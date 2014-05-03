Viviani beats Cavendish again at the Tour of Turkey
Cannondale sprinter strikes again Izmir
Stage 7: Kusadasi - Izmir
Two crashes inside the final 1.6km couldn't stop Elia Viviani (Cannondale) coming from behind to win his second sprint at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his one-second lead over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) with Romain Hardy 39 seconds back.
It was a hard fought, fragmented sprint finish ending the hot 136km stage into Turkey's third city, Izmir.
On a U-turn 1.6km from the line, the back half of the peloton was held up as Astana rider Daniil Fominykh skidded through their ranks. At around 450m, Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) lost control and careered across road taking a Torku-Sekerspor and MTN-Qhubeka rider into the barriers in a bad-looking crash, though all 140 starters finished.
The crash disrupted the heads of the race as Cavendish struggled to catch onto a teammate's wheel. Further back, an impressive Viviani step-laddered through fading riders, was forced wide around Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and latched onto Cavendish's wheel. And 100m out, with Cavendish's trademark kick not materialising, Viviani came around the Manxman and confirmed his impressive form ahead of the Giro which starts next Saturday.
"I've never won in this mode before," Viviani said describing the action-packed sprint. "It was a more difficult than my last win because so many riders were out and there were some many metres between me and Cavendish.
"I'm really, really happy for this second stage win - this is the confirmation of my first win over Cavendish. My condition is at the top now and that's been my focus over eight stages to build my condition for my main goal the Giro d'Italia.".
"The sprint started at the last turn because it was so very dangerous and because there was such a big group. At 2km to the finish, I lost so many positions to the Omega Pharma train. When their train started again and when Steegmans got on the front, many riders went out the back because he's so strong. When he started the sprint there was only Peta [Petacchi] and Cav and I see a few metres, one rider, a few metres, one rider."
Viviani hopes his impressive form will bring him the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia in Belfast next week, which starts with a team time trial in Belfast and two stages that could end in a bunch sprint
The end game started when the day long break of three - Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac), Piotr Gawronski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were caught with 10km to go.
With around 6km remaining, the full Omega Pharma-QuickStep train emerged to take the rapid moving peloton through the city. Belkin - below par in the sprints this Tour - momentarily set up a rival line for Theo Bos but it didn't last. At 3km left Omega-Pharma-Quickstep was swamped by Cannondale and United Healthcare, however Iljo Keisse and Gert Steegmans righted the situation and ensured Cavendish was safely shepherded around the u-turn roundabout where Fominykh crashed.
In the final straight Cavendish had to sprint to regain contact with his lead-out's wheel. His chase was briefly disrupted a second time as Petacchi slowed up - a move that also forced Viviani wide.
As Cavendish bared down on what look to be his fourth stage victory, Viviani still had more power and kicked again to come around Cavendish, with Guardini also riding a strong late finish.
Cavendish retains the sprinter's green jersey. It remains numerically possible for Viviani to claim the green jersey tomorrow, but he would have to win and Cavendish finish lower than 11th.
Tomorrow, the Tour of Turkey's final stage will cross the Bosphorus Bridge, the symbolic link between Europe and Asia before the peloton start for the first of eight laps on the finishing circuit. It' likely to end in a sprint - unless Rein Taaramäe and his Cofidis squad manage to launch a surprise attack and reclaim the one second deficit to defeat Yates.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:04:25
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|21
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|22
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|26
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|31
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|32
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|35
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|37
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|40
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|41
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|42
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|47
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|61
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|62
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|66
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|67
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|69
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|71
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|73
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|75
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|77
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|78
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|80
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|82
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|83
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|85
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|86
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|87
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|89
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|90
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|93
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|97
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|102
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|103
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|104
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|107
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|108
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|109
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|113
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|114
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|119
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:55
|121
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|122
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|123
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|125
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|126
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|127
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|128
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|130
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:27
|133
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|134
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|135
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:03:23
|139
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:49
|140
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|7
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|9
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|9
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|6
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|9:13:15
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Drapac Cycling
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Orica GreenEDGE
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|20
|Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|27:51:22
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:01
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:39
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:40
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:45
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:47
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:06
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|17
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|18
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:52
|20
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:48
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:24
|22
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:43
|23
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:01
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:20
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:32
|26
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:59
|27
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:24
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:09:08
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:16
|30
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:39
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:09:42
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:10:01
|33
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:14
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:10:44
|35
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:53
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11:16
|37
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:57
|38
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:05
|39
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:49
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:24
|41
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:57
|42
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|43
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:11
|44
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:17
|45
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:00
|46
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:16:05
|47
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:16:47
|48
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:18:40
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:41
|51
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:47
|52
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:49
|53
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:11
|54
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:22:16
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:05
|56
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:23:09
|57
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:17
|58
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:23:23
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:15
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:38
|61
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:24:48
|62
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:33
|63
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:00
|64
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:06
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:26:44
|66
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:27:29
|67
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:27:47
|68
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:28:31
|69
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:28:34
|70
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|71
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:29:50
|72
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:25
|73
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:34
|74
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:37
|75
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:30:41
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:31:18
|77
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:31:21
|78
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:31:22
|79
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:35
|80
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:41
|81
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:21
|82
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:33:46
|83
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:25
|84
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:34:53
|85
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:18
|86
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:35:25
|87
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:57
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:54
|89
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|90
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:05
|91
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:29
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:37:54
|93
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:38:06
|94
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:08
|95
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:17
|96
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:38:25
|97
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:38:40
|98
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:38:50
|99
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:39:17
|100
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:24
|101
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:39:35
|102
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:40:43
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:13
|104
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:21
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:42:32
|106
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:57
|107
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:20
|108
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:22
|109
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:43:40
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:55
|111
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:44:05
|112
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:18
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:00
|114
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:45:31
|115
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:01
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:10
|117
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:46:15
|118
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:18
|119
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:28
|120
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:40
|121
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:47:37
|122
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:47:43
|123
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:59
|124
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:39
|125
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:48:53
|126
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:49:04
|127
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:54
|128
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:50:22
|129
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:50:23
|130
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:51:28
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:51:29
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:52:58
|133
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:53:12
|134
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:08
|135
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:56:14
|136
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:56:21
|137
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:57:07
|138
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:57:47
|139
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59:16
|140
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|73
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|29
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|24
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|12
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|21
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|19
|16
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|17
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|18
|Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|20
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|17
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|22
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|16
|23
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|24
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|25
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|26
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|13
|27
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|29
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|30
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|31
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|10
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|10
|34
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|35
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|36
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|38
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|8
|39
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|40
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|42
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|6
|43
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|44
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|45
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|46
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|47
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|49
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|50
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|53
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|54
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|55
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|56
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|57
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|58
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|59
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|61
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3
|62
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|63
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|64
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|65
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|66
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|67
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|68
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|70
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|71
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|72
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
|12
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|10
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|12
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|15
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|16
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|17
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|20
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|21
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|22
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|24
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|26
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|5
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|6
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|9
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|10
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|13
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|15
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|16
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|17
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|83:39:34
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|3
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:47
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:10
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:03
|6
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:48
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:59
|8
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:19:16
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:11
|10
|Drapac Cycling
|0:20:21
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:20:35
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:55
|13
|Cannondale
|0:22:17
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:33:58
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:34:27
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:37:22
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:04:58
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:13:20
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:01
