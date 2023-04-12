Marlies Mejías wins Redlands Classic opener

By Laura Weislo
published

Cuban out-sprints Shafi, Castaneda in Highlands Circuit

Marlies Mejía Garcia (Twenty24) wins stage 1 of the 2023 Redlands BIcycle Classic
Marlies Mejía Garcia (Twenty24) wins stage 1 of the 2023 Redlands BIcycle Classic (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Marlies Mejías Garcia (Virginia Blue Ridge-Twenty24)claimed the opening stage of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic in the Highland circuit race.

The Cuban out-paced Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling) and Marcela Prieto (Pato Bike) in the uphill sprint.

The victory gives Mejías Garcia the first leader's jersey of the race.

More to come.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

