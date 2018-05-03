Trending

Revard wins Redlands Yucaipa road race after stage 1 cancelled

Hagens Berman Axeon place 2 in the top 3 with Sean Bennett in third

Klean Hydration kept the team going for hours under the blazing California sun.

Klean Hydration kept the team going for hours under the blazing California sun.
(Image credit: Davey Wilson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)3:49:38
2Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:29
3Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:36
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:38
5Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:48
6Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:06
7Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:13
8Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:17
9Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:19
10James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:26
11Aria Kiani (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:30
12Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
13Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:39
14Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:01:51
15Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:58
16Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:02:01
17Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:15
18Gera Medina (Team California)0:02:34
19Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
20Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:45
21Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:02:51
22Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:02:55
23Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
24Zachary Nehr (Team California)0:03:03
25Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:03:20
26Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
27Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:03:42
28Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:03:45
29Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:03:49
30Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:04:10
31Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)0:05:02
32Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:05:07
33Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:05:16
34Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:05:19
35Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
36Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:05:23
37Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)0:05:41
38Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:05:53
39Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:06:03
40Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:06:15
41Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)0:06:20
42Flavio De Luna (303 Project)0:06:41
43Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:06:50
44Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:05
45Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)0:07:18
46Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:44
47Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:08:31
48Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
49Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
50Cullen Easter (303 Project)0:08:45
51Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:09:00
52Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:09:40
53K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:09:43
54Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
55Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
56Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
57Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
58Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
59Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
60Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:09:48
61Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)0:10:25
62Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
63Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:10:35
64Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:10:39
65David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)0:11:18
66Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:11:31
67Michael Gerarren (Cyclus Sports)0:11:59
68Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:12:20
69Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)0:12:23
70Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)0:12:36
71Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:56
72Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
73Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:13:26
74Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
75Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)0:13:29
76Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
77Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
78Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
79Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
80Chris Winn (303 Project)
81Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:13:38
82Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
83Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:13:42
84Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)0:13:50
85Nicholas Mckey (Aevolo)0:14:18
86Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:14:36
87Austin Stephens (303 Project)
88Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
89Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
90Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
91Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
92George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
93Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
94Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
95Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
96Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
97Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
98Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
99Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
100Denzel Stephens (Aevolo)0:14:58
101Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:15:02
102Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:15:06
103Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:15:10
104Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:15:31
105Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
106Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:16:23
107Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
108Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
109Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
110Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
111Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:16:38
112Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:17:10
113Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)0:17:37
114Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
115Drew Kogon (Team California)0:18:16
116Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:18:38
117Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:19:10
118Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:19:43
119Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
120Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
121Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
122Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
123Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
124Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
125Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
126Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:20:25
127Timothy Mcbirney (Team Mike's Bikes)
128Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
129Jake Cullen (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:20:42
130Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
131Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)0:21:24
132Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:23:41
133Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
134Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:23:44
135Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:24:01
136Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:24:02
137Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)0:24:22
138Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
139Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:24:31
140Enrique Serrato (Team California)0:24:34
141Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)0:25:51
142Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:25:57
143Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)0:27:49
144Callum Gordon (Team California)0:31:00
145Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:33:32
OTLSamual James (Support Clean Sport)0:35:20
OTLRobert Wasch (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:35:27
OTLWill Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:38:12
OTLJacob Skrip (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:38:13
OTLTimothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:40:33
OTLIsaac Bryant (Hedrick Racing)0:44:04
OTLEthan Batt (SoCalCycling.com)0:44:20
DNSChase Goldstein (SoCalCycling.com)
DNFBrendan Mccormack (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
DNFWyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
DNFPatrick Collins (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
DNFKevin Goguen (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
DNFParker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
DNFRichard Randall (Cyclus Sports)
DNFAndrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
DNFAlfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFGraydon Staples (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFDuncan Bryson (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
DNFDakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFEvan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
DNFRobert Smallman (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
DNFTrevor Jackson (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
DNFJules Goguely (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
DNFCameron Bond (Hedrick Racing)
DNFJohn Janneck (Hedrick Racing)
DNFQuinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
DNFBlake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
DNFNate Freed (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
DNFEnrique Aldapa (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFAnthony Fitch (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFJoseph Garey (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFRex Roberts (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFRaul Arias (Jr) (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFJoey Bacala (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFAma Nsk (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFSergio Hernandez (SoCalCycling.com)
DNFBen Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com)
DNFTyler Locke (Support Clean Sport)
DNFMiguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport)
DNFChris Wyman (Support Clean Sport)
DNFCooper Rombold (Team California)
DNFThorsten Askervold (Team California)
DNFLeo Yip (Team California)
DNFChris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes)
DNFCarson Miles (Toronto Hustle)

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)3:49:28
2Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:33
3Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:42
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:48
5Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:58
6Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:16
7Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:23
8Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:27
9Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:29
10James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:36
11Aria Kiani (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:40
12Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
13Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:49
14Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:01
15Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:02:08
16Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:02:11
17Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:25
18Gera Medina (Team California)0:02:44
19Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
20Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:55
21Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:03:01
22Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:03:05
23Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
24Zachary Nehr (Team California)0:03:13
25Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:03:30
26Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
27Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:03:52
28Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:03:55
29Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:03:59
30Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:04:20
31Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)0:05:12
32Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:05:16
33Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:05:26
34Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:05:29
35Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
36Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:05:32
37Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)0:05:51
38Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:06:03
39Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:06:13
40Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:06:25
41Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)0:06:30
42Flavio De Luna (303 Project)0:06:51
43Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:07:00
44Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:15
45Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)0:07:28
46Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:54
47Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:08:41
48Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
49Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
50Cullen Easter (303 Project)0:08:52
51Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:09:08
52Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:09:50
53K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:09:53
54Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
55Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
56Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
57Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
58Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
59Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
60Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:09:58
61Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)0:10:35
62Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
63Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:10:45
64Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:10:46
65David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)0:11:28
66Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:11:41
67Michael Gerarren (Cyclus Sports)0:12:09
68Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:12:30
69Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)0:12:33
70Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)0:12:46
71Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:13:06
72Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
73Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:13:36
74Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
75Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)0:13:39
76Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
77Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
78Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
79Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
80Chris Winn (303 Project)
81Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:13:48
82Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
83Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:13:52
84Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)0:14:00
85Nicholas Mckey (Aevolo)0:14:28
86Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:14:46
87Austin Stephens (303 Project)
88Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
89Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
90Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
91Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
92George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
93Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
94Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
95Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
96Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
97Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
98Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
99Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
100Denzel Stephens (Aevolo)0:15:08
101Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:15:12
102Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:15:16
103Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:15:20
104Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:15:41
105Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
106Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:16:33
107Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
108Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
109Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
110Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
111Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:16:48

Latest on Cyclingnews