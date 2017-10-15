Tour of Turkey: Ulissi secures overall victory in Istanbul
Theuns wins final stage as Bennett crashes
Stage 6: Istanbul - Istanbul
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) secured overall victory at the Tour of Turkey after defending his slim lead on the final stage in Istanbul.
Jesper Hansen (Astana) was second on the general classification at 12 seconds, with Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) rounding out the GC podium at 29 seconds.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the favourite to win the sprint finish on the slightly uphill finish after taking four sprint wins in the race so far. He was well placed when Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) tried to split the peloton at the foot of the climb and was able to follow him, as was his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Matteo Pelucchi.
Bennett moved past Theuns before the final corner to take Pelucchi's wheel. However he went into the corner too fast and slid out. Theuns had to break to avoid him but had a gap on the chasers and the power to close the gap on Pelucchi and then beat him.
Theuns and Trek-Segafredo had endured a frustrating week of placing as they tried to take on Bennett. It was Theuns' last race with the team and he was especially happy to sign off with a win. He also won the points jersey after Bennett failed to score points on the final stage.
The final 143km stage at the Tour of Turkey started and finished in the capital Istanbul, with the race bridging two continents, starting in Asia and then crossing to the European side of Istanbul for the finish.
"I came to Turkey with the intention to win the general classification. It was a challenging goal, but my teammates and I have been impeccable all week, a magnificent week," Ulissi said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|3:24:32
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|17
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|18
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|21
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|24
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|25
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|29
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|30
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|32
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|33
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|34
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|42
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|43
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|44
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|46
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|48
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|50
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|52
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|54
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|60
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|61
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|62
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|65
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|67
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|71
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|74
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|75
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|76
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|78
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|79
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:55
|80
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|81
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:03:18
|82
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:03:21
|83
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:22
|84
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|85
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:50
|86
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:51
|87
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:56
|88
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:01
|89
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|90
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNS
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNS
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|13
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|12
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|11
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|3
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|2
|pts
|2
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilier Triestina
|10:13:36
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Turkish national team
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26:32:13
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:24
|4
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:29
|5
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:30
|6
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:38
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:03
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|12
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|14
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:17
|16
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|17
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:27
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|19
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:35
|20
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:37
|21
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:06
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:07
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:11
|25
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:02:18
|26
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|27
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:59
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:15
|30
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:31
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:03:35
|32
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:57
|33
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:28
|34
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:29
|35
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:04:34
|36
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:25
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:35
|38
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:42
|39
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:07:06
|40
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:09:27
|41
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:45
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:10:44
|43
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:32
|44
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:12:06
|45
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:08
|46
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:12:29
|47
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:12:36
|48
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|49
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:13:30
|50
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:43
|51
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:29
|52
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:30
|53
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:14:37
|54
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:14
|55
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:40
|56
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:16:33
|57
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:17:03
|58
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:17:42
|59
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:01
|60
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:06
|61
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:43
|62
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:53
|63
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:21:26
|64
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:21:29
|65
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:22:24
|66
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|67
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:22:59
|68
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:23:29
|69
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:52
|70
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:24:20
|71
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|72
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:04
|73
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:08
|74
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|75
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:25:45
|76
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:26:17
|77
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:33
|78
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:25
|79
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:01
|80
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:28:22
|81
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:29:30
|82
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:41
|83
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:29:53
|84
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:30:01
|85
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:30:33
|86
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:32:02
|87
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:32:18
|88
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:32:34
|89
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:46
|90
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:15
|91
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:34:24
|92
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:35:59
|93
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|68
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|60
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|44
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|35
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|33
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|28
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|27
|11
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|26
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|16
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|18
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|19
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|20
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|21
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|12
|22
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|12
|23
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|24
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|11
|25
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|10
|26
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|8
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|29
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|6
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|32
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|6
|33
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|34
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|6
|35
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|36
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|37
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|39
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|40
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|41
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|42
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|43
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|46
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|47
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|48
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|49
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|50
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|1
|51
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|52
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|pts
|2
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|4
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|7
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|6
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|7
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|8
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|10
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|4
|11
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|4
|12
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|15
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|17
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|1
|19
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|20
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|22
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|23
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|26:32:42
|2
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:59
|3
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:28
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:00
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:21
|6
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:20:57
|7
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:21:55
|8
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:32
|9
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:27:53
|10
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:29:32
|11
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilier Triestina
|79:38:32
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:27
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|6
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:12
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:38
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:24
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:11
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:18
|11
|Turkish national team
|0:08:16
|12
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:59
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:36
