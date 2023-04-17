Tyler Stites wins Redlands Classic overall title as Carpenter takes final stage
Project Echelon rider earns rare repeat GC victory, AJ August moves onto podium ahead of Carpenter
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) claimed the overall victory at the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic for the second year in a row, prevailing on the fifth day of racing despite a challenge from Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles).
Carpenter crossed the line of the 147km Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race five seconds ahead of the pursuit group for the stage victory. Gavin Hlady (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffee) and Riley Sheehan (Denver Disruptors) led the chase group to complete the stage 5 podium.
Stites finished in the chase group in eighth position Sunday to give him a firm hold to his top spot on the GC. One spot behind on stage 5 was 17-year-old AJ August, who shifted up to second on the overall, just 14 seconds back. Another 11 seconds down for third in the GC was Carpenter.
“That was probably the hardest bike ride I have ever done,” said Stites. “I had to dig deep and cover everything. Robin was solo for so long, luckily I got some help from some other people. I was nervous but I just knew I had to pedal as hard as I could, it worked out.”
Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon) was in second place overall at the start of stage 5 but as the team devoted its efforts to keeping the top spot, Arnopol slipped away with his 13th place on the stage and finished ninth overall. Carpenter’s effort Sunday was also enough to move him from fourth to the overall podium.
A six-man break was established three laps into the stage, including Eder Frayre and Sam Boardman for L39ION, Ulises Castillo and Sergio Henao for the Denver Disruptors, Tobie Klein for Aevolo Cycling and Joel Plamondon of Toronto Hustle. The group never gained more than a minute over the peloton, and with two laps to go Project Echelon initiated the chase.
Carpenter then escaped with Drake Deuel of CS Velo Racing across the penultimate circuit, and for a time took the virtual lead. However, as he was heading into the last lap of 12 he lost his break companion to a crash. Carpenter was then caught by the chase at the top of the final pass of the King of the Mountain point.
“I would have loved to take the GC, but once caught at the top of the climb I thought I would figure out how to win the stage,” said Carpenter. “I know I have a fast bike and a fast position – just ride down the hill as fast as possible. It was touch and go for a long time, but I managed to keep the gap on the last lap.”
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jumbo-Visma reveal 'sky full of dreams' jersey for Tour de FranceSpecial design for men's and women's teams inspired by a theme park ride
-
Tyler Stites wins Redlands Classic overall title as Carpenter takes final stageProject Echelon rider earns rare repeat GC victory, AJ August moves onto podium ahead of Carpenter
-
AG2R Citroën rumoured to switch to Van Rysel bikes for 2024Will we still see Campagnolo in the WorldTour in 2024?
-
Tour of the Alps: Tao Geoghegan Hart powers up final uphill metres to win opening stageGall and Carthy complete podium on stage 1 of five-day mountainous stage race