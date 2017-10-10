Bennett wins Tour of Turkey stage 1
Irishman beats Benfatto and Theuns in bunch finish
Stage 1: Alanya - Kemer
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey in Kemer. Bennett avoided a crash in the final 200 metres to claim his second win this month, beating Marco Benfatto (Androni Sidermec) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in the high-speed sprint.
Related Articles
Hot off the heels of his Munsterland Giro victory and one of the few WorldTour sprinters in the bunch, Bennett was one of the pre-stage favourites on what was always expected to be a bunch sprint.
Bora-Hansgrohe was ever-present at the front of the peloton throughout the 170-kilometre stage, with some assistance from Trek-Segafredo and Gazprom-Rusvelo. They kept Bennett out of trouble as the peloton closed in on the finish line, avoiding a crash that several riders gown down in the middle of the bunch and then Shane Archbold skilfully lead out his team leader. The incident split the peloton, leaving only a small selection of riders to fight it out for the victory.
Bennett was led up the right side of the reduced bunch by Shane Archbold before he opened up his sprint with around 150 metres to go. The Irishman charged past several rivals and only a late charge from Benfatto threatened his victory. In the end, Bennett had half a bike's advantage on the Italian as they crossed the line.
The first stage of the 2017 Tour of Turkey set out from the coastal town of Alanya, east of Antalya. Onur Balkan and Batuhan Ozgur of the Turkish national team made it into the early break along with Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina) and Flavio Cardoso Santos (Soul Brasil). The four later became six when Bardiani CSF duo Vincenzo Albanese and Simone Sterbini jumped across the gap.
After 20 kilometres of racing, the group held a 4:08 advantage over the peloton behind. By the halfway point of the stage, that had been cut down to just over two minutes as the sprinters' teams sprang into action. Gazprom-Rusvelo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Trek-Segafredo shared the duties for their respective fast-men.
Ozgur was the first to feel the strain of the pace and he was quickly distanced by his companions. It wouldn't be long before the remaining five riders found themselves back in the clutches of the peloton. Perhaps a little earlier than most would have ideally liked, the two groups were back together with 33 kilometres still to run.
The early catch meant that there was still time to attack and many tried their hand with attacks down the road. Ultimately, nothing stuck, with the high pace of the peloton and a head wind too making it difficult to stay away. A crash in the final two kilometres saw several riders hit the deck and divided what was left of the peloton. Bennett remained untroubled and had a clear run to the line to seal what he hopes to be the first of many victories this week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3:57:26
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|18
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|22
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|23
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|24
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|26
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|33
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|34
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|36
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|39
|FrantišEk Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|42
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|44
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|45
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|46
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|47
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|50
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|51
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|53
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|54
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|57
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|58
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|59
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|60
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|61
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|62
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|64
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|65
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|67
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|68
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|69
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|70
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|72
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|73
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|74
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|78
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|79
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|82
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|83
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|84
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|85
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:38
|86
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|87
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|88
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|93
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:47
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|97
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|99
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|100
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|14
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|13
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|9
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|2
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|pts
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:57:26
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|8
|Onur Balkan (Tur)
|9
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|11
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|12
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|11:52:18
|2
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|10
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Turkish National Team
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3:57:16
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:04
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:06
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:07
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|7
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:09
|9
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|10
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|12
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|17
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|22
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|23
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|24
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|28
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|29
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|30
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|32
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|37
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|38
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|43
|FrantišEk Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|46
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|48
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|49
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|50
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|53
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|54
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|56
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|57
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|60
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|61
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|62
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|63
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|64
|Onur Balkan (Tur)
|65
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|67
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|70
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|71
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|74
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|75
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|79
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|82
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|83
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|84
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|85
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|86
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|91
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|94
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|96
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|97
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|100
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:48
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|102
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|14
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|13
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|9
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|5
|13
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|16
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|18
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|2
|19
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|20
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|pts
|2
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:57:23
|2
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|7
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|8
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|9
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|11
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|12
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|11:52:18
|2
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|10
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Turkish National Team
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy