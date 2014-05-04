Trending

Yates secures overall success at Tour of Turkey

Cavendish beats Viviani and Guardini to win the final sprint

Image 1 of 41

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Race leader Adam Yates on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Mark Cavendish sprints to victory in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

Mark Cavendish sprints to victory in Turkey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Mountains classification winner Marc Demaar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Tour of Turkey winner Adam Yates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Adam Yates and his Orica GreenEdge teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

The peloton crosses a bridge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Team Astana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Stage winner Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Mark Cavendish atop the final stage podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

Team Cofidis celebrates its success

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 41

Race overall winner Adam Yates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 41

Tour of Turkey winner Adam Yates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 41

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 41

David Lozano and Javier Mejias

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

Marco Haller

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Team Cannondale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

Theo Bos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

Gert Steegmans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Team Orica GreenEDGE's Adam Yates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

Team Cofidis, Mattia Pozzo in the white jersey, Marc Demaar in the red jersey, Adam Yates in the blue jersey and Mark Cavendish in the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

The peloton in Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 41

Ptr Ignatenko

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Mark Cavendish sits in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

Adam Yates, Jens Mouris and Aidis Kruopis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

Alexander Rybakov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

Mark Cavendish gets congratulations

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Marco Haller

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Mark Cavendish outsprints Elia Viviani in the final stage in Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Turkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Elia Viviani, Mark Cavendish and Andrea Guardini

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Mark Cavendish on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Mark Cavendish in green

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

Sprints winner Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

Race winner Adam Yates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

Race winner Adam Yates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Javier Mejias, Valerio Conti, Paolo Colonna, Javier Aramendia, Tomasz Kiendys, Nazim Bakirci, Yucef Reguigui

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British first year professional Adam Yates claimed his first stage race victory of his career and showed his huge potential for the future at the Tour of Turkey just five months into his career with the Australian Orica-GreenEdge.

Yates finished comfortably in the peloton on the final circuit stage in Istanbul, as Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) completed a perfect lead out from his sprint train to take an emphatic stage victory. It was his fourth of the race which also consolidated his lead in the green jersey competition. Cavendish won the 121km stage ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Andrea Guardini (Astana).

Adam Yates celebrated overall victory at the Tour of Turkey Orica-GreenEdge teammates and then pulled on the winner's turquoise jersey.

"It was pretty stressful and the race is never over until it’s over. Obviously I only had a one second advantage and if anything happened and say if I had punctured or crashed with four or five kilometres to go it’s over," he said.

"It's always pretty stressful but it’s been a good race and hopefully I’ll be back next year."

The 21-year-old sowed the seeds of victory on the race’s two summit finishes on stage three and six. On stage three with a final 11.5km climb to Elmali, Yates followed an attack by a resurgent Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) with three kilometres to go.

Though Yates conceded six seconds at the line, it put him striking distance of the Estonian. On Stage six after a rapid ascent up the five-kilometre climb to the House of the Virgin Mary near Ephesus, Yates attacked with one kilometre to go and it was Taaramae who was distanced by a crucial seven seconds to give Yates the turquoise jersey with two stages to go. His Orica-GreenEdge teammates did the rest on the final two stages, letting the sprinters take charge, while they protected Yates.

Cavendish enjoys fours victories in a week

Mark Cavendish celebrated with Yates after the stage following a solid week of work by his sprint train to give him four sprint victories. Alessandro Petacchi placed Cavendish in prime position for the final corner in the final stage and as the Manxman swung around the bend in first place, neither Guardini or Viviani were able to match his kick.

Cavendish said he was happy with his condition, despite coming into the race after more than a month away from racing through illness.

"My teammates delivered me wonderfully but there was still some way to go before the finish line. But I was still going and going fast. I looked behind and I saw some guys expecting to pip me to the line the way they did yesterday. The speed was so high and my strength left me enough energy to not let it die off," he explained.

"It’s incredible the way the team performed the whole week. I’m really happy the way the team rode and I’m really happy with my form."

In other competitions, Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli) claimed the Turkish Beauties white jersey competition and Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) the King of the Mountains competition with diligent work all week, starting with the first categorised climb on stage one. Cofidis, who led the race through Taaramae from stage three to six secured a consolation of sorts by winning the team prize.

The final stage was 121km in length and finished with 8 laps of the 12km circuit that were raced aggressively.

It took more than 20km of fast powerful racing before a five-man break eventually broke free of the peloton. However the break’s contributors Valerio Conti (Lampre), Paolo Colonna (Bardiani-CSF),Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Polsat Polkowice ), Nazim Bakirci (Torku Sekerspor), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Javier Megias Leal (Team Novo Nordisk) were all mopped up by the sprint trains with 10km to go.

In pursuit of the adventurers a mid-peloton crash 30km from the stage finish caught out MTN-Qhubeka rising star, Merhawi Kudus, who was forced to retire. Initial reports said he suffered a broken collarbone. It was a painful end to the Tour of Turkey for the talented climber but a great race for British cycling thanks to the success of Cavendish and especially Yates.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2:35:00
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
6Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
10Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
15Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
17Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
18Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
22Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
24Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
25Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
28Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:04
30Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
31Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
32Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
33Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
37Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
46Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
49Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
52Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
58Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
59Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
60Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
61Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:12
63Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
64Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:18
65Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
66John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
68Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:45
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
72David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:54
73Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:58
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:00:59
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:01
79Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
80Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:05
82Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:19
84Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
85Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:01:23
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
88Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
91Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
93Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
94Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
95Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
96Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
97Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
99Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
100Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
101Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
102Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
104Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
106Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
107Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
109Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
110Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
111Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
113Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
115Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
117André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
118Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
119Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
121Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
122Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:37
123Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:44
124Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
126Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:02:16
127Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
128Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:43
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
130Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:05
132Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:20
133Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:05:06
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFHeiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMerhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNSRick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSJetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale14
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team12
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team11
6Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka7
10Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
11Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
12Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
15Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Turkish Beauties Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5pts
2Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team7:45:00
2Torku Sekerspor
3Cannondale0:00:04
4Lotto-Belisol Team
5Team Novo Nordisk
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:08
7Astana Pro Team
8Lampre-Merida
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Drapac Cycling
11CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:12
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
15Bardiani CSF0:00:59
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:03
17MTN - Qhubeka0:01:27
18Katusha Team
19Orica GreenEDGE0:02:16
20Neri Sottoli0:04:09

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE30:26:22
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:05
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:39
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:40
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:44
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:45
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:51
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:58
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:04
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:18
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:10
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:32
16Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:59
17Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:27
18David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:03:56
19Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:05:47
20Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:11
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:43
22Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:07:01
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:24
24Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:03
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:55
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:09:12
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:20
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:09:46
29Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:09:47
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:10:01
31Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:10:48
32Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:57
33Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11:02
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11:34
35Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:37
36Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:01
37Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:49
38David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:59
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:25
40Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:04
41Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:16:09
42Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:12
43Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:20
44Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:34
45Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:40
46Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:18:31
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:45
48Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:46
49Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:53
50Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:15
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:20:56
52Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:07
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:17
54Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:23:27
55Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:23:39
56Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:28
57Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:24:32
58Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:24:52
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:25:00
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:25:37
61Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:02
62Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:05
63Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:27:29
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:28:07
65Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:28:45
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:29:33
67Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:02
68Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:25
69Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:30:47
70Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:31:13
71Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:31:22
72Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:32:00
73Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:32:04
74André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team0:32:41
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:32:44
76Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:04
77Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:12
78Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:44
79Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:33:46
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:35:05
81Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:45
82Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:48
83Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:01
84Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:36:48
85Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:36:54
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
87Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:05
88Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:38:06
89Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:38:21
90Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:02
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:39:13
92Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:39:35
93Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:41
94Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:39:48
95Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:40:40
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:41:23
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:42:06
98Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:35
99Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:44
100Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:57
101Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:05
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:59
103Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE0:44:05
104John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:44:42
105Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:43
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:44:45
107Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:00
108Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:45:37
109Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:42
110Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:55
111Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:24
112Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:38
113Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:03
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:11
115Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:39
116Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:49:00
117Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:49:06
118Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:49:08
119Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:22
120Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:50:23
121Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:51:07
122Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:17
123Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:51:32
124Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:51:36
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:52:58
126Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE0:54:12
127Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:54:35
128Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:31
129Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:56:48
130Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:57:07
131Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:57:47
132Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59:20
133Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:01:20
134Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep88pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale78
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka48
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise44
5Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team42
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team36
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE29
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits27
11Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team25
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice24
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits23
14Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor23
15Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida21
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale19
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida19
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA18
19Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team18
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling18
21Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor17
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team16
23Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli15
24Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli14
25Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team13
27Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
29Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
30Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling10
31Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli10
32Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk9
33Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
34Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team8
35Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
36Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team8
37Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
42Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk6
43Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
44Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
46Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
47Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
48Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
49Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
51Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
52Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
53Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
56Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
57Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
58Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
60Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
62Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
63Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
65David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
66Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
67Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
68Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
69Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
70Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE12
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
10Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
12Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale3
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
15Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
16Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
18Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
19Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
20Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
23Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
24Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
25Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli15pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
3Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team5
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
7Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
8Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE3
11Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
12Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
15Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
16Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
17Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
18Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
19Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits91:24:42
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:56
3CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:47
4Torku Sekerspor0:06:02
5MTN - Qhubeka0:09:22
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:43
7Astana Pro Team0:18:59
8Lotto-Belisol Team0:19:12
9Team Novo Nordisk0:20:07
10Drapac Cycling0:20:21
11Lampre-Merida0:20:55
12Bardiani CSF0:21:26
13Cannondale0:22:13
14Katusha Team0:35:17
15Orica GreenEDGE0:36:35
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:37:22
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:49:49
18Neri Sottoli1:08:59
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:13:24
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:44

