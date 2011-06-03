Image 1 of 21 Stage winner and new Tour de Luxembourg leader Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) has reason to smile. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar) bridge to Linus Gerdemann. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Veranda's Willems - Accent) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) points to his sponsors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) leads the young rider classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) lets loose with the bubbly. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) speaks to the media. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Tour de Luxembourg leader Linus Gerdemann thanks his sponsors. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) is the new leader at the Tour de Louxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 To the GC leader goes the spoils. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Jersey holders after stage 2 (l-r): Alexandre Geniez, best young rider; Linus Gerdemann, overall leader; Christian Poos, mountains leader (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Overall leader Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the podium at the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 Leopard Trek's Linus Gerdemann takes his first win of the season at the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) rides away for the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) takes the stage and the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) zips up his jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) wins his first race for the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) soloed to victory in the Tour of Luxembourg's longest stage and earned the leader's yellow jersey, previously held by teammate Fabian Cancellara.

Gerdemann had initiated a three-man break which formed on the first of three 9.4km finishing circuits in Differdange. The 28-year-old German attacked the first time up the Cote de l'Europe ascent and was joined by Anthony Charteau (Europcar) and Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems-Accent).

The trio quickly gained over a minute on the peloton and near the end of the second lap Gerdemann attacked again, dropping both Charteau and Van Goolen. Gerdemann rode alone for the remainder of the penultimate circuit as well as the entire final circuit to secure the victory and the leader's jersey. Gerdemann held off a 13-man chase group by nine seconds, led in by Frenchman Arthur Vichot (FDJ).

"The whole team did incredible work today," said Gerdemann. "It was a perfect day. We knew we wanted to make the stage hard. We wanted to win the stage, and we wanted to keep yellow. We accomplished all of this.

"I chose to attack because I was confident in my time trial skills," said Gerdemann. "I knew I could make a difference on the flats. I would get my gap on the flat road, and then I could defend it on the climb. I thought if I did it this way, the riders behind would see I had a chance and maybe give up a little bit.

"On the last time up the climb, I thought about Wouter [Weylandt] and his family. I wanted to do this for myself and for the team, but I especially wanted to make sure I could do it all the way to the line for Wouter."

With two stages remaining, Gerdemann holds a two-second lead over Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) on general classification with Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) one second behind the Frenchman in third overall.

"I don't want to look too much further ahead yet," said Gerdemann. "We want to win the overall, but for now, I'm enjoying today."

A three-man break formed early in the stage, comprised of Christian Poos (Team Differdange-Magic-Sportfood.de), Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM). The trio remained off the front through the first four KOMs, enabling mountains classification leader Poos to score maximum points for each and extend his lead, but were swept up approaching the fifth KOM.

By the time the peloton reached the finishing circuits, the field had shattered into four groups with Gerdemann making his winning move on the opening lap.

Full Results 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 5:16:19 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 3 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 14 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 22 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 28 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 30 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 32 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 33 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 36 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 37 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 44 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 46 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 47 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:16 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:13 54 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 55 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 56 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 57 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 59 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 62 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 64 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:03:17 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:30 73 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:09:01 74 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:09 76 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 77 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 78 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:12 80 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 81 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 83 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 84 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 85 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 86 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 88 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 89 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 93 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 96 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 98 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 99 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 101 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 102 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 104 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 105 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 107 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 108 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 109 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 110 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 113 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 115 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 119 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 122 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 123 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 125 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ DNF Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada DNF Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC DNF Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Points 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 16 3 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 4 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 11 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 7 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 8 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 1 - Eschdorf, 74.7km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 2 - Goelt, 94.3km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 4 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Mountain 3 - Ehner, 130.9km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 4 - Roodt, 138km 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 5 pts 2 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 5 - Lasauvage, 168.3km 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 6 - Col de l'Europe, 175.9km 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 3 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 4 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Mountain 7 - Col de l'Europe, 185.3km 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 8 - Col de l'Europe, 194.7km 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 pts 2 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1

Teams 1 FDJ 15:50:15 2 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Leopard Trek 0:00:49 4 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:58 5 Sky Procycling 0:02:47 6 Skil - Shimano 7 Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:05 9 Landbouwkrediet 0:03:38 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:02 11 Team Europcar 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:36 13 Katusha Team 14 Andalucia Caja Granada 15 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:08:38 16 Team RadioShack 0:11:39 17 Geox-TMC 0:18:20

General classification after stage 2 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10:08:55 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:02 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:05 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 6 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 7 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:11 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 10 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 12 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 13 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:18 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 15 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:57 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:00 17 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:41 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:47 19 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:50 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:51 21 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 24 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:56 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 29 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 30 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:57 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:00 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:01 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:02 35 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:03 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 37 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 39 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 40 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:05 41 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 42 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 43 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:08 44 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 45 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:09 46 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:12 48 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:14 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:15 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:18 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:24 52 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:55 53 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 54 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 55 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:07 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:08 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:09 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:03:10 59 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:03:11 60 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:17 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:18 62 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:24 65 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:25 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:27 67 Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:29 68 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 69 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:31 70 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:39 71 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:46 72 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 73 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:09:02 74 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:16 75 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:58 76 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:13:04 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:13:05 78 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:06 79 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:13:08 80 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 81 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:09 82 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:10 83 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 84 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 85 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 86 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:12 87 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:13 88 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:13:14 93 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:15 94 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:16 95 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 96 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:17 98 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:18 99 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 101 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 103 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:19 104 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:20 105 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:21 106 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 107 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 109 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 110 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:24 112 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 113 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 114 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 115 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:26 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:28 117 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:29 118 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:30 119 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:34 120 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:13:42 121 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:17:20 122 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:18:44 123 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:49 124 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:03 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:24:13

Points classification 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 16 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 16 5 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 16 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 13 7 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 12 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 13 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 14 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 17 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 19 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification 1 Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 35 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 10 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 4 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 7 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 8 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 9 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 2 16 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 17 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 19 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 1

Young riders classification 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10:08:57 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:01 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:58 6 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 8 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:51 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:54 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:58 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:00 14 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:01 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:02 16 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:06 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:07 19 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:13 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:16 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:06 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:07 24 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:03:09 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:16 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 27 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:23 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:29 29 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:37 30 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:03:44 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:04 32 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:13:06 33 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:07 34 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:08 35 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 36 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:11 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:13 39 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:14 40 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:16 43 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:18 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:19 47 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 50 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:26 51 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:27 52 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:28 53 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:13:32