Image 1 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) riding into the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 The new race leader Rein Taaramäe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Omega Pharma-Quick Step pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) post race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Mark Cavendish protected by his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Merhawi Kudus at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) with Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 The day's break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 The peloton passes beautiful scenery at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) leads the Tour of Turkey after winning Stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) celebrates winning Stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) leads his team through Stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) shakes hands with Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) before the start of Stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) with the press during Stage 3 tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Alexander Rybakov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Tour of Turkey Stage 3 podium: Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) celebrates the Stage 3 win at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) battle up the final climb during Stage 3 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) rides away from Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the final few hundred meters of the Stage 3 climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) at the start of Stage 3 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) 10th place during Stage 3 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) leads Katusha on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) in Stage 3 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 The peloton in the early kilometers of Stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) took a powerful win on the first mountain stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey on Tuesday. He attacked 3km from the summit of the tough final climb to Elmali with 21-year-old Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) on his wheel, before pulling away on the final metres to take the win and the race leader's turquoise jersey. Yates finished second, five seconds back and Taaramäe's teammate Romain Hardy took a small sprint for third.

Besides Estonian national championship wins, it was Taaramäe's first victory since the 2011 Vuelta a Espana. As well as claiming the leader's jersey from Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), he also leads the king of the mountains competition.

The 11.5km climb was marked by a flurry of attacks in the closing stages, but only Taaramäe's attack - a countermove to a probing attack by first Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qubeka) and then Marczynski (CCC) - had the teeth to stick in the headwind.

Taaramäe said, "I didn't want to attack too early because of the headwind. I thought everything would be decided in the last two kilometres. Then, 2.8km from the summit, Tomasz Marczynski attacked hard."

"Everybody was full gas, and I told myself it was time to go. I took a tight curve at full speed. Only a rider from Orica (Adam Yates) could take my wheel. I don't know how old he is, but I guess I have more experience than he has. My legs were hurting but so were his."

Yates, whose twin brother and teammate Simon, crashed after 65km and was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured collarbone, said he was Orica-GreenEdge's "plan B" in the aftermath of his brother's abandonment.

Adam Yates said, "It wasn't really the plan for me to go today - it was my brother but he's come off and broke his collarbone I think. I was plan B basically and the guys looked after me all day, especially Leigh Howard who did a hell of a good job keeping me out of the wind."

"Taaramäe was looking strong on the climb before, so I thought if he goes I'll have to go with him. He attacked with about 3km to go and it was full gas from there," he said.

After a four-man break of Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Davide Frattini (United Healthcare) and Christophe Le Mével had been caught under pressure from a combination of teams, MTN-Qhubeka came to the mountain with a plan to set up young Eritrean Merhawi Kudus, who finished fifth.

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) set a gruelling pace on the lower slopes of the final climb. However the tough headwind helped keep the group - which contained all the main favourites including Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Juan Jose Cobo (Torku-Sekerspor) and the others - together.

Gerdemann said, "I didn't like the situation because we had so much headwind on the last climb. Otherwise I thought I could have done more - forced a bigger selection - but with a headwind, it's very difficult to do more."

In other competitions, Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sotolli) took the lead in the Turkish Beauties competition After relinquishing the leader's turquoise jersey, Cavendish will wear the best sprinter's jersey for tomorrow's fourth stage from Fethiye to Marmaris.

How it unfolded

The peloton congregated in Finike, a perennial Presidential Tour of Turkey host town for the tough 185km stage to the summit at Elmali, used in the two previous editions of the race. The route ahead contained three categorised climbs into the Bey Mountains and culminated with the 11.5km climb to the pass, where local supporters massed throughout the afternoon to greet the riders.

The race got under way without Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), who had suffered a rib injury in a crash at Paris-Roubaix and had not fully recovered.

The peloton stayed together well into the stage. Two intermediate lines fell under the wheels of the bunch. The first Turkish Beauties prime at 27km was won by Mattia Pozzo (Nero-Sottoli), ensuring he claimed the jersey at the finish. The peloton remained together over the first KOM climb, taken by Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana).

On the coarse, undulating road to the bottom of the second climb where the gruppetto formed and included turquoise jersey wearer, Cavendish, a five-man break prized itself free. The five riders were Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Frekalsi Debesay (MTN-Qhubeka) and Christophe Le Mével (CoFidis), who joined them later.

They built up a seven-minute lead on the lowers slopes of the day's second climb named after Rifat Çaliskan, winner of the inaugural Tour of Turkey in 1963.

Meanwhile back in the peloton 21-year-old Orica-GreenEdge rider Simon Yates crashed and injured his shoulder. He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

Back up the road, the breakaway group was re-ordered as Debasay dropped off the pace and a lone chaser Davide Frattini (United Healthcare) had caught on. Shortly after, Aramendia was also dropped and drifted back to the peloton which was being driven by the Turkish Torku-Sekerspor team for their leader Juan Jose Cobo, and, once Eritrean rider Debasay was back within the fold, MTN-Qhubeka for Merhawi Kudus.

The 50-strong peloton hit the bottom of the Elmali climb together. The peloton soon broke up under pressure from MTN-Qhubeka. Gerdamann played a key role in events, grinding up the mountain from 8km until 5km to go while Kudus sat in second or third position spinning a low gear.

When Gerdemann pulled over, a series of attacks further whittled the group from the back until Dyanchenko launched a move which Kudus followed. When the pair was caught moments later with about 3km to go, Taaramäe raced ahead with a stinging attack only Adam Yates could follow.

Working together, the pair quickly built an insurmountable 15-25 second lead that gave them a cushion against last ditch attacks from others including Kevin Seeldrayers (Wanty Group-Gobert).

Romain Hardy had enough left in the tank to take the sprint for third and cap a successful day for Cofidis.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5:40:31 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:06 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 9 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:01 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:34 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 18 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14 20 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:26 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:00 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:10 23 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:22 24 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:33 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:02 26 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:10 27 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:04 28 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:46 30 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:48 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:05:50 32 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:15 35 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:06:50 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:07:39 37 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:41 40 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:43 41 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:07:47 42 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:30 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:44 44 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:08:47 45 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:55 46 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 47 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:59 48 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:07 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:46 51 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:09:58 52 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:11:08 53 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 54 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:42 55 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:48 56 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:51 57 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 58 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:15 59 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:24 60 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:33 61 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:23 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 65 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 66 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:14:32 69 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:53 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:31 71 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:32 73 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:57 74 Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:37 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:18:02 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:14 77 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:32 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:59 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:00 80 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:24:02 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 84 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:07 85 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:10 86 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 88 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:34 90 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:25:14 91 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 0:25:21 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:25:47 94 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 96 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 98 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 101 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 106 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 108 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 110 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:56 115 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:08 116 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:17 118 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:24 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:26:45 120 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:03 121 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:05 122 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:08 124 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:10 125 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 127 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:17 128 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:19 129 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:21 130 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:27 131 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:43 132 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:47 133 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 134 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 135 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:50 136 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:57 137 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:27:58 138 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:28:00 139 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:14 142 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 143 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:17 144 Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:28:27 145 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:36 146 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 14 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 6 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 7 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 7 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1

Beauties of Turkey Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 4 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 5 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 7 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 17:04:25 2 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:46 3 Torku Sekerspor 0:05:16 4 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:30 5 MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:54 6 Cannondale 0:10:32 7 Astana Pro Team 0:11:10 8 Bardiani CSF 0:12:33 9 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:13:44 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:14:17 11 Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:23 12 Lampre-Merida 0:18:24 13 Drapac Cycling 0:19:00 14 Katusha Team 0:19:56 15 Orica GreenEDGE 0:21:35 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:28:17 17 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:43:17 18 Neri Sottoli 0:54:18 19 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:02 20 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:59:51

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12:46:31 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:06 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:44 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:01 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:34 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:46 18 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14 20 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:26 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:00 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:10 23 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:22 24 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:58 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:02 26 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:10 27 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:04 28 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:46 30 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:48 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:05:50 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 33 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:15 35 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:06:50 36 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:39 37 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 38 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:41 40 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:43 41 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:07:47 42 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:30 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:44 44 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:08:47 45 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:55 46 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:59 48 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:15 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 51 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:11:08 52 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 53 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:42 54 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:51 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:15 56 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:12:16 57 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:24 58 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:25 59 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:33 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:51 61 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:23 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 63 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:14:32 68 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:53 69 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:31 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:32 72 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:57 73 Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:37 74 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:18:02 75 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:17 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:14 77 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:32 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:59 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:00 80 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:24:02 82 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 83 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:07 84 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:10 85 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:27 87 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:24:34 88 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:24:47 89 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:25:14 90 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 0:25:21 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:43 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:47 93 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 96 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 98 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 102 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 104 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 111 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 112 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:08 113 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:17 115 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:21 116 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:44 117 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:03 118 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:05 119 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:08 121 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:10 122 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 123 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 124 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:17 125 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:19 126 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:21 127 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:29 128 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:37 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:27:42 130 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:43 131 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:47 132 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 133 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 134 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:50 135 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:57 136 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:27:58 137 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:28:00 138 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 139 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:14 141 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:17 142 Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:28:27 143 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:36 144 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:38 145 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:39 146 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:31:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 23 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 14 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 14 9 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 13 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 11 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 13 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 15 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 17 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 18 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 9 20 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 21 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 22 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 7 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 24 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 7 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 26 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 28 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 29 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 30 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 32 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 33 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 34 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 35 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 37 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 38 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 39 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 40 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 41 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 43 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 44 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 45 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 46 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 47 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 48 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 49 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 7 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 5 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 8 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 9 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 10 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 11 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 12 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Beauties of Turkey classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 10 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 4 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 6 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1