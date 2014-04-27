Tour of Turkey: Cavendish wins stage 1
British sprinter holds off Viviani and Bos
Stage 1: Alanya - Alanya
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma- QuickStep) won the first stage of the 50th Presidential Tour of Turkey, beating Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Theo Bos (Team Belkin) into second and third in the coastal resort of Alanya.
It was the Manx rider's first race in a month after illness and his debut appearance at the eight-day stage race. He darted around the wheel of Team Belkin’s Graeme Brown and rode into a light headwind on the right hand side of the road at the end of the 141km stage. He had a bike length to spare and, as well is leading the sprint competition, secured the general classification leader’s turquoise jersey. He’s likely to hold it until the summit finish at Elmari on stage 3.
The win capped a stage in which his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, Team Belkin and Lotto-Belisol had taken responsibility for controlling the race.
Second-placed Bos was missing from the podium ceremony after a collision with a car that stopped suddenly just after the finish line. The injury is not thought to be serious and he is expected to start stage 2.
Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) secured the King of the Mountains jersey after cresting the stages only categorised climb at Tirmanis as part of a four-man break that was swallowed up with 35km to race. The junction with the quartet allowed Frederique Robert (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to sprint out of the pack and claim the Turkish Beauties jersey.
In the press conference afterwards, Cavendish said he wasn’t sure where his form would lie after a month away from racing but was “psyched” to be in Turkey and sprinting for the win.
He said: "I knew I wouldn't be in bad condition…and I'd been sprinting at home but it’s different in races and I was happy with it.
"We had to go a bit early, we've still got some young guys who are learning, they’re committed 100 percent but it’s easy to get carried away and we were left with less men that we would have liked. Altogether I'm really happy with today’s ride,' he added.
Despite appearing isolated right at the end of the race, Cavendish praised his team for sheltering him deep into the final from where he step-laddered up the wheels of rivals before unleashing his sprint.
While the Presidential Tour of Turkey is renowned for attracting the sprinters, Andre Greipel finished in the bunch after playing a supporting role. He was making his own return from injury after crashing hard at Gent-Wevelgem. Another key sprinter, Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished ninth.
At the finishing ceremony, Cavendish was given a massive bunch of bananas as a prize – a tribute from the big banana-growing region around Alanya. However after the race, Cavendish admitted he didn’t like bananas.
Tomorrow’s 175km stage 2 starts in Alanya and finished in Kemer, probably in another bunch sprint.
How it unfolded
The 50th Presidential Tour of Turkey got underway in the resort city of Alanya, on Turkey’s Southern Mediterranean coast with a 141km stage along the broad dual carriageway roads. The 154-strong peloton was missing the Team Colombia squad because the riders’ passports were snared up an a bureaucratic issue as the team tried to get visas for the Giro d’Italia start in Belfast, Northern Ireland in two weeks.
Nevertheless, under sunny skies, a four-man break went early on the short 12.9km starting lap. With 15km raced the quartet - Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) and Turkish rider Mirac Kal (Torku Sekerspor) – had stretched their lead to almost five minutes. It was all the slack the peloton, marshalled by Omega-Pharma-QuickStep, Lotto-Belisol and Team Belkin, would tolerate; for the body of the short stage, two to three minutes was all the adventurers were allowed.
On the approach to the stage’s only categorised KOM summit at Tirmiris, it was Dutch Antilles’ rider, De Maar, who opened hostilities early and ensured that back in Alanya he would have the first King of the Mountains jersey to pull on for his efforts. He was followed over the line by his break comrades Van Hoeck, Weseman and Kal.
Wesemann immediately launched an attack on the broad descent, but 5km later amid the region’s gleaming fruit growing glass houses, he put the lid on his efforts and recovered for the intermediate sprint, which he mopped up with Kal, De Maar, and Van Hoecke settled in his wheel.
With 55km to go, Lotto-Belisol briefly massed on the front – with returning from injury Andre Greipel playing his part in the pursuit – to dramatically reduce the gap. Such was the ferocity of the chase it threatened to split the peloton, but the Belgian outfit eased up when the gap to the leaders hit 30 seconds. A procession towards a sprint looked inevitable.
The peloton made the junction with the doomed break just before the start/finish banner for the first of two remaining laps. It allowed Frederique Robert (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to snap up the first Turkish Beauties jersey ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge).
Halfway around the circuit Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) launched a lone break and quickly built up a lead approaching 20 seconds. It last 10km before the fast moving peloton reabsorbed him into its ranks.
On the final lap the inevitable jockeying for position began, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale, and briefly, Australian ProContinental outfit Drapac Cycling setting up rival sprint trains at the head of the peloton. Meanwhile Lotto-Belisol, led by Greipel massed at the back before the German national champion dragged the team around the outside to the front.
However a mid-peloton crash inside 2km disrupted the group. Despite the pile up, the main sprinters emerged to battle for the stage win, with Cavendish taking shelter in the wheels before unleashing his sprint 200m or so from the line. Viviani and Bos followed him over, for a podium which reflects both the stage standings and the general classification.
The first big – and likely defining – shake-up of the GC is likely to occur on stage 3 and the 10km summit finish at Elmari.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:15:43
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|23
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|26
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|32
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|38
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|41
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|46
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|48
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|51
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|52
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|54
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|56
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|57
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|58
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|59
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|61
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|63
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team
|65
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|66
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|70
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|72
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|75
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|77
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|81
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|86
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|87
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|93
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|94
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|95
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|97
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|99
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|100
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|101
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|103
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|104
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|112
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|114
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|116
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|117
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|118
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|119
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|122
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|124
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|125
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|128
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|129
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|130
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|132
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|134
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|137
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|138
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|139
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|140
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|141
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|142
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|143
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:21
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:45
|145
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|146
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|147
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|148
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:57
|149
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|151
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|152
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|153
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNS
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
