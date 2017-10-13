Image 1 of 15 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Diego Ulissi finished second at Italian nationals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Yonder Godoy (Wilier Triestina) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Ildar Arslanov (Gazprom-RusVelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Jesper Hansen (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Spectators cheer on the six-man breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Jesper Hansen, Diego Ulissi and Daniel Martinez on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leader in the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Jesper Hansen, Diego Ulissi and Daniel Martinez on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) seized control of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with a powerful surge to the top of the finishing climb in Selçuk. The Italian topped Jesper Hansen (Astana) to win the stage and take the race lead, with Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina) in third.

Ulissi leads the general classification by five seconds over Hansen, with Androni Giocattoli’s Fausto Masnada in third at 24 seconds.

Ulissi has had a strong run of form in the late season, winning the GP de Montreal and landing on the podium in the Memorial Marco Pantani last month, and his team showed full confidence in his chances on the 204.1km stage from Marmaris.

After reeling in the remnants of the day’s early breakaway, Ferit Can Samli (Turkey), Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli), and Ludovic Robeet (WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect), UAE Team Emirates took control with CCC Polsat Polkowice, staging a full-on lead-out into the final climb.

As the ascent began, Astana and Androni-Giocattoli moved to the fore to set a brisk tempo, but when the climb began to really bite, Androni’s Andrea Vendrame put in a stinging attack with 4km to go. The 23-year-old did not get far, and Bora-Hansgrohe sent Leopold Konig across to foil the move. The Czech rider soon dropped Vandrame, but UAE Team Emirates still had multiple cards to play.

Darwin Atapuma set a furious pace, whittling down the chase group and reeling Konig back in. Then Przemyslaw Niemiec took over, and set such a pace that with 1.2km to go, there were less than a dozen riders left in front.

Martinez, who clearly bounced back from his dramatic crash on the Sormano in Il Lombardia, launched an attack that reduced the group even further to just five, with only his teammate Yonder Godoy, Ulissi, Hansen and Masnada able to follow.

The Androni rider put in a counter-attack, but it was an ill-advised move in light of Ulissi’s form. The Italian waited for Masnada to fade, let Martinez set the pace into the final few hundred metres, then as the finish line came into view, put in a vicious attack to take out the stage victory.

"The climb was suited to my skills, this is why the team worked so hard to control the stage and carry me to the last climb in the best possible circumstances," Ulissi said. "The rhythm on the climb was very fast and this led to a strong selection. I was feeling good and I managed to seal the deal on the work that my teammates had done.

"Tomorrow I will wear the classification leader's jersey; it would be great and gratifying to be able to wear it until the end of the race."

How it unfolded

With 204.1km and three mountains on tap in the journey from Marmaris to Selçuk, overnight leader Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was fully prepared to give up the blue jersey of race leader to those more adept at dashing up hills.

A short climb came immediately after the start in Marmaris, and the first two attackers shot out of the peloton almost immediately: Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) were joined by Danilo Celano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) at the front. Soon, three riders came together in pursuit: Alberto Cecchin (Wilier Triestina), Ludovic Robeet (WB Veranclassic) and Ferit Can Samli (Turkey), and linked up with the leaders to make it six out front.

The opening salvos were focused on the category 1 ascent 35.5km into the stage. With 10 points on the line at the top, and red jersey holder Mirco Maestri left behind, the mountains jersey was up for grabs from the breakaway.

Celano won the dash to the top, becoming the virtual leader of the mountains classification by one point. The breakaway would need to stay clear for the second climb - a full 150km away - if he wanted to take that jersey.

Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates kept the attackers from gaining too much time, the gap’s maximum never got much above three minutes, before the Pro Continental teams took over in the closing 50km.

Bardiani, keen to bring Maestri back into the fray, worked with Wilier Triestina to reel in the attack before the final climb, then delivered Maestri to the lead at the second climb, a category 3 kicker with 14.5km to go. Celano wisely slotted in, taking second in the sprint to remain equal on points with Maestri and take the jersey with the tiebreaker.

"First of all the aim was to get in the breakaway. Then when I got into the break the goal was to go for the mountains. The first climb was quite tough but luckily I had good legs," Celano said.

"The leader from Bardiani was a lot fresher than me coming into the second last climb so I had to suffer a lot for that sprint. I was able to get second on that climb and the points I needed to get the jersey. The goal now will be to defend it."

The racing then shifted to the riders keen to take over the general classification with Ulissi, Hansen and Bora’s Gregor Mühlberger getting the full benefit of their teams’ support.

UAE Team Emirates and Astana had strength in numbers, with Niemiec and Atapuma supporting Ulissi and Andrey Zeits and Zhandos Bizhigitov setting the pace for Hansen.

Mühlberger was well positioned on the final climb, but when the gradients kicked up in the final kilometer, he was unable to match the accelerations of his rivals.

Ulissi calmly sat back as Martinez, Masnada and Godoy made their moves, marking Hansen, before bursting to the front with 300m to go to take out the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:36:03 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:09 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:11 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:17 6 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:32 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:34 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:39 12 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:50 13 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 14 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:01 15 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 16 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 17 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:12 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:17 20 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:01:22 21 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:24 23 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:32 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 26 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 27 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:44 28 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:01:47 29 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:53 30 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:13 31 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:15 32 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:26 34 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 36 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:29 37 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:34 38 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:35 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:46 40 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:52 41 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:03:18 42 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:03:33 43 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:03:59 45 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:04:08 46 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:15 47 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:19 48 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:04:51 49 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 0:05:01 50 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:12 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 53 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 54 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 55 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:06:23 56 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:56 58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:59 59 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:04 60 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 61 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 62 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 63 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 64 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:09:03 65 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:18 66 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:45 70 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:55 71 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 72 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 73 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 74 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 75 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 76 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 77 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 80 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:12:15 81 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:12:24 82 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:02 83 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 84 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 85 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:26 86 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 87 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:14:31 88 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 90 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 91 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 92 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 93 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 94 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 95 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:14:56 96 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 97 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:59 99 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:37

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 11 6 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 10 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 9 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 8 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 12 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 4 13 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 14 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 15 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 pts 2 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 5 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 pts 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 2 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilier Triestina 16:49:25 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:27 4 Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 6 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:10 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:38 8 Androni Giocattoli 0:03:26 9 Bardiani CSF 0:04:11 10 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:16 11 Turkish national team 0:06:06 12 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:09:43 13 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:17

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19:00:50 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:24 4 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:29 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:30 6 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:42 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:45 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 11 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:03 12 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:14 13 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 14 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 15 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:25 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:27 18 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 20 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:35 21 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:37 22 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:45 23 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:01:46 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:48 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:07 26 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:11 27 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:24 28 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 29 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:39 31 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:59 33 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:05 34 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 0:03:15 35 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:31 36 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 0:03:35 37 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:57 38 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:04:13 39 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:04:23 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:28 41 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 42 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:04:34 43 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:41 44 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:22 45 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:25 46 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:58 47 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:06:11 48 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 0:06:39 49 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:53 50 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:07:06 51 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:42 52 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:08:59 53 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:09:27 54 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:42 55 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:45 56 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:19 57 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:11:02 58 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:12:00 59 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:02 60 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 61 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:05 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:12:06 63 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:08 64 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:12:29 65 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:12:36 66 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 67 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:13:05 68 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:31 69 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:13:59 70 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:16 71 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:40 72 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:44 73 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:01 74 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:09 75 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:20 76 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:15:28 77 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:44 78 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 79 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 0:15:48 80 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:09 81 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:17:03 82 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:17:58 83 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:40 84 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:20:03 85 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:21:05 86 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:21:38 87 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:22:08 88 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:22:14 89 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:22:16 90 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 91 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:21 92 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:22 93 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 0:22:34 94 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:23:05 95 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:07 96 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:25:45 97 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:27:30 98 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:27:37 99 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 45 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 41 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 28 5 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 26 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 24 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 9 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 10 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 14 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 14 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 14 15 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 17 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12 19 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 12 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 21 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 11 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 23 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 10 24 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 7 26 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 6 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 29 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 31 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 33 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 4 34 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 36 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 38 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 39 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 40 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 3 41 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1 42 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 1 43 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 1 44 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1 45 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 5 6 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 8 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 4 9 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 4 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 12 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 2 13 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 15 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 1 16 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 17 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 19:01:19 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:01:19 3 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:59 4 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:28 5 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:00 6 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:10:33 7 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:11:33 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21 9 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:40 10 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:17:29 11 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:21:47 12 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:53 13 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:23:38