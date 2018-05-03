Revard wins Redlands Yucaipa road race after stage 1 cancelled
Hagens Berman Axeon place 2 in the top 3 with Sean Bennett in third
Men Stage 2: Yucaipa - Yucaipa
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|3:49:38
|2
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:29
|3
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:36
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:38
|5
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:48
|6
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:06
|7
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:13
|8
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:17
|9
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:01:19
|10
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:26
|11
|Aria Kiani (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:30
|12
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|13
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:51
|15
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:58
|16
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:02:01
|17
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:15
|18
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|0:02:34
|19
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|20
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:45
|21
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:02:51
|22
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:02:55
|23
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|24
|Zachary Nehr (Team California)
|0:03:03
|25
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:03:20
|26
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|27
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:03:42
|28
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:03:45
|29
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:03:49
|30
|Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:04:10
|31
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:05:02
|32
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:05:07
|33
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:05:16
|34
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:05:19
|35
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|36
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:05:23
|37
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|0:05:41
|38
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|0:05:53
|39
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:06:03
|40
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:06:15
|41
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:06:20
|42
|Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
|0:06:41
|43
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:06:50
|44
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:07:05
|45
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:07:18
|46
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:07:44
|47
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:08:31
|48
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|49
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|50
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|0:08:45
|51
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:09:00
|52
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|0:09:40
|53
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:09:43
|54
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|55
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|56
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|57
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|58
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|59
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|60
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:09:48
|61
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|0:10:25
|62
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|63
|Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:10:35
|64
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:10:39
|65
|David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:18
|66
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:11:31
|67
|Michael Gerarren (Cyclus Sports)
|0:11:59
|68
|Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:12:20
|69
|Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)
|0:12:23
|70
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:12:36
|71
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:56
|72
|Thomas Wavrin (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|73
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:13:26
|74
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|75
|Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:13:29
|76
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|77
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|78
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|79
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|80
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|81
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:13:38
|82
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:13:42
|84
|Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)
|0:13:50
|85
|Nicholas Mckey (Aevolo)
|0:14:18
|86
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:14:36
|87
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|88
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|89
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|90
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|91
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|92
|George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|93
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|94
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
|95
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|96
|Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|97
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|98
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|99
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|100
|Denzel Stephens (Aevolo)
|0:14:58
|101
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:15:02
|102
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:15:06
|103
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:15:10
|104
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:15:31
|105
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|106
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:16:23
|107
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|108
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|109
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|110
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|111
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:16:38
|112
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:17:10
|113
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:17:37
|114
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|115
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|0:18:16
|116
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:18:38
|117
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:19:10
|118
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:19:43
|119
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|120
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|121
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|122
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|123
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
|124
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|125
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|126
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:20:25
|127
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team Mike's Bikes)
|128
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|129
|Jake Cullen (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:20:42
|130
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|131
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:21:24
|132
|Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:23:41
|133
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|134
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:23:44
|135
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:24:01
|136
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:24:02
|137
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:24:22
|138
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|139
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:24:31
|140
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|0:24:34
|141
|Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:25:51
|142
|Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:25:57
|143
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|0:27:49
|144
|Callum Gordon (Team California)
|0:31:00
|145
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:33:32
|OTL
|Samual James (Support Clean Sport)
|0:35:20
|OTL
|Robert Wasch (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:35:27
|OTL
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:38:12
|OTL
|Jacob Skrip (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:38:13
|OTL
|Timothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:40:33
|OTL
|Isaac Bryant (Hedrick Racing)
|0:44:04
|OTL
|Ethan Batt (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:44:20
|DNS
|Chase Goldstein (SoCalCycling.com)
|DNF
|Brendan Mccormack (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|DNF
|Wyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|DNF
|Patrick Collins (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|DNF
|Kevin Goguen (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|DNF
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Richard Randall (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Graydon Staples (Silber Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Duncan Bryson (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|DNF
|Robert Smallman (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|DNF
|Trevor Jackson (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|DNF
|Cameron Bond (Hedrick Racing)
|DNF
|John Janneck (Hedrick Racing)
|DNF
|Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|DNF
|Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|DNF
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|DNF
|Enrique Aldapa (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Anthony Fitch (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Joseph Garey (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Rex Roberts (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Raul Arias (Jr) (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Joey Bacala (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Ama Nsk (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (SoCalCycling.com)
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com)
|DNF
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport)
|DNF
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport)
|DNF
|Chris Wyman (Support Clean Sport)
|DNF
|Cooper Rombold (Team California)
|DNF
|Thorsten Askervold (Team California)
|DNF
|Leo Yip (Team California)
|DNF
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|DNF
|Carson Miles (Toronto Hustle)
