Viviani beats Cavendish again at the Tour of Turkey

Cannondale sprinter strikes again Izmir

Image 1 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 in Turkey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Riders await the podium

Riders await the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) counts his stage wins

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) counts his stage wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

The podium from stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey

The podium from stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) after finishing

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) after finishing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

Tour of Turkey stage 7 podium

Tour of Turkey stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Race leader Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)

Race leader Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) awaits the awards

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) awaits the awards
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Race leader Adam Yates in the blue jersey

Race leader Adam Yates in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) topped the stage 7 podium

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) topped the stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Mark Cavendish congratulates Elia Viviani

Mark Cavendish congratulates Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 in Turkey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 7 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Ptr Ignatenko

Ptr Ignatenko
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Javier Mejias

Javier Mejias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

Marco Haller

Marco Haller
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Martijn Verschoor

Martijn Verschoor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

Mark Cavendish heads to sign in

Mark Cavendish heads to sign in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Race leader Adam Yates at the start

Race leader Adam Yates at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Mark Cavendish signs autographs

Mark Cavendish signs autographs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Javier Mejias

Javier Mejias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Race leader Adam Yates on the podium

Race leader Adam Yates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two crashes inside the final 1.6km couldn't stop Elia Viviani (Cannondale) coming from behind to win his second sprint at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his one-second lead over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) with Romain Hardy 39 seconds back.

It was a hard fought, fragmented sprint finish ending the hot 136km stage into Turkey's third city, Izmir.

On a U-turn 1.6km from the line, the back half of the peloton was held up as Astana rider Daniil Fominykh skidded through their ranks. At around 450m, Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) lost control and careered across road taking a Torku-Sekerspor and MTN-Qhubeka rider into the barriers in a bad-looking crash, though all 140 starters finished.

The crash disrupted the heads of the race as Cavendish struggled to catch onto a teammate's wheel. Further back, an impressive Viviani step-laddered through fading riders, was forced wide around Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and latched onto Cavendish's wheel. And 100m out, with Cavendish's trademark kick not materialising, Viviani came around the Manxman and confirmed his impressive form ahead of the Giro which starts next Saturday.

"I've never won in this mode before," Viviani said describing the action-packed sprint. "It was a more difficult than my last win because so many riders were out and there were some many metres between me and Cavendish.

"I'm really, really happy for this second stage win - this is the confirmation of my first win over Cavendish. My condition is at the top now and that's been my focus over eight stages to build my condition for my main goal the Giro d'Italia.".

"The sprint started at the last turn because it was so very dangerous and because there was such a big group. At 2km to the finish, I lost so many positions to the Omega Pharma train. When their train started again and when Steegmans got on the front, many riders went out the back because he's so strong. When he started the sprint there was only Peta [Petacchi] and Cav and I see a few metres, one rider, a few metres, one rider."

Viviani hopes his impressive form will bring him the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia in Belfast next week, which starts with a team time trial in Belfast and two stages that could end in a bunch sprint

The end game started when the day long break of three - Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac), Piotr Gawronski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were caught with 10km to go.

With around 6km remaining, the full Omega Pharma-QuickStep train emerged to take the rapid moving peloton through the city. Belkin - below par in the sprints this Tour - momentarily set up a rival line for Theo Bos but it didn't last. At 3km left Omega-Pharma-Quickstep was swamped by Cannondale and United Healthcare, however Iljo Keisse and Gert Steegmans righted the situation and ensured Cavendish was safely shepherded around the u-turn roundabout where Fominykh crashed.

In the final straight Cavendish had to sprint to regain contact with his lead-out's wheel. His chase was briefly disrupted a second time as Petacchi slowed up - a move that also forced Viviani wide.

As Cavendish bared down on what look to be his fourth stage victory, Viviani still had more power and kicked again to come around Cavendish, with Guardini also riding a strong late finish.

Cavendish retains the sprinter's green jersey. It remains numerically possible for Viviani to claim the green jersey tomorrow, but he would have to win and Cavendish finish lower than 11th.

Tomorrow, the Tour of Turkey's final stage will cross the Bosphorus Bridge, the symbolic link between Europe and Asia before the peloton start for the first of eight laps on the finishing circuit. It' likely to end in a sprint - unless Rein Taaramäe and his Cofidis squad manage to launch a surprise attack and reclaim the one second deficit to defeat Yates.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:04:25
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
5Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
20Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
21Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
22Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
24Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
26Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
28Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
31Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
32Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
33Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE
35Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
37Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
39Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE
40Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
41David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
42Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
45Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
49Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
54Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
60Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
61Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
62Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
64Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
66Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
67Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
68Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
69Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
71Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
73Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
75Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
77Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
78Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
80Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
82Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
83Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
85Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
86Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
87Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
89Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
90Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
91Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
93Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
97Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
101Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling
102Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
104Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
105Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
107Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
108Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
109Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
113Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
114Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team
115Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
119Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
120Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:55
121Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
122Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
123Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:00
125Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
127Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
128Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
130Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
131Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
132Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:27
133Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
134Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
135Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
136Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:03:23
139Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:49
140Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling5pts
2Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling5pts
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
3Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team12
5Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor9
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling6
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
12Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
13Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team2
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling3pts
2Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Turkish Beauties prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
3Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale9:13:15
2Torku Sekerspor
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep
5Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Lampre-Merida
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Drapac Cycling
12CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Orica GreenEDGE
14Bardiani CSF
15Astana Pro Team
16Team Novo Nordisk
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Neri Sottoli
20Katusha Team

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE27:51:22
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:01
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:39
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:40
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:44
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:45
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:47
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:54
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:04
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:14
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:35
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:06
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
17Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:55
18Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:23
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:03:52
20Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:48
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:24
22Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:05:43
23Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:07:01
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:20
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:32
26Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:59
27Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:08:24
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:09:08
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:16
30Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:39
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:09:42
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:10:01
33Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:14
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:10:44
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:53
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11:16
37Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:57
38David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:05
39Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:49
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:24
41Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:57
42Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:10
43Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:11
44Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:17
45Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:00
46Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:16:05
47Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto-Belisol Team0:16:47
48Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:23
49Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:18:40
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:41
51Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:47
52Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:49
53Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:11
54Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:22:16
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:05
56Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:23:09
57Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:17
58Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:23:23
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:15
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:24:38
61Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:24:48
62Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:33
63Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:00
64Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:06
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:26:44
66Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:27:29
67Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:27:47
68Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE0:28:31
69Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:34
70Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:39
71Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:29:50
72Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:25
73Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:34
74Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:37
75Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:30:41
76André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team0:31:18
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:31:21
78Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:31:22
79Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:35
80Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:41
81Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:21
82Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:33:46
83Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:25
84Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:34:53
85Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:18
86Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:35:25
87Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:57
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:36:54
89Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
90Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:05
91Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:29
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:37:54
93Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:38:06
94Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:08
95Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:38:17
96Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:38:25
97Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:38:40
98Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:38:50
99Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:39:17
100Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:24
101Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:39:35
102Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:40:43
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:13
104Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:21
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:42:32
106Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:57
107Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:20
108Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:22
109Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:43:40
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:55
111Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEDGE0:44:05
112John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:44:18
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:00
114Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:45:31
115Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:01
116Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:10
117Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:46:15
118Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:18
119Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:28
120Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:40
121Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:47:37
122Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:47:43
123Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:59
124Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:39
125Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:48:53
126Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:49:04
127Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:54
128Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:50:22
129Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:50:23
130Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:51:28
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEDGE0:51:29
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:52:58
133Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:53:12
134Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:55:08
135Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:56:14
136Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:56:21
137Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:57:07
138Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:57:47
139Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59:16
140Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep73pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale64
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka41
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise36
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
6Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE29
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits27
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice24
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team24
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits23
12Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida21
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale19
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida19
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor19
17Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19
18Ken Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team19
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA18
20Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor17
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team16
22Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Cycling16
23Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
24Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli15
25Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli14
26Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli13
27Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
29Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka12
30Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
31Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling10
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
33Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli10
34Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk9
35Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
36Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
37Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team8
38Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team8
39Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
40Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
41Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
42Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
43Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
44Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
45Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
46Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
47Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
49Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
50Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
52Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
53Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
54Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
55Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
56Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
57Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
58Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
61Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3
62Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
63Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
64Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
65Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team2
66Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
68David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
70Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
71Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
72Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE12
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
10Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
12Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale3
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
15Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
16Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
17Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
19Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
20Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
21Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
24Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
26Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Turkish Beauties classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli15pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team5
5Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
6Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEDGE3
9Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
13Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
15Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1
16Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
17Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits83:39:34
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
3CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:47
4Torku Sekerspor0:06:10
5MTN - Qhubeka0:08:03
6Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:48
7Astana Pro Team0:18:59
8Lotto-Belisol Team0:19:16
9Team Novo Nordisk0:20:11
10Drapac Cycling0:20:21
11Bardiani CSF0:20:35
12Lampre-Merida0:20:55
13Cannondale0:22:17
14Katusha Team0:33:58
15Orica GreenEDGE0:34:27
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:37:22
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:49:57
18Neri Sottoli1:04:58
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:13:20
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:01

 

