Tour of Turkey: Cavendish wins a third stage
Manx missile takes his third victory
Stage 4: Fethiye - Marmaris
Sprinter Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) continued his winning spree at the Tour of Turkey, cruising to a comfortable third win ahead of Maxim Richeze (Lampre) on stage 4, which was briefly neutralised because of wet, dangerous roads.
After delivering a "textbook" leadout to Cavendish in Marmaris, his teammate Mark Renshaw cruised to third. Meanwhile, Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis), riding behind his pace-setting team for most of the 125km stage, maintained his grip on the general classification. He is six seconds ahead of youngster Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Romain Hardy, his teammate, 38 seconds back.
After 30km on the slick descent off the first categorised climb, around 20 riders crashed. The peloton stopped to protest and race organisers neutralised the action to allow riders to get to the bottom safely. Andre Greipel, who returned to racing in Turkey after a shoulder injury, even threatened to abandon but changed his mind and rode on. There were no immediate abandons due to injury and racing resumed with 80km to go.
Speaking after the finish, Cavendish, who maintained his 100 percent record in sprint stages at this year's race, praised the organisers' decision to suspend action until the roads cleared.
"I was very happy with the win today, the team worked tremendously - they were with me the whole day," said Cavendish.
It wasn't an easy stage right from the beginning. During the first categorised climb, it went wet and the roads on the inland of Turkey it's like marble when its wet - it's incredible. Even going uphill round a corner the wheels were going."
"The organisers made a wise, wise decision to of neutralise the race - there were guys everywhere.
He explained that the peloton agreed to ride if the roads dried, and despite intermittent showers and a threat of rain in Marmaris, the roads remained dry and the stage was set for a competitive finish.
The day's five man break got away early and after 20km, Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) had more than 3m30s.
After the race was re-started, the quintet kept their advantage and despite some heavy work in the closing stages and a couple of stinging attacks by Mas, they were reabsorbed by the peloton - led by Lotto-Belisol - about 10km from the line.
Despite a tough final climb - which many thought could be a launchpad for a late attack - Omega Pharma-QuickStep kept control and piloted green-jersey wearing Cavendish to a comfortable win on the seaside promenade.
Cavendish said, "It was a textbook leadout if the sprinter doesn't have to do anything you know he's got an extraordinary team around him and they were incredible."
Taaramäe, wearing the leader's turquoise jersey he won on yesterday's tough mountain stage to Elmali, maintains his lead in the King of the Mountain competition, too, though its current caretaker on the road is Davide Frattini (United Healthcare).
Mattia Pozzo (Neri Sottoli) maintains his tenure of the Turkish Beauties white jersey.
Tomorrow the peloton will tackle stage 5, a lumpy 183km from Marmaris to Bodrum.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:14:23
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|24
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|29
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|30
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|33
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|35
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|37
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|43
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|47
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|50
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|51
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|53
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|54
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|55
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|56
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:10
|59
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|60
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:12
|61
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|62
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|66
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|68
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|75
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|77
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:25
|78
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|79
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:27
|80
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:42
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:44
|82
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:57
|89
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:04
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:18
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:46
|93
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:00
|94
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|98
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|99
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:57
|102
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:12
|103
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|104
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:49
|105
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|107
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|108
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|111
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|112
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|113
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|114
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:05
|115
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:34
|116
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|118
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:47
|121
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|122
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|124
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|126
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|127
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|128
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|132
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|133
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:08:17
|134
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|137
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|139
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|140
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|142
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|143
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|144
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|146
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|14
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|9:43:09
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Drapac Cycling
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:12
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Neri Sottoli
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:44
|19
|Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:00:54
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:38
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:43
|7
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:44
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:48
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:01
|15
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:34
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:44
|17
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|18
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:58
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:26
|20
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:34
|22
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:10
|23
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:04:14
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:00
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05:10
|27
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:05:50
|29
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:58
|31
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:00
|32
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:02
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:27
|34
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:06:50
|35
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:43
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:07:51
|37
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|38
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:08:35
|39
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:42
|40
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:08:55
|41
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:56
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:59
|44
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:09:14
|46
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:38
|47
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:08
|49
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:28
|50
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:15
|51
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:12:16
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:35
|54
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:28
|55
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:33
|56
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:13:51
|57
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|59
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:14:24
|60
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|61
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:53
|62
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:15:07
|63
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:25
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:23
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|66
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:29
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:18:02
|68
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:59
|69
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:25
|70
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:10
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:14
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:11
|73
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:44
|74
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:19
|75
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:23:44
|76
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:23:56
|77
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:07
|78
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:10
|79
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|80
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:24:14
|81
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:24
|82
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:44
|83
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:47
|84
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:48
|85
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:24:50
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:25:31
|87
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:25:46
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:47
|89
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|91
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|92
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|93
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|96
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:25:59
|97
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:08
|98
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:31
|99
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:27:01
|100
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:03
|101
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:27:09
|102
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:10
|103
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|104
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:19
|105
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:43
|106
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:47
|107
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:27:58
|108
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:59
|109
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:17
|110
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:28:23
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:28:46
|112
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:29:36
|113
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:39
|116
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:21
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:22
|118
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:42
|119
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:47
|120
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:54
|121
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|122
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|123
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:18
|124
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:31:36
|125
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:31:39
|126
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:31:55
|127
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:32:03
|128
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:32:34
|129
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|130
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:33:31
|131
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:52
|132
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:55
|133
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:34:04
|134
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|135
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|136
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|137
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:34:24
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:38
|139
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:25
|140
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:35:27
|141
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:36:14
|142
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:36:17
|143
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:36:44
|146
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|46
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|34
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|21
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|9
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|14
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|13
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|14
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|16
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|17
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|18
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|20
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|24
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|26
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|27
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|8
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|29
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|8
|30
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|31
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|33
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|35
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|36
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|38
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|39
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|40
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|41
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|42
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|43
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|44
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|46
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|3
|47
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|49
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|51
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|52
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|54
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|55
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|56
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|57
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|7
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|5
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|8
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|11
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|13
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|6
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:05:46
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:34
|3
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:05:04
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:18
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:54
|6
|Cannondale
|0:10:20
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:10
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:12:21
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:32
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:17
|11
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:11
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:18:12
|13
|Drapac Cycling
|0:18:48
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:20:44
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:22:07
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:05
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:43:05
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|0:54:18
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:50
|20
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:59:39
