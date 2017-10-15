Image 1 of 12 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 12 The Wilier Triestina riders celebrate winning the team prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 12 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) finally took the top step on the podium in Instanbul (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 12 The final stage started on a motor racing circuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 12 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 12 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 12 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) wins the final stage in Instanbul (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leader in the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 The Tour of Turkey peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 12 The final stage of the Tour of Turkey rolls out (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 12 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 12 Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) secured overall victory at the Tour of Turkey after defending his slim lead on the final stage in Istanbul.

Jesper Hansen (Astana) was second on the general classification at 12 seconds, with Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) rounding out the GC podium at 29 seconds.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the favourite to win the sprint finish on the slightly uphill finish after taking four sprint wins in the race so far. He was well placed when Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) tried to split the peloton at the foot of the climb and was able to follow him, as was his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Matteo Pelucchi.

Bennett moved past Theuns before the final corner to take Pelucchi's wheel. However he went into the corner too fast and slid out. Theuns had to break to avoid him but had a gap on the chasers and the power to close the gap on Pelucchi and then beat him.

Theuns and Trek-Segafredo had endured a frustrating week of placing as they tried to take on Bennett. It was Theuns' last race with the team and he was especially happy to sign off with a win. He also won the points jersey after Bennett failed to score points on the final stage.





The final 143km stage at the Tour of Turkey started and finished in the capital Istanbul, with the race bridging two continents, starting in Asia and then crossing to the European side of Istanbul for the finish.





"I came to Turkey with the intention to win the general classification. It was a challenging goal, but my teammates and I have been impeccable all week, a magnificent week," Ulissi said.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 3:24:32 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 4 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 17 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 18 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 21 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 24 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 25 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 28 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 29 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 30 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 32 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 33 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 34 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 36 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 38 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 39 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 40 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 41 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 42 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 43 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 44 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 46 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 48 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 49 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 50 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 51 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 52 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 54 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 57 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 60 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 61 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 62 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 64 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 65 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 67 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 71 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 74 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 75 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 76 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 78 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 79 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:55 80 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 81 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 0:03:18 82 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:03:21 83 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22 84 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 85 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:50 86 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:51 87 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:56 88 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:04:01 89 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 90 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 91 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 92 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 93 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo DNS Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe DNS Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo DNS Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 15 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 14 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 13 4 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 12 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 11 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 3 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 2 pts 2 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilier Triestina 10:13:36 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Turkish national team 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26:32:13 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:24 4 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:29 5 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:30 6 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:38 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 10 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:03 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:14 12 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 14 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:17 16 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:25 17 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 19 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:35 20 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:37 21 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:45 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:06 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:07 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:11 25 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:18 26 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 27 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:59 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 0:03:15 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:31 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 0:03:35 32 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:57 33 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:28 34 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 35 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:04:34 36 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:25 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:35 38 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:42 39 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:07:06 40 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:09:27 41 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:45 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:10:44 43 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:32 44 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:12:06 45 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:08 46 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:12:29 47 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:12:36 48 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 49 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:13:30 50 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:43 51 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:29 52 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:30 53 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:14:37 54 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:14 55 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:40 56 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:16:33 57 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 0:17:03 58 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:17:42 59 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:01 60 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:06 61 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:43 62 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:53 63 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:21:26 64 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:21:29 65 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:22:24 66 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 67 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 0:22:59 68 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:23:29 69 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:52 70 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:24:20 71 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:54 72 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:04 73 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:08 74 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:25:44 75 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:25:45 76 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:26:17 77 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:33 78 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:25 79 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:01 80 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:28:22 81 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 0:29:30 82 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:41 83 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:29:53 84 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:30:01 85 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:30:33 86 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:32:02 87 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:32:18 88 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:32:34 89 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:46 90 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:33:15 91 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:34:24 92 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:35:59 93 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:40:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 68 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 60 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 44 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 35 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 33 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 28 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 27 11 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 26 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 13 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 23 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 16 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 16 17 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 18 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 14 19 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 20 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 21 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12 22 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 12 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 24 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 11 25 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 10 26 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 10 27 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 8 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 7 29 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 6 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 32 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 6 33 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 34 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 6 35 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 36 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 37 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 38 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 41 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 42 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 43 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 44 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 45 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 3 46 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 47 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 48 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1 49 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 1 50 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 1 51 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1 52 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 pts 2 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 4 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 7 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 6 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 7 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 8 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 10 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 4 11 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 4 12 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 16 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 17 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 1 19 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 20 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 23 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 26:32:42 2 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:59 3 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:28 4 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:00 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21 6 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:20:57 7 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:21:55 8 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:32 9 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:27:53 10 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:29:32 11 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:17