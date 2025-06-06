Recommended reading

Ty Magner makes final Tulsa Tough appearance as he winds down 15-year pro career this summer

By published

Six-race American Criterium Cup begins Friday night

Ty Magner takes the start of the 2025 Capitol Cup in Washington, D.C., where he helped L39ION of Los Angeles teammate Danny Summerhill to top 5 finish
Ty Magner takes the start of the 2025 Capitol Cup in Washington, D.C., where he helped L39ION of Los Angeles teammate Danny Summerhill to top 5 finish (Image credit: Ari J. Strauss / Armed Forces Cycling Classic)
Jump to:

This weekend, Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) takes a familiar start at Saint Francis Tulsa Tough's trio of races in Oklahoma, but it will begin a summer-long curtain call on a 15-year professional racing career. 

The accomplished sprinter, with more than 80 road victories across five pro teams and appearances with the US national team, announced Thursday that "2025 will be IT for my racing days".

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.