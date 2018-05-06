Bassetti wins downtown Redlands criterium
Revard stays in the overall lead ahead of finale
Men Stage 4: Redlands - Redlands
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|1:30:05
|2
|Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|3
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|6
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|7
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|8
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|9
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|10
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|11
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|12
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|13
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|14
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|15
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|16
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|17
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|19
|Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|20
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|21
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|22
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|23
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|25
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|26
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|27
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|28
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|29
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|32
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|33
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|34
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|35
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|36
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|37
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|38
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|39
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|40
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|41
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|42
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|43
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|44
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|45
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|46
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|47
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|48
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|49
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|50
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|51
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|52
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|53
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|54
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|55
|Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
|56
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|57
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|58
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|59
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|60
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|61
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|62
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|63
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|64
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|65
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|66
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|67
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|68
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|69
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
|70
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|71
|Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|72
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|73
|Zachary Nehr (Team California)
|74
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|75
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|76
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|77
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|78
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|79
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|80
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|81
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|82
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|83
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|84
|Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)
|85
|Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|86
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|87
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|88
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|89
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|90
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|91
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|92
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|93
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:00:35
|94
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:39
|95
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:00:42
|96
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|97
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|98
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|99
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|100
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|0:00:53
|101
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|102
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|103
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:58
|104
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|105
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|106
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:01:06
|107
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|0:01:10
|108
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:34
|109
|David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
|110
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|111
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:36
|112
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|113
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|0:02:02
|114
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:02:17
|115
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:02:26
|116
|Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:03:26
|117
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:03:09
|118
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:03:06
|119
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:09
|120
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:13
|121
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:04:36
|122
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:44
|123
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|124
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|0:04:38
|125
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|126
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
|0:04:54
|127
|Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|128
|Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
|129
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:05:35
|130
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|7:25:22
|2
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:24
|3
|Sean Bennet (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:33
|4
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|5
|Will Barta (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:19
|6
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:23
|7
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:27
|8
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:28
|9
|Sergei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:34
|10
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|11
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:02
|12
|Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:02:08
|13
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:26
|14
|Gera Medina (Team California)
|0:02:41
|15
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:45
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:49
|17
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:03:11
|18
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:03:23
|19
|Zachary Nehr (Team California)
|0:03:37
|20
|Kaler Marshall (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:03:51
|21
|Matt Mcloone (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:03:53
|22
|Ethan Berends (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:04:00
|23
|Sam Boardman (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:04:08
|24
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:04:23
|25
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:04:29
|26
|Jack Burke (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:04:36
|27
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:04:45
|28
|Ben Carman (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:05:13
|29
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:05:27
|30
|Fernando Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:05:28
|31
|Spencer Seggebruch (Support Clean Sport)
|0:05:52
|32
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|0:06:45
|33
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:06:57
|34
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:06:58
|35
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:07:16
|36
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|37
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:07:30
|38
|Flavio De Luna (303 Project)
|0:07:34
|39
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:08:10
|40
|Ben Foster (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:08:56
|41
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:09:10
|42
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:09:30
|43
|Jonathan Sandoval (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:10:07
|44
|Alex Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:10:13
|45
|Robert Pearce (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:10:27
|46
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|0:10:32
|47
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:10:40
|48
|K Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:11:07
|49
|Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:11:24
|50
|Cortlan Brown (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:11:33
|51
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:12:03
|52
|Erik Slack (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:12:25
|53
|Chad Capobianco (Support Clean Sport)
|0:12:43
|54
|Dominik Cinka (Hedrick Racing)
|0:13:26
|55
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:13:49
|56
|Christopher Blevins (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:13:50
|57
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:13:51
|58
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|0:14:04
|59
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:14:13
|60
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:14:44
|61
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:14:54
|62
|Nickolas Masbooran (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:14:56
|63
|Andrew Shimiuzu (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:14:57
|64
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:15:19
|65
|Michael Rice (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:15:41
|66
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:15:58
|67
|Lucas Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:16:09
|68
|Roman *Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equato)
|0:16:19
|69
|Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:16:26
|70
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|71
|Pierre-B Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|0:16:45
|72
|Scott Law (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:16:56
|73
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|74
|Peter Livingstone (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:17:48
|75
|David Grief (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:18:10
|76
|Dylan Newbery (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:18:12
|77
|Noah Simms (TORONTO HUSTLE)
|0:18:17
|78
|Sa Anderson Moxley (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:18:27
|79
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:18:41
|80
|Brandon Baker (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|0:18:45
|81
|Ivo Oliveira (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:18:56
|82
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|0:19:23
|83
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:19:35
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professiona)
|0:19:48
|85
|Brian Mcculloch (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:19:52
|86
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:21:29
|87
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:21:33
|88
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:21:38
|89
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:22:17
|90
|Cormac McGeough (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:23:38
|91
|Conor Murtagh (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:23:49
|92
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:23:58
|93
|Gavin Murray (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|0:24:03
|94
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:24:38
|95
|Taylor Pearman (Support Clean Sport)
|0:24:41
|96
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:25:33
|97
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:25:43
|98
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|0:26:01
|99
|Kendrick Boots (Aevolo)
|0:26:05
|100
|Marc Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:26:06
|101
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:26:34
|102
|Alexander Amiri (Hedrick Racing)
|0:26:40
|103
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
|0:26:48
|104
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:27:08
|105
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:27:54
|106
|Allan *Schroeder (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:27:59
|107
|Thomas Schellenberg (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|108
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport)
|0:28:05
|109
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:28:26
|110
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:29:17
|111
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|112
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:31:05
|113
|Brad Evans (mobius Bridgelane)
|0:31:22
|114
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:31:51
|115
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:31:57
|116
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:32:01
|117
|Drew Kogon (Team California)
|0:32:07
|118
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:32:37
|119
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|0:34:02
|120
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|0:34:24
|121
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:34:40
|122
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:34:42
|123
|Jakob Frandsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|124
|Evan Clouse (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
|125
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:36:47
|126
|Trevor O’Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:37:04
|127
|Sam Fritz (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:41:02
|128
|Leo Bugtai (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:42:06
|129
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation-Sicleri)
|0:44:06
|130
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau Cycling)
|0:46:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy