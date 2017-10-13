Trending

Tour of Turkey: Ulissi wins at Selcuk summit finish

Italian takes overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Diego Ulissi finished second at Italian nationals

Diego Ulissi finished second at Italian nationals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Yonder Godoy (Wilier Triestina)

Yonder Godoy (Wilier Triestina)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli)

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

Ildar Arslanov (Gazprom-RusVelo)

Ildar Arslanov (Gazprom-RusVelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina)

Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Jesper Hansen (Astana)

Jesper Hansen (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Spectators cheer on the six-man breakaway

Spectators cheer on the six-man breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Jesper Hansen, Diego Ulissi and Daniel Martinez on the podium

Jesper Hansen, Diego Ulissi and Daniel Martinez on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leader in the Tour of Turkey

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) leader in the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Jesper Hansen, Diego Ulissi and Daniel Martinez on the podium

Jesper Hansen, Diego Ulissi and Daniel Martinez on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) seized control of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with a powerful surge to the top of the finishing climb in Selçuk. The Italian topped Jesper Hansen (Astana) to win the stage and take the race lead, with Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina) in third.

Ulissi leads the general classification by five seconds over Hansen, with Androni Giocattoli’s Fausto Masnada in third at 24 seconds.

Ulissi has had a strong run of form in the late season, winning the GP de Montreal and landing on the podium in the Memorial Marco Pantani last month, and his team showed full confidence in his chances on the 204.1km stage from Marmaris.

After reeling in the remnants of the day’s early breakaway, Ferit Can Samli (Turkey), Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli), and Ludovic Robeet (WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect), UAE Team Emirates took control with CCC Polsat Polkowice, staging a full-on lead-out into the final climb.

As the ascent began, Astana and Androni-Giocattoli moved to the fore to set a brisk tempo, but when the climb began to really bite, Androni’s Andrea Vendrame put in a stinging attack with 4km to go. The 23-year-old did not get far, and Bora-Hansgrohe sent Leopold Konig across to foil the move. The Czech rider soon dropped Vandrame, but UAE Team Emirates still had multiple cards to play.

Darwin Atapuma set a furious pace, whittling down the chase group and reeling Konig back in. Then Przemyslaw Niemiec took over, and set such a pace that with 1.2km to go, there were less than a dozen riders left in front.

Martinez, who clearly bounced back from his dramatic crash on the Sormano in Il Lombardia, launched an attack that reduced the group even further to just five, with only his teammate Yonder Godoy, Ulissi, Hansen and Masnada able to follow.

The Androni rider put in a counter-attack, but it was an ill-advised move in light of Ulissi’s form. The Italian waited for Masnada to fade, let Martinez set the pace into the final few hundred metres, then as the finish line came into view, put in a vicious attack to take out the stage victory.

"The climb was suited to my skills, this is why the team worked so hard to control the stage and carry me to the last climb in the best possible circumstances," Ulissi said. "The rhythm on the climb was very fast and this led to a strong selection. I was feeling good and I managed to seal the deal on the work that my teammates had done.

"Tomorrow I will wear the classification leader's jersey; it would be great and gratifying to be able to wear it until the end of the race."

How it unfolded

With 204.1km and three mountains on tap in the journey from Marmaris to Selçuk, overnight leader Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was fully prepared to give up the blue jersey of race leader to those more adept at dashing up hills.

A short climb came immediately after the start in Marmaris, and the first two attackers shot out of the peloton almost immediately: Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) were joined by Danilo Celano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) at the front. Soon, three riders came together in pursuit: Alberto Cecchin (Wilier Triestina), Ludovic Robeet (WB Veranclassic) and Ferit Can Samli (Turkey), and linked up with the leaders to make it six out front.

The opening salvos were focused on the category 1 ascent 35.5km into the stage. With 10 points on the line at the top, and red jersey holder Mirco Maestri left behind, the mountains jersey was up for grabs from the breakaway.

Celano won the dash to the top, becoming the virtual leader of the mountains classification by one point. The breakaway would need to stay clear for the second climb - a full 150km away - if he wanted to take that jersey.

Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates kept the attackers from gaining too much time, the gap’s maximum never got much above three minutes, before the Pro Continental teams took over in the closing 50km.

Bardiani, keen to bring Maestri back into the fray, worked with Wilier Triestina to reel in the attack before the final climb, then delivered Maestri to the lead at the second climb, a category 3 kicker with 14.5km to go. Celano wisely slotted in, taking second in the sprint to remain equal on points with Maestri and take the jersey with the tiebreaker.

"First of all the aim was to get in the breakaway. Then when I got into the break the goal was to go for the mountains. The first climb was quite tough but luckily I had good legs," Celano said.

"The leader from Bardiani was a lot fresher than me coming into the second last climb so I had to suffer a lot for that sprint. I was able to get second on that climb and the points I needed to get the jersey. The goal now will be to defend it."

The racing then shifted to the riders keen to take over the general classification with Ulissi, Hansen and Bora’s Gregor Mühlberger getting the full benefit of their teams’ support.

UAE Team Emirates and Astana had strength in numbers, with Niemiec and Atapuma supporting Ulissi and Andrey Zeits and Zhandos Bizhigitov setting the pace for Hansen.

Mühlberger was well positioned on the final climb, but when the gradients kicked up in the final kilometer, he was unable to match the accelerations of his rivals.

Ulissi calmly sat back as Martinez, Masnada and Godoy made their moves, marking Hansen, before bursting to the front with 300m to go to take out the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:36:03
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:09
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:11
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:17
6Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:32
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:00:34
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:39
12Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo0:00:50
13Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
14Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:01
15Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
16Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
17Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:12
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:17
20Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:22
21Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:24
23Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:32
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
27Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:44
28Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:47
29Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:53
30Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:13
31Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:15
32Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:26
34Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
35Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo0:02:29
37Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:34
38Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:35
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:46
40Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
41Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:03:18
42Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:03:33
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:03:59
45Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:04:08
46David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:15
47Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:19
48Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:04:51
49Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team0:05:01
50Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:12
51Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
53Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
54Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
55Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:06:23
56Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
57Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:56
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:07:59
59Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:04
60Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
62Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
63Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
64Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:09:03
65Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:18
66Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:11:45
70Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:55
71Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
72Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
73Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
74Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
75Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
76Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
77Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
80Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:12:15
81Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:12:24
82Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:02
83Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:14:25
84Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
85Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:14:26
86Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
87Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:14:31
88Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
90Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
91Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
92Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
93Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
94Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
95Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:14:56
96Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
97Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:59
99Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:37

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team14
3Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia12
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia11
6Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo10
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia9
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe8
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates7
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe5
12Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo4
13Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
14Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
15Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5pts
2Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
5Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5pts
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
3Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia2
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina16:49:25
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:27
4Astana Pro Team0:01:41
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
6Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:10
7Trek-Segafredo0:02:38
8Androni Giocattoli0:03:26
9Bardiani CSF0:04:11
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:16
11Turkish national team0:06:06
12WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:09:43
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:11:17

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19:00:50
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:24
4Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:29
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:30
6Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:42
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:45
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
11Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo0:01:03
12Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:14
13Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
14Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
15Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:25
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:01:27
18Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
20Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:35
21Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:37
22Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:45
23Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:46
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:48
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:02:07
26Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:11
27Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:24
28Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
29Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:39
31Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:59
33Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:05
34Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo0:03:15
35Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:31
36Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team0:03:35
37Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:57
38Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:04:13
39Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:04:23
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:28
41Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
42Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:04:34
43Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:41
44Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:22
45Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:25
46Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:58
47Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:06:11
48Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team0:06:39
49Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:06:53
50Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:07:06
51Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:07:42
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:08:59
53Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:09:27
54Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:42
55Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:45
56Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:19
57Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:11:02
58Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:12:00
59Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:02
60Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
61Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:05
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:12:06
63Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:12:08
64Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:12:29
65Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:12:36
66Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
67Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:13:05
68Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:31
69Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:13:59
70Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:16
71Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:40
72Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:14:44
73Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:01
74Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:09
75Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:20
76Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:15:28
77Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:44
78Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
79Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team0:15:48
80Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:09
81Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:17:03
82Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:17:58
83Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:40
84Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:20:03
85Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:21:05
86Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:21:38
87Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:22:08
88Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:22:14
89Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:22:16
90Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
91Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:22:21
92Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:22:22
93Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team0:22:34
94Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:23:05
95Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:24:07
96Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:25:45
97Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:27:30
98Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:27:37
99Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:32:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe45pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo41
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia28
5Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia26
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia24
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
9Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA17
10Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia14
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team14
14Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team14
15Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe13
17Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe13
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia12
19Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia12
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
21Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia11
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
23Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo10
24Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team10
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates7
26Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team6
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
29Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
31Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo5
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe5
33Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo4
34Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
36Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
37Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
38Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
39Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
40Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team3
41Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates1
42Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo1
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo1
44Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1
45Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
5Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect5
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
8Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team4
9Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team4
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
11Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
12Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia2
13Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team2
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
15Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia1
16Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
17Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia19:01:19
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:01:19
3Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:59
4Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:28
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:00
6Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:10:33
7Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:11:33
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:21
9Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:40
10Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:17:29
11Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:21:47
12Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:21:53
13Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:23:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina57:04:23
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:27
4Astana Pro Team0:01:41
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:02
6Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:12
7Trek-Segafredo0:02:38
8Androni Giocattoli0:03:24
9Bardiani CSF0:04:11
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:18
11Turkish national team0:07:51
12WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:59
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:14:02

 

