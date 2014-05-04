Image 1 of 41 Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Race leader Adam Yates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Mark Cavendish sprints to victory in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Mark Cavendish sprints to victory in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Mountains classification winner Marc Demaar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Tour of Turkey winner Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 Adam Yates and his Orica GreenEdge teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Team Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 Mark Cavendish atop the final stage podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Team Cofidis celebrates its success (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 41 Race overall winner Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 41 Tour of Turkey winner Adam Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 41 Mark Cavendish wins the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 41 David Lozano and Javier Mejias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 Marco Haller (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Team Cannondale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 Theo Bos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 41 Gert Steegmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 Team Orica GreenEDGE's Adam Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 Team Cofidis, Mattia Pozzo in the white jersey, Marc Demaar in the red jersey, Adam Yates in the blue jersey and Mark Cavendish in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 The peloton in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 41 Ptr Ignatenko (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 Mark Cavendish sits in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 41 Adam Yates, Jens Mouris and Aidis Kruopis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 Alexander Rybakov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Mark Cavendish gets congratulations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 Marco Haller (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 Mark Cavendish outsprints Elia Viviani in the final stage in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Elia Viviani, Mark Cavendish and Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Mark Cavendish on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 Mark Cavendish in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 41 Sprints winner Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 Race winner Adam Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 Race winner Adam Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 Javier Mejias, Valerio Conti, Paolo Colonna, Javier Aramendia, Tomasz Kiendys, Nazim Bakirci, Yucef Reguigui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British first year professional Adam Yates claimed his first stage race victory of his career and showed his huge potential for the future at the Tour of Turkey just five months into his career with the Australian Orica-GreenEdge.

Yates finished comfortably in the peloton on the final circuit stage in Istanbul, as Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) completed a perfect lead out from his sprint train to take an emphatic stage victory. It was his fourth of the race which also consolidated his lead in the green jersey competition. Cavendish won the 121km stage ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Andrea Guardini (Astana).

Adam Yates celebrated overall victory at the Tour of Turkey Orica-GreenEdge teammates and then pulled on the winner's turquoise jersey.

"It was pretty stressful and the race is never over until it’s over. Obviously I only had a one second advantage and if anything happened and say if I had punctured or crashed with four or five kilometres to go it’s over," he said.

"It's always pretty stressful but it’s been a good race and hopefully I’ll be back next year."

The 21-year-old sowed the seeds of victory on the race’s two summit finishes on stage three and six. On stage three with a final 11.5km climb to Elmali, Yates followed an attack by a resurgent Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) with three kilometres to go.

Though Yates conceded six seconds at the line, it put him striking distance of the Estonian. On Stage six after a rapid ascent up the five-kilometre climb to the House of the Virgin Mary near Ephesus, Yates attacked with one kilometre to go and it was Taaramae who was distanced by a crucial seven seconds to give Yates the turquoise jersey with two stages to go. His Orica-GreenEdge teammates did the rest on the final two stages, letting the sprinters take charge, while they protected Yates.

Cavendish enjoys fours victories in a week

Mark Cavendish celebrated with Yates after the stage following a solid week of work by his sprint train to give him four sprint victories. Alessandro Petacchi placed Cavendish in prime position for the final corner in the final stage and as the Manxman swung around the bend in first place, neither Guardini or Viviani were able to match his kick.

Cavendish said he was happy with his condition, despite coming into the race after more than a month away from racing through illness.

"My teammates delivered me wonderfully but there was still some way to go before the finish line. But I was still going and going fast. I looked behind and I saw some guys expecting to pip me to the line the way they did yesterday. The speed was so high and my strength left me enough energy to not let it die off," he explained.

"It’s incredible the way the team performed the whole week. I’m really happy the way the team rode and I’m really happy with my form."

In other competitions, Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli) claimed the Turkish Beauties white jersey competition and Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) the King of the Mountains competition with diligent work all week, starting with the first categorised climb on stage one. Cofidis, who led the race through Taaramae from stage three to six secured a consolation of sorts by winning the team prize.

The final stage was 121km in length and finished with 8 laps of the 12km circuit that were raced aggressively.

It took more than 20km of fast powerful racing before a five-man break eventually broke free of the peloton. However the break’s contributors Valerio Conti (Lampre), Paolo Colonna (Bardiani-CSF),Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Polsat Polkowice ), Nazim Bakirci (Torku Sekerspor), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Javier Megias Leal (Team Novo Nordisk) were all mopped up by the sprint trains with 10km to go.

In pursuit of the adventurers a mid-peloton crash 30km from the stage finish caught out MTN-Qhubeka rising star, Merhawi Kudus, who was forced to retire. Initial reports said he suffered a broken collarbone. It was a painful end to the Tour of Turkey for the talented climber but a great race for British cycling thanks to the success of Cavendish and especially Yates.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2:35:00 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 15 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 18 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 24 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 25 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 28 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:04 30 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 32 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 33 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 37 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 46 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 52 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 58 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 59 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 61 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:12 63 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 64 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:18 65 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 66 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 68 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:45 71 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 72 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 73 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 74 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:58 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:59 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 79 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 80 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:05 82 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 84 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 85 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:23 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 88 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 91 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 93 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 94 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 95 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 96 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 97 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 99 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 100 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 104 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 106 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 107 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 109 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 111 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 113 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 115 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 117 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 118 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 119 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 121 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 122 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:37 123 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:44 124 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:16 127 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 128 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:43 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 130 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:05 132 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:20 133 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:05:06 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert DNS Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 14 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 12 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 11 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 10 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 11 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 12 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 14 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 15 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Turkish Beauties Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7:45:00 2 Torku Sekerspor 3 Cannondale 0:00:04 4 Lotto-Belisol Team 5 Team Novo Nordisk 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:08 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Lampre-Merida 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Drapac Cycling 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:12 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 15 Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 16 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:03 17 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:27 18 Katusha Team 19 Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:16 20 Neri Sottoli 0:04:09

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 30:26:22 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:05 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:39 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:40 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:44 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:45 7 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:51 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:58 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:04 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:10 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:32 16 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:59 17 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:27 18 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:56 19 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:05:47 20 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:11 21 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:43 22 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:01 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:24 24 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:03 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:55 26 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:09:12 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:20 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:09:46 29 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:09:47 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:10:01 31 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:10:48 32 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:57 33 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:11:02 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:11:34 35 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:37 36 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:01 37 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:49 38 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:59 39 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:25 40 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:04 41 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:16:09 42 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:12 43 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:20 44 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:34 45 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:40 46 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:18:31 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:45 48 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:46 49 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:53 50 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:15 51 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:20:56 52 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:07 53 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:17 54 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:23:27 55 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:23:39 56 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:24:28 57 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:24:32 58 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:52 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:25:00 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:37 61 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:02 62 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:05 63 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:27:29 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:28:07 65 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:28:45 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:29:33 67 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:02 68 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:25 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:30:47 70 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:31:13 71 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:31:22 72 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:32:00 73 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:32:04 74 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:32:41 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:32:44 76 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:04 77 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:12 78 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:44 79 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:33:46 80 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:35:05 81 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:45 82 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:48 83 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:01 84 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:36:48 85 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:54 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 87 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:05 88 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:38:06 89 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:38:21 90 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:02 91 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:39:13 92 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:39:35 93 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:41 94 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:39:48 95 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:40:40 96 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:41:23 97 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:42:06 98 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:35 99 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:44 100 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:57 101 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:05 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:59 103 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 0:44:05 104 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:44:42 105 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:43 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:44:45 107 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:45:00 108 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:45:37 109 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:42 110 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:55 111 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:24 112 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:38 113 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:48:03 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:11 115 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:39 116 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:49:00 117 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:49:06 118 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:49:08 119 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:22 120 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:50:23 121 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:51:07 122 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:17 123 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:51:32 124 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:51:36 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:52:58 126 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 0:54:12 127 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:54:35 128 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:31 129 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:56:48 130 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:57:07 131 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:57:47 132 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:59:20 133 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:01:20 134 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 88 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 78 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 48 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 36 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 29 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 27 11 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 23 14 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 23 15 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 21 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 19 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 19 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 19 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 20 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 18 21 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 17 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 16 23 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 24 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 25 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 13 27 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 30 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 10 31 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 10 32 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 34 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 8 35 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 36 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 8 37 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 41 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 42 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 6 43 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 44 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 46 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 47 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 48 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 51 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 52 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 56 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 57 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 58 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 60 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 62 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 63 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 65 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 66 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 67 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 68 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 69 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 70 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 12 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 10 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 12 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 3 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 15 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 16 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 18 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 19 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 20 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 23 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 24 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 25 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 3 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 4 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 7 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 8 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 3 11 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 12 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 15 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 16 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 17 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 18 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 19 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 91:24:42 2 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:56 3 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:47 4 Torku Sekerspor 0:06:02 5 MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:22 6 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:43 7 Astana Pro Team 0:18:59 8 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:19:12 9 Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:07 10 Drapac Cycling 0:20:21 11 Lampre-Merida 0:20:55 12 Bardiani CSF 0:21:26 13 Cannondale 0:22:13 14 Katusha Team 0:35:17 15 Orica GreenEDGE 0:36:35 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:37:22 17 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:49:49 18 Neri Sottoli 1:08:59 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:13:24 20 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:44

>