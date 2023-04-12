Noah Granigan beats Carpenter to win Redlands Classic opener

By Laura Weislo
published

Arnopol rounds out podium in Highlands

Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors) wins stage 1 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic
Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors) wins stage 1 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors) took out the uphill sprint victory in the Redlands Classic opening stage in Highlands. Robin Carpenter (L39ion) was second with Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon) in third.

More to come. 

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

