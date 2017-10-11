Bennett takes back-to-back wins in Tour of Turkey
Bora-Hansgrohe rider extends race lead
Stage 2: Kumluca - Fethiye
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second straight victory at the Tour of Turkey, extending his race lead in the process. Bennett had a clear advantage as he crossed the line more than two bike lengths' ahead of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) with Riccardo Minali (Astana) in third place.
Trek-Segafredo looked to control the final kilometre to set up Theuns, but Bennett muscled his way onto their train after forcing Manuel Belletti (Wilier Triestina) out of the way. Bennett was on the wheel of Theuns as the Belgian was shown a clear road to the line when the last of his teammates peeled off. As it had been the day before, Bennett had a significant amount more speed than his rivals, and there was little they could do to stop him racking up another victory.
The longest stage of the 2017 Tour of Turkey meant a pre-lunch start in Kumluca for the peloton. The late crash on stage one meant that there would be three riders missing from the bunch with Justin Jules and Hector Saez failing to finish, while Alexander Porsev was a non-starter.
Unusually for stages of this distance, it took some time before the day's breakaway began to form with several riders trying their hand before a move finally stuck after 20 kilometres of racing. As would be expected, the riders from the Turkish national team were keen to get out front and it was Onur Balkan, who was in the break on stage 1, that broke the stalemate. He was joined by Mirco Maestri of Bardiani CSF.
The pair had four minutes on the bunch when Alfonso Murilo (Soul Brasil) decided that he wanted a piece of the action. Maestri would be thankful for the extra company as Balkan sat up after taking the points at the Turkish Beauties sprint after 59 kilometres. A crash in the bunch meant the end of the race for Gazprom-Rusvelo's Sergei Chernetskiy and the Russian would be taken to hospital with a suspected concussion.
Chernetskiy's crash was a rare thing of note in a stage that averaged barely over 30kph over the whole stage. The intermediate sprint also provided a small bit of action as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third to give himself some crucial bonus seconds for the overall classification.
Ultimately, however, the riders in the peloton were keen to save their legs for the challenging uphill finish. This meant that Maestri and Murilo were allowed to dangle out front for much longer than the breakaway had been the day before. Where the leaders had been caught with more than 30 kilometres remaining on day one, the pair held out until with 12 kilometres remaining.
The teams were in colour order in preparation of the sprint but there was little impetus in the bunch until the final 10 kilometres. The pace was almost unrecognisable from the majority of the stage as the teams jostled for position ahead final kilometre.
Trek-Segafredo had to settle for third on the opening stage and they were determined to rectify it, leading the charge into the final kilometre. Race leader Bennett held onto their coattails though and looked untouchable as he charged past Theuns to add victory on stage 2 to his win the day before.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|6:02:06
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|8
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:02
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|14
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|17
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|18
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|20
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|26
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|32
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|34
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|38
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|40
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|41
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|43
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|44
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|46
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|49
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|51
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|58
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:13
|60
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|62
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|64
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|66
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|68
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|72
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|73
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|74
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|75
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:24
|76
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|77
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:25
|78
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|79
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:38
|80
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|81
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:54
|82
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|83
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|84
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|87
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|89
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:01:58
|90
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|92
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:21
|94
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:58
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:14
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|98
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|99
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:04
|100
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|14
|3
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|12
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|10
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|9
|8
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|8
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|10
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|14
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6:02:06
|2
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:00:02
|3
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|11
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:25
|12
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:01:50
|13
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|18:06:20
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Wilier Triestina
|7
|Turkey
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|10
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:15
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|9:59:12
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:10
|3
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:14
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|14
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:00:21
|16
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|17
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|20
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|26
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|29
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|32
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|37
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|39
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|41
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|42
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|43
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|46
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|47
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|52
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|53
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|54
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|57
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|60
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|61
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|63
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|65
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|67
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|68
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|70
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|72
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|76
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:44
|77
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|78
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:45
|79
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|80
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:57
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|82
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:14
|83
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|84
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:02:10
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:14
|89
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:02:18
|90
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|91
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:41
|94
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|95
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|96
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:04:34
|97
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:06:24
|98
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:56
|99
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:08:12
|100
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:12:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|27
|3
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|26
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|10
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|9
|12
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|8
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|14
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|15
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|16
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|21
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|24
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|2
|26
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|27
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|28
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|pts
|2
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|4
|4
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|6
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9:59:28
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:03
|3
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:06
|4
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|5
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|8
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|9
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:29
|12
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:01:54
|13
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|29:58:38
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Wilier Triestina
|8
|Turkey
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:15
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
