luxembourg squad - I’m pleased to reward their faith in me and tomorrow we'll do everything we can to try and get the victory again."

There were no changes to the top of the classifications, as Leopard Trek's Linus Gerdemann remained the overall leader, Galimzyanov the points classification leader and Luxembourg's Christian Poos (CCI Differdange) did just enough to maintain his lead in the king of the mountains competition.

The stage saw seven classified climbs, but Poos was able to sprint to fourth place over five of the passes behind the day's breakaway. Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano), part of a three-man move with Mathias Brandle (Geox-TMC) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ), accumulated 32 points and now trails Poos by 8.

The three-man breakaway was caught as a thunderstorm pounded the peloton on the approach to the finishing three circuits, but luckily the skies cleared before the final bunch gallop.

Appollonio started his sprint early, and Galimzyanov was unable to come around the young Italian.

"Today I was in good shape, and in the group I think there were no better sprinters than me," said Galimzyanov. "Unfortunately I made a mistake: I started my sprint too late, Appollonio sprinted with 300 metres to go, instead I waited until 150 metres to go and I wasn't able to pass him. It's a pity because the team worked very well as usual, especially in the last 10 kilometers."

Appollonio's win was overshadowed somewhat by a crash right after the line. Team Sky directeur sportif Marcus Ljungqvist explained, "Just after the finish line it was pretty tight and there was virtually nowhere for Davide to go; he hit the barriers but he’s alright and it wasn't anything too serious."

Ljungqvist also explained why Kiwi sprinter Greg Henderson pulled out 30km into the stage. "Greg had a bad night, his stomach wasn't good and it was pretty early when he started to suffer so we pulled him out with an eye on the upcoming races.

"I’m sure that was the right decision hopefully he should be back on track in a couple of days and on course for the Tour de Suisse. Another hard day today wouldn't have been a good idea."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling4:44:31
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
19Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
29Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
35Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
39Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
40Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
41Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
46Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
47Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
48Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
52Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
55Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
56Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
58Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
59David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
61Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
62Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
63Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
65Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
66Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
67Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
72Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
73Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
74Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
76Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
78Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45
80Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
82Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:08
83Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:15
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
85Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
87Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
88Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
89Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
91David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
92Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:03
93Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
95Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
97Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
98Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
101Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
102Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
104Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:38
105Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:07
106Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
107Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
108Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
109Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
114Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:43
115Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:04:35
116Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
117Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
118Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
119Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
120Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
121Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
122Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFArkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling20pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team16
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ13
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack3
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ3
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC3
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
4Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ3
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2
4Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ3
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2
4Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ3
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2
4Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ3
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2
4Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team14:13:33
2Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Liquigas - Cannondale
4Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
5Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
6Veranda's Willems Accent
7FDJ
8Skil - Shimano
9Leopard Trek
10Sky Procycling
11Landbouwkrediet
12Saur - Sojasun
13Team Europcar
14Team Radioshack
15AndaLucia - Caja Granada
16Geox - TMC
17Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de0:00:45

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek14:53:26
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:05
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
6Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
7Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:11
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
10Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
12Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
13Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:18
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
15Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:57
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:00
17Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:47
19Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:50
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:51
21Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
23Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53
24Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:55
25Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:56
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
28Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:57
30Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:00
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:02
33Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:03
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
35Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
37Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:05
38Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:08
40Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:09
42Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:14
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:15
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:18
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:24
46Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
47Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
48Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:07
49Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:08
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:09
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:03:10
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:17
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:18
54Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:20
55Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
56Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:24
58Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:27
59Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:39
60Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:46
61Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
62Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:04
63Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:04:07
64Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:12
65David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:04:26
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:34
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:06:02
68Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:03
69Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:06:36
70Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:47
71Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:59
72Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:04
73Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:09:02
74Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:16
75Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:13:05
76Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:06
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:13:08
78Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:10
79Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:13
80Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:15
82Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:18
83Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
84Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:19
85Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:13:21
86Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:24
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:28
88Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:34
89David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:13:42
90Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:52
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:54
92Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:58
93Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:01
94Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:14:06
95Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:28
96Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:14:32
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:36
98Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:39
100Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:41
101Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:45
102Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:13
103Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:15:17
104Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:24
105Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:15:27
106Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:32
107Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:19
108Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:23
109Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:25
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:17:07
112Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:33
113Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:17:39
114Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:17:43
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:44
116Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:51
117Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:17:56
118Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:19:23
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:30
120Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:21:51
121Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:10
122Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:27:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team36pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling33
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ29
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek20
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ16
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
7Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling11
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
12Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
13Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling7
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
15Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
17Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de40pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano32
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ17
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC11
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
8Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
9Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet7
10Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
11Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
12Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5
13Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
14Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
17Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack3
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek3
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
23Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
25Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1
26Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
27Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano14:53:28
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:01
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:58
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
8Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:51
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:54
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:55
11Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:58
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:00
14Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:01
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:02
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:06
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:07
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:13
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:16
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:06
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:07
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:16
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
25Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:37
26Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:44
27Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:10
28David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:04:24
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:32
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:01
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:04
32Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:08
33Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:11
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:13
35Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:16
36Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
37Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:13:19
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:26
39Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:32
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:52
41Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:59
42Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:34
43Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:43
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:22
45Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:30
46Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:21
47Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:23
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:17:41
49Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:42
50Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:49
51Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:17:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne44:41:18
2FDJ0:00:06
3Leopard Trek0:00:31
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
5Sky Procycling0:02:42
6Skil - Shimano0:02:58
7Veranda's Willems Accent0:03:05
8Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:32
9Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
10Landbouwkrediet0:03:52
11Team Europcar0:04:05
12Katusha Team0:04:53
13Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator0:04:55
14AndaLucia - Caja Granada0:05:19
15Team Differdange Magic - Sportfood.de0:09:50
16Team Radioshack0:11:45
17Geox - TMC0:18:28

 

