Redlands Classic: AJ August climbs to stage 2 win in men's Yucaipa Road Race

Andrew “AJ” August (Hot Tubes Development Cycling) attacked on the climb to Oak Glen Village to win stage 2 on the men’s City of Yucaipa Road Race of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) outsprinted Riley Sheehan (Denver Disrupters) on the foggy finish line 11 seconds later to complete the podium.

It was the second road win of the year for the 18-year-old August, who won the junior men’s time trial at Valley of the Sun stage race in Arizona in February. It is his second year racing in the elite level at Redlands, coming in as the reigning men’s junior criterium and cyclocross national champion.

“I thought I took it too early. I think with the fog it actually helped - out of sight, out of mind. I just took it to the line,” a smiling August said at the finish, shrouded in mist. “It was brutal; the last two laps I couldn’t feel my hands. Once we hit the climb I got warm for sure.”

Ricky Arnopol, who was third on stage 1, finished sixth on Thursday, 23 seconds behind August, and moved into the yellow jersey with August just 11 seconds back in second overall. Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) moved to third overall, 22 seconds back. Early leader Noah Graningan (Denver Disruptors) finished more than three minutes off the pace on the second day and dropped to 31st.

“I didn’t expect to be in yellow but I think the day worked really well, the team rode really well,” Arnopol said. “Tyler and I both had the legs we knew we could have and we knew the day we knew we could have. To have it work out with Tyler [Stites] on the podium and me being in yellow tomorrow is just a great feeling.”

The men raced six circuits around Yucaipa and just after passing the 85-mile marker would hit the 4.6-mile climb to Oak Glen. After the opening three laps, Evan Boyle (Aevolo Cycling) managed to escape solo and build a three-minute advantage. The chase began three riders - Stephan Schaefer (Landis Cyclery), Will Gleason (CS Velo), and Greg Talpey (Expeditors Elite) - and then Toronoto Hustle moved to the front to close down the threat on the final circuit, though the Aevolo rider scooped up enough KOM points to take the classification lead.

At the base of the final climb, Denver Disrupters and Project Echelon launched their climbers, including Stites and his teammate Ricky Arnopol with Sheehan, while L39ion of Los Angeles sent Kyle Murphy with Eder Frayre and Carpenter. August took his opportunity to escape halfway up the climb.

The mid-point of the five-day stage race will be the stage 3 Route 66 time trial, the same 9.1-mile route used for both pro men and women.

“I think we’re the best time trialing team in the country. We spend a lot of time working on it. It’s going to be really close but I think we have a really good shot. Tyler waxed everyone in the TT last year, so I think he can do it again,” GC leader Arnopol added.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)