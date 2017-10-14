Image 1 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his fourth win at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Marko Kump (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 21 Scenery at the start of stage 5 in Turkey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 21 The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 21 Sam Bennett wins stage 5 in Turkey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 21 The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 21 Sam Bennett wins stage 5 in Turkey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 21 Sam Bennett on the Tour of Turkey stage 5 podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 21 Ahmet Orken, Sam Bennett and Simone Consonni on the Tour of Turkey stage 5 podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 21 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 21 Marco Coledan (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 21 Boy Van Poppel (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 21 Igor Boev (Gazprom - RusVelo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 21 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 The riders line-up for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 A view across the start at ancient Selcuk (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Manuel Belletti celebrated his birthday at the sign-on podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) fought for position and then hit the front early (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes win number 4 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his fourth sprint victory at the Tour of Turkey on Saturday, catching a front group just eight kilometres from the finish after a late climb split the peloton.

Bennett had only a few teammates to help him in the sprint but fought his way to the front in the final kilometre and then used his finishing speed to win. He went deep to catch the peloton and in his sprint but was rewarded with his fourth win in five days.

Turkish national champion Ahmet Orken (Turkish national team) finished second, with Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) third.

"I'm delighted to get the win, with the effort the guys put in. Sadly we didn't have Gregor [Mühlberger] today: we'd have loved to keep him up in GC, so we really had to fight for UCI points in the sprints. I got my 10 wins for the season, so that's always been a career goal, and it's the first time I've ever achieved that, and I'm very proud of that. I'm going to really enjoy this off season. I'm really happy."

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) avoided two crashes to finish safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s sky blue jersey. He is now favourite to win the Tour of Turkey when the WorldTour race ends in Istanbul on Sunday.

The category two climb, 30km from the end of the 180km stage, was always going to be the key to the race; for Bennett’s chances in a sprint finish and for the challenges to Ulissi’s slim overall race lead.

Onur Balkan and Muhammed Atalay (Turkey Team), Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia), Jimmy Duquesnoy Lukas Spengler (WB Veranclassic - AquaProtect) and Matteo Spreafico (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) formed the early break of the day. They were joined by Shane Archbold (Bora - Hansgrohe) so that his teammates did not have to work in any chase and so that Bennett could perhaps have his lead-out man up front even after the climb.

However, the eight never gained more than two minutes on the peloton with Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates vigilant. As the climb approached, Turrin attacked and was followed by Archbold but it was Archbold, Koch and Spreafico that went clear on the gradual climb.

Behind two crashes slowed the peloton and reduced the numbers. The first saw Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) and Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates) go down with Alafaci forced to quit after hitting the kerb at speed. The second crash saw a number of riders tangle and tumble, with Leopold König and Michael Schwarzmann involved and so unable to help Bennett in the finale. However, a sprint finish was always on the cards and the Irishman was determined to take his fourth win.

On the climb Ilya Koschevoy (Wilier Triestina) went on the attack and was joined by teammate Daniel Felipe Martinez who was fourth overall at 29 seconds. The Wilier Triestina riders tried to put Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in difficulty but the Italian had several teammates with him and safely controlled the move.

The high pace split the peloton, leaving just 30 or so riders up front as UAE Team Emirates lead the race for Ulissi. With eight kilometres to go a second group swelled the peloton, adding a further 20 riders, including Bennett and other sprinters.

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) tried a late solo attack with three kilometres to go but the race came back together after a 360 degree turn as the riders passed under the one kilometre to go red flag. Ulissi made sure he avoided any danger in the sprint by leading the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo tried to create a lead-out train for Edward Theuns but in the high-speed chaos, he only served as a lead-out man for Bennett, who was forced to freestyle in the sprint due to a lack of his usual Bora-Hansgrohe lead out.

Bennett timed his acceleration just right, hitting the front with 200 metres to go and then holding off his rivals. His rivals finished more than a bike length behind.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 4:06:51 2 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 5 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 10 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 18 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 22 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 23 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 24 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 25 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 26 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 27 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 28 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 29 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 33 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 35 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 36 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 37 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 38 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 40 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 41 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 44 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 47 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:13 48 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:20 50 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 0:00:25 51 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 52 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:30 53 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 54 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 55 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50 56 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 57 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:07:45 58 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 62 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:10 63 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:10:24 64 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 65 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 67 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 68 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 70 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 71 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 73 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 75 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 76 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 77 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 78 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 79 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 80 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 83 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 84 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 86 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:10:30 87 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 89 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:10:50 90 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:01 91 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:02 92 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 93 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 94 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 95 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:30:05 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:31:29 DNS Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe DNF Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team DNF Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 pts 2 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 14 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 12 5 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 9 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 8 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 7 10 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 6 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 12 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 3 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:06:51 2 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:07:45 7 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:24 8 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 9 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 11 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 12 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:30:05

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12:20:33 2 Bora - Hansgrohe 3 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 4 Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 6 Astana Pro Team 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Bardiani CSF 11 Trek - Segafredo 12 Turkish National Team 0:00:25 13 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:34

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23:07:41 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:24 4 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:29 5 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:30 6 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:42 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 10 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:03 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:14 12 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 14 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:25 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:27 17 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 19 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:35 20 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:37 21 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:45 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:06 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:07 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:11 25 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:18 26 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 27 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:59 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 0:03:15 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:31 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 0:03:35 32 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:57 33 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:28 34 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 35 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:04:34 36 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:25 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:35 38 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55 39 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:42 40 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:07:06 41 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:09:27 42 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:09:29 43 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:10:44 44 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:32 45 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:02 46 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:12:06 47 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:08 48 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:12:29 49 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:12:36 50 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 51 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:43 52 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:30 53 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:14:37 54 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:14:47 55 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:05 56 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:14 57 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:40 58 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:16:33 59 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 0:17:03 60 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:17:28 61 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:31 62 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:06 63 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:43 64 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:21:26 65 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:22:24 66 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:22:26 67 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:35 68 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 0:22:59 69 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:23:29 70 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:55 71 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:24:20 72 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:54 73 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:08 74 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:33 75 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:25:44 76 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:25:45 77 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:50 78 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 0:26:12 79 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:26:17 80 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:33 81 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:25 82 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:28:22 83 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:29:53 84 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:30:01 85 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:30:33 86 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:31:29 87 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:31:53 88 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:32:02 89 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:32:18 90 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:32:38 91 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:32:40 92 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:46 93 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:33:15 94 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:40:23 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:45:39 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:58:59

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 60 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 53 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 31 6 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 28 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 28 8 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 26 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 22 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 15 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 13 17 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12 19 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 12 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 21 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 22 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 11 23 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 24 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 10 25 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 10 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 8 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 7 28 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 6 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 31 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 6 32 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 33 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 34 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 35 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 36 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 4 37 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 39 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 40 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 41 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 42 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 43 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 44 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 3 45 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1 46 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 1 47 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 48 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1 49 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 1 50 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 pts 2 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 6 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 5 7 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 8 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 10 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 4 11 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 4 12 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 16 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 17 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 1 19 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 20 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 22 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Beauties of Turkey Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 10 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 8 3 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 8 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 5 5 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 6 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 7 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 8 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 1 9 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 1 11 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 23:08:10 2 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:59 3 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:28 4 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:00 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21 6 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:20:57 7 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:21:57 8 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:04 9 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:27:53 10 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:29:32 11 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:31:24 12 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:17