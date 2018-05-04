Trending

Haedo wins Redlands Highland circuit race

Axeon's Revard maintains overall lead

UnitedHealthcare'sLucas Sebastián Haedo riding in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2:05:39
2Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:01
3James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
6Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
7Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
8Gera Medina (Team California)0:00:07
9Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:00:11
10Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
11Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
12Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
13Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
14Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
15Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
16Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
17Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
18Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
19Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
21Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:21
22Griffin Easter (303 Project)
23Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:00:23
24Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
25Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:00:25
26Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
27Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:00:26
28Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:00:28
29Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:00:31
30Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
31Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
32Zachary Nehr (Team California)0:00:34
33Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
34Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:00:35
35Chris Winn (303 Project)
36Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
37Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:38
38Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)0:00:40
39Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:00:42
40Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:00:44
41Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:00:52
42Flavio De Luna (303 Project)0:00:53
43Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:56
44Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:02
45Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:01:08
46Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:10
47Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:13
48Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:15
49Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
50Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:01:16
51K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:01:24
52Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:27
53Enrique Serrato (Team California)
54Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:28
55Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:01:30
56Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:01:36
57Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
58Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:01:38
59Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
60Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
61Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:41
62Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)0:01:44
63Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:01:50
64Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
65Cullen Easter (303 Project)
66Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
67Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
68Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
69Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
70Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
71Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
72Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
73Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:01:55
74Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)0:02:00
75George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
76Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)0:02:07
77Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:09
78Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:02:18
79Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
80Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:02:20
81Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
82Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:26
83Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)0:02:29
84Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:03:12
85Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
86Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)0:03:28
87Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:03:49
88Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:03:58
89Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:04:15
90Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:04:20
91Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:48
92Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:04:52
93David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)0:05:18
94Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
95Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:05:30
96Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:05:54
97Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
98Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
99Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)
100Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
101Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:07:31
102Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:09:23
103Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:10:09
104Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)0:10:17
105Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:10:46
106Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:11:06
107Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)0:11:15
108Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)0:11:58
109Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:12:14
110Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
111Drew Kogon (Team California)0:12:41
112Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
113Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
114Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
115Winston David (Cyclus Sports)0:12:44
116Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:53
117Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:12:59
118Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:13:08
119Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:13:18
120Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
121Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
122Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:13:23
123Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:13:30
124Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:13:36
125Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)0:14:15
126Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:14:41
127Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
128Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
129Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
130Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
131Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
132Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)0:17:09
133Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:17:27
134Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:17:35
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
DNFDenzel Stephens (Aevolo)
DNFNicholas Mckey (Aevolo)
DNFMichael Gerarren (Cyclus Sports)
DNFConor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJake Cullen (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
DNFSean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFCallum Gordon (Team California)
DNFAria Kiani (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFTimothy Mcbirney (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFKyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)5:55:18
2Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:23
3Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:32
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:38
5Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:18
6James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:22
7Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:26
8Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:27
9Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:29
10Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:33
11Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:58
12Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:01
13Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:02:07
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:25
15Gera Medina (Team California)0:02:40
16Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:44
17Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:48
18Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:03:10
19Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:03:22
20Zachary Nehr (Team California)0:03:36
21Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:03:50
22Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:03:52
23Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)0:03:59
24Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:04:07
25Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:04:22
26Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:04:28
27Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:04:44
28Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)0:05:12
29Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:05:26
30Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:05:27
31Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)0:05:51
32Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:06:29
33Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:06:33
34Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:06:44
35Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:06:56
36Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:06:57
37Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:29
38Flavio De Luna (303 Project)0:07:33
39Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)0:08:09
40Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)0:08:55
41Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:09:09
42Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:09:29
43Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:09:33
44Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:10:06
45Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:10:12
46Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:10:26
47Cullen Easter (303 Project)0:10:31
48K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:11:06
49Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:11:09
50Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:11:23
51Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:11:32
52Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)0:11:49
53Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:12:02
54Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:12:14
55Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:12:24
56Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
57Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:13:32
58Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:13:48
59Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:13:49
60Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)0:13:50
61Chris Winn (303 Project)0:14:03
62Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:14:12
63Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:14:46
64Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:14:53
65Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)0:14:55
66Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)0:14:56
67Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:15:18
68Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:15:57
69Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:16:12
70Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)0:16:18
71Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:16:25
72Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
73Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:16:29
74David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)0:16:35
75George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
76Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:16:55
77Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:17:01
78Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:17:30
79Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)0:17:47
80Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)0:18:11
81Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)0:18:16
82Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:18:40
83Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:18:44
84Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:18:50
85Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:19:22
86Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:19:34
87Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:20:35
88Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:20:39
89Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)0:21:26
90Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:21:32
91Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:21:37
92Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:22:16
93Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:22:23
94Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
95Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:23:01
96Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)0:23:10
97Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:23:37
98Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:23:41
99Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:24:02
100Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:24:31
101Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:24:34
102Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)0:24:40
103Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)0:24:53
104Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)0:25:29
105Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:25:52
106Enrique Serrato (Team California)0:26:00
107Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:26:33
108Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)0:26:39
109Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:26:49
110Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:27:16
111Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:27:53
112Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:27:58
113Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:28:23
114Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:28:41
115Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:29:16
116Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
117Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:30:39
118Drew Kogon (Team California)0:30:56
119Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)0:31:03
120Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:31:18
121Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:31:56
122Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:32:08
123Winston David (Cyclus Sports)0:33:08
124Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:34:02
125Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)0:34:23
126Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
127Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:34:39
128Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)0:34:41
129Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)0:36:07
130Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:37:03
131Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:39:14
132Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:41:28
133Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)0:41:30
134Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)0:42:03

