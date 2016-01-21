Froome, Cavendish, Tour Down Under and San Luis - Cyclingnews Podcast

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3.

New year, new season but we’ve already seen a stack of action at the Tour Down Under and the Tour de San Luis.

This week Cyclingnews analyse the action from both races while also discussing the future sprint stars who are rapidly rising through the ranks.

There’s also time for an exclusive interview with Mark Cavendish at the Manchester velodrome and we also hear from Chris Froome at Team Sky training camp.

Finally, Procycling’s Ed Pickering, Cyclingnews’ Patrick Fletcher and Daniel Benson make their predictions for the season.