Marlies Mejías wins Redlands Classic opener
Cuban out-sprints Shafi, Castaneda in Highlands Circuit
Marlies Mejías Garcia (Virginia Blue Ridge-Twenty24)claimed the opening stage of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic in the Highland circuit race.
The Cuban out-paced Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling) and Marcela Prieto (Pato Bike) in the uphill sprint.
The victory gives Mejías Garcia the first leader's jersey of the race.
More to come.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
By Jackie Tyson
