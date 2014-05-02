Image 1 of 24 Adam Yates won the best young rider's jersey on his debut with Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) checks behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), the race leader in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Davide Formolo, Adam Yates and Davide Rebellin on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) has some encouragement from the fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his victory on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) powered away to the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Rein Taaramae can't believe he's lost the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) was third on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Neo-pro Davide Formolo (Cannondale) is half as old as third placed Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the mountains jersey at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates takes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 Tour of Turkey Stage 6 podium (left to right): Davide Formolo (Cannondale), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates celebrates his Stage 6 win at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates wins Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates crosses the line first at the Stage 6 finishing summit at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse and Gianni Meersman during Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) finished 22nd in Stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Marco Haller (Katusha) rides in the bunch during the Tour of Turkey Stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Kevin de Mesmaeker (Team Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Team Novo Nordisk's David Lozano and Javier Mejias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into the Tour of Turkey blue leader's jersey after Stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge neopro Adam Yates claimed his first win as a professional with a sensational attack 1km from the summit of stage 6 in the Tour of Turkey to claim the overall leader’s turquoise jersey from Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) by a single second.

The 21-year old capitalised on a very rapid pace up the final ascent to Selcuk and, following a probing attack from Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Yates attacked and quickly settled into a smooth rhythm to finish alone.

Another 21-year-old neo-pro, Davide Formolo (Cannondale), finished second on the 183km stage and 42-year-old Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rounding out the stage podium. Taaramäe, racked in pain sat dejected and exhausted at the finish after crossing the line seven seconds after Yates. He is now second on GC. His teammate Romain Hardy stays in third.

Yates said: “I thought Taaramäe would have been able to follow me because he was so strong the other day, but it wasn’t to be. I am a little bit explosive now and again.”

“I barely touched the wind all day and it was quite windy. I saved energy and they put me in a good position at the bottom of the climb. I knew I had to leave it late because if I went a bit too deep I might not have made the seven seconds. I went with just 1km to go and it was pretty much full gas from there, and yes, I’m pretty happy with that.

“It’s not really sunk in,” he added when asked to comment on the feeling of his first pro victory.

“It’s pretty special and I never really expected to compete at this level so soon, but in the back of my mind maybe in two or three years I’d be able to do something big if I progressed as I wanted to.

“But I put the work in over winter and it’s paid off, obviously.”

The hot and windy stage was animated by a five-man break leading the race for the majority of the race. Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Adrian Kurek (CCC-Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) combined their efforts to force themselves off the front at the beginning of the race.

Despite stretching their advantage to 5:30, it was pulled back with 30km to go as the pace in the front group ratcheted up in preparation for the final climb that passed the ruins of Ephesus on the way to the House of the Virgin Mary at the summit.

Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) maintained his lead in the King of the Mountains competition after his team closed down the five-man break after 150km and De Maar dutifully took the prime points. He keeps a slim lead over his teammate Davide Frattini and Adam Yates in equal second place three points behind.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) also kept control of the best sprinter’s green jersey and Matthia Pozzo (Neri-Sotolli) the Turkish Beauties competition.

Yates said his twin brother, Simon, who crashed when his chain jammed on stage 3 of the Tour and broke his collarbone could also have been competitive in the race.

“It’s a shame really because he’s in some good form and he probably could have won on stage 3 on the mountain finish because he’s going really well since the Tour of the Basque Country,” said Adam.

Yates said he expects Team Cofidis and Taaramäe to attack his slim, one second advantage on the remaining two flat stages.

“If I was in their position now I’d do the same. But I’ve got some strong guys for example Jens Mouris; he’s like 95kg and can ride in the wind all day so hopefully we should be good.”

Tomorrow the peloton will travel a relatively short 132km stage from Kusadasi to Izmir before a plane transfer to Istanbul.

How it unfolded

The race got underway in the crowded Bodrum Harbour side and from the lowering of the flag the attacks commenced. But it was Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Adrian Kurek (CCC-Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty Groupe Gobert) who finally broke the shackles.

For a period, four riders – Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Denis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka), Andrea Fedi (Neri-Sottoli) and Adam Phelan (Drapac) tried in vain to bridge the gap, but neither the break would wait nor would the peloton allow a second break to swell the adventurers’ ranks.

In the break, Kamyshev didn’t stay long and after 50km he returned to the peloton to work with his Astana teammates. A further 10km on and the time gap reached its maximum of 5:30.

As the race travelled toward its conclusion, the break contested the intermediate sprint at 85km where Aramendia won followed by Krizek and Kurek over the line, and at the Turkish Beauties sprint after 123km where the top order was Greipel, Aramendia, Kurek.

However with too much at stake in the final, the peloton drastically increased the pace and the breakaway was reabsorbed with 30km to go. What followed was a flat out race to the bottom of the 5km climb, with Astana and Lampre deploying their teams at the front.

As the swift-moving peloton hit the bottom, the peloton fragmented under high pressure from Cofidis’ Chistophe le Mével. With about 3km all the main contenders for stage honours and GC glory were in place – Taaramäe, Yates, Formolo, Juan Jose Cobo (Torku-Sekerspor) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja-Rural) – among them. Hansen launched an attack and gained a handful of seconds. But as the group pegged him back, Yates burst out of the peloton and soon settled into a smooth pedalling rhythm with clear air around him.

Taaramäe, unable to respond was forced to ride at his limit pulling the remainder of the group with him, with some jumping out of his slipstream in pursuit of Yates. Despite a spirited fight he was unable to defend the slim advantage he had reaped on stage 3 mountain climb to Elmali.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 4:11:46 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:07 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:15 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:17 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:26 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:36 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 19 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:55 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 21 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:03 22 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:17 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:20 26 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:28 28 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:33 29 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:01:35 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:47 31 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:01:55 33 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:06 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:16 37 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:24 38 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:28 39 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 41 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:39 42 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:04 43 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:12 44 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:16 45 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:24 47 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 48 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:40 49 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:06 50 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:38 51 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:49 53 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:52 54 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:04:55 55 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 56 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:05:01 57 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:08 58 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:20 59 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:05:29 60 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 61 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:05:42 62 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:06:21 64 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:06:26 65 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:10 67 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:13 68 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:19 70 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 71 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 72 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:38 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:08 74 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 75 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:43 78 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:11 79 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:17 80 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:09:33 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:50 82 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 0:10:07 83 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 85 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 86 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 89 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 91 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 94 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:11 95 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:11:13 96 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 97 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 99 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 100 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 101 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 102 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 103 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 104 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 106 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 108 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:51 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 114 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 115 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:09 117 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 118 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:36 119 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:05 120 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:07 121 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:14:47 122 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:31 123 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 124 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 125 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 126 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 127 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 128 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 129 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 133 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 136 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 137 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 138 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 139 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 140 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:17:31 DNF Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli DNF Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep DNF Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli DNF Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 3 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 15 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 14 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 12 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 11 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 10 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 7 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 15 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 3 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Beauties of Turkey # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12:37:18 2 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:11 3 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:42 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 5 Torku Sekerspor 0:01:48 6 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 7 Drapac Cycling 0:02:15 8 Lampre-Merida 0:03:25 9 Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:42 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:41 11 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:34 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:59 13 Astana Pro Team 0:08:31 14 Bardiani CSF 0:08:56 15 Neri Sottoli 0:11:22 16 Cannondale 0:12:39 17 Orica GreenEDGE 0:13:02 18 Katusha Team 0:13:56 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:14:08 20 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:12

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 24:46:57 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:01 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:39 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:40 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:44 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:45 7 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:47 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:54 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:04 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:35 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:06 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:28 17 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:55 18 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:23 19 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:52 20 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:48 21 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:24 22 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:05:43 23 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:01 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:20 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:32 26 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:59 27 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:08:24 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:09:08 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:16 30 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:09:39 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:09:42 32 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:10:01 33 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:14 34 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:10:44 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:53 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:11:16 37 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:57 38 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:05 39 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:49 40 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:24 41 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:14:52 42 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:57 43 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:10 44 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:11 45 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:17 46 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:00 47 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:16:05 48 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:23 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:18:40 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:41 51 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:47 52 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:49 53 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:11 54 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:22:16 55 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:05 56 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:23:09 57 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:17 58 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:23:23 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:15 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:38 61 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:48 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:25:08 63 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:33 64 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:00 65 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:06 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:26:44 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:27:29 68 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:27:47 69 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:23 70 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:28:34 71 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:39 72 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:09 73 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:29:50 74 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:25 75 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:37 76 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:30:41 77 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:31:18 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:31:21 79 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:31:22 80 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:35 81 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:21 82 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:33:46 83 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:25 84 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:34:53 85 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:18 86 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:35:25 87 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:57 88 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:36:40 89 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:54 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 91 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:05 92 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:29 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:37:54 94 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:38:06 95 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:08 96 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:38:17 97 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:38:25 98 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:38:50 99 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:39:17 100 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:24 101 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:39:35 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:40:43 103 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:11 104 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:13 105 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:21 106 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:42:32 107 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:57 108 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:20 109 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:43:40 110 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:43:54 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:55 112 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 0:44:05 113 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:44:18 114 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:45:00 115 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:45:31 116 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:01 117 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:10 118 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:46:15 119 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:18 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:28 121 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:40 122 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:47:37 123 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 0:47:40 124 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:59 125 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:39 126 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:48:53 127 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:49:04 128 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:54 129 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:50:22 130 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:50:23 131 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:51:28 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:52:58 133 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:53:12 134 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:53:47 135 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:08 136 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:56:21 137 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:57:07 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:57:47 139 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:59:16 140 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 60 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 49 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 31 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 29 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 27 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 23 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 21 11 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 19 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 19 14 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 16 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 17 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 16 18 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 19 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 21 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 22 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 23 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 24 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 12 25 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 28 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 29 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 30 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 10 31 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 32 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 33 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 34 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 8 36 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 8 37 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 41 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 42 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 43 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 44 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 45 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 48 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 50 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 51 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 52 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 53 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 54 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 55 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3 56 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 57 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 58 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 59 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 60 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 61 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 62 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 63 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 65 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 66 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 12 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 10 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 3 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 15 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 16 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 18 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 19 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 22 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 23 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Beauties of Turkey classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 4 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 5 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 3 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 8 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 9 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 10 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 11 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 14 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1