Marlies Mejías wins Redlands Classic opener

Marlies Mejía Garcia (Twenty24) wins stage 1 of the 2023 Redlands BIcycle Classic

Marlies Mejías Garcia (Virginia Blue Ridge-Twenty24)claimed the opening stage of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic in the Highland circuit race.

The Cuban out-paced Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling) and Marcela Prieto (Pato Bike) in the uphill sprint.

The victory gives Mejías Garcia the first leader's jersey of the race.

More to come.