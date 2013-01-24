Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 3

Image 1 of 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) in Stirling at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Sky) cools down after stage 3 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Geraint Thomas (Sky) retained the overall lead on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under as Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) showed his mettle by holding off the challenges of Matt Goss and Philippe Gilbert in the testing uphill sprint finish in Stirling.

With soaring temperatures and rolling roads, the terrain was there for a breakaway to go clear and stay away, but instead, the race came back together and the favourites battled it out for bonus seconds in the finale, with Thomas holding on to his lead.

With 14 riders within 23 seconds of the overall lead, the margins are tight at the business end of the general classification, and Old Willunga Hill should yet again prove to be decisive. Here Phil Anderson and Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Jane Aubrey talk through the day’s action, the tense battle for the ochre jersey, Orica GreenEdge’s race to date and look ahead to Friday's stage to Tanunda. Click on the video below to see what they think!

