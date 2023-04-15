Redlands Classic: Virginia's Blue Ridge-Twenty24 sweep podium at women's Route 66 time trial
Patobike's Prieto moves into GC lead
Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 took a clean sweep on stage 3 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Emily Ehrlich won the Route 66 time trial ahead of teammates Melissa Rollins and Laurel Quiñones.
Ehrlich took the win by 15 seconds from Rollins with Quiñones a further 14 seconds back in third.
“You never expect to win but you hope for it,” Ehrlich said. “I love the TT, I’ve been working on it so much so I’ve been hyping it up. There’s so many positive feelings I have; I was just leaving it out there.”
Marcela Prieto (Patobike) took the yellow jersey from Nadia Gontova after placing 15th on the stage, though her lead over Ehrlich is just two seconds.
“The race was very hard, with the crosswinds,” Prieto said. “I went with my TT bike which was a good decision. I learned I had secured the jersey shortly after finished, I was so happy. It’s going to be difficult to defend, tomorrow we have the crit and then Sunset Loop, but we will do our best to remain in yellow.”
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Redlands Classic: Tyler Stites wins men's Route 66 time trialDal-Cin and Røed complete podium
-
Redlands Classic: Virginia's Blue Ridge-Twenty24 sweep podium at women's Route 66 time trialPatobike's Prieto moves into GC lead
-
Carthy and Uran to lead EF Education-EasyPost at Giro d'ItaliaCo-leaders in action at Tour of the Alps next week
-
'The hunger is still there' - Pogacar looks for more at Amstel Gold RaceRiding with Van der Poel would be 'something spectacular'