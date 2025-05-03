Gallery: The winning bikes of The Traka 360

Tobias Kongstad's and Karolina Migon's mud-splattered bikes, plus some from the podium finishers too
Tobias Kongstad's Traka-winning bike(Image credit: Will Jones)
The Traka 360, based out of Girona, Spain, has set its sights on becoming Europe's answer to Unbound. While the 360km route isn't the longest of the weekend – that being taken by The Traka Adventure at 560km in length – the 360 is the closest analogy to Unbound, given it converts to 223 miles.
As the Blue Riband distance it was afforded a proper live stream, with drone camera shots, and camera motos. Our full race round-up gives you the inside line of what went down on the course, but for now let's take a look at the winners' bikes, still covered in muck and grime from countless hours out in the action.
Tobias Kongstad had a relatively stock Specialized Crux with 45mm tyres, the only slightly unusual feature being his handlebars. Karolina Migon piloted a Rose Backroad FF, but opted for a mixed tyreset with a nearly slick rear and a more grippy front.
I know you're here for the photos though, so let's get into it.
