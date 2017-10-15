Trending

Tour of Turkey: Ulissi secures overall victory in Istanbul

Theuns wins final stage as Bennett crashes

Image 1 of 12

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win at the Tour of Turkey

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 12

The Wilier Triestina riders celebrate winning the team prize

The Wilier Triestina riders celebrate winning the team prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) finally took the top step on the podium in Instanbul

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) finally took the top step on the podium in Instanbul
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 12

The final stage started on a motor racing circuit

The final stage started on a motor racing circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 12

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins the Tour of Turkey

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 12

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 12

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) wins the final stage in Instanbul

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) wins the final stage in Instanbul
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leader in the Tour of Turkey

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leader in the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

The Tour of Turkey peloton on stage 6

The Tour of Turkey peloton on stage 6
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 12

The final stage of the Tour of Turkey rolls out

The final stage of the Tour of Turkey rolls out
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 12

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 12

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli)

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) secured overall victory at the Tour of Turkey after defending his slim lead on the final stage in Istanbul.

Jesper Hansen (Astana) was second on the general classification at 12 seconds, with Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) rounding out the GC podium at 29 seconds.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the favourite to win the sprint finish on the slightly uphill finish after taking four sprint wins in the race so far. He was well placed when Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) tried to split the peloton at the foot of the climb and was able to follow him, as was his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Matteo Pelucchi.

Bennett moved past Theuns before the final corner to take Pelucchi's wheel. However he went into the corner too fast and slid out. Theuns had to break to avoid him but had a gap on the chasers and the power to close the gap on Pelucchi and then beat him.

Theuns and Trek-Segafredo had endured a frustrating week of placing as they tried to take on Bennett. It was Theuns' last race with the team and he was especially happy to sign off with a win. He also won the points jersey after Bennett failed to score points on the final stage.

The final 143km stage at the Tour of Turkey started and finished in the capital Istanbul, with the race bridging two continents, starting in Asia and then crossing to the European side of Istanbul for the finish.

"I came to Turkey with the intention to win the general classification. It was a challenging goal, but my teammates and I have been impeccable all week, a magnificent week," Ulissi said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo3:24:32
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
4Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
17Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
18Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
21Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
24Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
25Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
28Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
29Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
30Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
32Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
33Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
34Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
36Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
38Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
39Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
40Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
42Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
44Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
46Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
48Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
50Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
52Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
54Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
60Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
61Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
62Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
64Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
65Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
67Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
71Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
74Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
75Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
76David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
78Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
79Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:55
80Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
81Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team0:03:18
82Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:03:21
83Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:22
84Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
85Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:50
86Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:51
87Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:56
88Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:04:01
89Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
90Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
91Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
92Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
93Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNSMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNSEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNSMiguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo15pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe14
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia13
4Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo12
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia11
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia7
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
11Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo5
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team4
13Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
3Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect2pts
2Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina10:13:36
2Astana Pro Team
3Bardiani CSF
4Turkish national team
5UAE Team Emirates
6Androni Giocattoli
7Trek-Segafredo
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Gazprom – Rusvelo
10WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Bora-Hansgrohe
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates26:32:13
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:24
4Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:29
5Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:00:30
6Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:38
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
10Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo0:01:03
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:14
12Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
13Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
14Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:01:17
16Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:25
17Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:27
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
19Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:35
20Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:37
21Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:45
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:06
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:02:07
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:11
25Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:18
26Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
27Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:59
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo0:03:15
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:31
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team0:03:35
32Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:57
33David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:28
34Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
35Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:04:34
36Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:25
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:35
38Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:42
39Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:07:06
40Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:09:27
41Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:45
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:10:44
43Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:32
44Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:12:06
45Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:12:08
46Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:12:29
47Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:12:36
48Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
49Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:13:30
50Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:43
51Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:29
52Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:30
53Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:14:37
54Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:14
55Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:40
56Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:16:33
57Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team0:17:03
58Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:17:42
59Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:01
60Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:06
61Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:43
62Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:20:53
63Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:21:26
64Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:21:29
65Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:22:24
66Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
67Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team0:22:59
68Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:23:29
69Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:52
70Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:24:20
71Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:24:54
72Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:04
73Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:25:08
74Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:25:44
75Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:25:45
76Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:26:17
77Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:33
78Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:25
79Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:01
80Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:28:22
81Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team0:29:30
82Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:41
83Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:29:53
84Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:30:01
85Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:30:33
86Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:32:02
87Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:32:18
88Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:32:34
89Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:32:46
90Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:33:15
91Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:34:24
92Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:35:59
93Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:40:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo68pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe60
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia44
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia35
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia33
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team28
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe27
11Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia26
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
13Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA23
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team18
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
16Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo16
17Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
18Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team14
19Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
20Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
21Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia12
22Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia12
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
24Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia11
25Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo10
26Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo10
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo8
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates7
29Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team6
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
32Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect6
33Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
34Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect6
35Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
36Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5
37Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo5
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe5
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
41Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
42Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
43Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
44Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
45Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team3
46Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
47Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
48Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates1
49Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo1
50Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe1
51Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1
52Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF14pts
2Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
4Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect7
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
6Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
7Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
8Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
10Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team4
11Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team4
12Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe3
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
14Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
16Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
17Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team2
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia1
19Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
20Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
23Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia26:32:42
2Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:59
3Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:28
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:00
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:21
6Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:20:57
7Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:21:55
8Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:32
9Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:27:53
10Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:29:32
11Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:32:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina79:38:32
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:27
4Astana Pro Team0:01:41
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:02
6Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:12
7Trek-Segafredo0:02:38
8Androni Giocattoli0:03:24
9Bardiani CSF0:04:11
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:18
11Turkish national team0:08:16
12WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:59
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:34:36

