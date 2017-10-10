Image 1 of 21 Sam Bennett raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 21 The sprint is launched (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 21 Enrico Barbin takes the first king of the mountains jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 21 Diego Ulissi and others cross the line after being caught up in the late crash (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 21 Edward Theuns had to settle for third place (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 21 Sam Bennett on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 21 Sam Bennett celebrates another WorldTour win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 21 Sam Bennett pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 21 Sam Bennett steps onto the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 21 Bennett heads for the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 21 An aerial view of the sprint (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 21 Sam Bennett on the podium after winning opening stage of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Sam Bennett holds off Marco Benfatto (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 21 Sam Bennett raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 21 The Caja Rural squad, who had a one-two last year, sign on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 21 The opening stage started in Alanya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 21 The Astana team are one of four WorldTour squads at the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 21 Shane Archbold produced a solid leadout for Bennett (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 21 The Turkish national team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 21 The Bardiani-CSF squad in Alanya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 21 The sprinters head for the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey in Kemer. Bennett avoided a crash in the final 200 metres to claim his second win this month, beating Marco Benfatto (Androni Sidermec) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in the high-speed sprint.

Hot off the heels of his Munsterland Giro victory and one of the few WorldTour sprinters in the bunch, Bennett was one of the pre-stage favourites on what was always expected to be a bunch sprint.

Bora-Hansgrohe was ever-present at the front of the peloton throughout the 170-kilometre stage, with some assistance from Trek-Segafredo and Gazprom-Rusvelo. They kept Bennett out of trouble as the peloton closed in on the finish line, avoiding a crash that several riders gown down in the middle of the bunch and then Shane Archbold skilfully lead out his team leader. The incident split the peloton, leaving only a small selection of riders to fight it out for the victory.

Bennett was led up the right side of the reduced bunch by Shane Archbold before he opened up his sprint with around 150 metres to go. The Irishman charged past several rivals and only a late charge from Benfatto threatened his victory. In the end, Bennett had half a bike's advantage on the Italian as they crossed the line.

The first stage of the 2017 Tour of Turkey set out from the coastal town of Alanya, east of Antalya. Onur Balkan and Batuhan Ozgur of the Turkish national team made it into the early break along with Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina) and Flavio Cardoso Santos (Soul Brasil). The four later became six when Bardiani CSF duo Vincenzo Albanese and Simone Sterbini jumped across the gap.

After 20 kilometres of racing, the group held a 4:08 advantage over the peloton behind. By the halfway point of the stage, that had been cut down to just over two minutes as the sprinters' teams sprang into action. Gazprom-Rusvelo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Trek-Segafredo shared the duties for their respective fast-men.

Ozgur was the first to feel the strain of the pace and he was quickly distanced by his companions. It wouldn't be long before the remaining five riders found themselves back in the clutches of the peloton. Perhaps a little earlier than most would have ideally liked, the two groups were back together with 33 kilometres still to run.

The early catch meant that there was still time to attack and many tried their hand with attacks down the road. Ultimately, nothing stuck, with the high pace of the peloton and a head wind too making it difficult to stay away. A crash in the final two kilometres saw several riders hit the deck and divided what was left of the peloton. Bennett remained untroubled and had a clear run to the line to seal what he hopes to be the first of many victories this week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 3:57:26 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 4 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 16 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 18 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 22 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 23 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 24 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 26 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 30 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 33 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 34 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 36 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 39 FrantišEk Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 41 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 42 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 44 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 45 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 46 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 47 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 48 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 49 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 50 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 51 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 53 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 54 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 55 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 57 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 58 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 59 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 60 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 61 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 62 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 64 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 65 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 66 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 67 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 68 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 69 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 72 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 73 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 74 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 76 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 78 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 79 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 82 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 83 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 84 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 85 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:38 86 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 87 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 88 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 93 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:47 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 95 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 96 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 97 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 99 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 100 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 101 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 102 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team DNF Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect

Sprint Classification - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Sprint Classification - Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1

Sprint Classification - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 14 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 13 4 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 11 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 6 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 2 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 1

King of the mountains - KOM1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 pts 2 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:57:26 2 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 6 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 8 Onur Balkan (Tur) 9 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 11 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 12 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora - Hansgrohe 11:52:18 2 Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 3 Bardiani CSF 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 6 Trek - Segafredo 7 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 10 Gazprom - Rusvelo 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Turkish National Team 13 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 3:57:16 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:04 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:06 4 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:07 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 7 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 8 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:09 9 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 10 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 12 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 17 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 18 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 21 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 22 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 23 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 24 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 28 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 29 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 30 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 32 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 34 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 37 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 38 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 40 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 43 FrantišEk Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 46 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 48 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 49 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 50 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 51 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 52 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 53 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 54 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 56 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 57 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 58 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 60 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 61 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 62 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 63 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 64 Onur Balkan (Tur) 65 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 66 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 67 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 68 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 70 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 71 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 74 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 75 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 77 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 79 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 82 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 83 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 84 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 85 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 86 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 90 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 91 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 92 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 93 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 94 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 96 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 97 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 98 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 99 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 100 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:48 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 102 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:57

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 14 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 13 4 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 11 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 6 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 5 13 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 16 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 18 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 2 19 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1 20 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1 21 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 1

King of the mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 pts 2 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:57:23 2 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 6 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 7 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 8 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 9 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 11 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 12 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice