Bennett wins Tour of Turkey stage 1

Irishman beats Benfatto and Theuns in bunch finish

Image 1 of 21

Sam Bennett raises his arm in celebration

Sam Bennett raises his arm in celebration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 21

The sprint is launched

The sprint is launched
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 21

Enrico Barbin takes the first king of the mountains jersey

Enrico Barbin takes the first king of the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 21

Diego Ulissi and others cross the line after being caught up in the late crash

Diego Ulissi and others cross the line after being caught up in the late crash
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 21

Edward Theuns had to settle for third place

Edward Theuns had to settle for third place
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 21

Sam Bennett on the podium

Sam Bennett on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 21

Sam Bennett celebrates another WorldTour win

Sam Bennett celebrates another WorldTour win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 21

Sam Bennett pulls on the leader's jersey

Sam Bennett pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 21

Sam Bennett steps onto the podium

Sam Bennett steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 21

Bennett heads for the line

Bennett heads for the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 21

An aerial view of the sprint

An aerial view of the sprint
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 21

Sam Bennett on the podium after winning opening stage of Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett on the podium after winning opening stage of Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Sam Bennett holds off Marco Benfatto

Sam Bennett holds off Marco Benfatto
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 21

Sam Bennett raises his arm in celebration

Sam Bennett raises his arm in celebration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 21

The Caja Rural squad, who had a one-two last year, sign on

The Caja Rural squad, who had a one-two last year, sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 21

The opening stage started in Alanya

The opening stage started in Alanya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 21

The Astana team are one of four WorldTour squads at the race

The Astana team are one of four WorldTour squads at the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 21

Shane Archbold produced a solid leadout for Bennett

Shane Archbold produced a solid leadout for Bennett
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 21

The Turkish national team

The Turkish national team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 21

The Bardiani-CSF squad in Alanya

The Bardiani-CSF squad in Alanya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 21

The sprinters head for the line

The sprinters head for the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey in Kemer. Bennett avoided a crash in the final 200 metres to claim his second win this month, beating Marco Benfatto (Androni Sidermec) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in the high-speed sprint.

Hot off the heels of his Munsterland Giro victory and one of the few WorldTour sprinters in the bunch, Bennett was one of the pre-stage favourites on what was always expected to be a bunch sprint.

Bora-Hansgrohe was ever-present at the front of the peloton throughout the 170-kilometre stage, with some assistance from Trek-Segafredo and Gazprom-Rusvelo. They kept Bennett out of trouble as the peloton closed in on the finish line, avoiding a crash that several riders gown down in the middle of the bunch and then Shane Archbold skilfully lead out his team leader. The incident split the peloton, leaving only a small selection of riders to fight it out for the victory.

Bennett was led up the right side of the reduced bunch by Shane Archbold before he opened up his sprint with around 150 metres to go. The Irishman charged past several rivals and only a late charge from Benfatto threatened his victory. In the end, Bennett had half a bike's advantage on the Italian as they crossed the line.

The first stage of the 2017 Tour of Turkey set out from the coastal town of Alanya, east of Antalya. Onur Balkan and Batuhan Ozgur of the Turkish national team made it into the early break along with Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina) and Flavio Cardoso Santos (Soul Brasil). The four later became six when Bardiani CSF duo Vincenzo Albanese and Simone Sterbini jumped across the gap.

After 20 kilometres of racing, the group held a 4:08 advantage over the peloton behind. By the halfway point of the stage, that had been cut down to just over two minutes as the sprinters' teams sprang into action. Gazprom-Rusvelo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Trek-Segafredo shared the duties for their respective fast-men.

Ozgur was the first to feel the strain of the pace and he was quickly distanced by his companions. It wouldn't be long before the remaining five riders found themselves back in the clutches of the peloton. Perhaps a little earlier than most would have ideally liked, the two groups were back together with 33 kilometres still to run.

The early catch meant that there was still time to attack and many tried their hand with attacks down the road. Ultimately, nothing stuck, with the high pace of the peloton and a head wind too making it difficult to stay away. A crash in the final two kilometres saw several riders hit the deck and divided what was left of the peloton. Bennett remained untroubled and had a clear run to the line to seal what he hopes to be the first of many victories this week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe3:57:26
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
4Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
16Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
18Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
22Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
23Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
26Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
30Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
33Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
34Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
39FrantišEk Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
41Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
42Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
44Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
45Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
46Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
47Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
48Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
49Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
50Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
51Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
53Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
54Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
55Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
57Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
58Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
59Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
60Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
61Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
62Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
64Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
65Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
66Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
68Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
69Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
72David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
73Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
74Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
76Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
78Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
79Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
82Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
83Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
84Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
85Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:38
86Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
87Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
88Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
93Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:05:47
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
95Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
96Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
97Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
99Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
100Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
101Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
102Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
DNFHector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect

Sprint Classification - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
3Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Sprint Classification - Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
3Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1

Sprint Classification - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe15pts
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia14
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo13
4Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe11
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia6
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team5
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo2
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo1

King of the mountains - KOM1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:57:26
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
3Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
5Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
6Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
7Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
8Onur Balkan (Tur)
9Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
10Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
11Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
12Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora - Hansgrohe11:52:18
2Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
3Bardiani CSF
4UAE Team Emirates
5Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
6Trek - Segafredo
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
10Gazprom - Rusvelo
11Astana Pro Team
12Turkish National Team
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe3:57:16
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:04
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:00:06
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:07
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
7Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
8Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:09
9Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
10Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
12Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
17Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
18Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
22Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
23Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
24Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
28Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
29Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
30Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
32Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
34Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
37Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
38Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
43FrantišEk Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
46Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
48Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
49Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
50Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
51Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
52Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
53Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
54Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
56Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
57Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
58Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
60Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
61Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
62Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
63Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
64Onur Balkan (Tur)
65Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
67Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
68Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
70Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
71Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
74David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
75Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
77Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
79Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
82Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
83Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
84Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
85Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
86Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
90Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
91Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
92Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
93Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
94Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
96Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
97Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
98Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
99Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
100Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:03:48
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
102Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:05:57

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe15pts
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia14
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo13
4Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe11
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia6
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia5
13Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team5
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
16Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
18Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo2
19Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1
20Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo1

King of the mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2pts
2Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:57:23
2Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
5Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
6Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
7Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
8Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
9Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
10Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
11Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
12Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora - Hansgrohe11:52:18
2Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
3Bardiani CSF
4UAE Team Emirates
5Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
6Trek - Segafredo
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
10Gazprom - Rusvelo
11Astana Pro Team
12Turkish National Team
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

