Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma- QuickStep) won the first stage of the 50th Presidential Tour of Turkey, beating Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Theo Bos (Team Belkin) into second and third in the coastal resort of Alanya.

It was the Manx rider's first race in a month after illness and his debut appearance at the eight-day stage race. He darted around the wheel of Team Belkin’s Graeme Brown and rode into a light headwind on the right hand side of the road at the end of the 141km stage. He had a bike length to spare and, as well is leading the sprint competition, secured the general classification leader’s turquoise jersey. He’s likely to hold it until the summit finish at Elmari on stage 3.

The win capped a stage in which his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, Team Belkin and Lotto-Belisol had taken responsibility for controlling the race.

Second-placed Bos was missing from the podium ceremony after a collision with a car that stopped suddenly just after the finish line. The injury is not thought to be serious and he is expected to start stage 2.

Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) secured the King of the Mountains jersey after cresting the stages only categorised climb at Tirmanis as part of a four-man break that was swallowed up with 35km to race. The junction with the quartet allowed Frederique Robert (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to sprint out of the pack and claim the Turkish Beauties jersey.

In the press conference afterwards, Cavendish said he wasn’t sure where his form would lie after a month away from racing but was “psyched” to be in Turkey and sprinting for the win.

He said: "I knew I wouldn't be in bad condition…and I'd been sprinting at home but it’s different in races and I was happy with it.

"We had to go a bit early, we've still got some young guys who are learning, they’re committed 100 percent but it’s easy to get carried away and we were left with less men that we would have liked. Altogether I'm really happy with today’s ride,' he added.

Despite appearing isolated right at the end of the race, Cavendish praised his team for sheltering him deep into the final from where he step-laddered up the wheels of rivals before unleashing his sprint.

While the Presidential Tour of Turkey is renowned for attracting the sprinters, Andre Greipel finished in the bunch after playing a supporting role. He was making his own return from injury after crashing hard at Gent-Wevelgem. Another key sprinter, Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished ninth.

At the finishing ceremony, Cavendish was given a massive bunch of bananas as a prize – a tribute from the big banana-growing region around Alanya. However after the race, Cavendish admitted he didn’t like bananas.

Tomorrow’s 175km stage 2 starts in Alanya and finished in Kemer, probably in another bunch sprint.

How it unfolded

The 50th Presidential Tour of Turkey got underway in the resort city of Alanya, on Turkey’s Southern Mediterranean coast with a 141km stage along the broad dual carriageway roads. The 154-strong peloton was missing the Team Colombia squad because the riders’ passports were snared up an a bureaucratic issue as the team tried to get visas for the Giro d’Italia start in Belfast, Northern Ireland in two weeks.

Nevertheless, under sunny skies, a four-man break went early on the short 12.9km starting lap. With 15km raced the quartet - Martin Wesemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) and Turkish rider Mirac Kal (Torku Sekerspor) – had stretched their lead to almost five minutes. It was all the slack the peloton, marshalled by Omega-Pharma-QuickStep, Lotto-Belisol and Team Belkin, would tolerate; for the body of the short stage, two to three minutes was all the adventurers were allowed.

On the approach to the stage’s only categorised KOM summit at Tirmiris, it was Dutch Antilles’ rider, De Maar, who opened hostilities early and ensured that back in Alanya he would have the first King of the Mountains jersey to pull on for his efforts. He was followed over the line by his break comrades Van Hoeck, Weseman and Kal.

Wesemann immediately launched an attack on the broad descent, but 5km later amid the region’s gleaming fruit growing glass houses, he put the lid on his efforts and recovered for the intermediate sprint, which he mopped up with Kal, De Maar, and Van Hoecke settled in his wheel.

With 55km to go, Lotto-Belisol briefly massed on the front – with returning from injury Andre Greipel playing his part in the pursuit – to dramatically reduce the gap. Such was the ferocity of the chase it threatened to split the peloton, but the Belgian outfit eased up when the gap to the leaders hit 30 seconds. A procession towards a sprint looked inevitable.

The peloton made the junction with the doomed break just before the start/finish banner for the first of two remaining laps. It allowed Frederique Robert (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) to snap up the first Turkish Beauties jersey ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge).

Halfway around the circuit Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) launched a lone break and quickly built up a lead approaching 20 seconds. It last 10km before the fast moving peloton reabsorbed him into its ranks.

On the final lap the inevitable jockeying for position began, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale, and briefly, Australian ProContinental outfit Drapac Cycling setting up rival sprint trains at the head of the peloton. Meanwhile Lotto-Belisol, led by Greipel massed at the back before the German national champion dragged the team around the outside to the front.

However a mid-peloton crash inside 2km disrupted the group. Despite the pile up, the main sprinters emerged to battle for the stage win, with Cavendish taking shelter in the wheels before unleashing his sprint 200m or so from the line. Viviani and Bos followed him over, for a podium which reflects both the stage standings and the general classification.

The first big – and likely defining – shake-up of the GC is likely to occur on stage 3 and the 10km summit finish at Elmari.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3:15:43 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 23 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 26 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 32 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 36 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 38 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 41 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 46 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 48 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 50 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 51 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 52 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 54 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 56 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 57 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 58 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 59 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 61 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 63 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 66 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 70 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 74 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 75 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 77 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 81 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 84 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 86 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 87 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 94 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 95 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 97 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 99 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 100 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 101 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 103 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 104 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 109 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 112 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 114 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 116 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 119 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 122 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 124 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 125 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 126 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 128 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 129 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 130 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 132 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 134 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 138 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 139 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 140 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 141 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 142 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 143 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:21 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:45 145 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 146 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 147 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 148 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:57 149 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 151 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 152 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 153 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNS Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 3 3 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 14 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 8 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 5 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 14 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 15 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 9:47:09 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Team Novo Nordisk 4 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Torku Sekerspor 6 Drapac Cycling 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Katusha Team 13 Cannondale 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 19 Orica GreenEDGE 20 Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3:15:43 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 23 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 26 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 32 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 36 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 38 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 41 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 46 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 48 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 50 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 51 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 52 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 54 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 56 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 57 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 58 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 59 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 61 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 63 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol Team 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 66 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 70 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 74 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 75 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 77 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 81 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 84 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 86 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 87 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 94 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 95 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 97 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 99 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 100 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 101 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 103 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 104 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 109 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 112 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 114 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 116 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 119 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 122 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 124 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 125 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 126 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 128 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 129 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 130 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 132 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 134 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 138 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 139 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 140 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 142 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 143 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 144 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 145 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 147 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 148 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 149 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 151 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:21 152 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:45 153 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 14 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 8 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 12 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 5 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 14 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 15 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 16 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 17 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1 18 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 3 3 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1