Bennett takes back-to-back wins in Tour of Turkey

Bora-Hansgrohe rider extends race lead

Image 1 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained his overall lead by winning stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action on the road to Fethiye.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

The Tour of Turkey peloton takes the coastal road.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) is feted on the podium after stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) wins his second stage in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Androni Giocattoli in the lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Schoolchildren greet the riders in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Astana in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

The breakaway: Mirco Maestri and Onur Balkan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Stage 2 of Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) wins his second stage in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second straight victory at the Tour of Turkey, extending his race lead in the process. Bennett had a clear advantage as he crossed the line more than two bike lengths' ahead of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) with Riccardo Minali (Astana) in third place.

Trek-Segafredo looked to control the final kilometre to set up Theuns, but Bennett muscled his way onto their train after forcing Manuel Belletti (Wilier Triestina) out of the way. Bennett was on the wheel of Theuns as the Belgian was shown a clear road to the line when the last of his teammates peeled off. As it had been the day before, Bennett had a significant amount more speed than his rivals, and there was little they could do to stop him racking up another victory.

The longest stage of the 2017 Tour of Turkey meant a pre-lunch start in Kumluca for the peloton. The late crash on stage one meant that there would be three riders missing from the bunch with Justin Jules and Hector Saez failing to finish, while Alexander Porsev was a non-starter.

Unusually for stages of this distance, it took some time before the day's breakaway began to form with several riders trying their hand before a move finally stuck after 20 kilometres of racing. As would be expected, the riders from the Turkish national team were keen to get out front and it was Onur Balkan, who was in the break on stage 1, that broke the stalemate. He was joined by Mirco Maestri of Bardiani CSF.

The pair had four minutes on the bunch when Alfonso Murilo (Soul Brasil) decided that he wanted a piece of the action. Maestri would be thankful for the extra company as Balkan sat up after taking the points at the Turkish Beauties sprint after 59 kilometres. A crash in the bunch meant the end of the race for Gazprom-Rusvelo's Sergei Chernetskiy and the Russian would be taken to hospital with a suspected concussion.

Chernetskiy's crash was a rare thing of note in a stage that averaged barely over 30kph over the whole stage. The intermediate sprint also provided a small bit of action as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third to give himself some crucial bonus seconds for the overall classification.

Ultimately, however, the riders in the peloton were keen to save their legs for the challenging uphill finish. This meant that Maestri and Murilo were allowed to dangle out front for much longer than the breakaway had been the day before. Where the leaders had been caught with more than 30 kilometres remaining on day one, the pair held out until with 12 kilometres remaining.

The teams were in colour order in preparation of the sprint but there was little impetus in the bunch until the final 10 kilometres. The pace was almost unrecognisable from the majority of the stage as the teams jostled for position ahead final kilometre.

Trek-Segafredo had to settle for third on the opening stage and they were determined to rectify it, leading the charge into the final kilometre. Race leader Bennett held onto their coattails though and looked untouchable as he charged past Theuns to add victory on stage 2 to his win the day before.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe6:02:06
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
3Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
8Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:02
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
17Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
18Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
20Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
26Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
27Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
32Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
34Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
38Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
40Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
41Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
43Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
44Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
46Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
48Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
49Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
51Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
52Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
56Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
58Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
59Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:13
60Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
61Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
62Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
64Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
66Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
67Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
68Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
72Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
73Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
74Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:21
75Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:24
76Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
77Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:25
78Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
79Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:38
80Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
81Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:54
82Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
83Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
84Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
87Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
88Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:54
89Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:01:58
90Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
91Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
92Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:21
94Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:02:58
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:04:14
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
98Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
99Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:04
100Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
DNFSergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNSAlexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe15pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo14
3Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia12
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia10
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia9
8Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team8
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
10Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team5
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
13Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team3
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe2
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team3
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team2
3Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team1

Turkish Beauties sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team5pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6:02:06
2Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:00:02
3Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
5Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
6Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
7Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
11Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:25
12Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:01:50
13Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:58

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli18:06:20
2Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Bardiani CSF
4Trek-Segafredo
5Bora-Hansgrohe
6Wilier Triestina
7Turkey
8UAE Team Emirates
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:04
10Gazprom – Rusvelo
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:15
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe9:59:12
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:00:10
3Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:14
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
6Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
9Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
14Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
15Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team0:00:21
16Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:22
17Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
20Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
26Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
28Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
29Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
32Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
35Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
37Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
38Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
39Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
41Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
42Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
43Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
46Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
47Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
49Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
51Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
52Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
53Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
54Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
55Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
57Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
59Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
60Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
61Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
63Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
65Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
66Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
67Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
68Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
69Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
70Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
72Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
75Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:41
76Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:44
77Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
78Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:00:45
79Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
80Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:57
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
82Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:14
83Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
84Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:10
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
87Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
88Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:14
89Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:02:18
90Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
91Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
92Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:41
94Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
95Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:04:34
97Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:06:24
98Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:56
99Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:08:12
100Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:12:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe30pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo27
3Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia26
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia16
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe13
8Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
10Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team10
11Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia9
12Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team8
13Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
15Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
16Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
22Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
23Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team3
24Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
25Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo2
26Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1
27Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo1
28Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8pts
2Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team4
4Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team2
5Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
6Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team10pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
4Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9:59:28
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:03
3Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:06
4Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
5Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
6Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
8Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
9Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:29
12Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:01:54
13Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:02:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli29:58:38
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:02
3Astana Pro Team
4Bardiani CSF
5Trek-Segafredo
6UAE Team Emirates
7Wilier Triestina
8Turkey
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:04
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Gazprom – Rusvelo
12WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:15
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

