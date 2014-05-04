Yates secures overall success at Tour of Turkey
Cavendish beats Viviani and Guardini to win the final sprint
Stage 8: Istanbul - Istanbul
British first year professional Adam Yates claimed his first stage race victory of his career and showed his huge potential for the future at the Tour of Turkey just five months into his career with the Australian Orica-GreenEdge.
Yates finished comfortably in the peloton on the final circuit stage in Istanbul, as Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) completed a perfect lead out from his sprint train to take an emphatic stage victory. It was his fourth of the race which also consolidated his lead in the green jersey competition. Cavendish won the 121km stage ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Andrea Guardini (Astana).
Adam Yates celebrated overall victory at the Tour of Turkey Orica-GreenEdge teammates and then pulled on the winner's turquoise jersey.
"It was pretty stressful and the race is never over until it’s over. Obviously I only had a one second advantage and if anything happened and say if I had punctured or crashed with four or five kilometres to go it’s over," he said.
"It's always pretty stressful but it’s been a good race and hopefully I’ll be back next year."
The 21-year-old sowed the seeds of victory on the race’s two summit finishes on stage three and six. On stage three with a final 11.5km climb to Elmali, Yates followed an attack by a resurgent Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) with three kilometres to go.
Though Yates conceded six seconds at the line, it put him striking distance of the Estonian. On Stage six after a rapid ascent up the five-kilometre climb to the House of the Virgin Mary near Ephesus, Yates attacked with one kilometre to go and it was Taaramae who was distanced by a crucial seven seconds to give Yates the turquoise jersey with two stages to go. His Orica-GreenEdge teammates did the rest on the final two stages, letting the sprinters take charge, while they protected Yates.
Cavendish enjoys fours victories in a week
Mark Cavendish celebrated with Yates after the stage following a solid week of work by his sprint train to give him four sprint victories. Alessandro Petacchi placed Cavendish in prime position for the final corner in the final stage and as the Manxman swung around the bend in first place, neither Guardini or Viviani were able to match his kick.
Cavendish said he was happy with his condition, despite coming into the race after more than a month away from racing through illness.
"My teammates delivered me wonderfully but there was still some way to go before the finish line. But I was still going and going fast. I looked behind and I saw some guys expecting to pip me to the line the way they did yesterday. The speed was so high and my strength left me enough energy to not let it die off," he explained.
"It’s incredible the way the team performed the whole week. I’m really happy the way the team rode and I’m really happy with my form."
In other competitions, Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli) claimed the Turkish Beauties white jersey competition and Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) the King of the Mountains competition with diligent work all week, starting with the first categorised climb on stage one. Cofidis, who led the race through Taaramae from stage three to six secured a consolation of sorts by winning the team prize.
The final stage was 121km in length and finished with 8 laps of the 12km circuit that were raced aggressively.
It took more than 20km of fast powerful racing before a five-man break eventually broke free of the peloton. However the break’s contributors Valerio Conti (Lampre), Paolo Colonna (Bardiani-CSF),Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Polsat Polkowice ), Nazim Bakirci (Torku Sekerspor), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Javier Megias Leal (Team Novo Nordisk) were all mopped up by the sprint trains with 10km to go.
In pursuit of the adventurers a mid-peloton crash 30km from the stage finish caught out MTN-Qhubeka rising star, Merhawi Kudus, who was forced to retire. Initial reports said he suffered a broken collarbone. It was a painful end to the Tour of Turkey for the talented climber but a great race for British cycling thanks to the success of Cavendish and especially Yates.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2:35:00
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|18
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|22
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|24
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|25
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:04
|30
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|37
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|46
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|51
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|52
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|54
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|58
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|59
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|61
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|63
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|64
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:18
|65
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|66
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|68
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|72
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:54
|73
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:58
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:59
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|79
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|80
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|82
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|84
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|85
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:23
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|88
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|91
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|93
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|94
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|95
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|96
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|97
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|99
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|100
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|104
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|106
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|107
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|109
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|111
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|113
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|117
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|118
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|119
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|121
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|123
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:44
|124
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:16
|127
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|128
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|129
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|130
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:05
|132
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:20
|133
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:05:06
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|11
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|13
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7:45:00
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|3
|Cannondale
|0:00:04
|4
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:08
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Drapac Cycling
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:03
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:27
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:16
|20
|Neri Sottoli
|0:04:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|30:26:22
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:05
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:39
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:40
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:45
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:51
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:10
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:32
|16
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:59
|17
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:27
|18
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:56
|19
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:47
|20
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:11
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:43
|22
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:01
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:24
|24
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:03
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08:55
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:09:12
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:20
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:09:46
|29
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:09:47
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:10:01
|31
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:10:48
|32
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:57
|33
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11:02
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11:34
|35
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:37
|36
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:01
|37
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:49
|38
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:59
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:25
|40
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:04
|41
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:16:09
|42
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|43
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:20
|44
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:34
|45
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:40
|46
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:18:31
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:45
|48
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:46
|49
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:53
|50
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:15
|51
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:20:56
|52
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:07
|53
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:17
|54
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:23:27
|55
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:23:39
|56
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:28
|57
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:24:32
|58
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:24:52
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:25:00
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:37
|61
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:02
|62
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:05
|63
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:27:29
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:28:07
|65
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:28:45
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:29:33
|67
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:02
|68
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:25
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:30:47
|70
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:31:13
|71
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:31:22
|72
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:32:00
|73
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:32:04
|74
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:32:41
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:32:44
|76
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|77
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:12
|78
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:44
|79
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:33:46
|80
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:35:05
|81
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:45
|82
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:48
|83
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:01
|84
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:36:48
|85
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:54
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|87
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:05
|88
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:38:06
|89
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:21
|90
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:02
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:39:13
|92
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:39:35
|93
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:41
|94
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:39:48
|95
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:40:40
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:41:23
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:42:06
|98
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:35
|99
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:44
|100
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:57
|101
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:05
|102
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:59
|103
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:44:05
|104
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|105
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:43
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:44:45
|107
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:00
|108
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:45:37
|109
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:42
|110
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:55
|111
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:24
|112
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:38
|113
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:03
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:11
|115
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:39
|116
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:49:00
|117
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:49:06
|118
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:49:08
|119
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:22
|120
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:50:23
|121
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:51:07
|122
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:17
|123
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:51:32
|124
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:51:36
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:52:58
|126
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:54:12
|127
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:54:35
|128
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:31
|129
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:56:48
|130
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:57:07
|131
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:57:47
|132
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59:20
|133
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:01:20
|134
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|88
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|36
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|29
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|11
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|14
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|23
|15
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|21
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|19
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|19
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|18
|21
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|17
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|23
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|24
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|25
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|27
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|30
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|10
|31
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|10
|32
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|33
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|34
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|35
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|36
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|8
|37
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|6
|42
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|43
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|44
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|46
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|47
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|48
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|49
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|50
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|51
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|52
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|54
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|56
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|57
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|58
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|59
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|62
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|63
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|65
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|66
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|67
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|68
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|69
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|70
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|12
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|10
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|12
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|15
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|16
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|18
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|20
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|21
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|23
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|25
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|7
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|8
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|11
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|12
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|15
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|16
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|17
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|18
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|19
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|91:24:42
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|3
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:47
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:02
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:22
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:43
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:59
|8
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:19:12
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:07
|10
|Drapac Cycling
|0:20:21
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:55
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|0:21:26
|13
|Cannondale
|0:22:13
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:35:17
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:36:35
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:37:22
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:49:49
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:08:59
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:13:24
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:44
>
