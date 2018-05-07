Trending

Revard wins Redlands Bicycle Classic

Rhim wins final stage

For 2018, Hagens Berman Axeon will ride the new Specialized Allez Sprint.

For 2018, Hagens Berman Axeon will ride the new Specialized Allez Sprint.
(Image credit: Davey Wilson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)3:45:47
2Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:00:13
3Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
6Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
7Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
8Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
9Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
10Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
11Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
12Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
13Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
14Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
15Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
16Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
17Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
18James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
19Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
20Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
21Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
22Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
23Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:32
24Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:00:35
25Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
26Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:39
27Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:46
28Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:17:28
29Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
30Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
31Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:17:43
32Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
33Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)
34Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
35Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
36Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
37Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
38Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
39Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
40Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
41Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
42Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
43Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
44Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
45Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
46Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
47Cullen Easter (303 Project)
48Gera Medina (Team California)
49Zach Nehr (Team California)
50Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:19:46
51Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:21:48
52Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
53Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
54Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
55Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
56Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
57Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
58Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
59Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:22:26
60Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:23:27
61Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:25:03
62K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
63Chris Winn (303 Project)0:26:51
64Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
65Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
66Enrquie Serrato (Team California)
67Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
68Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
69Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
70Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:28:20
71Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
72Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)0:28:53
73Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:30:07
74Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
75Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
76Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:30:25
77Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)0:31:54
78Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
79Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:33:16
80Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
81Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
82Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
83Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)0:33:43
84Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
85Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:33:46
86Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
87Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
88Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:34:33
89Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
90Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:35:36
91Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
92Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:38:51
93Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)0:39:51
94Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:40:00
95Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:43:53
96Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:44:57
97Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:46:57
98Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)0:47:48
99Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
100Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:48:18
101Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:51:36
102Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:56:16
103Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)0:56:31
104Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:56:56
105Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)0:58:11
106Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:59:01
107Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
108Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:07:14
109Drew Kogon (Team California)0:09:54
DNFJanier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNFMichael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
DNFAndzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
DNFGrant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
DNFFlavio De Luna (303 Project)
DNFLaurent Gervais (Aevolo)
DNFRoman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
DNFWinston David (Cyclus Sports)
DNFScott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
DNFAlexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFOliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFVivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFPeter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
DNFRobert Wasch (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFJacob Skrip (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFErik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
DNFIsaac Bryant (Hedrick Racing)
DNFKent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
DNFSa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
DNFDavid Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFSam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFEthan Batt (SoCalCycling.com)
DNFSamual James (Support Clean Sport)
DNFRolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
DNFRoman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes)
DNFEvan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)5
3Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)3
4Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)2
5Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5
3Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)3
4Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)2
5Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)7pts
2Griffin Easter (303 Project)5
3Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)3
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2
5Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)7pts
2Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5
3Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)4
4Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)3
5Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)7pts
2Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)5
3Cullen Easter (303 Project)4
4James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
5Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)7pts
2Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)5
3Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)4
4Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)3
5Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)7pts
2Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)5
3Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)4
4Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
5Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)2

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)7pts
2Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)5
3Cullen Easter (303 Project)4
4Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)3
5Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko Citadel p/b Ara11:17:47
2Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:13
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl0:00:35
4ELEVATE-KHS PRO CYCLING0:00:39
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:54
6mobius Bridgelane0:17:43
7Aevolo0:19:46
8Project Echelon Racing0:22:26
9303 Project0:44:21
10Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym0:50:46
11Gateway Harley-Davidson/T0:56:48
12CCB Foundation - Sicleri1:00:38
13Team California1:01:51
14Silber Pro Cycling1:10:51
15Hedrick Racing1:23:22
16Hangar 15 Bicycles1:24:51
17SoCalCycling.com1:33:58
18Support Clean Sport / Gut1:35:21
19Cyclus Sports Inc1:38:01
20Applewood Garneau Cycling1:44:04
21TORONTO HUSTLE1:54:56

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)11:11:22
2Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:24
3Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:33
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:39
5Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:19
6Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:21
7James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:23
8Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:28
9Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:34
10Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:59
11Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:02
12Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:45
13Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
14Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:03:14
15Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:03:41
16Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:03:53
17Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:03:58
18Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)0:04:00
19Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:04:08
20Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:04:23
21Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:04:29
22Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)0:05:13
23Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)0:13:49
24Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:14:44
25Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:16:45
26Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)0:19:56
27Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:20:10
28Gera Medina (Team California)0:20:11
29Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:20:53
30Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:21:06
31Zach Nehr (Team California)0:21:07
32Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:22:15
33Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:22:42
34Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)0:23:07
35Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:25:01
36Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:25:39
37Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)0:25:40
38Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:27:00
39Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:27:43
40Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:27:57
41Cullen Easter (303 Project)0:28:02
42Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:28:32
43Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:29:11
44Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:30:45
45Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:31:20
46Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:31:42
47Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:31:43
48Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:32:24
49Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)0:32:27
50Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:33:28
51Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:33:39
52Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:33:56
53Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:34:08
54Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)0:34:18
55K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:35:57
56Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)0:37:36
57Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:38:02
58Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)0:39:47
59Chris Winn (303 Project)0:40:42
60Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:43:04
61Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:43:23
62Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:43:34
63Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:44:13
64Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:44:18
65Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:44:25
66Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:44:36
67Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:44:38
68Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)0:44:50
69Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:45:31
70Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:45:33
71Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:46:52
72Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:47:08
73Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:47:52
74Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:52:00
75Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:52:26
76Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)0:52:37
77Enrique Serrato (Team California)0:52:39
78Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:53:05
79Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:53:14
80Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:54:37
81Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:56:28
82Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:56:41
83Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:57:06
84Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:57:24
85Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:58:08
86Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)0:58:21
87Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:58:46
88Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:59:12
89Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:59:39
90Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
91Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)1:01:01
92Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)1:02:49
93Austin Stephens (303 Project)1:03:17
94Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)1:04:35
95Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)1:05:43
96Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)1:06:41
97Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)1:08:13
98Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)1:11:39
99Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)1:14:38
100Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)1:19:27
101Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)1:20:59
102Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)1:22:17
103Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)1:28:00
104Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)1:28:34
105Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)1:30:49
106Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)1:35:52
107Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)1:40:04
108Drew Kogon (Team California)1:41:48
109Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)1:53:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)34pts
2Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)19
3Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)15
4Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)13
5Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)11
6Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)7
7Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)7
8Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)7
9Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)7
10Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)7
11Griffin Easter (303 Project)5
12Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)5
13Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)5
14Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)5
15Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)4
16Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)4
17Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)4
18Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)3
19Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)3
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)3
21Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)3
22Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)43pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)35
3Cullen Easter (303 Project)32
4Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)15
5Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)14
6Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)12
7Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)12
8Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)11
9Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)10
10Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)10
11Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)9
12Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)8
13James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)8
14Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)7
15Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)6
16Griffin Easter (303 Project)5
17Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)5
18Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)5
19Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)4
20Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)4
21Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)4
22Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)4
23Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)3
24Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)3
25Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)3
26Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)3
27Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)2
28Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)2
29Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)2
30Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Axeon33:35:43
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl0:03:53
3Holowesko Citadel p/b Ara0:06:08
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:56
5ELEVATE-KHS PRO CYCLING0:18:37
6Aevolo0:29:17
7mobius Bridgelane0:35:14
8Project Echelon Racing0:39:33
9303 Project0:54:08
10Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym1:09:19
11Gateway Harley-Davidson/T1:17:54
12CCB Foundation - Sicleri1:21:19
13Team California1:26:02
14Silber Pro Cycling1:41:39
15Hangar 15 Bicycles1:50:08
16Hedrick Racing1:56:14
17Support Clean Sport / Gut2:09:00
18Cyclus Sports Inc2:15:34
19SoCalCycling.com2:23:56
20TORONTO HUSTLE2:55:21
21Applewood Garneau Cycling3:01:40

Latest on Cyclingnews