Sprinter Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) continued his winning spree at the Tour of Turkey, cruising to a comfortable third win ahead of Maxim Richeze (Lampre) on stage 4, which was briefly neutralised because of wet, dangerous roads.

After delivering a "textbook" leadout to Cavendish in Marmaris, his teammate Mark Renshaw cruised to third. Meanwhile, Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis), riding behind his pace-setting team for most of the 125km stage, maintained his grip on the general classification. He is six seconds ahead of youngster Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Romain Hardy, his teammate, 38 seconds back.

After 30km on the slick descent off the first categorised climb, around 20 riders crashed. The peloton stopped to protest and race organisers neutralised the action to allow riders to get to the bottom safely. Andre Greipel, who returned to racing in Turkey after a shoulder injury, even threatened to abandon but changed his mind and rode on. There were no immediate abandons due to injury and racing resumed with 80km to go.

Speaking after the finish, Cavendish, who maintained his 100 percent record in sprint stages at this year's race, praised the organisers' decision to suspend action until the roads cleared.

"I was very happy with the win today, the team worked tremendously - they were with me the whole day," said Cavendish.

It wasn't an easy stage right from the beginning. During the first categorised climb, it went wet and the roads on the inland of Turkey it's like marble when its wet - it's incredible. Even going uphill round a corner the wheels were going."

"The organisers made a wise, wise decision to of neutralise the race - there were guys everywhere.

He explained that the peloton agreed to ride if the roads dried, and despite intermittent showers and a threat of rain in Marmaris, the roads remained dry and the stage was set for a competitive finish.

The day's five man break got away early and after 20km, Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) had more than 3m30s.

After the race was re-started, the quintet kept their advantage and despite some heavy work in the closing stages and a couple of stinging attacks by Mas, they were reabsorbed by the peloton - led by Lotto-Belisol - about 10km from the line.

Despite a tough final climb - which many thought could be a launchpad for a late attack - Omega Pharma-QuickStep kept control and piloted green-jersey wearing Cavendish to a comfortable win on the seaside promenade.

Cavendish said, "It was a textbook leadout if the sprinter doesn't have to do anything you know he's got an extraordinary team around him and they were incredible."

Taaramäe, wearing the leader's turquoise jersey he won on yesterday's tough mountain stage to Elmali, maintains his lead in the King of the Mountain competition, too, though its current caretaker on the road is Davide Frattini (United Healthcare).

Mattia Pozzo (Neri Sottoli) maintains his tenure of the Turkish Beauties white jersey.

Tomorrow the peloton will tackle stage 5, a lumpy 183km from Marmaris to Bodrum.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3:14:23 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 24 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 28 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 29 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 30 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 33 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 35 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 37 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 39 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 40 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 43 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 47 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 49 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 50 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 51 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 53 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 54 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 55 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 56 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 57 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 58 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:10 59 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 60 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:12 61 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 62 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 66 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 68 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 75 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 76 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 77 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:00:25 78 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 79 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:27 80 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:42 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:44 82 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 83 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 86 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:48 87 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 88 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:57 89 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 0:01:04 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:18 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:46 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:02:00 94 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 98 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 99 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:57 102 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:12 103 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 104 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:49 105 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:49 107 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 108 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 111 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 112 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 113 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 114 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:05 115 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:34 116 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:40 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:47 121 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 122 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 124 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 126 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 127 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 128 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 130 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 131 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 132 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 133 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 0:08:17 134 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 137 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 138 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 139 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 140 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 142 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 143 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 144 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 146 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 14 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 11 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 8 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 7 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 11 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 13 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Turkish Beauties sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 pts 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 9:43:09 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 Torku Sekerspor 6 Cannondale 7 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Team Novo Nordisk 10 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Drapac Cycling 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:12 14 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Neri Sottoli 17 Lotto-Belisol Team 18 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:44 19 Katusha Team 0:01:00 20 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:00

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16:00:54 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:06 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:38 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:43 7 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:44 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:48 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:01 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:34 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:44 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 18 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:58 19 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:26 20 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 21 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:34 22 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:10 23 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:04:14 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:00 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:05:10 27 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:05:50 29 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:58 31 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:00 32 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:06:02 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:27 34 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:06:50 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:43 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:07:51 37 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 38 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:08:35 39 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:42 40 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:55 41 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:56 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:59 44 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:09:14 46 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:09:38 47 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 48 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:08 49 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:28 50 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:15 51 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:12:16 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:35 54 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:13:28 55 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:33 56 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:13:51 57 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:23 58 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 59 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:14:24 60 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:26 61 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:53 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:15:07 63 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:25 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:23 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 66 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:29 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:18:02 68 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:18:59 69 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:25 70 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:10 71 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:14 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:11 73 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:44 74 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:19 75 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:23:44 76 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:56 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:07 78 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:24:10 79 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 80 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:24:14 81 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:24 82 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:44 83 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:47 84 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:48 85 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:24:50 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:25:31 87 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:25:46 88 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:47 89 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 91 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 92 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 93 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 96 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:25:59 97 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:08 98 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:31 99 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:27:01 100 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:03 101 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:27:09 102 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:10 103 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 104 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:19 105 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:43 106 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:47 107 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:27:58 108 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:59 109 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:17 110 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:28:23 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 0:28:46 112 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:29:36 113 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:39 116 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:21 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:22 118 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:42 119 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:47 120 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:54 121 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:59 122 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 123 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:18 124 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:31:36 125 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:31:39 126 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:31:55 127 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:32:03 128 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:32:34 129 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 130 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:33:31 131 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:52 132 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:55 133 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:34:04 134 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 135 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 136 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 137 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:34:24 138 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:38 139 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:25 140 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:35:27 141 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:36:14 142 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:36:17 143 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 144 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 145 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:36:44 146 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 46 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 34 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 21 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 18 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 15 9 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 14 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 13 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 14 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 16 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 17 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 18 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 12 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 20 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 23 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 24 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 26 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 27 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 8 29 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 8 30 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 7 31 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 33 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 35 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 36 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 38 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 39 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 40 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 41 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 42 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 43 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 44 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 45 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 46 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 3 47 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 49 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 50 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 51 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 52 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 54 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 55 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 56 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 57 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 7 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 5 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 8 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 9 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 11 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 12 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 13 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 15 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Turkish beauties sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 3 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 3 6 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1