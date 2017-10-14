Tour of Turkey: Bennett takes fourth sprint win
Ulissi retains lead before final stage in Instanbul
Stage 5: Selçuk - İzmir
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his fourth sprint victory at the Tour of Turkey on Saturday, catching a front group just eight kilometres from the finish after a late climb split the peloton.
Bennett had only a few teammates to help him in the sprint but fought his way to the front in the final kilometre and then used his finishing speed to win. He went deep to catch the peloton and in his sprint but was rewarded with his fourth win in five days.
Turkish national champion Ahmet Orken (Turkish national team) finished second, with Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) third.
"I'm delighted to get the win, with the effort the guys put in. Sadly we didn't have Gregor [Mühlberger] today: we'd have loved to keep him up in GC, so we really had to fight for UCI points in the sprints. I got my 10 wins for the season, so that's always been a career goal, and it's the first time I've ever achieved that, and I'm very proud of that. I'm going to really enjoy this off season. I'm really happy."
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) avoided two crashes to finish safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s sky blue jersey. He is now favourite to win the Tour of Turkey when the WorldTour race ends in Istanbul on Sunday.
The category two climb, 30km from the end of the 180km stage, was always going to be the key to the race; for Bennett’s chances in a sprint finish and for the challenges to Ulissi’s slim overall race lead.
Onur Balkan and Muhammed Atalay (Turkey Team), Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia), Jimmy Duquesnoy Lukas Spengler (WB Veranclassic - AquaProtect) and Matteo Spreafico (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) formed the early break of the day. They were joined by Shane Archbold (Bora - Hansgrohe) so that his teammates did not have to work in any chase and so that Bennett could perhaps have his lead-out man up front even after the climb.
However, the eight never gained more than two minutes on the peloton with Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates vigilant. As the climb approached, Turrin attacked and was followed by Archbold but it was Archbold, Koch and Spreafico that went clear on the gradual climb.
Behind two crashes slowed the peloton and reduced the numbers. The first saw Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) and Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates) go down with Alafaci forced to quit after hitting the kerb at speed. The second crash saw a number of riders tangle and tumble, with Leopold König and Michael Schwarzmann involved and so unable to help Bennett in the finale. However, a sprint finish was always on the cards and the Irishman was determined to take his fourth win.
On the climb Ilya Koschevoy (Wilier Triestina) went on the attack and was joined by teammate Daniel Felipe Martinez who was fourth overall at 29 seconds. The Wilier Triestina riders tried to put Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in difficulty but the Italian had several teammates with him and safely controlled the move.
The high pace split the peloton, leaving just 30 or so riders up front as UAE Team Emirates lead the race for Ulissi. With eight kilometres to go a second group swelled the peloton, adding a further 20 riders, including Bennett and other sprinters.
Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) tried a late solo attack with three kilometres to go but the race came back together after a 360 degree turn as the riders passed under the one kilometre to go red flag. Ulissi made sure he avoided any danger in the sprint by leading the peloton.
Trek-Segafredo tried to create a lead-out train for Edward Theuns but in the high-speed chaos, he only served as a lead-out man for Bennett, who was forced to freestyle in the sprint due to a lack of his usual Bora-Hansgrohe lead out.
Bennett timed his acceleration just right, hitting the front with 200 metres to go and then holding off his rivals. His rivals finished more than a bike length behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4:06:51
|2
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|10
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|14
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|18
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|22
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|23
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|24
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|25
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|27
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|29
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|33
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|36
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|37
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|44
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|47
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|48
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:20
|50
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:00:25
|51
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:30
|53
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|54
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:50
|56
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|57
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:07:45
|58
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|62
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|63
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:10:24
|64
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|68
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|70
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|71
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|73
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|75
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|76
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|77
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|78
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|79
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|80
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|83
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|84
|Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|86
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:30
|87
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:10:50
|90
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|91
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:02
|92
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|93
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|94
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:30:05
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:31:29
|DNS
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|pts
|2
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|14
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|12
|5
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|9
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|8
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|7
|10
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|6
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:06:51
|2
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:07:45
|7
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|8
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|9
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|11
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|12
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:30:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|12:20:33
|2
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|4
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|Turkish National Team
|0:00:25
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23:07:41
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:24
|4
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:29
|5
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|6
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:42
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:03
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|12
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|14
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:27
|17
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|19
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:35
|20
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:37
|21
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:06
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:07
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:11
|25
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:02:18
|26
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|27
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:59
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:15
|30
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:31
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:03:35
|32
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:57
|33
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:28
|34
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:29
|35
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:04:34
|36
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:25
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:35
|38
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:55
|39
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:42
|40
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:07:06
|41
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:09:27
|42
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:09:29
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:10:44
|44
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:32
|45
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:02
|46
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:12:06
|47
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:08
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:12:29
|49
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:12:36
|50
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|51
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:43
|52
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:30
|53
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:14:37
|54
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:14:47
|55
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:05
|56
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:14
|57
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:40
|58
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:16:33
|59
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:17:03
|60
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:17:28
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:31
|62
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:06
|63
|Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:43
|64
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:21:26
|65
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:22:24
|66
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:22:26
|67
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:35
|68
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:22:59
|69
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:23:29
|70
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:55
|71
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:24:20
|72
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|73
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:08
|74
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:33
|75
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|76
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:25:45
|77
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:50
|78
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:26:12
|79
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:26:17
|80
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:33
|81
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:25
|82
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:28:22
|83
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:29:53
|84
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:30:01
|85
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:30:33
|86
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:31:29
|87
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:31:53
|88
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:32:02
|89
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:32:18
|90
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:32:38
|91
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:32:40
|92
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:46
|93
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:15
|94
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:23
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:45:39
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:58:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|60
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|53
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|31
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|28
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|28
|8
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|26
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|22
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|15
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|13
|17
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|13
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|12
|19
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|12
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|21
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|22
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|11
|23
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|24
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|10
|25
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|8
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|28
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|6
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|30
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|31
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|6
|32
|Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|33
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|34
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|35
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|4
|37
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|39
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|40
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|41
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|42
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|45
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|46
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|47
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|48
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|49
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|1
|50
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|pts
|2
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|6
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|5
|7
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|8
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|10
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|4
|11
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|4
|12
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|15
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|17
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|1
|19
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|20
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|22
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|10
|pts
|2
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|8
|3
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|5
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|7
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|8
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|1
|9
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|1
|11
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|23:08:10
|2
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:59
|3
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:28
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:00
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:21
|6
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:20:57
|7
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:21:57
|8
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:04
|9
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:27:53
|10
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:29:32
|11
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:31:24
|12
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|69:24:56
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|3
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:27
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|6
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:12
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:38
|8
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:03:24
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:11
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:18
|11
|Turkish National Team
|0:08:16
|12
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:10:59
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:36
