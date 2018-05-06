Trending

Bassetti wins downtown Redlands criterium

Revard stays in the overall lead ahead of finale

Sam Bassetti

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elevate-KHS)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)1:30:05
2Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
3Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
6Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
7Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
8Griffin Easter (303 Project)
9Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
10Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
11Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
12Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
13Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
14Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
15Gera Medina (Team California)
16Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
17Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
18Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
19Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
20Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
21Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
22Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
23Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
24Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
25Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
26Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
27K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
28Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
29Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
30Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
31Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
32Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
33Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
34James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
35Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
36Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
37Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
38Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
39Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
40Chris Winn (303 Project)
41Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
42Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
43Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
44Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
45Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
46Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
47Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
48Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
49Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
50Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
51Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
52Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
53Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
54Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
55Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
56Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
57Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
58Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
59Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
60Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
61Cullen Easter (303 Project)
62Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
63Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
64Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
65Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
66Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
67Austin Stephens (303 Project)
68Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
69Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
70Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
71Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
72Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
73Zachary Nehr (Team California)
74Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
75Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
76Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
77Enrique Serrato (Team California)
78Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
79Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
80Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
81Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
82Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
83Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
84Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)
85Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)
86Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
87Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
88Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
89Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
90Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
91Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
92Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
93Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)0:00:35
94Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:39
95Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:00:42
96Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
97Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
98Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
99Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:46
100Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)0:00:53
101Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
102Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
103Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:00:58
104Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:01
105Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
106Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:01:06
107Drew Kogon (Team California)0:01:10
108Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:34
109David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
110Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
111Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:36
112Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
113Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)0:02:02
114Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:02:17
115Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:02:26
116Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:03:26
117Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:03:09
118Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:03:06
119Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:03:09
120Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:13
121Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:04:36
122Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:44
123Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
124Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)0:04:38
125Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
126Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)0:04:54
127Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
128Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
129Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)0:05:35
130Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)7:25:22
2Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:24
3Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:33
4Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:39
5Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:19
6James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:23
7Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:27
8Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:28
9Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:34
10Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:59
11Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:02
12Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:02:08
13Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:26
14Gera Medina (Team California)0:02:41
15Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:02:45
16Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:49
17Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:03:11
18Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:03:23
19Zachary Nehr (Team California)0:03:37
20Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:03:51
21Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:03:53
22Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)0:04:00
23Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:04:08
24Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:04:23
25Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:04:29
26Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:04:36
27Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:04:45
28Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)0:05:13
29Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:05:27
30Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)0:05:28
31Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)0:05:52
32Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)0:06:45
33Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:06:57
34Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:06:58
35Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:07:16
36Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
37Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:07:30
38Flavio De Luna (303 Project)0:07:34
39Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)0:08:10
40Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)0:08:56
41Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:09:10
42Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:09:30
43Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:10:07
44Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:10:13
45Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:10:27
46Cullen Easter (303 Project)0:10:32
47Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:10:40
48K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:11:07
49Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:11:24
50Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:11:33
51Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:12:03
52Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:12:25
53Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)0:12:43
54Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)0:13:26
55Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:13:49
56Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:13:50
57Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)0:13:51
58Chris Winn (303 Project)0:14:04
59Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:14:13
60Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:14:44
61Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:14:54
62Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)0:14:56
63Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)0:14:57
64Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:15:19
65Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:15:41
66Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:15:58
67Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:16:09
68Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)0:16:19
69Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:16:26
70Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
71Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:16:45
72Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:16:56
73Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
74Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)0:17:48
75David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)0:18:10
76Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)0:18:12
77Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)0:18:17
78Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:18:27
79Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:18:41
80Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)0:18:45
81Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:18:56
82Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:19:23
83Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:19:35
84Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)0:19:48
85Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:19:52
86Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:21:29
87Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:21:33
88Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:21:38
89Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:22:17
90Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:23:38
91Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)0:23:49
92Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:23:58
93Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)0:24:03
94Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:24:38
95Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)0:24:41
96Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:25:33
97Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:25:43
98Enrique Serrato (Team California)0:26:01
99Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)0:26:05
100Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:26:06
101Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)0:26:34
102Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)0:26:40
103Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:26:48
104Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:27:08
105Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:27:54
106Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:27:59
107Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
108Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)0:28:05
109Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:28:26
110Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:29:17
111Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
112Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)0:31:05
113Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)0:31:22
114Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:31:51
115Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:31:57
116Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:32:01
117Drew Kogon (Team California)0:32:07
118Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:32:37
119Winston David (Cyclus Sports)0:34:02
120Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)0:34:24
121Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:34:40
122Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:34:42
123Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
124Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
125Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:36:47
126Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:37:04
127Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)0:41:02
128Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)0:42:06
129Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)0:44:06
130Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)0:46:05

