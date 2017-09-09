Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey past winners
Champions 1995-2016
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2015
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre–Merida
|2014
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|2012
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|2011
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1–Sanofi Aventis
|2010
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD–NERI
|2009
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Barloworld
|2008
|David García Dapena (Esp) Karpin–Galicia
|2007
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Bul) Velo-M-Hemus-Makedonya
|2006
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Brisaspor
|2005
|Svetoslav Tchanliev (Bul) Cycling Club Bourgas
|2004
|Ahad Kazemi (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
|2003
|Mert Mutlu (Tur) (Elite)
|2002
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Telekom Malaysia Cycling Team
|2001
|Mert Mutlu (Tur) Brisaspor
|2000
|Sergey Lavrenenko (Kaz)
|1999
|Erdinç Dogan (Tur)
|1998
|Erdinç Dogan (Tur)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy