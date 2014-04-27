Trending

Tour of Turkey: Cavendish wins stage 1

British sprinter holds off Viviani and Bos

Image 1 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the lead in Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the lead in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Theo Bos (Belkin)

Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Job well done for Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Job well done for Omega Pharma-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

The peloton rolls out for the 2014 Tour of Turkey

The peloton rolls out for the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the points classification lead

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the points classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

The start of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

The start of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Frederique Robert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took the special sprint classification lead

Frederique Robert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took the special sprint classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

The Tour of Turkey stage 1

The Tour of Turkey stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

The peloton rolls out for stage 1

The peloton rolls out for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

The day's breakaway: Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Martin Mesemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Gijs van Hoeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Mirac Kal (Torku)

The day's breakaway: Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Martin Mesemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Gijs van Hoeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Mirac Kal (Torku)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is back in action after injuring his shoulder in Gent-Wevelgem

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is back in action after injuring his shoulder in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka) beats Mirac Kal (Torku) in the intermediate sprint

Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka) beats Mirac Kal (Torku) in the intermediate sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway with Martin Mesemann (MTN-Qhubeka) and Gijs van Hoeck (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway with Martin Mesemann (MTN-Qhubeka) and Gijs van Hoeck (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) took the mountains classification lead

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) took the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) was second on the stage

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) was second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the stage

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

The final sprint of stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

The final sprint of stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 1 of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first stage in Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first stage in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Mark Cavendish went bananas to win the sprint

Mark Cavendish went bananas to win the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma- QuickStep) won the first stage of the 50th Presidential Tour of Turkey, beating Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Theo Bos (Team Belkin) into second and third in the coastal resort of Alanya.

It was the Manx rider's first race in a month after illness and his debut appearance at the eight-day stage race. He darted around the wheel of Team Belkin’s Graeme Brown and rode into a light headwind on the right hand side of the road at the end of the 141km stage. He had a bike length to spare and, as well is leading the sprint competition, secured the general classification leader’s turquoise jersey. He’s likely to hold it until the summit finish at Elmari on stage 3.

The win capped a stage in which his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, Team Belkin and Lotto-Belisol had taken responsibility for controlling the race.

Second-placed Bos was missing from the podium ceremony after a collision with a car that stopped suddenly just after the finish line. The injury is not thought to be serious and he is expected to start stage 2.

Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) secured the King of the Mountains jersey after cresting the stages only categorised climb at Tirmanis as part of a four-man break that was swallowed up with 35km to race. The junction with the quartet allowed Frederique Robert (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to sprint out of the pack and claim the Turkish Beauties jersey.

In the press conference afterwards, Cavendish said he wasn’t sure where his form would lie after a month away from racing but was “psyched” to be in Turkey and sprinting for the win.

He said: "I knew I wouldn't be in bad condition…and I'd been sprinting at home but it’s different in races and I was happy with it.

"We had to go a bit early, we've still got some young guys who are learning, they’re committed 100 percent but it’s easy to get carried away and we were left with less men that we would have liked. Altogether I'm really happy with today’s ride,' he added.

Despite appearing isolated right at the end of the race, Cavendish praised his team for sheltering him deep into the final from where he step-laddered up the wheels of rivals before unleashing his sprint.

While the Presidential Tour of Turkey is renowned for attracting the sprinters, Andre Greipel finished in the bunch after playing a supporting role. He was making his own return from injury after crashing hard at Gent-Wevelgem. Another key sprinter, Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished ninth.

At the finishing ceremony, Cavendish was given a massive bunch of bananas as a prize – a tribute from the big banana-growing region around Alanya. However after the race, Cavendish admitted he didn’t like bananas.

Tomorrow’s 175km stage 2 starts in Alanya and finished in Kemer, probably in another bunch sprint.

How it unfolded

The 50th Presidential Tour of Turkey got underway in the resort city of Alanya, on Turkey’s Southern Mediterranean coast with a 141km stage along the broad dual carriageway roads. The 154-strong peloton was missing the Team Colombia squad because the riders’ passports were snared up an a bureaucratic issue as the team tried to get visas for the Giro d’Italia start in Belfast, Northern Ireland in two weeks.

Nevertheless, under sunny skies, a four-man break went early on the short 12.9km starting lap. With 15km raced the quartet - Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) and Turkish rider Mirac Kal (Torku Sekerspor) – had stretched their lead to almost five minutes. It was all the slack the peloton, marshalled by Omega-Pharma-QuickStep, Lotto-Belisol and Team Belkin, would tolerate; for the body of the short stage, two to three minutes was all the adventurers were allowed.

On the approach to the stage’s only categorised KOM summit at Tirmiris, it was Dutch Antilles’ rider, De Maar, who opened hostilities early and ensured that back in Alanya he would have the first King of the Mountains jersey to pull on for his efforts. He was followed over the line by his break comrades Van Hoeck, Weseman and Kal.

Wesemann immediately launched an attack on the broad descent, but 5km later amid the region’s gleaming fruit growing glass houses, he put the lid on his efforts and recovered for the intermediate sprint, which he mopped up with Kal, De Maar, and Van Hoecke settled in his wheel.

With 55km to go, Lotto-Belisol briefly massed on the front – with returning from injury Andre Greipel playing his part in the pursuit – to dramatically reduce the gap. Such was the ferocity of the chase it threatened to split the peloton, but the Belgian outfit eased up when the gap to the leaders hit 30 seconds. A procession towards a sprint looked inevitable.

The peloton made the junction with the doomed break just before the start/finish banner for the first of two remaining laps. It allowed Frederique Robert (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to snap up the first Turkish Beauties jersey ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge).

Halfway around the circuit Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) launched a lone break and quickly built up a lead approaching 20 seconds. It last 10km before the fast moving peloton reabsorbed him into its ranks.

On the final lap the inevitable jockeying for position began, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale, and briefly, Australian ProContinental outfit Drapac Cycling setting up rival sprint trains at the head of the peloton. Meanwhile Lotto-Belisol, led by Greipel massed at the back before the German national champion dragged the team around the outside to the front.

However a mid-peloton crash inside 2km disrupted the group. Despite the pile up, the main sprinters emerged to battle for the stage win, with Cavendish taking shelter in the wheels before unleashing his sprint 200m or so from the line. Viviani and Bos followed him over, for a podium which reflects both the stage standings and the general classification.

The first big – and likely defining – shake-up of the GC is likely to occur on stage 3 and the 10km summit finish at Elmari.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:15:43
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
14Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
16John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
18Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
19Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
20Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
21Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
23Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
26Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
32Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
36Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
38Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
41Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
44Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
46Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
48Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
50Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
51Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
52Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
54Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
57Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
58Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
59Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
61Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
63Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
66Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
67Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
70Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
73Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
74Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
75Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
77Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
78Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
81Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
84Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
86Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
87Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
89Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
94Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
96Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
97Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
99Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
100Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
101Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
102Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
103Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
104Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
105Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
108Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
109Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
112Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
113Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
114Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
115Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
116Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
119David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
120Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
122Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
124Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
125Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
126Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
128Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
129Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
130Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
132Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
134Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
138Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
139Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
140Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
141Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
142Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
143Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:21
144Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:02:45
145Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
146Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
147Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
148Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:57
149Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
151Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
152Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
153Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE3
3Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale14
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team8
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling5
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
14Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
15Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida9:47:09
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Team Novo Nordisk
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Torku Sekerspor
6Drapac Cycling
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Astana Pro Team
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Katusha Team
13Cannondale
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Bardiani CSF
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Lotto-Belisol Team
19Orica GreenEDGE
20Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:15:43
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
14Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
16John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
18Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
19Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
20Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
21Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
23Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
26Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
32Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
36Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
38Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
41Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
44Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
46Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
48Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
50Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
51Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
52Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
54Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
57Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
58Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
59Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
61Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
63Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
66Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
67Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
70Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
73Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
74Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
75Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
77Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
78Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
81Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
84Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
86Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
87Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
89Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
94Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
96Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
97Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
99Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
100Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
101Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
102Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
103Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
104Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
105Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
108Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
109Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
112Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
113Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
114Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
115Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
116Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
119David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
120Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
122Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
124Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
125Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
126Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
128Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
129Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
130Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
132Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
134Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
138Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
139Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
140Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
141Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
142Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
143Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
144Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
145Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
147Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
148Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
149Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
150Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
151Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:21
152Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:02:45
153Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale14
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team8
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
12Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling5
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
14Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
15Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
16Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
17Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1
18Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE3
3Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida9:47:09
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Team Novo Nordisk
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Torku Sekerspor
6Drapac Cycling
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Astana Pro Team
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Katusha Team
13Cannondale
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Bardiani CSF
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Lotto-Belisol Team
19Orica GreenEDGE
20Neri Sottoli

 

