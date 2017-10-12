Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett clenches his fist in celebration (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 15 The podium of Theuns, Bennett and Consonni (L-R) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 15 Bennett crosses the line with a healthy margin (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 15 Sam Bennett on the podium again in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 15 Mirco Maestri retained the king of the mountains jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 15 Bennett crosses the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 15 Bennett on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 15 Sam Bennett powers away from Theuns and Consonni (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 15 The finishing straight (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 15 Bennett throws the flowers into the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 15 Trek-Segafredo leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Stage 3 of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Trek-Segafredo taking charge at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) on a solo atttack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) made it a hat-trick at the Tour of Turkey, winning stage 3 on Thursday to maintain his 100 per cent strike so far at the late-season WorldTour race.

The Irishman had won convincingly from traditional bunch sprints on the opening two days, and en-route to Marmaris he managed to overcome a late climb to earn the right to sprint from a reduced peloton.

Trek-Segafredo’s Edward Theuns might have hoped the climb, and subsequent descent into Marmaris, would tip the balance in his favour after finishing third and second behind Bennett on the opening two stages, but the Belgian was once again unable to match the race leader’s speed in the home straight and had to settle for second place. UAE Team Emirates’ Simone Consonni finished third.

Bennett sat in second to last position in a group of 20 riders that emerged at the head of the race as the uncategorized 2.2-kilometre climb topped out with just over seven kilometres remaining. A chasing group of 20 clipped on part-way down the descent and, as the road flattened out in the final couple of kilometres, Bennett was able to rely on Shane Archbold and Gregor Muhlberger to take control and deliver him to the final few hundred metres, where his finishing speed spoke for itself.

“When the group split, I had the support of three of the guys again. It was a technical finish but I came out of the final bend in the perfect position," said Bennett. "I'm delighted with a third victory for the team, the sponsors and to reward the guys for their amazing work.”

The victory is Bennett’s ninth of the season, and his fourth in a row after he won the Munsterland Giro earlier this month before heading to Turkey.

Thanks to bonus seconds, Bennett extends his lead atop the overall standings to 14 seconds over Theuns, with Consonni third at 26 seconds. That should all change, however, on Friday’s uphill finish at Selcuk.

How it unfolded

The third stage saw riders head off from Fethiye in the direction of Mamaris, with a shorter route than yesterday at 128.6km. There was an early category-2 climb, but the major feature of the parcours would be the uncategorized incline with just under 10 kilometres remaining, followed by the swooping descent into town.

Two riders – Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) and Ferit Can Samli (Turkish national team) – went up the road from the gun, and they were later joined by Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic) who was late to the party but managed to bridge across. Lincoln Silva of Soul Brasil attemped to do the same but to no avail.

Deruette took maximum points at the top of the climb but Maestri skipped clear of the peloton to mop of the remaining points and retain his red king of the mountains jersey.

The breakaway opened up a lead of five minutes after 50 kilometers and, with Theuns’ Trek team placing a rider in the break, it was down to Bennett’s Bora teammates to control the gap to the leading trio. It was down to just under a minute with 25 kilometres to go, whereupon Daniel attacked his breakaway companions and set off on a solo mission, arms tucked over his bars on the wide highways. He made it to the foot of the climb, and as he was caught by the peloton the attacks started to come.

Bardiani-CSF, Caja Rural and Androni-Sidermec sent riders off the front, while UAE seemed to have strength in numbers. No one succeeded in prying open a significant advantage, but the peloton was being stretched, and Bennett and co were in survival mode.

The climb crested with just over seven kilometres remaining, and Bennett was still in contention, sitting second to last place in the front group of 20 that had formed. Theuns was a couple of places in front of him. Another group of 20 clipped back on halfway down the descent, and it was just a question of how much the climb had taken out of the legs.

Not much out of Bennett’s, it transpired. His teammates took command through the tight left-hand bends and narrow streets of the final couple of kilometres and, unperturbed by a late flyer from Theuns' teammates Kiel Reijnan. the 26-year-old calmly finished the job.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 3:25:26 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 7 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 16 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 17 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 19 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 23 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 27 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 31 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 34 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 37 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 39 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 40 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 42 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 44 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11 47 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 49 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 50 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 52 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:13 53 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:15 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:33 55 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 56 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 59 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 61 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 63 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 64 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 65 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 66 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:25 67 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 69 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 70 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:35 71 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 72 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:31 73 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 74 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:03:35 75 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 76 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:03:37 77 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:05:02 78 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:05:27 79 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 80 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:06:10 82 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:06:19 83 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 84 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 85 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 86 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 87 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 88 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 89 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 90 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 92 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 93 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 94 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 95 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 96 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 97 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 98 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:15:36 99 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team DNS Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 5 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 14 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 12 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 11 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 10 7 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 9 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 10 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 6 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 3 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 5 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 3 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Turkish Beauty # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 5 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 3 3 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:25:26 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:11 5 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 7 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:00:57 8 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:05:27 9 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 11 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 12 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 13 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 10:16:18 2 Wilier Triestina 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Astana Pro Team 11 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:03 12 Turkey 0:01:45 13 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 13:24:28 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:14 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 4 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:29 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:30 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:32 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 17 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek - Segafredo 18 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 27 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 28 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 31 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 34 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:00:43 35 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 38 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 39 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 40 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 42 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 43 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) UAE Team Emirates 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 45 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 46 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:51 48 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:54 49 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:05 51 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 52 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:20 53 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkish national team 54 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 55 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 56 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:24 57 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 58 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:01:29 59 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:01:39 60 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:55 61 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:57 62 Serkan Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 63 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkish national team 64 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 65 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:02:51 66 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:03 67 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 68 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 69 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:16 70 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:03:17 71 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:04:07 72 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 73 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:04:44 74 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:05:56 75 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:10 76 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:06:22 77 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:06:28 78 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:06:52 79 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:07:26 80 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:07:55 81 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 0:07:56 82 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 0:08:03 83 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:04 84 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 87 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:08:13 88 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:15 89 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 90 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 0:08:23 91 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:08:27 92 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:00 93 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:10:09 94 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:39 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:25 96 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:56 97 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:15:54 98 Victor Ranghetti (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:56 99 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:18:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 45 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 41 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 28 5 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 26 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 15 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 9 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 11 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkish national team 14 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 11 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 16 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 9 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 20 Franti_Ek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 22 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 5 23 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 25 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 3 29 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 3 30 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 1 31 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 1 33 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 1 34 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Turkish national team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 5 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 4 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 4 5 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 3 6 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 2 8 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 9 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 10 pts 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 5 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 4 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3 5 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkish national team 3 6 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 1 7 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13:24:57 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:00:14 3 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 4 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:25 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 7 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkish national team 0:02:48 8 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:41 9 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:05:53 10 Batuhan Özgür (Tur) Turkish national team 0:07:35 11 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:07:44 12 Lincoln Silva (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 13 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31