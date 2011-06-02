Galimzyanov prevails in field sprint finale
Cancellara remains in leader's jersey
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Bascharage
Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Luxembourg's opening road stage which took the peloton 192.8km from Luxembourg City to Bascharage. The 24-year-old Russian topped Sky teammates Greg Henderson and Davide Appollonio in the field sprint finale for his second win of the season.
"I'm very happy about this victory," said Galimzyanov. "I definitely have to thank the whole team for the huge work done today. My teammates placed me in a perfect position in order to play my hand in the final sprint.
"I was behind Henderson's wheel. I took advantage of his draft and I passed in the last 150 metres. All the team is very motivated in the Tour of Luxembourg as it's a very important preparation towards the Tour de France. The goal is to try to win some other stages."
Prologue winner Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) remains in the leader's jersey with a five-second advantage over Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) and an eight-second margin on Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun).
The stage was dominated by a four man break, initiated by Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) just two kilometres into the day's action. The quartet remained off the front until only eight kilometres remained in the stage.
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:48:32
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|17
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|24
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|26
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|33
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|36
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|45
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|47
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|53
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|55
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|56
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|57
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|58
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|59
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|65
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|72
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|73
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|77
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|78
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|83
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|84
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|85
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|93
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|95
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|96
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|98
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|99
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|100
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|101
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|102
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|106
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|107
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|112
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|115
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|116
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|117
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|120
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|122
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|124
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:00
|125
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|126
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:38
|128
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|129
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:41
|130
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:05
|133
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:10:52
|134
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:14:41
|DNF
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|6
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|7
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|10
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:48:32
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:03
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|26
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|29
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|36
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|39
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|45
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|46
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|47
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|48
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|49
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|50
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|52
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|57
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:00
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:25:39
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:06
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|17
|Geox-TMC
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|4:52:17
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:14
|8
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:00:18
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|28
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|29
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|33
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|35
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|36
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|37
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|40
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:22
|43
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:23
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|49
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|53
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|54
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|59
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|60
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|61
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|62
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|64
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|66
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|69
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|70
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|72
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|73
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|78
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|79
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|84
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:29
|85
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|87
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:30
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|91
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:31
|94
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|95
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|99
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|101
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|102
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|103
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:33
|104
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|105
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|106
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|107
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|109
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|110
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:36
|111
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|115
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:38
|116
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|117
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|118
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|119
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:39
|121
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:40
|122
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:42
|123
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:44
|124
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:45
|125
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:48
|126
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:52
|127
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:01
|128
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:04:27
|129
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:05:54
|130
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|131
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:01
|132
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:10
|133
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:11:20
|134
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:15:09
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|6
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|7
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|10
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|15
|pts
|2
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|3
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:52:22
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:00:13
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|15
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|16
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:16
|19
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|21
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:19
|24
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:20
|27
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:21
|28
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:22
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|33
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|37
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|40
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:26
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|46
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:27
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:28
|48
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:29
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:31
|51
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:33
|52
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|53
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|55
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:35
|56
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:37
|57
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:39
|58
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:40
|59
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|14:37:18
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:03
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|7
|FDJ
|0:00:27
|8
|Team RadioShack
|9
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:29
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:35
|13
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:39
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:40
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|16
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|17
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:04
