Trending

Gerdemann doubles up in Luxembourg

Leopard Trek rider wins stage, takes over race lead from teammate Cancellara

Image 1 of 21

Stage winner and new Tour de Luxembourg leader Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) has reason to smile.

Stage winner and new Tour de Luxembourg leader Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) has reason to smile.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar) bridge to Linus Gerdemann.

Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar) bridge to Linus Gerdemann.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 21

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 21

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) points to his sponsors

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) points to his sponsors
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) leads the young rider classification.

Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) lets loose with the bubbly.

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) lets loose with the bubbly.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) speaks to the media.

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) speaks to the media.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Tour de Luxembourg leader Linus Gerdemann thanks his sponsors.

Tour de Luxembourg leader Linus Gerdemann thanks his sponsors.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) is the new leader at the Tour de Louxembourg.

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) is the new leader at the Tour de Louxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

To the GC leader goes the spoils.

To the GC leader goes the spoils.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Alexandre Geniez, best young rider; Linus Gerdemann, overall leader; Christian Poos, mountains leader

Jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Alexandre Geniez, best young rider; Linus Gerdemann, overall leader; Christian Poos, mountains leader
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Overall leader Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the podium at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Overall leader Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the podium at the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

Leopard Trek's Linus Gerdemann takes his first win of the season at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Leopard Trek's Linus Gerdemann takes his first win of the season at the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) rides away for the win

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) rides away for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) takes the stage and the overall lead

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) takes the stage and the overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek)

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek)

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) gets out of the saddle

Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) zips up his jersey

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) zips up his jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) wins his first race for the team

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) wins his first race for the team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) soloed to victory in the Tour of Luxembourg's longest stage and earned the leader's yellow jersey, previously held by teammate Fabian Cancellara.

Gerdemann had initiated a three-man break which formed on the first of three 9.4km finishing circuits in Differdange. The 28-year-old German attacked the first time up the Cote de l'Europe ascent and was joined by Anthony Charteau (Europcar) and Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems-Accent).

The trio quickly gained over a minute on the peloton and near the end of the second lap Gerdemann attacked again, dropping both Charteau and Van Goolen. Gerdemann rode alone for the remainder of the penultimate circuit as well as the entire final circuit to secure the victory and the leader's jersey. Gerdemann held off a 13-man chase group by nine seconds, led in by Frenchman Arthur Vichot (FDJ).

"The whole team did incredible work today," said Gerdemann. "It was a perfect day. We knew we wanted to make the stage hard. We wanted to win the stage, and we wanted to keep yellow. We accomplished all of this.

"I chose to attack because I was confident in my time trial skills," said Gerdemann. "I knew I could make a difference on the flats. I would get my gap on the flat road, and then I could defend it on the climb. I thought if I did it this way, the riders behind would see I had a chance and maybe give up a little bit.

"On the last time up the climb, I thought about Wouter [Weylandt] and his family. I wanted to do this for myself and for the team, but I especially wanted to make sure I could do it all the way to the line for Wouter."

With two stages remaining, Gerdemann holds a two-second lead over Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) on general classification with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) one second behind the Frenchman in third overall.

"I don't want to look too much further ahead yet," said Gerdemann. "We want to win the overall, but for now, I'm enjoying today."

A three-man break formed early in the stage, comprised of Christian Poos (Team Differdange-Magic-Sportfood.de), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM). The trio remained off the front through the first four KOMs, enabling mountains classification leader Poos to score maximum points for each and extend his lead, but were swept up approaching the fifth KOM.

By the time the peloton reached the finishing circuits, the field had shattered into four groups with Gerdemann making his winning move on the opening lap.

Full Results
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek5:16:19
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
3Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
12Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
14Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:58
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
22Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
28Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
29Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
30Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
31Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
32Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
33Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
37Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
44Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
46Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
47Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
50Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:16
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:13
54Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
55Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
56David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
57Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
59Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
62Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
64Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:03:17
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
70Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:30
73Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:09:01
74Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
75Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:09
76Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
77Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
78Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:12
80Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
81Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
84Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
85Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
86Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
88Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
89Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
93Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
96Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
98Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
99Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
101David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
102Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
104Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
105Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
107Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
108Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
109Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
110Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
112Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
113Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
114Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
115Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
119Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
122Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
123Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
124Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
125Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFCyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
DNFNoè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Points
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek20pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ16
3Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
4Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ11
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
7Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
8Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 1 - Eschdorf, 74.7km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 2 - Goelt, 94.3km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Mountain 3 - Ehner, 130.9km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 4 - Roodt, 138km
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de5pts
2Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 5 - Lasauvage, 168.3km
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 6 - Col de l'Europe, 175.9km
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
3Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Mountain 7 - Col de l'Europe, 185.3km
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 8 - Col de l'Europe, 194.7km
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek5pts
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1

Teams
1FDJ15:50:15
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Leopard Trek0:00:49
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:58
5Sky Procycling0:02:47
6Skil - Shimano
7Veranda's Willems - Accent
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:05
9Landbouwkrediet0:03:38
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:02
11Team Europcar
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:36
13Katusha Team
14Andalucia Caja Granada
15Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:38
16Team RadioShack0:11:39
17Geox-TMC0:18:20

General classification after stage 2
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10:08:55
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:02
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:05
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
6Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
7Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:11
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
10Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
12Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
13Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:18
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
15Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:57
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:00
17Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:47
19Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:50
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:51
21Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
24Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:55
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:56
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
29Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
30Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:57
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:00
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:01
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:02
35Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:03
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
37Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
39Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
40Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:05
41Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
42Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
43Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:08
44Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
45Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:09
46Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
47Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:12
48Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:14
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:15
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:18
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:24
52Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:55
53Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
54Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
55Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:07
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:08
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:09
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:03:10
59David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:11
60Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:17
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:18
62Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:24
65Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:25
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:27
67Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:29
68Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
69Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:31
70Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:39
71Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:46
72Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:51
73Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:09:02
74Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:16
75Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:58
76Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:13:04
77Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:13:05
78Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:06
79Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:13:08
80Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
81Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:09
82Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:10
83Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
84Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
85Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
86Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:12
87Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:13
88Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
91Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:13:14
93Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:15
94Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:16
95Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
97Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:17
98Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:18
99Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
100Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
101Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:19
104Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:20
105Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:13:21
106Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
107Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
109Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
110Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:24
112Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
113Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
114Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
115Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:13:26
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:28
117Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:29
118Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:30
119Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:34
120David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:13:42
121Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:17:20
122Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:18:44
123Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:49
124Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:03
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:24:13

Points classification
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek20pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ16
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling16
5Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ16
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling13
7Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling11
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
12Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling7
13Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
17Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1
19Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de35pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar10
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
6Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet7
7Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
8Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
9Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
12Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ2
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
17Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
18Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1
19Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek1

Young riders classification
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano10:08:57
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:01
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:58
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
8Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:51
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:54
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:55
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:58
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:00
14Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:01
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:02
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:06
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:07
19Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:13
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:16
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:06
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:07
24David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:09
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:16
26Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
27Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:23
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:29
29Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:37
30Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:44
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:04
32Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:13:06
33Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:07
34Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:08
35Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
36Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:11
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:13
39Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:14
40Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
42Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:16
43Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:18
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:13:19
47Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
50Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:26
51Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:27
52Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:28
53Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:13:32

Teams classification
1Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30:27:45
2FDJ0:00:06
3Leopard Trek0:00:31
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
5Sky Procycling0:02:42
6Skil - Shimano0:02:58
7Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:05
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:32
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
10Landbouwkrediet0:03:52
11Team Europcar0:04:05
12Katusha Team0:04:53
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:55
14Andalucia Caja Granada0:05:19
15Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:09:05
16Team RadioShack0:11:45
17Geox-TMC0:18:28

Latest on Cyclingnews