Image 1 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Riders await the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) counts his stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 The podium from stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) after finishing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 Tour of Turkey stage 7 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Race leader Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) awaits the awards (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Race leader Adam Yates in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) topped the stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Mark Cavendish congratulates Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 in Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Ptr Ignatenko (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Javier Mejias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Marco Haller (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Martijn Verschoor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Mark Cavendish heads to sign in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Race leader Adam Yates at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Mark Cavendish signs autographs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Javier Mejias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Race leader Adam Yates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two crashes inside the final 1.6km couldn't stop Elia Viviani (Cannondale) coming from behind to win his second sprint at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his one-second lead over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) with Romain Hardy 39 seconds back.

It was a hard fought, fragmented sprint finish ending the hot 136km stage into Turkey's third city, Izmir.

On a U-turn 1.6km from the line, the back half of the peloton was held up as Astana rider Daniil Fominykh skidded through their ranks. At around 450m, Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) lost control and careered across road taking a Torku-Sekerspor and MTN-Qhubeka rider into the barriers in a bad-looking crash, though all 140 starters finished.

The crash disrupted the heads of the race as Cavendish struggled to catch onto a teammate's wheel. Further back, an impressive Viviani step-laddered through fading riders, was forced wide around Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and latched onto Cavendish's wheel. And 100m out, with Cavendish's trademark kick not materialising, Viviani came around the Manxman and confirmed his impressive form ahead of the Giro which starts next Saturday.

"I've never won in this mode before," Viviani said describing the action-packed sprint. "It was a more difficult than my last win because so many riders were out and there were some many metres between me and Cavendish.

"I'm really, really happy for this second stage win - this is the confirmation of my first win over Cavendish. My condition is at the top now and that's been my focus over eight stages to build my condition for my main goal the Giro d'Italia.".

"The sprint started at the last turn because it was so very dangerous and because there was such a big group. At 2km to the finish, I lost so many positions to the Omega Pharma train. When their train started again and when Steegmans got on the front, many riders went out the back because he's so strong. When he started the sprint there was only Peta [Petacchi] and Cav and I see a few metres, one rider, a few metres, one rider."

Viviani hopes his impressive form will bring him the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia in Belfast next week, which starts with a team time trial in Belfast and two stages that could end in a bunch sprint

The end game started when the day long break of three - Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac), Piotr Gawronski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were caught with 10km to go.

With around 6km remaining, the full Omega Pharma-QuickStep train emerged to take the rapid moving peloton through the city. Belkin - below par in the sprints this Tour - momentarily set up a rival line for Theo Bos but it didn't last. At 3km left Omega-Pharma-Quickstep was swamped by Cannondale and United Healthcare, however Iljo Keisse and Gert Steegmans righted the situation and ensured Cavendish was safely shepherded around the u-turn roundabout where Fominykh crashed.

In the final straight Cavendish had to sprint to regain contact with his lead-out's wheel. His chase was briefly disrupted a second time as Petacchi slowed up - a move that also forced Viviani wide.

As Cavendish bared down on what look to be his fourth stage victory, Viviani still had more power and kicked again to come around Cavendish, with Guardini also riding a strong late finish.

Cavendish retains the sprinter's green jersey. It remains numerically possible for Viviani to claim the green jersey tomorrow, but he would have to win and Cavendish finish lower than 11th.

Tomorrow, the Tour of Turkey's final stage will cross the Bosphorus Bridge, the symbolic link between Europe and Asia before the peloton start for the first of eight laps on the finishing circuit. It' likely to end in a sprint - unless Rein Taaramäe and his Cofidis squad manage to launch a surprise attack and reclaim the one second deficit to defeat Yates.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:04:25 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 20 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 21 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 22 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 24 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 26 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 27 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 31 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 32 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 35 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 37 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 39 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 40 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 41 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 42 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 43 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 45 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 55 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 61 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 62 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 66 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 67 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 69 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 71 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 73 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 75 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 77 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 78 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 79 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 80 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 82 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 83 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 85 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 86 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 87 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 89 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 90 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 93 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 97 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 102 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 103 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 104 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 107 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 108 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 109 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 113 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 114 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 119 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:55 121 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 122 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 123 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 124 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 125 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 127 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 128 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 130 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 131 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:27 133 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 134 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 135 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:03:23 139 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:49 140 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 3 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 12 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 7 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 9 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 10 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 6 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 12 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 13 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 pts 2 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Turkish Beauties prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 3 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale 9:13:15 2 Torku Sekerspor 3 Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Lampre-Merida 10 MTN - Qhubeka 11 Drapac Cycling 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Orica GreenEDGE 14 Bardiani CSF 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Team Novo Nordisk 17 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Neri Sottoli 20 Katusha Team

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 27:51:22 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:01 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:39 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:40 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:44 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:45 7 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:47 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:54 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:04 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:35 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:06 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:28 17 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:55 18 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:23 19 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:52 20 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:48 21 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:24 22 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:05:43 23 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:01 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:20 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:32 26 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:59 27 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:08:24 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:09:08 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:16 30 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:09:39 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:09:42 32 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:10:01 33 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:14 34 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:10:44 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:53 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:11:16 37 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:57 38 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:05 39 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:49 40 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:24 41 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:57 42 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:10 43 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:11 44 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:17 45 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:00 46 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:16:05 47 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:16:47 48 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:23 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:18:40 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:41 51 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:47 52 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:49 53 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:11 54 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:22:16 55 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:05 56 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:23:09 57 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:17 58 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:23:23 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:15 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:38 61 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:48 62 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:33 63 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:00 64 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:06 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:26:44 66 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:27:29 67 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:27:47 68 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 0:28:31 69 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:28:34 70 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:39 71 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:29:50 72 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:25 73 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:34 74 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:37 75 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:30:41 76 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:31:18 77 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:31:21 78 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:31:22 79 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:35 80 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:41 81 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:21 82 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:33:46 83 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:25 84 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:34:53 85 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:18 86 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:35:25 87 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:57 88 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:54 89 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 90 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:05 91 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:29 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:37:54 93 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:38:06 94 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:08 95 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:38:17 96 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:38:25 97 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:38:40 98 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:38:50 99 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:39:17 100 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:24 101 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:39:35 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:40:43 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:13 104 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:21 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:42:32 106 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:57 107 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:20 108 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:22 109 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:43:40 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:55 111 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE 0:44:05 112 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:44:18 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:45:00 114 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:45:31 115 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:01 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:10 117 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:46:15 118 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:18 119 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:28 120 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:40 121 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:47:37 122 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:47:43 123 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:59 124 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:39 125 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:48:53 126 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:49:04 127 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:54 128 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:50:22 129 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:50:23 130 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:51:28 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE 0:51:29 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:52:58 133 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:53:12 134 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:08 135 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:56:14 136 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:56:21 137 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:57:07 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:57:47 139 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:59:16 140 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 73 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 64 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 41 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 29 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 27 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 24 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 23 12 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 21 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 19 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 19 16 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 19 17 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 18 Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 20 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 17 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 16 22 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling 16 23 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 24 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 25 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 26 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 13 27 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 29 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 30 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 31 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 10 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 33 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 10 34 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 35 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 36 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 8 38 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 8 39 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 40 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 41 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 42 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 43 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 44 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 45 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 46 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 47 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 49 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 50 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 53 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 54 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 55 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 56 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 57 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 58 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 61 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3 62 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 63 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 64 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 65 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 66 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 67 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 68 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 70 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 71 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 72 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 12 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 10 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 12 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 3 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 15 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 16 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 17 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 19 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 20 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 21 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 22 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 24 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 26 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Turkish Beauties classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 5 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 6 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE 3 9 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 13 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 15 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1 16 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 17 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1