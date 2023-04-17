Emily Ehrlich secures Redlands Classic GC as Skylar Schneider doubles up on stage 5

Skylar Scheider (L39ion of Los Angeles) sprinted to her second victory in a row on stage 5 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, while Emily Ehrlich’s ninth place in the 110km Sunset Road Race was enough to secure the overall victory.

“Whenever they attacked we were up there so it was perfect,” said Ehrlich, who rides for Virginia Blue Ridge Twenty24. “It’s the biggest win of my racing career.

"I have only been racing seriously for three or four seasons, but this is everybody’s win. The whole team was amazing.”

A select group established a gap early in the nine lap race which brought the five stage Redlands Classic to a close, with the winner on the final pass of the line decided in a select sprint from the 18-strong leading group. Skylar Schneider beat Marlies Mejias (Virginia Blue Ridge Twenty24) in the dash to the line, adding to her win in Saturday’s stage 4 Downtown Criterium.

“The race was brutal, it was my first time doing it. Every year I hear how hard it is and how iconic,” Skylar said at the finish. “Not only the climb, but you have to be really focused because it’s such a fast downhill.”

Samantha Schneider also scooped up the final place on the podium for L39ion of Los Angeles while teammate Alexis Ryan also finished in fifth place behind DNA Pro Cycling’s Shayna Powless.

In the general classification Marcela Prieto (PatoBike) came second with a gap of 33 seconds after finishing in the lead group alongside Ehrlich. Melisa Rollins (Virginia Blue Ridge Twenty24) came third on the overall, 41 seconds back.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)