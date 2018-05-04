Haedo wins Redlands Highland circuit race
Axeon's Revard maintains overall lead
Men Stage 3: Highland - Highland
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2:05:39
|2
|Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:01
|3
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|6
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|8
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|0:00:07
|9
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:11
|10
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|11
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|12
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|13
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|15
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|16
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|17
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|18
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|19
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|21
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|22
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|23
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:00:23
|24
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|25
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:00:25
|26
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|27
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:26
|28
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:00:28
|29
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:00:31
|30
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|31
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|32
|Zachary Nehr (Team California)
|0:00:34
|33
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|34
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:35
|35
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|36
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|37
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:00:38
|38
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:00:40
|39
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:00:42
|40
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:00:44
|41
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|0:00:52
|42
|Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
|0:00:53
|43
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|44
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:02
|45
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:01:08
|46
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:10
|47
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:13
|48
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:01:15
|49
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|50
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:16
|51
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:01:24
|52
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:27
|53
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|54
|Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:28
|55
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|0:01:30
|56
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:01:36
|57
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|58
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:01:38
|59
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|60
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|61
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:41
|62
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|0:01:44
|63
|Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:01:50
|64
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|65
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|66
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|67
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|68
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|69
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|70
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|71
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|72
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|73
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:55
|74
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|0:02:00
|75
|George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|76
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|0:02:07
|77
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:09
|78
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:02:18
|79
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|80
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:02:20
|81
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|82
|Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:26
|83
|Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)
|0:02:29
|84
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:03:12
|85
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
|86
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
|0:03:28
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:03:49
|88
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:03:58
|89
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:04:15
|90
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:04:20
|91
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:04:48
|92
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:04:52
|93
|David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:05:18
|94
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|95
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:05:30
|96
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:05:54
|97
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|98
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|99
|Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)
|100
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|101
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:07:31
|102
|Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:09:23
|103
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:10:09
|104
|Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:10:17
|105
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:10:46
|106
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:11:06
|107
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|0:11:15
|108
|Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|0:11:58
|109
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:12:14
|110
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|111
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|0:12:41
|112
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|113
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|114
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|115
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|0:12:44
|116
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:53
|117
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:12:59
|118
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:13:08
|119
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:13:18
|120
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|121
|Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|122
|Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:13:23
|123
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:13:30
|124
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:36
|125
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|0:14:15
|126
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:14:41
|127
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|128
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|129
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|130
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|131
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|132
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:17:09
|133
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:17:27
|134
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:17:35
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|DNF
|Denzel Stephens (Aevolo)
|DNF
|Nicholas Mckey (Aevolo)
|DNF
|Michael Gerarren (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|DNF
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Callum Gordon (Team California)
|DNF
|Aria Kiani (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|5:55:18
|2
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:23
|3
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:32
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:38
|5
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:18
|6
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:22
|7
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:26
|8
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:27
|9
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:01:29
|10
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:33
|11
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:58
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:01
|13
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:02:07
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:25
|15
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|0:02:40
|16
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:44
|17
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:48
|18
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:03:10
|19
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:03:22
|20
|Zachary Nehr (Team California)
|0:03:36
|21
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:03:50
|22
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:03:52
|23
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:03:59
|24
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:04:07
|25
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:04:22
|26
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:04:28
|27
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:04:44
|28
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:05:12
|29
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:05:26
|30
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:05:27
|31
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|0:05:51
|32
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:06:29
|33
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:06:33
|34
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|0:06:44
|35
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:06:56
|36
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:06:57
|37
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:07:29
|38
|Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
|0:07:33
|39
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:08:09
|40
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:08:55
|41
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:09:09
|42
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:09:29
|43
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:09:33
|44
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:10:06
|45
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:10:12
|46
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:10:26
|47
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|0:10:31
|48
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:11:06
|49
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|0:11:09
|50
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:11:23
|51
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:11:32
|52
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|0:11:49
|53
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:12:02
|54
|Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:12:14
|55
|Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:12:24
|56
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|57
|Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:13:32
|58
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:13:48
|59
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:13:49
|60
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:13:50
|61
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|0:14:03
|62
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:14:12
|63
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:14:46
|64
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:14:53
|65
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:14:55
|66
|Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:14:56
|67
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:15:18
|68
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:15:57
|69
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:16:12
|70
|Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)
|0:16:18
|71
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:16:25
|72
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|73
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:16:29
|74
|David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:16:35
|75
|George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|76
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:16:55
|77
|Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:17:01
|78
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:17:30
|79
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:17:47
|80
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:18:11
|81
|Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)
|0:18:16
|82
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:18:40
|83
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:18:44
|84
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:18:50
|85
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|0:19:22
|86
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:19:34
|87
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:20:35
|88
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:20:39
|89
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|0:21:26
|90
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:21:32
|91
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:21:37
|92
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:22:16
|93
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:22:23
|94
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|95
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:23:01
|96
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
|0:23:10
|97
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:23:37
|98
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:23:41
|99
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:24:02
|100
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:24:31
|101
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:24:34
|102
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|0:24:40
|103
|Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|0:24:53
|104
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:25:29
|105
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:25:52
|106
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|0:26:00
|107
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:26:33
|108
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|0:26:39
|109
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:26:49
|110
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:27:16
|111
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:27:53
|112
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:27:58
|113
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:28:23
|114
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:28:41
|115
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:29:16
|116
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|117
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:30:39
|118
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|0:30:56
|119
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|0:31:03
|120
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:31:18
|121
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:31:56
|122
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:32:08
|123
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|0:33:08
|124
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:34:02
|125
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|0:34:23
|126
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|127
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:34:39
|128
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:34:41
|129
|Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:36:07
|130
|Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:37:03
|131
|Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:39:14
|132
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:41:28
|133
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:41:30
|134
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|0:42:03
