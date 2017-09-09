Trending

Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey past winners

Champions 1995-2016

Past Winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
2015Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre–Merida
2014Adam Yates (GBr) Orica–GreenEdge
2013Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
2012Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
2011Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1–Sanofi Aventis
2010Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD–NERI
2009Daryl Impey (RSA) Barloworld
2008David García Dapena (Esp) Karpin–Galicia
2007Ivailo Gabrovski (Bul) Velo-M-Hemus-Makedonya
2006Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Brisaspor
2005Svetoslav Tchanliev (Bul) Cycling Club Bourgas
2004Ahad Kazemi (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
2003Mert Mutlu (Tur) (Elite)
2002Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Telekom Malaysia Cycling Team
2001Mert Mutlu (Tur) Brisaspor
2000Sergey Lavrenenko (Kaz)
1999Erdinç Dogan (Tur)
1998Erdinç Dogan (Tur)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews