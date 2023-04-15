Redlands Classic: Virginia's Blue Ridge-Twenty24 sweep podium at women's Route 66 time trial

Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 took a clean sweep on stage 3 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Emily Ehrlich won the Route 66 time trial ahead of teammates Melissa Rollins and Laurel Quiñones.

Ehrlich took the win by 15 seconds from Rollins with Quiñones a further 14 seconds back in third.

“You never expect to win but you hope for it,” Ehrlich said. “I love the TT, I’ve been working on it so much so I’ve been hyping it up. There’s so many positive feelings I have; I was just leaving it out there.”

Marcela Prieto (Patobike) took the yellow jersey from Nadia Gontova after placing 15th on the stage, though her lead over Ehrlich is just two seconds.

“The race was very hard, with the crosswinds,” Prieto said. “I went with my TT bike which was a good decision. I learned I had secured the jersey shortly after finished, I was so happy. It’s going to be difficult to defend, tomorrow we have the crit and then Sunset Loop, but we will do our best to remain in yellow.”