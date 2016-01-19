Tour Down Under stage 1 - Video Highlights

Caleb Ewan outsprints Mark Renshaw to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

The 2016 WorldTour swung into action on Tuesday with the opening stage of the Tour Down Under, and Caleb Ewan delivered a memorable sprint to take the stage win and the race lead.

The 21-year-old, who had already won five races this year, benefited from the work of his Orica-GreenEdge teammates throughout the day before latching onto the wheel of Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and coming round him with a formidable acceleration. Watch the highlights video below to see how the 130.8-kilometre stage, from Prospect to Lyndoch, unfolded, from the early three-man breakaway to the sprint finish.

