Gerdemann doubles up in Luxembourg
Leopard Trek rider wins stage, takes over race lead from teammate Cancellara
Stage 2: Schifflange - Differdange
Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) soloed to victory in the Tour of Luxembourg's longest stage and earned the leader's yellow jersey, previously held by teammate Fabian Cancellara.
Gerdemann had initiated a three-man break which formed on the first of three 9.4km finishing circuits in Differdange. The 28-year-old German attacked the first time up the Cote de l'Europe ascent and was joined by Anthony Charteau (Europcar) and Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems-Accent).
The trio quickly gained over a minute on the peloton and near the end of the second lap Gerdemann attacked again, dropping both Charteau and Van Goolen. Gerdemann rode alone for the remainder of the penultimate circuit as well as the entire final circuit to secure the victory and the leader's jersey. Gerdemann held off a 13-man chase group by nine seconds, led in by Frenchman Arthur Vichot (FDJ).
"The whole team did incredible work today," said Gerdemann. "It was a perfect day. We knew we wanted to make the stage hard. We wanted to win the stage, and we wanted to keep yellow. We accomplished all of this.
"I chose to attack because I was confident in my time trial skills," said Gerdemann. "I knew I could make a difference on the flats. I would get my gap on the flat road, and then I could defend it on the climb. I thought if I did it this way, the riders behind would see I had a chance and maybe give up a little bit.
"On the last time up the climb, I thought about Wouter [Weylandt] and his family. I wanted to do this for myself and for the team, but I especially wanted to make sure I could do it all the way to the line for Wouter."
With two stages remaining, Gerdemann holds a two-second lead over Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) on general classification with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) one second behind the Frenchman in third overall.
"I don't want to look too much further ahead yet," said Gerdemann. "We want to win the overall, but for now, I'm enjoying today."
A three-man break formed early in the stage, comprised of Christian Poos (Team Differdange-Magic-Sportfood.de), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM). The trio remained off the front through the first four KOMs, enabling mountains classification leader Poos to score maximum points for each and extend his lead, but were swept up approaching the fifth KOM.
By the time the peloton reached the finishing circuits, the field had shattered into four groups with Gerdemann making his winning move on the opening lap.
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5:16:19
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|3
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|30
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|32
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|33
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|44
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|46
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|47
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:13
|54
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|55
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|56
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|57
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|62
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:03:17
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:30
|73
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:01
|74
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:09
|76
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|77
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|78
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:12
|80
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|81
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|84
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|85
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|86
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|88
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|89
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|93
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|96
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|98
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|99
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|102
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|104
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|105
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|107
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|108
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|109
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|112
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|113
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|115
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|119
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|122
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|123
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|125
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|DNF
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|3
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|4
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|11
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|7
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|8
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|5
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|3
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|FDJ
|15:50:15
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:49
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:58
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:47
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|7
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:05
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:38
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:36
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:38
|16
|Team RadioShack
|0:11:39
|17
|Geox-TMC
|0:18:20
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10:08:55
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:03
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:05
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|6
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|7
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:11
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|12
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|13
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:18
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|15
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:57
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:00
|17
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:47
|19
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:50
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:51
|21
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:56
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|29
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:00
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:01
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:02
|35
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:03
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|37
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|39
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:05
|41
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|42
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|43
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:08
|44
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:09
|46
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|47
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:12
|48
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:14
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:15
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:18
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|52
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:55
|53
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|54
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|55
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:07
|56
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:08
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:10
|59
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:11
|60
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:17
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:18
|62
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:24
|65
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:25
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:27
|67
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:29
|68
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|69
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:31
|70
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:39
|71
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:46
|72
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|73
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:02
|74
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:16
|75
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:58
|76
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:13:04
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:13:05
|78
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:06
|79
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:13:08
|80
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|81
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:09
|82
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:10
|83
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|84
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|85
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|86
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:12
|87
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:13
|88
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:13:14
|93
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:15
|94
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:16
|95
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:17
|98
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:18
|99
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:19
|104
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:20
|105
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:21
|106
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|107
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|110
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:24
|112
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|113
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|114
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|115
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:26
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:28
|117
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:29
|118
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:30
|119
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:34
|120
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:13:42
|121
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:17:20
|122
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:18:44
|123
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|124
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:03
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:24:13
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|16
|5
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|16
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|13
|7
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|12
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|13
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|17
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|19
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|35
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|7
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|8
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|9
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|17
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|19
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10:08:57
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:01
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|8
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:51
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:54
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:58
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:00
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:01
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:02
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:06
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:07
|19
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:13
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:16
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:06
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:07
|24
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:09
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:16
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|27
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:23
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:29
|29
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:37
|30
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:44
|31
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:04
|32
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:13:06
|33
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:07
|34
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:08
|35
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|36
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:11
|37
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:13
|39
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:14
|40
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:16
|43
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:18
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:19
|47
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|50
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:26
|51
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:27
|52
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:28
|53
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:13:32
|1
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30:27:45
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:58
|7
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:05
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:32
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:52
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:04:05
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:04:53
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:55
|14
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:05:19
|15
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:09:05
|16
|Team RadioShack
|0:11:45
|17
|Geox-TMC
|0:18:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy