Ty Magner makes final Tulsa Tough appearance as he winds down 15-year pro career this summer

Ty Magner takes the start of the 2025 Capitol Cup in Washington, D.C., where he helped L39ION of Los Angeles teammate Danny Summerhill to top 5 finish

This weekend, Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) takes a familiar start at Saint Francis Tulsa Tough's trio of races in Oklahoma, but it will begin a summer-long curtain call on a 15-year professional racing career.

The accomplished sprinter, with more than 80 road victories across five pro teams and appearances with the US national team, announced Thursday that "2025 will be IT for my racing days".

The 34-year-old will be on the start line for Friday's McNellie’s Group Blue Dome Criterium in downtown Tulsa, now in its 19th edition, which will be live-streamed by race organisers.

With fast courses in Oklahoma that Magner called the "Super Bowl of crits," he will continue racing through the road season, expected to compete in the bulk of the six US events that make up the American Criterium Cup, which starts in Tulsa.

"In the spirit of this being the Super Bowl weekend of Crits, officially announcing that after 20+ years of chasing and living my dream, 2025 will be IT for my racing days. The past 15 years of my life has been dedicated to being a professional rider," Magner posted to his Instagram the day before Tulsa Tough.

"I raced and worked with some of my best mates and idols, met my wife Alexis, travelled the world, rubbed shoulders with some legends, won a lot, lost even more. Time truly does fly when you’re having fun…Can't wait to share stories at the races this summer!"

Magner's last victory came six months ago off the pavement, as he added the men's master 30-34 age division national title at US Cyclocross Championships to his resume, having already won U23 and USPro criterium national titles. Two years ago, he had several podiums at ACC races, including wins at Bailey Glasser Twilight Criterium in Idaho and IU Health Momentum Indy in Indiana. He won the Nellie's Blue Dome criterium in 2022.

Before the 2025 season, his fifth with L39ION of Los Angeles, Magner told Cyclingnews that he considered ending his professional cycling career the previous summer, but recommitted to his team.

"Personally, I’ve had over 80 high-level wins in the crits, my drive now is to get the team back to winning. I know when the team is working as it should that leads to wins not only for me but for everyone on L39ION. I’m doing my best to be the best teammate I can be. The goal is pushing the sport forward as a team rather than individuals. Teams are the backbone of bike racing," he said.

Fans can watch Magner and all the top pros in Tulsa Friday night on the official race Facebook page, which is made possible by Tulsa Tough sponsor QuikTrip. The elite women's ACC race begins Friday night at 7:05 p.m. CDT, while the elite men follow at 8:20 p.m. CDT.

2022 Tulsa Tough men's race podium: Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1st, Cory Williams ( (L39ION of Los Angeles) 2nd, Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) in 3rd. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

American Criterium Cup race #1

The Blue Dome Criterium begins a fourth season of the American Criterium Cup (ACC) series, a collection of six one-day races across the US. Four of the events - Tulsa Tough, LHM l CC Utah Crits, Chicago GRIT's Fulton Market GP and Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup finale - will live stream races individually.

The other two races this season are the June 28 stop at the multi-week Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland and the standalone Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium in Idaho.

Two events did not carry over from 2024: the Littleton Criterium in Colorado and IU Health Momentum Indy in Indianapolis.

"For 2025, the ACC events are putting more resources into the race day prize lists, a minimum of $17,200 per event, split evenly by gender. The $44K season-ending prize list represents a total ACC Purse of $150K," Mike Weiss, one of the managing members for the ACC, told Cyclingnews. "The balance of the American Criterium Cup funding is being used to produce editorial, video, and social content showcasing the athletes, teams, and communities that define American criterium racing."

The elite fields are stacked with talent, with 100 women registered for their start and 136 men. A flat course sweeps around a figure-eight layout and skews towards the sprinters with finishes under the lights.

Coming in with a four-race winning streak is Marlies Mejías of Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28. USPro elite women's criterium champion Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Lo Angeles) will be on the start line to defend her title from last year's Blue Dome Criterium Friday night. Cynisca Cycling will contend with Alexis Magner, on the podium last year in Tulsa, and the new U23 time trial champion, Chloe Patrick.

Fresh off a criterium national titles, junior winner Alyssa Sarkisov and U23 winner Cassidy Hickey will be part of a strong CCB p/b Levine Law Group squad. Fount Cycling Guild will be anchored by sprinter Andrea Cyr.

There will be a new winner of the Blue Dome Crit for the elite men, as Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep) remains in Europe after riding the Giro d'Italia. Magner will be part of a solid L39ION of Los Angeles squad with multi-time Tulsa Tough winner Justin Williams and veteran Danny Summerhill among the six riders. Red-hot Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire will be led by their USPro criterium winners, Lucas Bourgoyne the elite champion and Luke Fetzer the U23 champion.

German Dario Rapps (DCC) comes in from winning the Capitol Cup and Armed Forces Cycling Classic omnium last weekend, while Clarendon Cup winner Matthew Bostock will lead the Tekkerz team. MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project will be led by Ben Oliver and Bikers Cycling has Jordan Parra, both had multiple podiums at ACC races last year.

The ACC runs as a partnership with the USA Cycling Criterium National Series. Most of the events on the calendar are multi-day omniums, with one day designated for ACC points. The series concludes August 31 in St. Louis at the Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup.