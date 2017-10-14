Trending

Tour of Turkey: Bennett takes fourth sprint win

Ulissi retains lead before final stage in Instanbul

Image 1 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his fourth win at the Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his fourth win at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Marko Kump (UAE Team Emirates)

Marko Kump (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 21

Scenery at the start of stage 5 in Turkey

Scenery at the start of stage 5 in Turkey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 21

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 21

Sam Bennett wins stage 5 in Turkey

Sam Bennett wins stage 5 in Turkey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 21

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 21

Sam Bennett wins stage 5 in Turkey

Sam Bennett wins stage 5 in Turkey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 21

Sam Bennett on the Tour of Turkey stage 5 podium

Sam Bennett on the Tour of Turkey stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 21

Ahmet Orken, Sam Bennett and Simone Consonni on the Tour of Turkey stage 5 podium

Ahmet Orken, Sam Bennett and Simone Consonni on the Tour of Turkey stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 21

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 21

Marco Coledan (Trek - Segafredo)

Marco Coledan (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 21

Boy Van Poppel (Trek - Segafredo)

Boy Van Poppel (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 21

Igor Boev (Gazprom - RusVelo)

Igor Boev (Gazprom - RusVelo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 21

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana Pro Team)

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

The riders line-up for stage 5

The riders line-up for stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

A view across the start at ancient Selcuk

A view across the start at ancient Selcuk
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Manuel Belletti celebrated his birthday at the sign-on podium

Manuel Belletti celebrated his birthday at the sign-on podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) fought for position and then hit the front early

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) fought for position and then hit the front early
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes win number 4 at the Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes win number 4 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his fourth sprint victory at the Tour of Turkey on Saturday, catching a front group just eight kilometres from the finish after a late climb split the peloton.

Bennett had only a few teammates to help him in the sprint but fought his way to the front in the final kilometre and then used his finishing speed to win. He went deep to catch the peloton and in his sprint but was rewarded with his fourth win in five days.

Turkish national champion Ahmet Orken (Turkish national team) finished second, with Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) third.

"I'm delighted to get the win, with the effort the guys put in. Sadly we didn't have Gregor [Mühlberger] today: we'd have loved to keep him up in GC, so we really had to fight for UCI points in the sprints. I got my 10 wins for the season, so that's always been a career goal, and it's the first time I've ever achieved that, and I'm very proud of that. I'm going to really enjoy this off season. I'm really happy."

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) avoided two crashes to finish safely in the peloton and so kept the race leader’s sky blue jersey. He is now favourite to win the Tour of Turkey when the WorldTour race ends in Istanbul on Sunday.

The category two climb, 30km from the end of the 180km stage, was always going to be the key to the race; for Bennett’s chances in a sprint finish and for the challenges to Ulissi’s slim overall race lead.

Onur Balkan and Muhammed Atalay (Turkey Team), Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia), Jimmy Duquesnoy Lukas Spengler (WB Veranclassic - AquaProtect) and Matteo Spreafico (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) formed the early break of the day. They were joined by Shane Archbold (Bora - Hansgrohe) so that his teammates did not have to work in any chase and so that Bennett could perhaps have his lead-out man up front even after the climb.

However, the eight never gained more than two minutes on the peloton with Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates vigilant. As the climb approached, Turrin attacked and was followed by Archbold but it was Archbold, Koch and Spreafico that went clear on the gradual climb.

Behind two crashes slowed the peloton and reduced the numbers. The first saw Eugenio Alafaci (Trek-Segafredo) and Federico Zurlo (UAE Team Emirates) go down with Alafaci forced to quit after hitting the kerb at speed. The second crash saw a number of riders tangle and tumble, with Leopold König and Michael Schwarzmann involved and so unable to help Bennett in the finale. However, a sprint finish was always on the cards and the Irishman was determined to take his fourth win.

On the climb Ilya Koschevoy (Wilier Triestina) went on the attack and was joined by teammate Daniel Felipe Martinez who was fourth overall at 29 seconds. The Wilier Triestina riders tried to put Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in difficulty but the Italian had several teammates with him and safely controlled the move.

The high pace split the peloton, leaving just 30 or so riders up front as UAE Team Emirates lead the race for Ulissi. With eight kilometres to go a second group swelled the peloton, adding a further 20 riders, including Bennett and other sprinters.

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) tried a late solo attack with three kilometres to go but the race came back together after a 360 degree turn as the riders passed under the one kilometre to go red flag. Ulissi made sure he avoided any danger in the sprint by leading the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo tried to create a lead-out train for Edward Theuns but in the high-speed chaos, he only served as a lead-out man for Bennett, who was forced to freestyle in the sprint due to a lack of his usual Bora-Hansgrohe lead out.

Bennett timed his acceleration just right, hitting the front with 200 metres to go and then holding off his rivals. His rivals finished more than a bike length behind.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe4:06:51
2Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
5Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
10Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
18Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
22Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
23Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
24Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
25Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
26Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
27Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
28Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
29Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
33Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
35Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
36Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
37Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
38Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
40Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
44Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
47Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:13
48Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:20
50Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team0:00:25
51Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:00:30
53Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
54Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
55Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:50
56Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
57Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:07:45
58Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
62Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:10:10
63Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:10:24
64Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
65Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
67Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
68Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
70Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
71Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
73Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
75Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
76Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
77Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
78Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
79Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
80Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
83Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
84Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
86Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:10:30
87Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:10:50
90Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:18:01
91Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:18:02
92Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
93Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
94Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
95Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:30:05
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:31:29
DNSGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFRaphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
DNFVictor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5pts
2Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe15pts
2Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team14
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo12
5Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo9
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia8
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia7
10Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect6
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
12Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team4
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo3
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe3pts
2Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5pts
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5pts
2Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:06:51
2Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
5Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:07:45
7Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:10:24
8Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
9Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
11Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
12Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:30:05

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia12:20:33
2Bora - Hansgrohe
3WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
4Gazprom - Rusvelo
5Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
6Astana Pro Team
7UAE Team Emirates
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Bardiani CSF
11Trek - Segafredo
12Turkish National Team0:00:25
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:20:34

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23:07:41
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:24
4Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:29
5Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:30
6Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:42
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
10Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo0:01:03
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:14
12Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
13Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
14Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:25
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:01:27
17Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
19Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:35
20Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:37
21Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:45
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:06
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:02:07
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:11
25Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:18
26Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
27Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:59
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo0:03:15
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:31
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team0:03:35
32Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:57
33David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:28
34Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
35Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:04:34
36Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:25
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:35
38Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:55
39Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:42
40Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:07:06
41Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:09:27
42Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:09:29
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:10:44
44Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:32
45Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:02
46Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:12:06
47Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:12:08
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:12:29
49Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:12:36
50Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
51Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:43
52Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:14:30
53Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:14:37
54Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:14:47
55Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:05
56Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:14
57Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:40
58Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:16:33
59Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team0:17:03
60Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:17:28
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:17:31
62Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:06
63Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:43
64Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:21:26
65Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:22:24
66Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:22:26
67Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:35
68Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team0:22:59
69Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:23:29
70Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:55
71Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:24:20
72Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:24:54
73Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:25:08
74Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:33
75Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:25:44
76Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:25:45
77Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:50
78Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team0:26:12
79Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:26:17
80Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:33
81Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:25
82Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:28:22
83Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:29:53
84Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:30:01
85Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:30:33
86Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:31:29
87Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:31:53
88Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:32:02
89Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:32:18
90Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:32:38
91Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:32:40
92Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:32:46
93Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:33:15
94Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:40:23
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:45:39
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:58:59

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe60pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo53
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates46
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team33
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia31
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team28
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia28
8Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia26
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia22
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA22
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
13Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team14
15Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team14
16Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia13
17Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe13
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia12
19Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia12
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
21Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
22Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia11
23Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
24Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo10
25Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo10
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo8
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates7
28Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team6
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
31Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect6
32Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
33Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
34Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5
35Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe5
36Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo4
37Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
39Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
40Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
41Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
42Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
43Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
44Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team3
45Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates1
46Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo1
47Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
48Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1
49Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe1
50Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF14pts
2Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
6Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect5
7Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
8Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia5
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
10Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team4
11Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team4
12Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe3
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
14Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
16Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
17Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team2
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia1
19Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
20Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
22Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Beauties of Turkey Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team10pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team8
3Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia8
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo5
5Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
6Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
7Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia3
8Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect1
9Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team1
10Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe1
11Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia23:08:10
2Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:59
3Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:28
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:00
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:21
6Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:20:57
7Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:21:57
8Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:04
9Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:27:53
10Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:29:32
11Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:31:24
12Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:32:17

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia69:24:56
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
3Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:27
4Astana Pro Team0:01:41
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:02
6Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:12
7Trek - Segafredo0:02:38
8Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:03:24
9Bardiani CSF0:04:11
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:18
11Turkish National Team0:08:16
12WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:10:59
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:34:36

