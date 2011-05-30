Trending

Tour de Luxembourg: past winners

Champions from 1997-2010

Overall winner Matteo Carrara gets a hug from Fränk Schleck

(Image credit: Isosport)

Past Winners
2010Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil
2009Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2008Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2007Grégory Rast (Sui) Astana
2006Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team CSC
2005Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Crédit Agricole
2004Maxime Monfort (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2002Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) Team Fakta
2001Jørgen Bo Petersen (Den) Team Fakta
2000Alberto Elli (Ita) Team Telekom
1999Marc Wauters (Bel) Rabobank
1998Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal
1997Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei

