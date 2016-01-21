Trending

Froome, Cavendish, Tour Down Under and San Luis - Cyclingnews Podcast

Including season predictions from the podcast team

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3.

Simon Gerrans in the ochre jersey after stage 3.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast

Related Articles

Mark Cavendish: The long sprint to Rio

Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 1

Chris Froome: I've got everything to race for

Gerrans back on top with Tour Down Under stage win

Tour Down Under: BMC's dual-pronged attack still intact after Corkscrew

New year, new season but we’ve already seen a stack of action at the Tour Down Under and the Tour de San Luis.

This week Cyclingnews analyse the action from both races while also discussing the future sprint stars who are rapidly rising through the ranks.

There’s also time for an exclusive interview with Mark Cavendish at the Manchester velodrome and we also hear from Chris Froome at Team Sky training camp.

Finally, Procycling’s Ed Pickering, Cyclingnews’ Patrick Fletcher and Daniel Benson make their predictions for the season.

 