Tour of Turkey: Bennett does the triple on stage 3
Irishman overcomes late climb and extends overall lead
Stage 3: Fethiye - Marmaris
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) made it a hat-trick at the Tour of Turkey, winning stage 3 on Thursday to maintain his 100 per cent strike so far at the late-season WorldTour race.
The Irishman had won convincingly from traditional bunch sprints on the opening two days, and en-route to Marmaris he managed to overcome a late climb to earn the right to sprint from a reduced peloton.
Trek-Segafredo’s Edward Theuns might have hoped the climb, and subsequent descent into Marmaris, would tip the balance in his favour after finishing third and second behind Bennett on the opening two stages, but the Belgian was once again unable to match the race leader’s speed in the home straight and had to settle for second place. UAE Team Emirates’ Simone Consonni finished third.
Bennett sat in second to last position in a group of 20 riders that emerged at the head of the race as the uncategorized 2.2-kilometre climb topped out with just over seven kilometres remaining. A chasing group of 20 clipped on part-way down the descent and, as the road flattened out in the final couple of kilometres, Bennett was able to rely on Shane Archbold and Gregor Muhlberger to take control and deliver him to the final few hundred metres, where his finishing speed spoke for itself.
“When the group split, I had the support of three of the guys again. It was a technical finish but I came out of the final bend in the perfect position," said Bennett. "I'm delighted with a third victory for the team, the sponsors and to reward the guys for their amazing work.”
The victory is Bennett’s ninth of the season, and his fourth in a row after he won the Munsterland Giro earlier this month before heading to Turkey.
Thanks to bonus seconds, Bennett extends his lead atop the overall standings to 14 seconds over Theuns, with Consonni third at 26 seconds. That should all change, however, on Friday’s uphill finish at Selcuk.
How it unfolded
The third stage saw riders head off from Fethiye in the direction of Mamaris, with a shorter route than yesterday at 128.6km. There was an early category-2 climb, but the major feature of the parcours would be the uncategorized incline with just under 10 kilometres remaining, followed by the swooping descent into town.
Two riders – Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) and Ferit Can Samli (Turkish national team) – went up the road from the gun, and they were later joined by Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic) who was late to the party but managed to bridge across. Lincoln Silva of Soul Brasil attemped to do the same but to no avail.
Deruette took maximum points at the top of the climb but Maestri skipped clear of the peloton to mop of the remaining points and retain his red king of the mountains jersey.
The breakaway opened up a lead of five minutes after 50 kilometers and, with Theuns’ Trek team placing a rider in the break, it was down to Bennett’s Bora teammates to control the gap to the leading trio. It was down to just under a minute with 25 kilometres to go, whereupon Daniel attacked his breakaway companions and set off on a solo mission, arms tucked over his bars on the wide highways. He made it to the foot of the climb, and as he was caught by the peloton the attacks started to come.
Bardiani-CSF, Caja Rural and Androni-Sidermec sent riders off the front, while UAE seemed to have strength in numbers. No one succeeded in prying open a significant advantage, but the peloton was being stretched, and Bennett and co were in survival mode.
The climb crested with just over seven kilometres remaining, and Bennett was still in contention, sitting second to last place in the front group of 20 that had formed. Theuns was a couple of places in front of him. Another group of 20 clipped back on halfway down the descent, and it was just a question of how much the climb had taken out of the legs.
Not much out of Bennett’s, it transpired. His teammates took command through the tight left-hand bends and narrow streets of the final couple of kilometres and, unperturbed by a late flyer from Theuns' teammates Kiel Reijnan. the 26-year-old calmly finished the job.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3:25:26
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|17
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|19
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|23
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|27
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|31
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|34
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|37
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|39
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|40
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|42
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|44
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:11
|47
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|49
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|50
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|52
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:13
|53
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:15
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:33
|55
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|56
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|61
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|63
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|64
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|65
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|66
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:25
|67
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|69
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|70
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:35
|71
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:31
|73
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|74
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:03:35
|75
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|76
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:03:37
|77
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:05:02
|78
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:05:27
|79
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|80
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:10
|82
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:06:19
|83
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|84
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|85
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|87
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|88
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|89
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|92
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|93
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|94
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|95
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|97
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:15:36
|99
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|14
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|12
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|11
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|6
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|3
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|5
|pts
|2
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|3
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:25:26
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:11
|5
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:00:57
|8
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:05:27
|9
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|11
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|12
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|13
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|10:16:18
|2
|Wilier Triestina
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:03
|12
|Turkey
|0:01:45
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|13:24:28
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:14
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:29
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:32
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
|18
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|27
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|28
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|31
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|34
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:43
|35
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|38
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|39
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|40
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|43
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|45
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|46
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|48
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:54
|49
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:05
|51
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|52
|Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:20
|53
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
|54
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|56
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:24
|57
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|58
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:01:29
|59
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:01:39
|60
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:55
|61
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:57
|62
|Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|63
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
|64
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|65
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:02:51
|66
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:03
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|68
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:16
|70
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:03:17
|71
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:04:07
|72
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|73
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:04:44
|74
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:05:56
|75
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:10
|76
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:06:22
|77
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:06:28
|78
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:52
|79
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:07:26
|80
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:07:55
|81
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:07:56
|82
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:08:03
|83
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:08:04
|84
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:08:13
|88
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|89
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:08:23
|91
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:08:27
|92
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|93
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:10:09
|94
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:13:25
|96
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:13:56
|97
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:15:54
|98
|Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:56
|99
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:18:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|45
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|41
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|28
|5
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|26
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|15
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|11
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
|14
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|13
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|11
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|16
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|9
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|20
|Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|22
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|5
|23
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|25
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|29
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|3
|30
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|31
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|1
|33
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1
|34
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|5
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|4
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|4
|5
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|6
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|8
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|9
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|4
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|3
|5
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
|3
|6
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:24:57
|2
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:14
|3
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|4
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:25
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:02:48
|8
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:41
|9
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:05:53
|10
|Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
|0:07:35
|11
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:07:44
|12
|Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|13
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|40:14:56
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:02
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Wilier Triestina
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|9
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:18
|12
|Turkey
|0:01:47
|13
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
