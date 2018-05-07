Revard wins Redlands Bicycle Classic
Rhim wins final stage
Men Stage 5: Redlands - Redlands
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|3:45:47
|2
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:00:13
|3
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|6
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|7
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|8
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|9
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|10
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|11
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|12
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|13
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|14
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|15
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|17
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|19
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|20
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|21
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|22
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|23
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:00:32
|24
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:00:35
|25
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|26
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|27
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:01:46
|28
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:17:28
|29
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|30
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|31
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:17:43
|32
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|33
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|34
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|35
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|36
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|37
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|38
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|39
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|40
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|41
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|42
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|43
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|44
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|46
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|47
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|48
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|49
|Zach Nehr (Team California)
|50
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:19:46
|51
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:21:48
|52
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|53
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|54
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|55
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|56
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|57
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|58
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|59
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:22:26
|60
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:23:27
|61
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:25:03
|62
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|63
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|0:26:51
|64
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|65
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|66
|Enrquie Serrato (Team California)
|67
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|68
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|69
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|70
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:28:20
|71
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|72
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:28:53
|73
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:30:07
|74
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|75
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|76
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:30:25
|77
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|0:31:54
|78
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|79
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:33:16
|80
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|81
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|82
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|83
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:33:43
|84
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|85
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:33:46
|86
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|87
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|88
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:34:33
|89
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|90
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:35:36
|91
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|92
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:38:51
|93
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|0:39:51
|94
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:40:00
|95
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:43:53
|96
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:44:57
|97
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:46:57
|98
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|0:47:48
|99
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|100
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:48:18
|101
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|0:51:36
|102
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:56:16
|103
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|0:56:31
|104
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:56:56
|105
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:58:11
|106
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:59:01
|107
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|108
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:07:14
|109
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|0:09:54
|DNF
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|DNF
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|DNF
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|DNF
|Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
|DNF
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|DNF
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|DNF
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
|DNF
|Robert Wasch (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Jacob Skrip (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|DNF
|Isaac Bryant (Hedrick Racing)
|DNF
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|DNF
|Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|DNF
|David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Ethan Batt (SoCalCycling.com)
|DNF
|Samual James (Support Clean Sport)
|DNF
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
|DNF
|Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes)
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|5
|3
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|4
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|5
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|2
|5
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|7
|pts
|2
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|5
|3
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|4
|4
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|3
|5
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|5
|3
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|4
|4
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|5
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|4
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|3
|5
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|5
|3
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|4
|4
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|5
|3
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|4
|4
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|3
|5
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Ara
|11:17:47
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:13
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
|0:00:35
|4
|ELEVATE-KHS PRO CYCLING
|0:00:39
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:54
|6
|mobius Bridgelane
|0:17:43
|7
|Aevolo
|0:19:46
|8
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:22:26
|9
|303 Project
|0:44:21
|10
|Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym
|0:50:46
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson/T
|0:56:48
|12
|CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|1:00:38
|13
|Team California
|1:01:51
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:10:51
|15
|Hedrick Racing
|1:23:22
|16
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1:24:51
|17
|SoCalCycling.com
|1:33:58
|18
|Support Clean Sport / Gut
|1:35:21
|19
|Cyclus Sports Inc
|1:38:01
|20
|Applewood Garneau Cycling
|1:44:04
|21
|TORONTO HUSTLE
|1:54:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|11:11:22
|2
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:24
|3
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:33
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|5
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:19
|6
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:21
|7
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:23
|8
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:28
|9
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:34
|10
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|11
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:02
|12
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:45
|13
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|14
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:14
|15
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:03:41
|16
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:03:53
|17
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:03:58
|18
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:04:00
|19
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:04:08
|20
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:04:23
|21
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:04:29
|22
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:05:13
|23
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:13:49
|24
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:14:44
|25
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:16:45
|26
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:19:56
|27
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:20:10
|28
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|0:20:11
|29
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:20:53
|30
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:21:06
|31
|Zach Nehr (Team California)
|0:21:07
|32
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:22:15
|33
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:22:42
|34
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|0:23:07
|35
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:25:01
|36
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:25:39
|37
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:25:40
|38
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:27:00
|39
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:27:43
|40
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:27:57
|41
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|0:28:02
|42
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:28:32
|43
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:29:11
|44
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:30:45
|45
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:31:20
|46
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:31:42
|47
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:31:43
|48
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:32:24
|49
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:32:27
|50
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:33:28
|51
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:33:39
|52
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:33:56
|53
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:34:08
|54
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|0:34:18
|55
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:35:57
|56
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:37:36
|57
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:38:02
|58
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:39:47
|59
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|0:40:42
|60
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:43:04
|61
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|0:43:23
|62
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:43:34
|63
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:44:13
|64
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:44:18
|65
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:44:25
|66
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:44:36
|67
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:44:38
|68
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:44:50
|69
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:45:31
|70
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:45:33
|71
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:46:52
|72
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:47:08
|73
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:47:52
|74
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:52:00
|75
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:52:26
|76
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|0:52:37
|77
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|0:52:39
|78
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:53:05
|79
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:53:14
|80
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:54:37
|81
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:56:28
|82
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:56:41
|83
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:57:06
|84
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:57:24
|85
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|0:58:08
|86
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|0:58:21
|87
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:58:46
|88
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:59:12
|89
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:59:39
|90
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|91
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|1:01:01
|92
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|1:02:49
|93
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|1:03:17
|94
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|1:04:35
|95
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|1:05:43
|96
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1:06:41
|97
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|1:08:13
|98
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|1:11:39
|99
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|1:14:38
|100
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|1:19:27
|101
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|1:20:59
|102
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|1:22:17
|103
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|1:28:00
|104
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|1:28:34
|105
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|1:30:49
|106
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|1:35:52
|107
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|1:40:04
|108
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|1:41:48
|109
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|1:53:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|34
|pts
|2
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|3
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|15
|4
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|13
|5
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|11
|6
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|7
|7
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|7
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|7
|9
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|7
|10
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|7
|11
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|5
|12
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|5
|13
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|5
|14
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|5
|15
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|4
|16
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|17
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|4
|18
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|19
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|3
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|21
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|3
|22
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|43
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|35
|3
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|32
|4
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|15
|5
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|14
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|12
|7
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|12
|8
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|9
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|10
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|10
|11
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|9
|12
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|8
|13
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|8
|14
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|15
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|6
|16
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|5
|17
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|5
|18
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|5
|19
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|20
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|4
|21
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|4
|22
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|4
|23
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|3
|24
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|3
|25
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|3
|26
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|3
|27
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|2
|28
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|2
|29
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|2
|30
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|33:35:43
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
|0:03:53
|3
|Holowesko Citadel p/b Ara
|0:06:08
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:56
|5
|ELEVATE-KHS PRO CYCLING
|0:18:37
|6
|Aevolo
|0:29:17
|7
|mobius Bridgelane
|0:35:14
|8
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:39:33
|9
|303 Project
|0:54:08
|10
|Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym
|1:09:19
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson/T
|1:17:54
|12
|CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|1:21:19
|13
|Team California
|1:26:02
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:41:39
|15
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1:50:08
|16
|Hedrick Racing
|1:56:14
|17
|Support Clean Sport / Gut
|2:09:00
|18
|Cyclus Sports Inc
|2:15:34
|19
|SoCalCycling.com
|2:23:56
|20
|TORONTO HUSTLE
|2:55:21
|21
|Applewood Garneau Cycling
|3:01:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy