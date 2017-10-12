Trending

Tour of Turkey: Bennett does the triple on stage 3

Irishman overcomes late climb and extends overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Sam Bennett clenches his fist in celebration

Sam Bennett clenches his fist in celebration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 15

The podium of Theuns, Bennett and Consonni (L-R)

The podium of Theuns, Bennett and Consonni (L-R)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 15

Bennett crosses the line with a healthy margin

Bennett crosses the line with a healthy margin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 15

Sam Bennett on the podium again in the leader's jersey

Sam Bennett on the podium again in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 15

Mirco Maestri retained the king of the mountains jersey

Mirco Maestri retained the king of the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 15

Bennett crosses the line

Bennett crosses the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 15

Bennett on the podium

Bennett on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 15

Sam Bennett powers away from Theuns and Consonni

Sam Bennett powers away from Theuns and Consonni
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 15

The finishing straight

The finishing straight
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 15

Bennett throws the flowers into the crowd

Bennett throws the flowers into the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 15

Trek-Segafredo leads the peloton

Trek-Segafredo leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Stage 3 of Tour of Turkey

Stage 3 of Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Trek-Segafredo taking charge at Tour of Turkey

Trek-Segafredo taking charge at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) on a solo atttack

Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) on a solo atttack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) made it a hat-trick at the Tour of Turkey, winning stage 3 on Thursday to maintain his 100 per cent strike so far at the late-season WorldTour race.

The Irishman had won convincingly from traditional bunch sprints on the opening two days, and en-route to Marmaris he managed to overcome a late climb to earn the right to sprint from a reduced peloton.

Trek-Segafredo’s Edward Theuns might have hoped the climb, and subsequent descent into Marmaris, would tip the balance in his favour after finishing third and second behind Bennett on the opening two stages, but the Belgian was once again unable to match the race leader’s speed in the home straight and had to settle for second place. UAE Team Emirates’ Simone Consonni finished third.

Bennett sat in second to last position in a group of 20 riders that emerged at the head of the race as the uncategorized 2.2-kilometre climb topped out with just over seven kilometres remaining. A chasing group of 20 clipped on part-way down the descent and, as the road flattened out in the final couple of kilometres, Bennett was able to rely on Shane Archbold and Gregor Muhlberger to take control and deliver him to the final few hundred metres, where his finishing speed spoke for itself.

“When the group split, I had the support of three of the guys again. It was a technical finish but I came out of the final bend in the perfect position," said Bennett. "I'm delighted with a third victory for the team, the sponsors and to reward the guys for their amazing work.”

The victory is Bennett’s ninth of the season, and his fourth in a row after he won the Munsterland Giro earlier this month before heading to Turkey.

Thanks to bonus seconds, Bennett extends his lead atop the overall standings to 14 seconds over Theuns, with Consonni third at 26 seconds. That should all change, however, on Friday’s uphill finish at Selcuk.

How it unfolded

The third stage saw riders head off from Fethiye in the direction of Mamaris, with a shorter route than yesterday at 128.6km. There was an early category-2 climb, but the major feature of the parcours would be the uncategorized incline with just under 10 kilometres remaining, followed by the swooping descent into town.

Two riders – Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) and Ferit Can Samli (Turkish national team) – went up the road from the gun, and they were later joined by Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic) who was late to the party but managed to bridge across. Lincoln Silva of Soul Brasil attemped to do the same but to no avail.

Deruette took maximum points at the top of the climb but Maestri skipped clear of the peloton to mop of the remaining points and retain his red king of the mountains jersey.

The breakaway opened up a lead of five minutes after 50 kilometers and, with Theuns’ Trek team placing a rider in the break, it was down to Bennett’s Bora teammates to control the gap to the leading trio. It was down to just under a minute with 25 kilometres to go, whereupon Daniel attacked his breakaway companions and set off on a solo mission, arms tucked over his bars on the wide highways. He made it to the foot of the climb, and as he was caught by the peloton the attacks started to come.

Bardiani-CSF, Caja Rural and Androni-Sidermec sent riders off the front, while UAE seemed to have strength in numbers. No one succeeded in prying open a significant advantage, but the peloton was being stretched, and Bennett and co were in survival mode.

The climb crested with just over seven kilometres remaining, and Bennett was still in contention, sitting second to last place in the front group of 20 that had formed. Theuns was a couple of places in front of him. Another group of 20 clipped back on halfway down the descent, and it was just a question of how much the climb had taken out of the legs.

Not much out of Bennett’s, it transpired. His teammates took command through the tight left-hand bends and narrow streets of the final couple of kilometres and, unperturbed by a late flyer from Theuns' teammates Kiel Reijnan. the 26-year-old calmly finished the job.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe3:25:26
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
7Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
16Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
17Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
19Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
23Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
27Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
31Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
34Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
37Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
39Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
40Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
42Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
44Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:11
47Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
49Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
50Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
52Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:13
53Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:15
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo0:00:33
55Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
56Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
59Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
61Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
63Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
64Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
65Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
66Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:25
67Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
69Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
70Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:35
71Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
72Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:31
73Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
74Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:03:35
75Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
76Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:03:37
77Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:05:02
78Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:05:27
79Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
80Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:06:10
82Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:06:19
83Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
84Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
85Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
86Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
87Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
88Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
89Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
90Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team
92Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team
93Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
94Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
95Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
96Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
97Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
98Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:15:36
99Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
DNSMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team5pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe15pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo14
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia12
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia11
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia10
7Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
9Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team6
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe5
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo3
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect5pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team3
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Turkish Beauty
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo5pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team3
3Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:25:26
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
3Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:11
5Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
7Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:00:57
8Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:05:27
9Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
11Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
12Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
13Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF10:16:18
2Wilier Triestina
3Androni Giocattoli
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Trek-Segafredo
7Gazprom – Rusvelo
8UAE Team Emirates
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Astana Pro Team
11WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:03
12Turkey0:01:45
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:02:32

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe13:24:28
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:00:14
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:29
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:30
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:32
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
16Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
17Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo
18Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
27Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
28Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
31Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
34Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:43
35Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
38Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
39Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
40Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
42Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
43Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
45Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
46Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:51
48Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:00:54
49Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo0:01:05
51Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
52Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:20
53Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team
54Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
55Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
56Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:24
57Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
58Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:29
59Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:01:39
60Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:55
61Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:57
62Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team
63Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team
64Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
65Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:02:51
66Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:03
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
68Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
69Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:16
70Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:03:17
71Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:04:07
72Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
73Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:04:44
74Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:05:56
75Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:10
76Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:06:22
77Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:06:28
78Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:06:52
79Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:07:26
80Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:07:55
81Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:07:56
82Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team0:08:03
83Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:08:04
84Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
87Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:08:13
88Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:08:15
89Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
90Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team0:08:23
91Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:08:27
92Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:10:00
93Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:10:09
94Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:11:39
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:13:25
96Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe0:13:56
97Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:15:54
98Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:17:56
99Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:18:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe45pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo41
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia28
5Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia26
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia15
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15
9Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
11Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team14
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe13
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia11
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
16Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team10
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia9
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
20Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
22Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team5
23Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe5
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo5
25Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
26Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
27Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team3
28Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team3
29Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect3
30Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo1
31Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo1
33Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1
34Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect5
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
4Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team4
5Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team3
6Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team2
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo2
8Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
9Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team10pts
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo5
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
4Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia3
5Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team3
6Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team1
7Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:24:57
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:14
3Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
4Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:25
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
7Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team0:02:48
8Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:41
9Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:05:53
10Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team0:07:35
11Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:07:44
12Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
13Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:09:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli40:14:56
2Bardiani CSF0:00:02
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Wilier Triestina
5Astana Pro Team
6Trek-Segafredo
7UAE Team Emirates
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:04
9Gazprom – Rusvelo
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:18
12Turkey0:01:47
13Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:02:47

