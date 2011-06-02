Trending

Galimzyanov prevails in field sprint finale

Cancellara remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 25

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) outkicked Sky's Greg Henderson and Davide Appollonio to win stage one.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) outkicked Sky's Greg Henderson and Davide Appollonio to win stage one.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates his victory in stage one at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates his victory in stage one at the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Race leader Fabian Cancellara arrives on stage for the jersey ceremony.

Race leader Fabian Cancellara arrives on stage for the jersey ceremony.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 25

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) dons the leader's yellow jersey.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) dons the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 25

Tour de Luxembourg leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Tour de Luxembourg leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 25

Jersey holders after stage 1 (l-r): Damien Gaudin, best young rider; Denis Galimzyanov, points classification; Fabian Cancellara, race leader; Christian Poos, mountains classification

Jersey holders after stage 1 (l-r): Damien Gaudin, best young rider; Denis Galimzyanov, points classification; Fabian Cancellara, race leader; Christian Poos, mountains classification
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 25

Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet)

Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 25

Leopard Trek sets tempo in the peloton.

Leopard Trek sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 25

Stage one winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)

Stage one winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 25

Race leader Fabian Cancellara is safely positioned amongst his Leoard Trek teammates.

Race leader Fabian Cancellara is safely positioned amongst his Leoard Trek teammates.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 25

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium for winning stage one at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium for winning stage one at the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 25

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the points classification.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 25

Mountains classification leader Christian Poos (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de)

Mountains classification leader Christian Poos (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 25

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 25

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 25

Stage winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium.

Stage winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 25

Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet)

Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 25

Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet)

Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 25

Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 25

Grégory Rast (RadioShack)

Grégory Rast (RadioShack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 25

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on stage to receive the leader's jersey.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on stage to receive the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 25

Best young rider Damien Gaudin (Europcar)

Best young rider Damien Gaudin (Europcar)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 25

Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov sprints to his second victory of the season.

Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov sprints to his second victory of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

The Tour de Luxembourg peloton in action during stage one.

The Tour de Luxembourg peloton in action during stage one.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets pushed back into action following a wheel change.

Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets pushed back into action following a wheel change.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Luxembourg's opening road stage which took the peloton 192.8km from Luxembourg City to Bascharage. The 24-year-old Russian topped Sky teammates Greg Henderson and Davide Appollonio in the field sprint finale for his second win of the season.

"I'm very happy about this victory," said Galimzyanov. "I definitely have to thank the whole team for the huge work done today. My teammates placed me in a perfect position in order to play my hand in the final sprint.

"I was behind Henderson's wheel. I took advantage of his draft and I passed in the last 150 metres. All the team is very motivated in the Tour of Luxembourg as it's a very important preparation towards the Tour de France. The goal is to try to win some other stages."

Prologue winner Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) remains in the leader's jersey with a five-second advantage over Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) and an eight-second margin on Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun).

The stage was dominated by a four man break, initiated by Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) just two kilometres into the day's action. The quartet remained off the front until only eight kilometres remained in the stage.

Full Results
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:48:32
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:03
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
11Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
17Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
24Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
26Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
30Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
32Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
33Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
36Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
38Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
40Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
45Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
46Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
47Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
53Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
54Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
55Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
56Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
57Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
58Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
59Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
61Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
65Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
67Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
69Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
72David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
73Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
77Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
78Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
81Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
82Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
83Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
84Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
85Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
88Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
91Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
93Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
95Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
96Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
98Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
99Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
100Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
101Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
103Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
106Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
107Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
112Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
114Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
115Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
116Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
117Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
120Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
122Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
123Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
124Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:00
125Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
126Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:03:38
128Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
129Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:41
130Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:05
133Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:10:52
134Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:14:41
DNFSven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Points
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling16
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling13
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling11
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
6Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling7
7Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
10Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Michelsbierg, 43.7km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Mountain 2 - Wormedgange-Haut, 78.8km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Scheierbierg, 96.6km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:48:32
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
26Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
31Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
36Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
38Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
39Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
43Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
45David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
46Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
47Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
48Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
49Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
50Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
51Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
52Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
53Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
57Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:00

Teams
1Sky Procycling14:25:39
2Katusha Team
3Saur - Sojasun
4FDJ0:00:06
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Landbouwkrediet
8Skil - Shimano
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Andalucia Caja Granada
11Team Europcar
12Leopard Trek
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Team RadioShack
16Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
17Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 1
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek4:52:17
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:14
8Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:15
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
14Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:16
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
19Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:18
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
28Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:19
29Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
31Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
33Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
35David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
36Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
37Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
38Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
40Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:22
43Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:23
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
48Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
49Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
51Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:24
53Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
54Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
59Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
60Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
61Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
62Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
64Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
65Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
66Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
67Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27
69Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
71Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
72Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
73Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
74Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
77Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
78Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
79Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
80Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
84Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:29
85Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
87Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
89Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:30
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
91Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:31
94Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
99Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
101Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
102Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
103Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:33
104Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
105Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34
106Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
107Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
108Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
109Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
110Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:36
111Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
114Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
115Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:38
116Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
117Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
118Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
119Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:39
121Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:40
122Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42
123Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:44
124Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:45
125Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:48
126David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:52
127Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:04:01
128Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:04:27
129Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:05:54
130Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
131Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:01
132Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:10
133Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:11:20
134Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:15:09

Points classification
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling16
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling13
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling11
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
6Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling7
7Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
10Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de15pts
2Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet7
3Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4

Young riders classification
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4:52:22
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:10
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:11
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:13
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
14David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
15Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
16Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
19Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
21Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:19
24Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:20
27Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:21
28Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:22
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
33Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
36Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
40Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:26
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
46Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:28
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
49Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:29
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31
51Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:33
52Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
55Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:35
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
57Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:39
58Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:40
59Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:43

Teams classification
1Saur - Sojasun14:37:18
2Leopard Trek0:00:03
3Sky Procycling0:00:10
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
6Team Europcar0:00:24
7FDJ0:00:27
8Team RadioShack
9Geox-TMC0:00:29
10Katusha Team0:00:32
11Skil - Shimano
12Landbouwkrediet0:00:35
13Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:39
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:40
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
16Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
17Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:04

