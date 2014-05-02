Tour of Turkey: Yates wins stage 6
Orica-GreenEdge rider takes race lead
Stage 6: Bodrum - Selcuk
Orica-GreenEdge neopro Adam Yates claimed his first win as a professional with a sensational attack 1km from the summit of stage 6 in the Tour of Turkey to claim the overall leader’s turquoise jersey from Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) by a single second.
The 21-year old capitalised on a very rapid pace up the final ascent to Selcuk and, following a probing attack from Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Yates attacked and quickly settled into a smooth rhythm to finish alone.
Another 21-year-old neo-pro, Davide Formolo (Cannondale), finished second on the 183km stage and 42-year-old Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) rounding out the stage podium. Taaramäe, racked in pain sat dejected and exhausted at the finish after crossing the line seven seconds after Yates. He is now second on GC. His teammate Romain Hardy stays in third.
Yates said: “I thought Taaramäe would have been able to follow me because he was so strong the other day, but it wasn’t to be. I am a little bit explosive now and again.”
“I barely touched the wind all day and it was quite windy. I saved energy and they put me in a good position at the bottom of the climb. I knew I had to leave it late because if I went a bit too deep I might not have made the seven seconds. I went with just 1km to go and it was pretty much full gas from there, and yes, I’m pretty happy with that.
“It’s not really sunk in,” he added when asked to comment on the feeling of his first pro victory.
“It’s pretty special and I never really expected to compete at this level so soon, but in the back of my mind maybe in two or three years I’d be able to do something big if I progressed as I wanted to.
“But I put the work in over winter and it’s paid off, obviously.”
The hot and windy stage was animated by a five-man break leading the race for the majority of the race. Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Adrian Kurek (CCC-Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) combined their efforts to force themselves off the front at the beginning of the race.
Despite stretching their advantage to 5:30, it was pulled back with 30km to go as the pace in the front group ratcheted up in preparation for the final climb that passed the ruins of Ephesus on the way to the House of the Virgin Mary at the summit.
Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) maintained his lead in the King of the Mountains competition after his team closed down the five-man break after 150km and De Maar dutifully took the prime points. He keeps a slim lead over his teammate Davide Frattini and Adam Yates in equal second place three points behind.
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) also kept control of the best sprinter’s green jersey and Matthia Pozzo (Neri-Sotolli) the Turkish Beauties competition.
Yates said his twin brother, Simon, who crashed when his chain jammed on stage 3 of the Tour and broke his collarbone could also have been competitive in the race.
“It’s a shame really because he’s in some good form and he probably could have won on stage 3 on the mountain finish because he’s going really well since the Tour of the Basque Country,” said Adam.
Yates said he expects Team Cofidis and Taaramäe to attack his slim, one second advantage on the remaining two flat stages.
“If I was in their position now I’d do the same. But I’ve got some strong guys for example Jens Mouris; he’s like 95kg and can ride in the wind all day so hopefully we should be good.”
Tomorrow the peloton will travel a relatively short 132km stage from Kusadasi to Izmir before a plane transfer to Istanbul.
How it unfolded
The race got underway in the crowded Bodrum Harbour side and from the lowering of the flag the attacks commenced. But it was Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Adrian Kurek (CCC-Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty Groupe Gobert) who finally broke the shackles.
For a period, four riders – Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Denis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka), Andrea Fedi (Neri-Sottoli) and Adam Phelan (Drapac) tried in vain to bridge the gap, but neither the break would wait nor would the peloton allow a second break to swell the adventurers’ ranks.
In the break, Kamyshev didn’t stay long and after 50km he returned to the peloton to work with his Astana teammates. A further 10km on and the time gap reached its maximum of 5:30.
As the race travelled toward its conclusion, the break contested the intermediate sprint at 85km where Aramendia won followed by Krizek and Kurek over the line, and at the Turkish Beauties sprint after 123km where the top order was Greipel, Aramendia, Kurek.
However with too much at stake in the final, the peloton drastically increased the pace and the breakaway was reabsorbed with 30km to go. What followed was a flat out race to the bottom of the 5km climb, with Astana and Lampre deploying their teams at the front.
As the swift-moving peloton hit the bottom, the peloton fragmented under high pressure from Cofidis’ Chistophe le Mével. With about 3km all the main contenders for stage honours and GC glory were in place – Taaramäe, Yates, Formolo, Juan Jose Cobo (Torku-Sekerspor) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja-Rural) – among them. Hansen launched an attack and gained a handful of seconds. But as the group pegged him back, Yates burst out of the peloton and soon settled into a smooth pedalling rhythm with clear air around him.
Taaramäe, unable to respond was forced to ride at his limit pulling the remainder of the group with him, with some jumping out of his slipstream in pursuit of Yates. Despite a spirited fight he was unable to defend the slim advantage he had reaped on stage 3 mountain climb to Elmali.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|4:11:46
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:07
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:26
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:36
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|19
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:55
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|21
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:03
|22
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:17
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:20
|26
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|28
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:33
|29
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:35
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:47
|31
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:55
|33
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:02:06
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:16
|37
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:24
|38
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:28
|39
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:39
|42
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:04
|43
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:12
|44
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:16
|45
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:24
|47
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|48
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:40
|49
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|50
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|51
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:49
|53
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:52
|54
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:04:55
|55
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:01
|57
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:08
|58
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|59
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:05:29
|60
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|61
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:05:42
|62
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:21
|64
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:06:26
|65
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:10
|67
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:13
|68
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:19
|70
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|72
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:38
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|74
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|75
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:43
|78
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:11
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:17
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:09:33
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:50
|82
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:10:07
|83
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|85
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|86
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|89
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|91
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:11
|95
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:11:13
|96
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|97
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|98
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|99
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|100
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|101
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|102
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|103
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|106
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:51
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|114
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:09
|117
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|118
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:36
|119
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:05
|120
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:07
|121
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:47
|122
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:31
|123
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|124
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|125
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|127
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|128
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|129
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|133
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|136
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|137
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|138
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|139
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|140
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:17:31
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|11
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:37:18
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:11
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:42
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|5
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:48
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|7
|Drapac Cycling
|0:02:15
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:25
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:42
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:41
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:59
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:31
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:08:56
|15
|Neri Sottoli
|0:11:22
|16
|Cannondale
|0:12:39
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:13:02
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:13:56
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:14:08
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|24:46:57
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:01
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:39
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:40
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:45
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:47
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:06
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|17
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|18
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:52
|20
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:48
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:24
|22
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:43
|23
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:01
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:20
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:32
|26
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:59
|27
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:24
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:09:08
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:16
|30
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:39
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:09:42
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:10:01
|33
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:14
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:10:44
|35
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:53
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11:16
|37
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:57
|38
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:05
|39
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:49
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:24
|41
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:52
|42
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:57
|43
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|44
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:11
|45
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:17
|46
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:00
|47
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:16:05
|48
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:18:40
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:41
|51
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:47
|52
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:49
|53
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:11
|54
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:22:16
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:05
|56
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:23:09
|57
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:17
|58
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:23:23
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:15
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:38
|61
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:24:48
|62
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:25:08
|63
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:33
|64
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:00
|65
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:06
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:26:44
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:27:29
|68
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:27:47
|69
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:23
|70
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:28:34
|71
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|72
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:09
|73
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:29:50
|74
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:25
|75
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:37
|76
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:30:41
|77
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:31:18
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:31:21
|79
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:31:22
|80
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:35
|81
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:21
|82
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:33:46
|83
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:25
|84
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:34:53
|85
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:18
|86
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:35:25
|87
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:57
|88
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:36:40
|89
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:54
|90
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|91
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:05
|92
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:29
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:37:54
|94
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:38:06
|95
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:08
|96
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:17
|97
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:38:25
|98
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:38:50
|99
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:39:17
|100
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:24
|101
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:39:35
|102
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:40:43
|103
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:11
|104
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:13
|105
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:21
|106
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:42:32
|107
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:57
|108
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:20
|109
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:43:40
|110
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:43:54
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:55
|112
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:44:05
|113
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:18
|114
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:00
|115
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:45:31
|116
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:01
|117
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:10
|118
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:46:15
|119
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:18
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:28
|121
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:40
|122
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:47:37
|123
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:47:40
|124
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:59
|125
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:39
|126
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:48:53
|127
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:49:04
|128
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:54
|129
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:50:22
|130
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:50:23
|131
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:51:28
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:52:58
|133
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:53:12
|134
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:53:47
|135
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:08
|136
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:56:21
|137
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:57:07
|138
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:57:47
|139
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59:16
|140
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|60
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|29
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|21
|11
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|19
|14
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|16
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|17
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|18
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|19
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|20
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|21
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|22
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|23
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|25
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|29
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|30
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|10
|31
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|32
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|33
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|34
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|36
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|8
|37
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|6
|42
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|43
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|44
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|45
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|48
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|50
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|51
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|52
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|53
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|54
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|55
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3
|56
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|57
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|58
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|59
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|61
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|62
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|63
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|65
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|66
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|12
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|10
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|15
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|16
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|18
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|22
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|23
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|5
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|8
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|11
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|14
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|74:26:19
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|3
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:47
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:10
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:03
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:48
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:59
|8
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:19:16
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:11
|10
|Drapac Cycling
|0:20:21
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:20:35
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:55
|13
|Cannondale
|0:22:17
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:33:58
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:34:27
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:37:22
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:04:58
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:13:20
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy