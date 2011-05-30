Tour de Luxembourg: past winners
Champions from 1997-2010
|#
|2010
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil
|2009
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2007
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Astana
|2006
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team CSC
|2005
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Crédit Agricole
|2004
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2003
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2002
|Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) Team Fakta
|2001
|Jørgen Bo Petersen (Den) Team Fakta
|2000
|Alberto Elli (Ita) Team Telekom
|1999
|Marc Wauters (Bel) Rabobank
|1998
|Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal
|1997
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei
-
-
-
-
