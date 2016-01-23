Tour Down Under stage 5 - Video Highlights

Richie Porte (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte made history on Willunga Hill on Saturday as he claimed the queen stage of the Tour Down Under for the third year in a row and took his first win for his new BMC Racing Team after a hard day of racing in the Adelaide hills.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was second at six seconds and the Canada's Michael Woods (Cannondale) impressed again, finishing third at nine seconds.

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) crossed the line 17 seconds down in eighth place after carefully judging his effort to ensure he starts Sunday's stage 6 city criterium in the leader's ochre jersey with a nine second advantage over Porte. Henao is also on the podium, at 11 seconds.

"To be honest, I never expected that one. Obviously it didn't go plan yesterday (Friday) with the time gap on the line but today the BMC guys were incredible. They backed me here, which is nice and I've only just started here with his team and its nice to win in Australia on top of Willunga. It's three in a row now," said Porte on his win.

