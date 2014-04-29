Trending

Taaramae wins stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey

Cofidis rider takes over as race leader

Image 1 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) riding into the race lead

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) riding into the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

The new race leader Rein Taaramäe

The new race leader Rein Taaramäe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

Omega Pharma-Quick Step pre-race

Omega Pharma-Quick Step pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) post race

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) post race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha)

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Mark Cavendish protected by his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates

Mark Cavendish protected by his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Merhawi Kudus at the start of stage 3

Merhawi Kudus at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka)

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) with Andre Greipel

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) with Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

The day's break

The day's break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

The peloton passes beautiful scenery at the Tour of Turkey

The peloton passes beautiful scenery at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) leads the Tour of Turkey after winning Stage 3

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) leads the Tour of Turkey after winning Stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) celebrates winning Stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) celebrates winning Stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) leads his team through Stage 3

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) leads his team through Stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana)

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) shakes hands with Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) before the start of Stage 3

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) shakes hands with Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) before the start of Stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Theo Bos (Belkin)

Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) with the press during Stage 3 tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) with the press during Stage 3 tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha)

Alexander Rybakov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Tour of Turkey Stage 3 podium: Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)

Tour of Turkey Stage 3 podium: Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) celebrates the Stage 3 win at the Tour of Turkey

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) celebrates the Stage 3 win at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) battle up the final climb during Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) battle up the final climb during Stage 3 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) rides away from Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the final few hundred meters of the Stage 3 climb

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) rides away from Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the final few hundred meters of the Stage 3 climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) at the start of Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) at the start of Stage 3 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) 10th place during Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) 10th place during Stage 3 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) leads Katusha on the climb

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) leads Katusha on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) in Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) in Stage 3 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

The peloton in the early kilometers of Stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey

The peloton in the early kilometers of Stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) took a powerful win on the first mountain stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey on Tuesday. He attacked 3km from the summit of the tough final climb to Elmali with 21-year-old Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) on his wheel, before pulling away on the final metres to take the win and the race leader's turquoise jersey. Yates finished second, five seconds back and Taaramäe's teammate Romain Hardy took a small sprint for third.

Besides Estonian national championship wins, it was Taaramäe's first victory since the 2011 Vuelta a Espana. As well as claiming the leader's jersey from Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), he also leads the king of the mountains competition.

The 11.5km climb was marked by a flurry of attacks in the closing stages, but only Taaramäe's attack - a countermove to a probing attack by first Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qubeka) and then Marczynski (CCC) - had the teeth to stick in the headwind.

Taaramäe said, "I didn't want to attack too early because of the headwind. I thought everything would be decided in the last two kilometres. Then, 2.8km from the summit, Tomasz Marczynski attacked hard."

"Everybody was full gas, and I told myself it was time to go. I took a tight curve at full speed. Only a rider from Orica (Adam Yates) could take my wheel. I don't know how old he is, but I guess I have more experience than he has. My legs were hurting but so were his."

Yates, whose twin brother and teammate Simon, crashed after 65km and was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured collarbone, said he was Orica-GreenEdge's "plan B" in the aftermath of his brother's abandonment.

Adam Yates said, "It wasn't really the plan for me to go today - it was my brother but he's come off and broke his collarbone I think. I was plan B basically and the guys looked after me all day, especially Leigh Howard who did a hell of a good job keeping me out of the wind."

"Taaramäe was looking strong on the climb before, so I thought if he goes I'll have to go with him. He attacked with about 3km to go and it was full gas from there," he said.

After a four-man break of Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Davide Frattini (United Healthcare) and Christophe Le Mével had been caught under pressure from a combination of teams, MTN-Qhubeka came to the mountain with a plan to set up young Eritrean Merhawi Kudus, who finished fifth.

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) set a gruelling pace on the lower slopes of the final climb. However the tough headwind helped keep the group - which contained all the main favourites including Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Juan Jose Cobo (Torku-Sekerspor) and the others - together.

Gerdemann said, "I didn't like the situation because we had so much headwind on the last climb. Otherwise I thought I could have done more - forced a bigger selection - but with a headwind, it's very difficult to do more."

In other competitions, Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sotolli) took the lead in the Turkish Beauties competition After relinquishing the leader's turquoise jersey, Cavendish will wear the best sprinter's jersey for tomorrow's fourth stage from Fethiye to Marmaris.

How it unfolded

The peloton congregated in Finike, a perennial Presidential Tour of Turkey host town for the tough 185km stage to the summit at Elmali, used in the two previous editions of the race. The route ahead contained three categorised climbs into the Bey Mountains and culminated with the 11.5km climb to the pass, where local supporters massed throughout the afternoon to greet the riders.

The race got under way without Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), who had suffered a rib injury in a crash at Paris-Roubaix and had not fully recovered.

The peloton stayed together well into the stage. Two intermediate lines fell under the wheels of the bunch. The first Turkish Beauties prime at 27km was won by Mattia Pozzo (Nero-Sottoli), ensuring he claimed the jersey at the finish. The peloton remained together over the first KOM climb, taken by Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana).

On the coarse, undulating road to the bottom of the second climb where the gruppetto formed and included turquoise jersey wearer, Cavendish, a five-man break prized itself free. The five riders were Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Frekalsi Debesay (MTN-Qhubeka) and Christophe Le Mével (CoFidis), who joined them later.

They built up a seven-minute lead on the lowers slopes of the day's second climb named after Rifat Çaliskan, winner of the inaugural Tour of Turkey in 1963.

Meanwhile back in the peloton 21-year-old Orica-GreenEdge rider Simon Yates crashed and injured his shoulder. He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

Back up the road, the breakaway group was re-ordered as Debasay dropped off the pace and a lone chaser Davide Frattini (United Healthcare) had caught on. Shortly after, Aramendia was also dropped and drifted back to the peloton which was being driven by the Turkish Torku-Sekerspor team for their leader Juan Jose Cobo, and, once Eritrean rider Debasay was back within the fold, MTN-Qhubeka for Merhawi Kudus.

The 50-strong peloton hit the bottom of the Elmali climb together. The peloton soon broke up under pressure from MTN-Qhubeka. Gerdamann played a key role in events, grinding up the mountain from 8km until 5km to go while Kudus sat in second or third position spinning a low gear.

When Gerdemann pulled over, a series of attacks further whittled the group from the back until Dyanchenko launched a move which Kudus followed. When the pair was caught moments later with about 3km to go, Taaramäe raced ahead with a stinging attack only Adam Yates could follow.

Working together, the pair quickly built an insurmountable 15-25 second lead that gave them a cushion against last ditch attacks from others including Kevin Seeldrayers (Wanty Group-Gobert).

Romain Hardy had enough left in the tank to take the sprint for third and cap a successful day for Cofidis.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:40:31
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
9Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:01
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:01:34
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
18Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
20Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:26
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:00
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:10
23Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:22
24Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:33
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:02
26Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:10
27Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:04
28Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
30Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:48
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:05:50
32Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
33Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:15
35Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:06:50
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:07:39
37Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:41
40Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:43
41Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:07:47
42Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:30
43Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:44
44Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:08:47
45Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:55
46Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
47David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:59
48Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
49Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:07
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:46
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:09:58
52Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:11:08
53Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
54Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:42
55Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:48
56Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:11:51
57Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:15
59Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:24
60Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:33
61Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:23
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
65André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
66Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:14:32
69Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:53
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:31
71Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:32
73Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:57
74Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:37
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:18:02
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:14
77Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:32
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:59
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:00
80Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:24:02
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
84Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:07
85Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:24:10
86Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
88Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:24:34
90Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:25:14
91Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo0:25:21
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:25:47
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
96Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
98Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
101Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
104Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
105Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
106Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
108Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
109Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:56
115Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:08
116Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:17
118Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:24
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:26:45
120Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:03
121Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:05
122Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
123Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:08
124Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:10
125Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
127Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:17
128Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:19
129Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:21
130Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:27
131Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:43
132Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:47
133John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
134Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:50
136Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:57
137Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:27:58
138Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:28:00
139Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:14
142Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
143Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:17
144Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:28:27
145Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:36
146Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:38
Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge14
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice11
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
7Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol9
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida8
9Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor7
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1

Beauties of Turkey Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo5pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
4Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
5Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge7
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits17:04:25
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:46
3Torku Sekerspor0:05:16
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:30
5MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
6Cannondale0:10:32
7Astana Pro Team0:11:10
8Bardiani CSF0:12:33
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:44
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:17
11Team Novo Nordisk0:16:23
12Lampre-Merida0:18:24
13Drapac Cycling0:19:00
14Katusha Team0:19:56
15Orica GreenEDGE0:21:35
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:17
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:43:17
18Neri Sottoli0:54:18
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:02
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:59:51

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:46:31
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
6Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:44
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:01
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:01:34
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:46
18Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
20Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:26
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:00
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:10
23Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:22
24Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:58
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:02
26Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:10
27Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:04
28Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
30Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:48
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:05:50
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
33Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:15
35Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:06:50
36Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:39
37Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
38Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:41
40Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:43
41Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:07:47
42Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:30
43Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:44
44Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:08:47
45Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:55
46Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
47Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:59
48David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
49Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:15
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
51Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:11:08
52Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:42
54Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:11:51
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:15
56Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:12:16
57Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:24
58Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:25
59Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:33
60Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:51
61Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:23
62Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
63André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:14:32
68Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:53
69Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:31
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:32
72Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:57
73Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:37
74Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:18:02
75Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:17
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:14
77Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:32
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:59
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:00
80Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:24:02
82Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
83Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:07
84Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:10
85Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:27
87Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:24:34
88Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:24:47
89Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:25:14
90Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo0:25:21
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:43
92Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:47
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
96Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
97Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
102Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
104Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
105Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
109Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
111Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
112Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:08
113Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:17
115Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:21
116Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:44
117Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:03
118Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:05
119Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:08
121Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:10
122Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
123Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
124Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:17
125Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:19
126Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:21
127Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:29
128Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:37
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:27:42
130Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:43
131Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:47
132Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
133John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
134Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:50
135Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:57
136Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:27:58
137Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:28:00
138Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
139Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:14
141Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:17
142Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:28:27
143Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:36
144Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:38
145Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:39
146Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:31:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team31pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale23
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge14
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo14
9Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo13
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
11Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka12
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
13Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice11
15Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
17Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
18Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling10
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol9
20Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida8
21Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
22Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor7
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
24Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida7
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
26Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
28Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
29Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
30Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
32Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
33Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
34Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
35Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
37Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
38Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
39Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
40Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
41Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
43Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
44David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
45Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
47Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
48Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
49Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge7
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
5Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
8Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
9Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
10Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
11Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
12Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Beauties of Turkey classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo10pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
4Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits38:22:25
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:46
3Torku Sekerspor0:05:16
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:30
5MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
6Cannondale0:10:32
7Astana Pro Team0:11:10
8Bardiani CSF0:12:33
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:44
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:17
11Team Novo Nordisk0:16:23
12Lampre-Merida0:18:24
13Drapac Cycling0:19:00
14Katusha Team0:19:56
15Orica GreenEDGE0:21:35
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:17
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:43:17
18Neri Sottoli0:54:18
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:02
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:59:51

 

