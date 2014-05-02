Trending

Tour of Turkey: Yates wins stage 6

Orica-GreenEdge rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 24

Adam Yates won the best young rider's jersey on his debut with Orica-GreenEdge

Adam Yates won the best young rider's jersey on his debut with Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) checks behind

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) checks behind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), the race leader in Turkey

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), the race leader in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

Davide Formolo, Adam Yates and Davide Rebellin on the podium

Davide Formolo, Adam Yates and Davide Rebellin on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) has some encouragement from the fans.

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) has some encouragement from the fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his victory on stage 6

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his victory on stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) powered away to the stage win

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) powered away to the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 24

Rein Taaramae can't believe he's lost the race lead

Rein Taaramae can't believe he's lost the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 24

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) was third on the stage

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) was third on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 24

Neo-pro Davide Formolo (Cannondale) is half as old as third placed Davide Rebellin

Neo-pro Davide Formolo (Cannondale) is half as old as third placed Davide Rebellin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the stage

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the mountains jersey at Tour of Turkey

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the mountains jersey at Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates takes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates takes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Tour of Turkey Stage 6 podium (left to right): Davide Formolo (Cannondale), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Tour of Turkey Stage 6 podium (left to right): Davide Formolo (Cannondale), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates celebrates his Stage 6 win at the Tour of Turkey

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates celebrates his Stage 6 win at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates wins Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates wins Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates crosses the line first at the Stage 6 finishing summit at the Tour of Turkey

Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates crosses the line first at the Stage 6 finishing summit at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse and Gianni Meersman during Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey

Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse and Gianni Meersman during Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) finished 22nd in Stage 6

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) finished 22nd in Stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Marco Haller (Katusha) rides in the bunch during the Tour of Turkey Stage 6

Marco Haller (Katusha) rides in the bunch during the Tour of Turkey Stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Kevin de Mesmaeker (Team Novo Nordisk)

Kevin de Mesmaeker (Team Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Team Novo Nordisk's David Lozano and Javier Mejias

Team Novo Nordisk's David Lozano and Javier Mejias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into the Tour of Turkey blue leader's jersey after Stage 6

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into the Tour of Turkey blue leader's jersey after Stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge neopro Adam Yates claimed his first win as a professional with a sensational attack 1km from the summit of stage 6 in the Tour of Turkey to claim the overall leader’s turquoise jersey from Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) by a single second.

The 21-year old capitalised on a very rapid pace up the final ascent to Selcuk and, following a probing attack from Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Yates attacked and quickly settled into a smooth rhythm to finish alone.

Another 21-year-old neo-pro, Davide Formolo (Cannondale), finished second on the 183km stage and 42-year-old Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rounding out the stage podium. Taaramäe, racked in pain sat dejected and exhausted at the finish after crossing the line seven seconds after Yates. He is now second on GC. His teammate Romain Hardy stays in third.

Yates said: “I thought Taaramäe would have been able to follow me because he was so strong the other day, but it wasn’t to be. I am a little bit explosive now and again.”

“I barely touched the wind all day and it was quite windy. I saved energy and they put me in a good position at the bottom of the climb. I knew I had to leave it late because if I went a bit too deep I might not have made the seven seconds. I went with just 1km to go and it was pretty much full gas from there, and yes, I’m pretty happy with that.

“It’s not really sunk in,” he added when asked to comment on the feeling of his first pro victory.

“It’s pretty special and I never really expected to compete at this level so soon, but in the back of my mind maybe in two or three years I’d be able to do something big if I progressed as I wanted to.

“But I put the work in over winter and it’s paid off, obviously.”

The hot and windy stage was animated by a five-man break leading the race for the majority of the race. Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Adrian Kurek (CCC-Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) combined their efforts to force themselves off the front at the beginning of the race.

Despite stretching their advantage to 5:30, it was pulled back with 30km to go as the pace in the front group ratcheted up in preparation for the final climb that passed the ruins of Ephesus on the way to the House of the Virgin Mary at the summit.

Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) maintained his lead in the King of the Mountains competition after his team closed down the five-man break after 150km and De Maar dutifully took the prime points. He keeps a slim lead over his teammate Davide Frattini and Adam Yates in equal second place three points behind.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) also kept control of the best sprinter’s green jersey and Matthia Pozzo (Neri-Sotolli) the Turkish Beauties competition.

Yates said his twin brother, Simon, who crashed when his chain jammed on stage 3 of the Tour and broke his collarbone could also have been competitive in the race.

“It’s a shame really because he’s in some good form and he probably could have won on stage 3 on the mountain finish because he’s going really well since the Tour of the Basque Country,” said Adam.

Yates said he expects Team Cofidis and Taaramäe to attack his slim, one second advantage on the remaining two flat stages.

“If I was in their position now I’d do the same. But I’ve got some strong guys for example Jens Mouris; he’s like 95kg and can ride in the wind all day so hopefully we should be good.”

Tomorrow the peloton will travel a relatively short 132km stage from Kusadasi to Izmir before a plane transfer to Istanbul.

How it unfolded

The race got underway in the crowded Bodrum Harbour side and from the lowering of the flag the attacks commenced. But it was Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Adrian Kurek (CCC-Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty Groupe Gobert) who finally broke the shackles.

For a period, four riders – Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Denis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka), Andrea Fedi (Neri-Sottoli) and Adam Phelan (Drapac) tried in vain to bridge the gap, but neither the break would wait nor would the peloton allow a second break to swell the adventurers’ ranks.

In the break, Kamyshev didn’t stay long and after 50km he returned to the peloton to work with his Astana teammates. A further 10km on and the time gap reached its maximum of 5:30.

As the race travelled toward its conclusion, the break contested the intermediate sprint at 85km where Aramendia won followed by Krizek and Kurek over the line, and at the Turkish Beauties sprint after 123km where the top order was Greipel, Aramendia, Kurek.

However with too much at stake in the final, the peloton drastically increased the pace and the breakaway was reabsorbed with 30km to go. What followed was a flat out race to the bottom of the 5km climb, with Astana and Lampre deploying their teams at the front.

As the swift-moving peloton hit the bottom, the peloton fragmented under high pressure from Cofidis’ Chistophe le Mével. With about 3km all the main contenders for stage honours and GC glory were in place – Taaramäe, Yates, Formolo, Juan Jose Cobo (Torku-Sekerspor) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja-Rural) – among them. Hansen launched an attack and gained a handful of seconds. But as the group pegged him back, Yates burst out of the peloton and soon settled into a smooth pedalling rhythm with clear air around him.

Taaramäe, unable to respond was forced to ride at his limit pulling the remainder of the group with him, with some jumping out of his slipstream in pursuit of Yates. Despite a spirited fight he was unable to defend the slim advantage he had reaped on stage 3 mountain climb to Elmali.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE4:11:46
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:02
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:07
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:15
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:17
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:26
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:36
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
19Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:55
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:02
21Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:03
22Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
23Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:01:17
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:20
26Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
28Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:33
29Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:01:35
30Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:47
31Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:01:55
33Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:06
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:16
37David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:02:24
38Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:28
39Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
41Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:39
42Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:04
43David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:12
44Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:16
45Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:24
47Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
48Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:40
49Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:06
50Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:38
51Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:49
53Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:52
54Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:04:55
55Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
56Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:05:01
57Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:08
58Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:20
59Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:05:29
60Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
61Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:05:42
62Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
63Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:06:21
64Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:06:26
65Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:10
67Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:13
68Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:19
70Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
72Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:38
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:08
74André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
75Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:43
78Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:11
79Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:17
80Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:09:33
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:50
82Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE0:10:07
83Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
85Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
86Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
89Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
91Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
93Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:11
95Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:11:13
96Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
97Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
99Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
100Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
101Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
102Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
103Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
104Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
106Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
107Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
108Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:51
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
114Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
115Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
116Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:09
117Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
118Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:36
119Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:05
120Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:07
121Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:47
122Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:31
123Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
125John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
126Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
127Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
128Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
129Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
133Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
135Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
136Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
137Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
138Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
139Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
140Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:17:31
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE15pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale14
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits12
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida11
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor10
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team7
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
15Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale3
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Beauties of Turkey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team5pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12:37:18
2CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:11
3Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:42
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:58
5Torku Sekerspor0:01:48
6MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
7Drapac Cycling0:02:15
8Lampre-Merida0:03:25
9Team Novo Nordisk0:04:42
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:41
11Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:34
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:59
13Astana Pro Team0:08:31
14Bardiani CSF0:08:56
15Neri Sottoli0:11:22
16Cannondale0:12:39
17Orica GreenEDGE0:13:02
18Katusha Team0:13:56
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:14:08
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:12

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE24:46:57
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:01
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:39
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:40
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:44
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:45
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:47
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:54
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:04
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:14
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:35
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:06
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
17Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:55
18Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:23
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:03:52
20Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:48
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:24
22Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:05:43
23Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:07:01
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:20
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:32
26Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:59
27Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:08:24
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:09:08
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:16
30Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:39
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:09:42
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:10:01
33Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:14
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:10:44
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:53
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11:16
37Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:57
38David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:05
39Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:49
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:24
41Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:52
42Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:57
43Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:10
44Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:11
45Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:17
46Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:00
47Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:16:05
48Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:23
49Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:18:40
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:41
51Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:47
52Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:49
53Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:11
54Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:22:16
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:05
56Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:23:09
57Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:17
58Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:23:23
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:15
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:24:38
61Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:24:48
62Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:25:08
63Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:33
64Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:00
65Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:06
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:26:44
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:27:29
68Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:27:47
69Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:23
70Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:34
71Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:39
72Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:09
73Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:29:50
74Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:25
75Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:37
76Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:30:41
77André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team0:31:18
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:31:21
79Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:31:22
80Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:35
81Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:21
82Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:33:46
83Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:25
84Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:34:53
85Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:18
86Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:35:25
87Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:57
88Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:36:40
89Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:36:54
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
91Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:05
92Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:29
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:37:54
94Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:38:06
95Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:08
96Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:38:17
97Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:38:25
98Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:38:50
99Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:39:17
100Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:24
101Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:39:35
102Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:40:43
103Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:11
104Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:13
105Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:21
106Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:42:32
107Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:57
108Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:20
109Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:43:40
110Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:43:54
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:55
112Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE0:44:05
113John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:44:18
114Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:00
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:45:31
116Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:01
117Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:10
118Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:46:15
119Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:18
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:28
121Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:40
122Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:47:37
123Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE0:47:40
124Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:59
125Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:39
126Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:48:53
127Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:49:04
128Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:54
129Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:50:22
130Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:50:23
131Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:51:28
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:52:58
133Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:53:12
134Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:53:47
135Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:55:08
136Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:56:21
137Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:57:07
138Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:57:47
139Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59:16
140Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep60pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale49
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka31
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE29
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits27
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice24
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits23
10Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida21
11Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale19
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida19
14Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA18
16Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor17
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team16
18Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
19Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli15
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli14
21Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
22Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
23Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka12
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team12
25Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
29Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
30Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli10
31Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
32Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk9
33Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
34Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team8
36Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team8
37Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
42Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
43Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
44Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
45Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
48Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
49Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
50Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
51Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
52Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
53Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
54Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
55Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3
56Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
57Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
58Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
59Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
60Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
61Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
62David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
63Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
65Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
66Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE12
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
10Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale3
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
15Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
16Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
18Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
19Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
22Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
23Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Beauties of Turkey classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli15pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team5
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
5Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE3
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
8Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
9Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
11Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
14Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits74:26:19
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
3CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:47
4Torku Sekerspor0:06:10
5MTN - Qhubeka0:08:03
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:48
7Astana Pro Team0:18:59
8Lotto-Belisol Team0:19:16
9Team Novo Nordisk0:20:11
10Drapac Cycling0:20:21
11Bardiani CSF0:20:35
12Lampre-Merida0:20:55
13Cannondale0:22:17
14Katusha Team0:33:58
15Orica GreenEDGE0:34:27
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:37:22
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:49:57
18Neri Sottoli1:04:58
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:13:20
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews