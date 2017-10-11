Image 1 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained his overall lead by winning stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action on the road to Fethiye. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 The Tour of Turkey peloton takes the coastal road. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) is feted on the podium after stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) wins his second stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Androni Giocattoli in the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Schoolchildren greet the riders in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Astana in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 The breakaway: Mirco Maestri and Onur Balkan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Stage 2 of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) wins his second stage in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second straight victory at the Tour of Turkey, extending his race lead in the process. Bennett had a clear advantage as he crossed the line more than two bike lengths' ahead of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) with Riccardo Minali (Astana) in third place.

Trek-Segafredo looked to control the final kilometre to set up Theuns, but Bennett muscled his way onto their train after forcing Manuel Belletti (Wilier Triestina) out of the way. Bennett was on the wheel of Theuns as the Belgian was shown a clear road to the line when the last of his teammates peeled off. As it had been the day before, Bennett had a significant amount more speed than his rivals, and there was little they could do to stop him racking up another victory.

The longest stage of the 2017 Tour of Turkey meant a pre-lunch start in Kumluca for the peloton. The late crash on stage one meant that there would be three riders missing from the bunch with Justin Jules and Hector Saez failing to finish, while Alexander Porsev was a non-starter.

Unusually for stages of this distance, it took some time before the day's breakaway began to form with several riders trying their hand before a move finally stuck after 20 kilometres of racing. As would be expected, the riders from the Turkish national team were keen to get out front and it was Onur Balkan, who was in the break on stage 1, that broke the stalemate. He was joined by Mirco Maestri of Bardiani CSF.

The pair had four minutes on the bunch when Alfonso Murilo (Soul Brasil) decided that he wanted a piece of the action. Maestri would be thankful for the extra company as Balkan sat up after taking the points at the Turkish Beauties sprint after 59 kilometres. A crash in the bunch meant the end of the race for Gazprom-Rusvelo's Sergei Chernetskiy and the Russian would be taken to hospital with a suspected concussion.

Chernetskiy's crash was a rare thing of note in a stage that averaged barely over 30kph over the whole stage. The intermediate sprint also provided a small bit of action as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third to give himself some crucial bonus seconds for the overall classification.

Ultimately, however, the riders in the peloton were keen to save their legs for the challenging uphill finish. This meant that Maestri and Murilo were allowed to dangle out front for much longer than the breakaway had been the day before. Where the leaders had been caught with more than 30 kilometres remaining on day one, the pair held out until with 12 kilometres remaining.

The teams were in colour order in preparation of the sprint but there was little impetus in the bunch until the final 10 kilometres. The pace was almost unrecognisable from the majority of the stage as the teams jostled for position ahead final kilometre.

Trek-Segafredo had to settle for third on the opening stage and they were determined to rectify it, leading the charge into the final kilometre. Race leader Bennett held onto their coattails though and looked untouchable as he charged past Theuns to add victory on stage 2 to his win the day before.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 6:02:06 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 3 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 8 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:02 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 17 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 18 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 20 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 26 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 27 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 32 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 34 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 36 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 38 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 40 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 41 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 43 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 44 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 46 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 48 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 49 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 51 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 52 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 56 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 58 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 59 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:13 60 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 61 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 62 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 64 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 66 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 67 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 68 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 72 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 73 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 74 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:21 75 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:24 76 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 77 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:25 78 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 79 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:38 80 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 81 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:54 82 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 83 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 84 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 87 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 88 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:01:54 89 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:01:58 90 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 91 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 92 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:21 94 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:58 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:04:14 97 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 98 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 99 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:06:04 100 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect DNF Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team DNS Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 14 3 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 10 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 9 8 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 8 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 10 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 3 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 2 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 3 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 1

Turkish Beauties sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 5 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6:02:06 2 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:00:02 3 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 6 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 11 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:25 12 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:01:50 13 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 18:06:20 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Wilier Triestina 7 Turkey 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:04 10 Gazprom – Rusvelo 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:15 13 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 9:59:12 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:10 3 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:14 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 6 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 14 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 15 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 0:00:21 16 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:22 17 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 20 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 26 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 28 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 29 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 32 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 35 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 36 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 37 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 38 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 39 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 41 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 42 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 43 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 46 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 47 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 49 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 51 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 52 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 53 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 54 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 55 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 57 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 59 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 60 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 61 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 63 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 65 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 66 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 67 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 68 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 69 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 70 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 71 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 72 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 75 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:41 76 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:44 77 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 78 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:45 79 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 80 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:57 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 82 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:14 83 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 84 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:10 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 87 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 88 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:14 89 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:02:18 90 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 91 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 92 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:41 94 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 95 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 96 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:04:34 97 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:06:24 98 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:06:56 99 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:08:12 100 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:12:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 27 3 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 26 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 8 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 10 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 9 12 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 8 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 15 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 16 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 21 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 3 24 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 2 26 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1 27 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 1 28 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 pts 2 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 4 4 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 6 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 10 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 4 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9:59:28 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:03 3 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:06 4 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 5 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 6 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 8 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 9 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:29 12 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:01:54 13 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02