Trending

Tour of Turkey: Cavendish wins a third stage

Manx missile takes his third victory

Image 1 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprints to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprints to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 52

Mark Cavendish can add another plane to his collection

Mark Cavendish can add another plane to his collection
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Stop)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Stop)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

The race was neutralised after several crashes in the wet

The race was neutralised after several crashes in the wet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

Mark Cavendish talking plans to restart the race

Mark Cavendish talking plans to restart the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

The jersey leaders before the start of stage four

The jersey leaders before the start of stage four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

Rider and officials plan to get racing back underway

Rider and officials plan to get racing back underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Enjoying the sights of Turkey

Enjoying the sights of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) all smiles before the race

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) all smiles before the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Wanty Groupe Gobert relax before the start of the race

Wanty Groupe Gobert relax before the start of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

The colours of the breakawy

The colours of the breakawy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

The peloton during a wet stage 4

The peloton during a wet stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Lotto-Belisol setting the pace

Lotto-Belisol setting the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

The two mark's, Renshaw and Cavendish

The two mark's, Renshaw and Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) knows he's hitting the deck

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) knows he's hitting the deck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Drapac's Adam Phelan was present in the break

Drapac's Adam Phelan was present in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Cofidis controlling the peleton

Cofidis controlling the peleton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Race leader Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis)

Race leader Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

A few Cofidis riders eye off a fruit snack

A few Cofidis riders eye off a fruit snack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

The final sprint to the line

The final sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Mark Cavendish in green

Mark Cavendish in green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Marco Haller

Marco Haller
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Kevin De Mesmaeker

Kevin De Mesmaeker
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Nicolas Lefrancois

Nicolas Lefrancois
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Mark Renshaw and Gert Steegmans

Mark Renshaw and Gert Steegmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Frederik Backaert, Maxim Belkov and Adam Pheland

Frederik Backaert, Maxim Belkov and Adam Pheland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Race leader Rein Taaramae goes down

Race leader Rein Taaramae goes down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Race leader Rein Taaramae goes down

Race leader Rein Taaramae goes down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Race leader Rein Taaramae goes down

Race leader Rein Taaramae goes down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Race leader Rein Taaramae

Race leader Rein Taaramae
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

A Katusha rider adjusts his bike after a crash

A Katusha rider adjusts his bike after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

David Lozano

David Lozano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Kevin De Mesmaeker

Kevin De Mesmaeker
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

Race leader Rein Taaramae

Race leader Rein Taaramae
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

Tour of Turkey stage 4 podium

Tour of Turkey stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

Omega Pharma Quick Step celebrates the stage win

Omega Pharma Quick Step celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 52

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 52

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

Mark Cavendish is congratulated after his stage win

Mark Cavendish is congratulated after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprinting to victory

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprinting to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Mark Cavendish wins stage 4

Mark Cavendish wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) is congratulated after his stage win.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) is congratulated after his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprints to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprints to victory in stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) after winning the stage

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) after winning the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) atop the Turkey stage 4 podium

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) atop the Turkey stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sprinter Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) continued his winning spree at the Tour of Turkey, cruising to a comfortable third win ahead of Maxim Richeze (Lampre) on stage 4, which was briefly neutralised because of wet, dangerous roads.

Related Articles

Cavendish hails textbook lead-out at Tour of Turkey

After delivering a "textbook" leadout to Cavendish in Marmaris, his teammate Mark Renshaw cruised to third. Meanwhile, Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis), riding behind his pace-setting team for most of the 125km stage, maintained his grip on the general classification. He is six seconds ahead of youngster Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Romain Hardy, his teammate, 38 seconds back.

After 30km on the slick descent off the first categorised climb, around 20 riders crashed. The peloton stopped to protest and race organisers neutralised the action to allow riders to get to the bottom safely. Andre Greipel, who returned to racing in Turkey after a shoulder injury, even threatened to abandon but changed his mind and rode on. There were no immediate abandons due to injury and racing resumed with 80km to go.

Speaking after the finish, Cavendish, who maintained his 100 percent record in sprint stages at this year's race, praised the organisers' decision to suspend action until the roads cleared.

"I was very happy with the win today, the team worked tremendously - they were with me the whole day," said Cavendish.

It wasn't an easy stage right from the beginning. During the first categorised climb, it went wet and the roads on the inland of Turkey it's like marble when its wet - it's incredible. Even going uphill round a corner the wheels were going."

"The organisers made a wise, wise decision to of neutralise the race - there were guys everywhere.

He explained that the peloton agreed to ride if the roads dried, and despite intermittent showers and a threat of rain in Marmaris, the roads remained dry and the stage was set for a competitive finish.

The day's five man break got away early and after 20km, Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) had more than 3m30s.

After the race was re-started, the quintet kept their advantage and despite some heavy work in the closing stages and a couple of stinging attacks by Mas, they were reabsorbed by the peloton - led by Lotto-Belisol - about 10km from the line.

Despite a tough final climb - which many thought could be a launchpad for a late attack - Omega Pharma-QuickStep kept control and piloted green-jersey wearing Cavendish to a comfortable win on the seaside promenade.

Cavendish said, "It was a textbook leadout if the sprinter doesn't have to do anything you know he's got an extraordinary team around him and they were incredible."

Taaramäe, wearing the leader's turquoise jersey he won on yesterday's tough mountain stage to Elmali, maintains his lead in the King of the Mountain competition, too, though its current caretaker on the road is Davide Frattini (United Healthcare).

Mattia Pozzo (Neri Sottoli) maintains his tenure of the Turkish Beauties white jersey.

Tomorrow the peloton will tackle stage 5, a lumpy 183km from Marmaris to Bodrum.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:14:23
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
16Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
20Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
22Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
24Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
26Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
28Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
29Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
30Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
33Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
34Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
35Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
37Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
39Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
40Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
43Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
45Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
47Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
51Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
53Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
54Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
55Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
56Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
57Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:10
59Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
60Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:12
61Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
62Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
66Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
67Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
68Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
69Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
75John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
76Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
77Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:00:25
78Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
79Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:27
80Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:42
81Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:00:44
82Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
83David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
84Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
86Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:48
87Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:57
89Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE0:01:04
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:18
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:46
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:00
94Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
98Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
99Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
101Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:57
102Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:12
103Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:49
105Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:49
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
108Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
109Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
111Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
112Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
113Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:05
115Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:34
116Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:47
121Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
122Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
124Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
125Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
126Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
127Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
128Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
129Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
130Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
131Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
132Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
133Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE0:08:17
134Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
137Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
138Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
139Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
140Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
142Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
143Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
144Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
146Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida14
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale11
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team8
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor7
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
13Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Turkish Beauties sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5pts
2Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling3pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida9:43:09
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Bardiani CSF
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep
5Torku Sekerspor
6Cannondale
7Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Team Novo Nordisk
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Drapac Cycling
12CCC Polsat Polkowice
13MTN - Qhubeka0:00:12
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
15Astana Pro Team
16Neri Sottoli
17Lotto-Belisol Team
18Orica GreenEDGE0:00:44
19Katusha Team0:01:00
20Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:00

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits16:00:54
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE0:00:06
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:38
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:43
7Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:44
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:48
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:01
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:01:34
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:44
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
18Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:58
19Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:26
20Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
21Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:34
22Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:10
23Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:04:14
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:00
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:10
27Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:05:50
29Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:58
31Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:00
32Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:06:02
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:27
34Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:06:50
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:43
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:07:51
37Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:53
38Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:08:35
39Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:42
40Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:55
41Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:56
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:59
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
45Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:09:14
46Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:38
47Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
48Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:08
49Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:28
50Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:15
51Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:12:16
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:12:35
54Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:28
55Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:33
56Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:13:51
57Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:23
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
59Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:14:24
60Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:26
61Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:53
62Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:15:07
63Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:25
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:23
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
66Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:29
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:18:02
68Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:59
69Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:19:25
70Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:10
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:14
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:11
73Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:44
74Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:19
75Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:23:44
76Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:56
77Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:07
78Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:10
79Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
80Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:24:14
81Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:24
82Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:44
83Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:47
84Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:48
85Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:24:50
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:25:31
87Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:25:46
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:47
89Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
91Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
92Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
93Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
96Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:25:59
97Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:08
98Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:31
99Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:27:01
100Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:03
101Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:27:09
102Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:10
103Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
104Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:19
105Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:43
106Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:47
107Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:27:58
108John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:59
109Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:17
110Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:28:23
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE0:28:46
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:29:36
113Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
114Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
115Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:39
116Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:21
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:22
118Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:42
119Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:47
120Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:54
121Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:59
122Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
123Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:18
124Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:31:36
125Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:31:39
126Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:31:55
127Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:32:03
128Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:32:34
129Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
130Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:33:31
131Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:52
132Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:55
133Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:34:04
134Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
135Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
136Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
137Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:34:24
138Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:38
139Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:25
140Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:35:27
141Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:36:14
142Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:36:17
143Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
144Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
145Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:36:44
146Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep46pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale34
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise21
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida21
6Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka18
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits15
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE14
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli14
13Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
14Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
16Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka12
17Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
18Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team12
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice11
20Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
21Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
23Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
24Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team9
26Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
27Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida8
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team8
29Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team8
30Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor7
31Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
33Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
35Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
36Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
38Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
39Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
40Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
41Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
42Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
43Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
44Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
45Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
46Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli3
47Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
49Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
50Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
51David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
52Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team1
54Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
55Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
56Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
57Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits10pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE7
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
5Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
8Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
9Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
11Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
13Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Turkish beauties sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli10pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
3Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE3
6Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits48:05:46
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:34
3Torku Sekerspor0:05:04
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:18
5MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
6Cannondale0:10:20
7Astana Pro Team0:11:10
8Bardiani CSF0:12:21
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:32
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:17
11Team Novo Nordisk0:16:11
12Lampre-Merida0:18:12
13Drapac Cycling0:18:48
14Katusha Team0:20:44
15Orica GreenEDGE0:22:07
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:05
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:43:05
18Neri Sottoli0:54:18
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:57:50
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:59:39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews