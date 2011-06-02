Image 1 of 25 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) outkicked Sky's Greg Henderson and Davide Appollonio to win stage one. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates his victory in stage one at the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Race leader Fabian Cancellara arrives on stage for the jersey ceremony. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 25 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) dons the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 25 Tour de Luxembourg leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 25 Jersey holders after stage 1 (l-r): Damien Gaudin, best young rider; Denis Galimzyanov, points classification; Fabian Cancellara, race leader; Christian Poos, mountains classification (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 25 Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 25 Leopard Trek sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 25 Stage one winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 25 Race leader Fabian Cancellara is safely positioned amongst his Leoard Trek teammates. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 25 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium for winning stage one at the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 25 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the points classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 25 Mountains classification leader Christian Poos (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 25 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 25 Gianni Meersman (FDJ) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 25 Stage winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 25 Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 25 Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 25 Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 25 Grégory Rast (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 25 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on stage to receive the leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 25 Best young rider Damien Gaudin (Europcar) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 25 Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov sprints to his second victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 The Tour de Luxembourg peloton in action during stage one. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets pushed back into action following a wheel change. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Luxembourg's opening road stage which took the peloton 192.8km from Luxembourg City to Bascharage. The 24-year-old Russian topped Sky teammates Greg Henderson and Davide Appollonio in the field sprint finale for his second win of the season.

"I'm very happy about this victory," said Galimzyanov. "I definitely have to thank the whole team for the huge work done today. My teammates placed me in a perfect position in order to play my hand in the final sprint.

"I was behind Henderson's wheel. I took advantage of his draft and I passed in the last 150 metres. All the team is very motivated in the Tour of Luxembourg as it's a very important preparation towards the Tour de France. The goal is to try to win some other stages."

Prologue winner Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) remains in the leader's jersey with a five-second advantage over Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) and an eight-second margin on Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun).

The stage was dominated by a four man break, initiated by Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) just two kilometres into the day's action. The quartet remained off the front until only eight kilometres remained in the stage.

Full Results 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4:48:32 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:03 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 11 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 13 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 17 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 24 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 26 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 32 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 33 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 36 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 40 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 45 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 46 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 47 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 48 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 51 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 53 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 55 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 56 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 57 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 58 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 59 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 61 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 63 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 65 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 69 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 72 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 73 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 77 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 78 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 83 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 84 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 85 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 93 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 95 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 96 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 98 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 99 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 100 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 101 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 102 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 103 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 106 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 107 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 112 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 114 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 115 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 116 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 117 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 120 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 122 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 124 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:00 125 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 126 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:38 128 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 129 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:41 130 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:05 133 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:10:52 134 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:14:41 DNF Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Points 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 16 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 13 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 6 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 7 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 10 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Michelsbierg, 43.7km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Mountain 2 - Wormedgange-Haut, 78.8km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Scheierbierg, 96.6km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4:48:32 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:03 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 25 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 26 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 36 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 39 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 45 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 46 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 47 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 48 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 49 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 50 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 51 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 52 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 57 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 59 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:00

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 14:25:39 2 Katusha Team 3 Saur - Sojasun 4 FDJ 0:00:06 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Landbouwkrediet 8 Skil - Shimano 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Andalucia Caja Granada 11 Team Europcar 12 Leopard Trek 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Veranda's Willems - Accent 15 Team RadioShack 16 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 17 Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 1 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 4:52:17 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:14 8 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:16 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:18 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 28 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 29 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 31 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 33 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 35 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 36 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 37 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 40 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:22 43 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:23 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 48 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 49 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 53 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 54 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 59 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 60 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 61 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26 62 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 64 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 66 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27 69 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 71 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 72 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 73 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 77 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 78 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 79 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 84 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:29 85 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 87 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:30 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 91 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:31 94 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 98 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 99 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 101 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 102 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 103 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:33 104 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 105 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:34 106 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 107 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 108 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 109 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 110 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:36 111 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 114 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 115 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:38 116 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 117 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 118 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 119 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:39 121 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:40 122 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:42 123 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:44 124 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:45 125 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:48 126 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:52 127 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:01 128 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:04:27 129 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:05:54 130 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56 131 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:01 132 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:10 133 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:11:20 134 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:15:09

Points classification 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 16 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 13 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 6 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 7 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 10 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 15 pts 2 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 3 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4

Young riders classification 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4:52:22 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:11 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:13 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:15 14 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 15 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 16 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 19 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 21 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 22 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:19 24 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 27 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:21 28 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:22 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 33 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 36 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 39 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 40 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:25 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:26 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 46 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:27 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:28 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:29 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:31 51 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:33 52 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 55 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:35 56 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:37 57 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:39 58 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:40 59 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:43